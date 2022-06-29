Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're looking for a moisturizing dog shampoo that will keep your pup's coat healthy and hydrated, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll be taking a look at the 25 best moisturizing dog shampoos in 2022.

So, whether you have a golden retriever with a dry coat or a poodle with sensitive skin, you're sure to find a shampoo on this list that's perfect for your furry friend.

Without further ado, let's get started!

How often does my dog need to get bathed?

This is a common question we get asked by pet parents. The answer depends on a number of factors, including your dog's coat type, activity level, and skin condition. If you're unsure how often to bathe your dog, consult your veterinarian or groomer for guidance.

In general, dogs with short coats only need to be bathed every few weeks, while dogs with long coats may need to be bathed more frequently. Active dogs who play outside or get dirty often may need to be bathed more often than inactive dogs. And dogs with skin conditions may need to be bathed more frequently as well.

When it comes to choosing a shampoo for your dog, there are a variety of options to choose from. You'll want to select a shampoo that's specifically designed for dogs and that's appropriate for your dog's coat type and skin condition. If your dog has dry skin, you may want to consider using a moisturizing shampoo.

What causes itchy skin in dogs?

There are a number of things that can cause itchy skin in dogs, including allergies, parasites, and infections. Allergies are the most common cause of itchy skin in dogs. They can be caused by a variety of things, including environmental allergens like pollen and mold, food allergies, and contact allergies.

Parasites like fleas, ticks, and mites can also cause itchy skin in dogs. And finally, infections like hot spots, yeast infections, and bacterial infections can also cause itchiness.

If your dog is scratching a lot or seems to be in discomfort, consult your veterinarian. They will be able to determine the cause of the itchiness and recommend the best course of treatment.

There are a number of things you can do to help relieve your dog's itchiness at home. You can try giving your dog a cool bath with an oatmeal-based shampoo, applying a soothing cream or lotion to the affected area, and/or feeding them a hypoallergenic diet.

What dog shampoo does Petco use?

Petco uses a variety of different dog shampoos, depending on the needs of the individual dog. For example, they offer shampoos specifically for dogs with dry skin, which helps to hydrate and moisturize the skin.

They also offer shampoos for dogs with allergies, which help to soothe and protect the skin. Finally, they offer a general dog shampoo that is suitable for all types of dogs.

How will I know which moisturizing dog shampoo to buy?

The best way to determine which moisturizing dog shampoo to buy is to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to recommend a specific shampoo based on the needs of your dog.

If you don't want to talk to your vet, you can use the following tips to choose the best moisturizing dog shampoo this year:

Choose a shampoo that is specifically designed for dogs with dry skin.

Look for a shampoo that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which help to attract and retain moisture in the skin.

Avoid shampoos that contain harsh chemicals or fragrances, as these can further dry out the skin.

What are the best moisturizing dog shampoos?

Some of the best moisturizing dog shampoos in 2022 are featured above and below. Now it's time to read more details about each of the featured shampoos for your dog so they can have softer, moisturized skin:

Image courtesy Pupper

Even for dogs with dry, itchy skin, Pupper’s oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and natural. It's made from colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a mix of compounds that veterinarians recommend to help heal irritant skin conditions while also moisturizing and promoting healing.

It's pH-balanced, tear-free, and paraben-free. It doesn't include any parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, all of which can cause your dog's fur to lose its natural oils. Our oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo will cleanse, soften, and deodorize your pet's fur.

2. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

After a bath with Buddy Wash, nothing beats curling up with your beloved pet. This mild two-in-one conditioning shampoo is produced in the United States and contains cosmetic-grade components, including botanical extracts and essential oils for long-lasting freshness, making it ideal for sensitive or allergy prone skin.

It's like a pamper day for your dog, only better! With the relaxing scent of lavender and invigorating mint, you'll both feel refreshed—and the included aloe vera helps to soothe irritated skin.

She'll feel like a queen in her own castle, living a life of luxury while you unwind. She'll be relieved that she's not tracking filth all over the house again and you will appreciate that you're not cleaning it up. Talk about a win-win situation!

3. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is a natural solution for washing your dog. This mild cleanser, made with some of nature's finest ingredients for your peace of mind and to keep your dog happy, clean, and smelling fresh, is from the reputable brand in natural skin care.

It's all pH balanced for dogs with no sulfates, colorants, or essential oils and includes naturally hypoallergenic shea butter that really moisturizes, as well as honey to give your dog's fur a fantastic shine.

4. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

After a lovely day of rolling in the grass, digging in the dirt, playing in mud or pond scum, bathe your pet with Calm Shampoo, which is a one-of-a-kind day at the spa for Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.'s dogs.

The soothing, healing and hydrating combination is made with the highest quality components, especially for dogs with itchy, flaky skin. It also includes olive oil and oat extract, which are well-known for their moisturizing qualities and ability to soothe inflamed skin.

No formaldehyde, paraben, mineral oil, phthalates, or isopropyl alcohol are used in the production of this shampoo—no artificial colors or dyes are either. The shampoo is simple to use: massage a little shampoo into your dog's wet coat, lather up, and rinse.

5. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo eliminates the stench of smelly pets from your home. If your dog is a little stinky and you can't take it anymore, give him a wash with this pH-balanced, lavender-scented shampoo.

It's made with aloe and vitamin B5 to keep him nice and smooth when you're done! It's as simple as pouring a generous amount on his fur, stirring it up in a soapy bath, and rinsing him thoroughly. For stubborn smells, repeat as many times as he needs!

6. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Tropiclean

The Combination of Hydrocortisone and Tea Tree Oil in TropiClean Oatmeal & Tea Tree Medicated Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo exfoliates, moisturizes, and conditions your pet's skin and coat, effectively soothing dry, itchy, and irritated skin.

This medicated lotion is complemented with beta hydroxy to help relieve persistent itching.

7. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Image courtesy Oliver’s Choice

Oliver's Choice is a scientifically developed solution manufactured in the United States that is biodegradable, paraben-free, animal cruelty-free, and naturally derived.

The WebVan pup shampoo is safe and effective for any breed or color of dog. Your dog will look and feel fantastic after getting this treatment! Their coat will be adored after they've been washed!

8. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Shampoo for Dogs is a medication that alleviates scaling of the skin caused by seborrhea, mange, or other parasitic and fungal skin diseases.

With a simple therapy regimen of shampooing 2-3 times each week at first and then less frequently as the skin heals, you may provide your pet with similar to dandruff symptom relief including inflamed scalp, greasy skin, rashes, and scaly skin.

This antiseborrheic and antiparasitic dog shampoo includes veterinary-grade ingredients that treat, hydrate, and give your pet the relief they need. Salicylic acid, coal tar, and micronized sulfur are all powerful components that help cure the symptoms while colloidal oatmeal and allantoin moisturize your dog's skin.

This antiparasitic mange shampoo may also be used with other topical spot-on flea and tick medications. It's ideal for pets with allergy-prone or yeasty skin!

9. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees Puppy Shampoo is a tear-free, hypoallergenic shampoo made with 99.0% natural ingredients. This shampoo is specially formulated for puppies over 12 weeks old with sensitive skin.

This puppy shampoo contains no sulfates, colorants, or harsh chemicals that could irritate your pup's delicate skin.

10. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

This itch relief shampoo is specially formulated with natural ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile to soothe dry, itchy skin.

It's pH-balanced and safe for dogs and cats of all ages. For best results, use this shampoo once a week or as needed. Simply wet your pet's fur, massage the shampoo in, and rinse thoroughly.

11. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy FURminator

The ideal bathing solutions, uniquely prepared to provide exceptional performance in deShedding, conditioning, and hygiene, target shedding at its source while also increasing the effectiveness of the deShedding instruments.

The proprietary formulations deliver the same high standards of efficiency and efficacy as those found in other FURminator products. All FURminator shampoos, hair-care items, and hygiene goods are paraben-free and contain no chemical dyes. They're also made in the United States.

12. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Wahl

This all-in-one shampoo can be used on dogs, cats, horses, and ferrets of all ages. It's formulated to cleanse, condition, detangle, and moisturize your pet's coat.

The lavender and chamomile essential oils in this shampoo help to calm and relax your pet while the aloe vera and vitamin E soothe dry, itchy skin.

13. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Dechra

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains micronized hexachlorophene and trizEDTA to cleanse and disinfect your pet's skin and coat. The aloe vera and glycerin in this shampoo help to soothe and moisturize the skin.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This hypoallergenic shampoo is formulated to relieve itching and skin irritation caused by allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe and moisturize the skin. The chitosanide in this shampoo helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

15. Malaseb Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Malaseb Shampoo is a veterinary-prescribed shampoo that can help your cat or dog get relief from itchy skin problems. Chlorhexidine gluconate is an antiseptic that may be used to treat bacterial skin disorders, and miconazole nitrate can be used to treat fungal infections.

Together, these two substances can assist your canine or feline companion to feel better and return to normal.

16. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains micro silver to help heal the skin and aloe vera to soothe and moisturize. The oatmeal in this shampoo helps to relieve itching and irritation.

17. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains tea tree oil and aloe vera to soothe and moisturize the skin. The eucalyptus oil in this shampoo helps to relieve itching and irritation.

18. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Strawfield

With Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine & Ketoconazole Dog, Cat, and Horse Antiseptic Spray, you can offer some comfort to your four-legged companion. This aloe-infused solution addresses skin irritations, dermatitis, seborrhea, pyoderma (ringworm), hotspots, and yeast infections.

This non-sting spray may be used on your dog's paws, face, eyes and ears just as well as eye and ear wipes. It's perfect for use between baths since it can also be used on face folds, and wrinkles.

Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine & Ketoconazole Antiseptic Spray, Made in the United States of America, is a cleanser that promotes healthy skin and coat on your dog, cat, or horse.

19. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains chlorhexidine gluconate and ketoconazole to cleanse and disinfect your pet's skin and coat. The aloe vera and glycerin in this shampoo help to soothe and moisturize the skin.

20. Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Petco

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe and moisturize the skin. The chitosanide in this shampoo helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

21. Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo For Dogs

Image courtesy Petco

Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets is an easy-on and easy-off medicated shampoo that makes it simple to clean, heal, and soothe your pet, regardless of breed or condition. It's highly effective and safe for routine use.

With anti-inflammatory and cell-proliferation chemicals, it moisturizes the skin, increases its suppleness, and restores skin defenses. Wash your pet with Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets to leave him or her looking and feeling fantastic while also improving his or her health and appearance.

22. Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Chewy

The skin is the first line of defense against infectious organisms. Zymox Shampoo is a useful method to protect the skin's natural barrier without being harsh or drying.

It's made with the gentlest plant surfactants, and the enzymes have anti-inflammatory effects that soothe the skin. The LP3 Enzyme System is complemented with Vitamin D3 to aid in the alleviation of surface irritations as well as moisture retention.

The shampoo is composed of no harsh detergents, chemicals, or petroleum bi-products and has a nice, mild scent.

23. Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Espree

Add Espree Tea Tree and Aloe Medicated Shampoo to your friend's bath time when her skin needs some TLC. This strengthened solution is designed to help with a range of skin problems, including flea bites, hot spots, razor burns, and dryness.

The natural and organic components aid in the healing process and the reduction of inflammation, allowing your itchy companion some comfort. This medicated shampoo helps your pal's skin get more attention and care so she can go back to being paw-somely itch-free!

24. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy John Paul Pet

Keep your most devoted companion healthy and happy while also caring for Mother Earth with this calming scent. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Shampoo is made with environmentally friendly ingredients to remove dirt and grime, soothe your pet's skin, and cool off inflamed hot spots.

25. Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Chewy

Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dogs helps to keep your companion from itching. This itch relief shampoo is developed by a board-certified veterinarian and contains a critical combination of natural components and essential oils, such as oatmeal, d-limonene, and tea tree oil.

The dermatologist-developed allergy relief shampoo for dogs was created to wash away allergens and relieve itching caused by allergies. It's made to leave your canine smelling spa-day fresh without interfering with topical flea and tick treatments.

What shampoos should dogs avoid?

There are a few ingredients that you should avoid when choosing a shampoo for your dog. These include sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrances, and dyes. Sulfates can be harsh on your dog's skin and coat and can cause irritation.

Parabens are preservatives that can also cause irritation. Artificial fragrances and dyes are not necessary and can also cause skin irritation.

When choosing a shampoo for your dog, look for one that is sulfate, paraben, artificial fragrance, and dye-free. You should also look for a shampoo that is formulated for your dog's specific needs. For example, if your dog has dry skin, look for a shampoo that is specifically formulated for dry skin.

What's the best moisturizing dog shampoo ingredient to make my dog's coat softer?

There are a few ingredients that can help to make your dog's coat softer. These include aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil. Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that can help to soothe and protect your dog's skin.

Shea butter is a natural fat that helps to lock in moisture. Coconut oil is also a natural moisturizer that can help to make your dog's coat softer.

When choosing a shampoo for your dog, look for one that contains aloe vera, shea butter, or coconut oil. These ingredients will help to make your dog's coat softer and more manageable.

What are some other benefits of using a moisturizing shampoo on my dog?

In addition to making your dog's coat softer, a moisturizing shampoo can also help to protect your dog's skin from environmental damage. A good moisturizing shampoo will contain ingredients that help to nourish and protect your dog's skin.

When choosing a shampoo for your dog, look for one that contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These ingredients will help to keep your dog's skin healthy and protected from the elements.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Moisturizing Dog Shampoos in 2022

The best way to find a moisturizing shampoo that is right for your dog is to ask your veterinarian. They can recommend a shampoo that is specifically formulated for your dog's needs.

Remember, when choosing the best moisturizing dog shampoo, avoid those that contain harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, or dyes. Look for a shampoo that is specifically formulated for your dog's needs and that contains natural ingredients that will help to make your dog's coat softer and more manageable.