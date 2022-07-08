Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking for the best oral flea treatments for your dog? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss 25 best oral flea treatments for dogs that can help get rid of those pesky fleas. We'll cover a variety of different treatments, including oral medications, shampoos, and topical applications.

So whether your dog is plagued by fleas or you just want to be proactive and prevent them from appearing, we have the solution for you.

Pupper Omega

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Bravecto Chewable

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats

EcoFlea by ColoradoDog

Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor

Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews

PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews

Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief

Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 for Dogs

Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews

Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Why does my dog have fleas?

There are a few reasons why your dog may have fleas. One reason is that they are exposed to other animals who have fleas. Another reason is that the environment around them has fleas. Lastly, it could be due to genetics or health problems.

The good news is that there are many oral treatments available for dogs with fleas. This means that you can easily treat your dog's fleas without much hassle.

How can I keep fleas from getting in my yard?

There are a few things you can do to help keep fleas from getting into your yard in the first place. First, make sure that your grass is cut short. Fleas love hiding in long grass, so keeping your lawn trimmed will help to reduce their numbers.

Secondly, consider using a natural insecticide like diatomaceous earth around the perimeter of your yard. This will help to keep fleas and other insects from getting inside.

Finally, make sure to keep your pets clean and free of fleas. If your dog or cat has fleas, treat them immediately so that they don't have a chance to lay eggs in your yard.

What are the signs that my dog has fleas?

The most common sign that your dog has fleas is if they are scratching themselves more than usual. This is because the fleas are biting them and causing irritation. Other signs include bald spots, hot spots, and red skin. If you see any of these signs, it's important to take action right away.

How do I choose the best oral flea treatment for my dog?

There are a few things to consider when choosing an oral flea treatment for your dog. The first thing is to make sure that the product is safe for dogs. The second thing is to choose a product that is effective against fleas.

Lastly, you want to choose a product that is easy to use and that your dog will not mind taking.

What are oral flea treatments for dogs?

Oral flea treatments for dogs are medications that are given to dogs orally, usually in the form of a pill or tablet, to kill fleas. The active ingredient in most oral flea treatments is an insecticide called spinosad.

Spinosad works by causing paralysis and death in fleas. It is safe for dogs and is effective at killing fleas within 24 hours of administration.

There are many oral flea treatments available for dogs, and choosing the right one can be overwhelming. That's why we've created this list of the best oral flea treatments for dogs, we want to make the process less stressful.

Oral flea treatments are a convenient and effective way to protect your dog from fleas, and they can be used alongside other flea control products, such as spot-on treatments, shampoos, and collars.

Is an oral flea treatment better than a flea collar?

Some people swear by oral flea treatments, while others find them to be ineffective. There is no definitive answer, as each dog is different. Some dogs may respond well to an oral treatment, while others may not. It really depends on the individual dog.

If you're considering an oral flea treatment for your dog, it's important to do your research and consult with your veterinarian to find the best option for your pet.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing an oral flea treatment for your dog. First, you want to make sure the product is safe and effective. Second, you'll need to decide if you want a monthly or yearly treatment. And third, you'll need to consider the cost.

How do you give a dog a pill?

Some dogs will take pills willingly, while others may need a little help. The best way to give your dog a pill is to hide it in their food. You can also try wrapping the pill in cheese or peanut butter, which may make it more palatable for your dog.

If your dog is still resistant to taking pills, you can try crushing the pill and mixing it with a small amount of water. Once the pill is dissolved, you can syringe the mixture into your dog's mouth.

Oral flea treatments are an easy and effective way to protect your dog from fleas, and with so many products on the market, you're sure to find one that's right for your pet.

Are there any particular foods that your dog can eat to deter fleas?

There are a few foods that can help to deter fleas, including garlic, cloves, and apple cider vinegar. Adding these ingredients to your dog's food may help to keep fleas away.

You can also try making a Flea repellent spray by mixing equal parts water and apple cider vinegar. This can be sprayed on your dog's fur and will help to keep fleas away.

If your dog is suffering from flea allergies, there are a few oral treatments that can help to relieve their symptoms. These include antihistamines, corticosteroids, and omega-fatty acids.

Oral flea treatments are an easy and effective way to protect your dog from fleas, and with so many products on the market, you're sure to find one that's right for your pet.

What are the side effects of oral flea treatments?

The most common side effect of oral flea treatments is vomiting. If your dog vomits within two hours of taking the medication, it is important to contact your veterinarian. Other side effects may include diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

It is important to read the label of any oral flea treatment before giving it to your dog, as some products may not be suitable for dogs with certain medical conditions.

What other flea treatments are there for dogs instead of oral options?

There are many other flea treatments available for dogs, including spot-on treatments, shampoos, collars, and sprays. You can also try making a Flea repellent spray by mixing equal parts water and apple cider vinegar.

This can be sprayed on your dog's fur and will help to keep fleas away. If your dog is suffering from flea allergies, there are a few oral treatments that can help to relieve their symptoms.

These include antihistamines, corticosteroids, and omega-fatty acids. It is important to read the label of any oral flea treatment before giving it to your dog, as some products may not be suitable for dogs with certain medical conditions.

How to Choose the Best Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

When choosing an oral flea treatment for your dog, it is important to consider your pet's individual needs. Some products may not be suitable for dogs with certain medical conditions. It is also important to read the label of any oral flea treatment before giving it to your dog, as some products may have side effects.

If you are unsure which product is best for your dog, you can always ask your veterinarian for advice.

Oral flea treatments are a convenient and effective way to protect your dog from fleas, and with so many products on the market, you're sure to find one that's right for your pet.

How does an omega supplement help with dog fleas?

Omega supplements help with dog fleas by reducing inflammation and itchiness. They can also help to reduce the number of flea bites your dog gets. Omega supplements are available in both pill and liquid form, and can be given to your dog either orally or topically.

What is the best way to give my dog an oral flea treatment?

The best way to give your dog an oral flea treatment is to follow the instructions on the label. Most products will need to be given once a day, although some may need to be given more or less often. It is important not to miss a dose, as this can make the product less effective.

Now that we covered the above questions about oral flea treatment for dogs, let’s discuss the top 25 options below:

Image courtesy Pupper

The suggested dosage of long-chain omega-3s EPA and DHA for dogs is 10 to 20 mg per pound of body weight, which is similar to the amounts typically present in manufactured fish oils.

The Pupper Omega supplement for dogs is a proactive approach to keep fleas off your dog.

When evaluated, this supplement can help decrease inflammation in your dog's skin, making it less appealing to fleas. When you maintain your dog's fatty acid levels at an adequate level, you'll observe that they are less prone to be infested with fleas and ticks.

2. NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Image courtesy Chewy

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are one of the best oral flea treatments for dogs. They are easy to give and offer protection against both fleas and ticks. NexGard is also available in a beef-flavored chewable, making it a good choice for picky eaters.

3. Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is an affordable and effective oral flea treatment. Capstar works quickly to kill fleas and is safe for dogs of all ages.

4. Bravecto Chewable

Image courtesy Chewy

Bravecto Chewable Tablet for Dogs is a long-lasting oral flea treatment. Bravecto offers protection against both fleas and ticks for up to 12 weeks. This chewable tablet is also available in a beef-flavored option, making it a good choice for picky eaters.

5. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is a monthly oral flea treatment. PetArmor Plus offers protection against both fleas and ticks. This affordable option is easy to give and is safe for dogs of all ages.

6. Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs is a monthly oral flea treatment. Advantus is safe for dogs of all ages and offers protection against fleas.

7. PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is an affordable and effective oral flea treatment. Capaction offers protection against fleas and is safe for dogs of all ages.

8. PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Image courtesy PetHonesty

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. PetHonesty is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

9. Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Flea Away is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

10. Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a monthly oral flea treatment. Simparica offers protection against both fleas and ticks. This chewable tablet is also available in other flavor options, making it a good choice for picky eaters.

11. Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Image courtesy Chewy

Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment is a monthly oral flea treatment. Advantus offers protection against fleas and is safe for dogs of all ages. This affordable option is easy to give and has a beef-flavored chewable option, making it a good choice for picky eaters.

12. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Beloved Pets is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

13. Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is an affordable and effective oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for an affordable flea treatment option.

14. Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Image courtesy Elanco

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is a long-lasting flea and tick treatment. Seresto offers protection against both fleas and ticks for up to eight months. This collar is also available in a smaller size for puppies, making it a good choice for those who are looking for a long-lasting flea and tick treatment option.

15. Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

16. NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy Amazon

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. NaturVet is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

17. EcoFlea by ColoradoDog

Image courtesy Amazon

EcoFlea by ColoradoDog is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. EcoFlea is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

18. Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor is also safe for dogs of all ages.

19. Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews

Image courtesy Amazon

These best oral flea treatments for dogs are an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Jack&Pup is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

20. PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews

Image courtesy PetHonesty

PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. PetHonesty is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

21. Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief

Image courtesy Mighty Petz

Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Mighty Petz is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

22. Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Ready Pet Go! Omega-three for Dogs is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Ready Pet Go! is also safe for dogs of all ages.

23. Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews

Image courtesy Amazon

Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Dog Allergy Relief is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

24. Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Texas Pet Company is also safe for dogs of all ages and is a good choice for those who are looking for a natural flea treatment option.

25. Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs is an all-natural oral flea treatment. This supplement offers protection against both fleas and ticks. Comfortis is also safe for dogs of all ages.

How long do oral flea treatments for dogs work?

Most oral flea treatments work for around 24 hours. However, some might last up to 48 hours. It is important to follow the instructions on the product packaging to determine how often you need to give your dog the treatment.

What are the side effects of oral flea treatments for dogs?

The most common side effect of oral flea treatments is vomiting. If your dog vomits within two hours of taking the treatment, you should contact your veterinarian. Other side effects may include diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

What are the best oral flea treatments for dogs?

There are many different oral flea treatments available on the market. Some of the most popular brands include Pupper Omega, Bravecto, and Nexgard.

Which oral flea treatment is best for my dog?

The best oral flea treatment for your dog will depend on a number of factors, including your dog's age, weight, and health condition. You should always consult with your veterinarian before choosing a flea treatment for your dog.

There are many different oral flea treatments available on the market, but not all of them are created equal. So, how do you know which one is best for your dog? The answer might surprise you.

The truth is, there is no single "best" oral flea treatment for dogs. The best flea treatment for your dog will depend on a number of factors, including your dog's age, weight, and health condition. You should always consult with your veterinarian before choosing a flea treatment for your dog.

How often should I give my dog an omega fatty acid supplement for fleas?

Most omega fatty acid supplements need to be given once or twice a day. However, some products may only need to be given once a week. It is important to follow the instructions on the product packaging.

Can I give my dog too many oral flea treatments?

It is important to follow the instructions on the packaging, as well as any recommendations from your veterinarian.

Typically, oral flea treatments are given once a month. If you have questions about giving your dog an oral flea treatment, always ask your veterinarian.

Side effects of oral flea treatments are typically mild and may include vomiting, diarrhea, or lethargy. If you notice any of these side effects, stop giving the treatment and contact your veterinarian.

As with any medication, it is always important to speak with your veterinarian before starting your dog on an oral flea treatment. Your veterinarian can help you choose the best oral flea treatment for your dog, based on their individual needs.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Oral Flea Treatments for Dogs

These are the best oral flea treatments for dogs that we could find. We hope you have found the perfect fit for your pup! If you have any further concerns about which option is best for dog, just read the website details on each of the featured brands and discuss options with your vet.