25 Best Post Workout Supplements

Working out is essential to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not the only thing you need to do in order to see results. You also need to make sure that you are taking the best post workout supplements possible.

In this blog post, we will discuss the 25 best post workout supplements on the market today. We'll cover everything from protein powders to multivitamins, and we'll help you figure out which one is right for you!

Elm and Rye Protein Powder

Penguin CBD

Jacked Factory Growth Surge

Kaged Re-Kaged

Huge Supplements XII Intra & Post Workout

Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Jacked Factory Green Surge

Performance Lab® SPORT Post

Swolverine BCAA 2:1:1 Powder

Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs L-Carnitine Powder

Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder - Max Absorption

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Chocolate Powder Packets

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Build-XT Muscle Builder

NOW Sports Nutrition

MuscleTech Clear Muscle Post Workout Recovery

Legion Recharge Post Workout Supplement

Vital Protein Collagen Peptides

Redcon1 Grunt

Myprotein Clear Whey Isolate

REDMOND Re-Lyte Energy Boost Capsules

Universal Nutrition Animal M Stak

Tailwind Nutrition Rebuild Recovery Drink Mix

Post JYM Active Matrix

What are the most important things to do post workout?

Number one on the list is to replenish your electrolytes. Sodium, potassium, and magnesium are all essential for proper muscle function and hydration. Sports drinks or coconut water are great options for this.

Secondly, you'll want to consume some protein within 30 minutes of finishing your workout. This helps jumpstart the muscle-building process. A whey protein shake is a quick and easy way to get in some protein.

Third, it's important to re-hydrate with water. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is vital for overall health, but especially after a sweat session.

Finally, you'll want to consume some complex carbs post workout. This helps replenish glycogen stores and gives you energy for the rest of your day. A banana or sweet potatoes are great options.

So there you have it, the four most important things to do post workout, these are just as important as the best post workout supplements featured here today. Be sure to replenish your electrolytes, consume some protein, re-hydrate with water, and consume some complex carbs. Doing so will help you recover quickly and be ready for your next workout.

What type of protein is important post workout?

There are many different types of protein that you can consume post workout, but whey protein is one of the most popular and easily digestible options. Whey protein is a quick and easy way to get in some protein after your workout. Other good options include casein protein, soy protein, and egg whites.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is a type of protein that is derived from milk. It is quick and easy to digest, making it a good option for post-workout nutrition. Whey protein is a source of complete protein, meaning that it contains all the essential amino acids needed for muscle growth and repair.

Casein Protein

Casein protein is another type of protein that is derived from milk. Unlike whey protein, casein is a slow-digesting protein and can take several hours to be fully absorbed by the body. Casein protein is a good option for post-workout nutrition if you are not able to consume a meal within an hour or two of finishing your workout.

Soy Protein

Soy protein is a type of vegetable protein that is derived from soybeans. Soy protein is a complete protein and contains all the essential amino acids needed for muscle growth and repair. Soy protein is also low in calories and fat, making it a good option for those looking to lose weight.

Egg Whites

Egg whites are a good source of protein and contain all the essential amino acids needed for muscle growth and repair. Egg whites are also low in calories and fat, making them a good option for those looking to lose weight.

How much water should you drink post workout?

It is important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, but especially after a sweat session. A good rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces of water per day. So if you weigh 150 pounds, you should be drinking 75 ounces of water per day.

Now that you know a bit more about the options of what to enjoy post workout, let's elaborate more on the list of 25 best post workout supplements:

If you're looking for a protein powder that's both delicious and nutritious, look no further than Elm and Rye. This plant-based powder is packed with 30 grams of protein, turmeric, BCAAs, ashwagandha, mushroom complex, and collagen per serving.

Elm and Rye is also one of the few protein powders on the market that's low in sugar and calories. Whether you're a vegan or not, this is a great protein powder to consider if you're looking for something that's healthy and tastes great.

The powder is also very easy to mix with water or milk, so you can have it anytime, anywhere. If you are working out regularly, then adding a protein powder like Elm and Rye's protein supplement to your post-workout routine is a no-brainer.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD oil is the perfect post workout supplement to relax your mind and body. Let's face it, working out takes a toll on you. Even if you've been building muscles of years, it's important to have a solid post workout recovery habit in the works.

Using Penguin CBD oil or Penguin CBD gummies is the perfect option to get your mind and body chilled out after a strenuous daily workout routine.

Penguin CBD oil is made with Oregon-grown hemp, and is a supplement for both your body and mind. Each batch is created from a refined broad-spectrum extract. Feel free to pick from one of the fan-favorite mint, citrus, natural, strawberry, or cookies & cream flavors.

3. Jacked Factory Growth Surge

Image courtesy Growth Surge

The ideal muscle-building supplement, Growth Surge, has three key components that may help you gain muscle and burn fat all day long. Consume Growth Surge immediately after your workout to aid in the recovery of muscular tissues and improve the anabolic window.

It's critical to recover and rebuild at maximum levels after a hard day of training. Growth Surge aids in the recovery of muscles, as well as muscle growth and reduction in muscular pain. Conquer your next workout with renewed energy and strength, thanks to limitless endurance and enhanced strength.

4. Kaged Re-Kaged

Image courtesy Kaged

Re-Kaged is a high-quality post-workout protein shake with whey protein isolate, a full profile of essential amino acids, creatine HCl, and a digestive enzyme that aids in the growth of muscle tissue and recovery after workout sessions.

Re-Kaged's protein powder is designed to help your muscles recover from a strenuous workout and promote the growth of new muscle tissue. The whey protein isolate in this product helps your muscles to absorb and use amino acids more efficiently, which leads to faster muscle growth.

5. Huge Supplements XII Intra & Post Workout

Image courtesy Huge Supplements

Huge Supplements XII is a complete intra and post workout supplement that contains everything you need to support your workout goals. With 25 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbs, and electrolytes, this product will help you stay hydrated and fueled throughout your workout.

XII also contains BCAAs, glutamine, citrulline malate, and beta-alanine to help you recover from your workout and build muscle. If you're looking for a complete intra and post workout supplement, XII is the way to go.

6. Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Creatine HMB is a vegan supplement that delivers the same amount of creatine and HMB as regular Creatine, minus any artificial sweeteners, colored dyes, or superfluous fillers.

Creatine monohydrate and HMB have been found to improve strength, endurance, fat loss, and muscular preservation when used together. The additional BioPerine® increases bioavailability and absorption.

7. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

Whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate - two of nature's finest sources of essential amino acids that promote muscle protein synthesis in combination with a delicious, rapidly absorbed, and easily digested powder supplement containing pure whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate.

You may feed your body everything it needs to grow and recover lean muscle tissue by consuming Authentic Whey.

Authentic Whey is a high-quality whey product created through modern filtration techniques, which produce pure native whey proteins with little fat or sugar (lactose).

8. Jacked Factory Green Surge

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

Green Surge is a potent pre-workout supplement that contains clinically dosed ingredients to help you achieve optimal results.

The key ingredients in Green Surge are caffeine anhydrous, beta-alanine, citrulline malate, and L-theanine. These ingredients work together to improve energy, focus, and endurance during your workout.

Green Surge is also vegan and free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. If you're looking for a potent pre-workout supplement that will help you take your workout to the next level, Green Surge is the way to go.

9. Performance Lab® SPORT Post

Image courtesy Performance Lab

Performance Lab® SPORT Post-Workout is a clean and effective post-workout supplement that helps you recover from your workout and build muscle.

The key ingredients in Performance Lab® SPORT Post-Workout are whey protein isolate, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), and creatine monohydrate. These ingredients work together to help you recover from your workout and build muscle.

Performance Lab® SPORT Post-Workout is also vegan and free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. If you're looking for a clean and effective post-workout supplement, Performance Lab® SPORT Post-Workout is the way to go.

10. Swolverine BCAA 2:1:1 Powder

Image courtesy Swolverine

Swolverine's BCAA powder is a complete intra-workout supplement that contains everything you need to support your workout goals. With 20 grams of BCAAs, this product will help you stay hydrated and fueled throughout your workout.

BCAAs have been shown to improve strength, endurance, fat loss, and muscle preservation when used together. The additional L-glutamine and electrolytes help you recover from your workout and build muscle.

11. Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs L-Carnitine Powder

Image courtesy GNC

GNC Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs L-Carnitine can help you achieve your fitness goals by allowing you to work out longer, more effectively.

L-Carnitine is an amino acid that helps your body transport and use long-chain fatty acids, which are good for weight loss. You may simply combine 1 scoop of Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs L-Carnitine with water or another drink to enjoy.

12. Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder - Max Absorption

Image courtesy Amazon

Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder is a complete collagen supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

The key ingredient in Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder is collagen peptides. These peptides are easily absorbed by the body and help to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder is also vegan and free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. If you're looking for a complete collagen supplement, Physicians Choice Collagen Peptides Powder is the way to go.

13. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Chocolate Powder Packets

Image courtesy Amazon

Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein Chocolate Powder Packets are a complete protein supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by providing all the essential amino acids your body needs.

Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein Chocolate Powder Packets are also vegan and free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. If you're looking for a complete protein supplement, Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein Chocolate Powder Packets is the way to go.

14. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Amazon

Isolates are the purest form of whey protein that is available. WPIs, although expensive, rank among the finest proteins available. That's why they're at the top of your list when you're reading Gold Standard 100% Whey labels.

This high-quality powder has been instantized to make preparation quick and simple with a shaker cup or just a glass and spoon. There's no doubting that this is the gold standard for all whey proteins.

15. Build-XT Muscle Builder

Image courtesy Build-XT

Build-XT is a powerful muscle building supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by increasing muscle size, strength, and endurance.

The key ingredients in Build-XT are L-Carnitine, L-Arginine, and Creatine Monohydrate. These ingredients work together to help you build muscle and improve strength.

16. NOW Sports Nutrition

Image courtesy NOW Sports

NOW Sports Nutrition's Creatine Monohydrate is a complete creatine supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by increasing muscle size and strength.

Creatine monohydrate has been shown to increase muscle size, strength, and power. When combined with resistance training, creatine can help you achieve your fitness goals.

17. MuscleTech Clear Muscle Post Workout Recovery

Image courtesy MuscleTech

MuscleTech's Clear Muscle Post Workout Recovery is a complete post workout supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by aiding in muscle recovery and growth.

The key ingredients in MuscleTech's Clear Muscle are BetaTOR, HMB, and creatine. These ingredients work together to help you recover from your workout and build muscle.

18. Legion Recharge Post Workout Supplement

Image courtesy Legion

Legion Recharge is a complete post workout supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by aiding in muscle recovery and growth.

The key ingredients in Legion Recharge are L-Carnitine, L-Arginine, and Creatine Monohydrate. These ingredients work together to help you recover from your workout and build muscle.

19. Vital Protein Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Protein's Collagen Peptides are a complete collagen supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

The key ingredient in Vital Protein Collagen Peptides is collagen peptides. These peptides are easily absorbed by the body and help to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

20. Redcon1 Grunt

Image courtesy Redcon1

Grunt is a potent and efficient EAA formulation that contains 9 amino acids necessary for growing new muscle and retaining existing muscle mass for the athlete and bodybuilder who values recovery.

EAA's are not the same as BCAA. Although both are required by the body to provide nutrition and replenishment, EAA's are a complete protein source while BCAA is not.

According to studies, EAA's are most effective when incorporated into your pre-workout regimen, while BCAA's are most useful after exercise since they have greater dosages. For years, elite athletes have utilized this pill.

If you want to grow stronger and healthier muscles by adding Grunt® as a supplement every day, make sure it's part of your year-round regimen.

21. Myprotein Clear Whey Isolate

Image courtesy MyProtein

Myprotein's Clear Whey Isolate is a complete protein supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by providing all the essential amino acids your body needs.

The key ingredient in Myprotein's Clear Whey Isolate is whey protein isolate. This isolate is easily absorbed by the body and provides all the essential amino acids your body needs.

22. REDMOND Re-Lyte Energy Boost Capsules

Image courtesy Redmond

REDMOND Re-Lyte Energy Boost Capsules are a complete electrolyte supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise.

The key ingredients in REDMOND Re-Lyte Energy Boost Capsules are sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These electrolytes work together to help you recover from your workout and maintain electrolyte balance.

23. Universal Nutrition Animal M Stak

Image courtesy Universal Nutrition

Universal Nutrition's Animal M Stak is a complete muscle-building supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by increasing protein synthesis and nitrogen retention.

The key ingredients in Universal Nutrition's Animal M Stak are L-Leucine, HMB, and Creatine Monohydrate. These ingredients work together to help you build muscle and improve strength.

24. Tailwind Nutrition Rebuild Recovery Drink Mix

Image courtesy Tailwind

Tailwind Nutrition's Rebuild Recovery Drink Mix is a complete post workout supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by aiding in muscle recovery and growth.

The key ingredients in Tailwind Nutrition's Rebuild Recovery Drink Mix are Whey Protein Isolate, BCAA's, and Glutamine. These ingredients work together to help you recover from your workout and build muscle.

25. Post JYM Active Matrix

Image courtesy PostJYM

JYM Supplement Science's Post JYM Active Matrix is a complete post workout supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by aiding in muscle recovery, growth, and repair.

The key ingredients in JYM Supplement Science's Post JYM Active Matrix are Whey Protein Isolate, BCAA's, Glutamine, and Creatine Monohydrate. These ingredients work together to help you recover from your workout, build muscle, and repair muscle tissue.

Post JYM Active Matrix is a complete post workout supplement that helps you achieve your fitness goals by aiding in muscle recovery, growth, and repair.

What helps recovery after a workout?

There are many different post workout supplements on the market, but not all of them are effective. The following are some of the best post workout supplements that can help you recover quickly and get back to your workouts sooner:

Protein Supplements

Protein is essential for muscle growth and recovery, and it is one of the most important nutrients for athletes. There are many different protein supplements on the market, but whey protein is one of the most popular and effective options. Whey protein is a fast-acting protein that is easily absorbed by the body, making it an ideal choice for post-workout recovery.

Creatine Supplements

Creatine is a compound that is produced naturally in the body and is used for energy production. Creatine supplements can help improve athletic performance, increase muscle mass, and speed up recovery after exercise.

BCAAs

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a type of essential amino acid that is important for muscle growth and recovery. BCAA supplements can help increase protein synthesis, reduce muscle damage, and improve recovery after exercise.

Glutamine Supplements

Glutamine is an amino acid that is important for immune system function and gut health. Glutamine supplements can help improve recovery after exercise, reduce inflammation, and boost immune system function.

HMB Supplements

Beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutrate (HMB) is a compound that is produced naturally in the body and is used for muscle growth and repair. HMB supplements can help improve recovery after exercise, reduce muscle damage, and increase muscle mass.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Post Workout Supplements

There are many different post workout supplements on the market, but not all of them are effective. The post workout supplements we featured here today will help you get more out of your daily workout routine.