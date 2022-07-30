Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If your dog is constantly scratching and licking himself, he may have a skin allergy. There are many different types of allergies, but the most common is contact dermatitis, which is caused by something your dog comes into contact with regularly. This could be anything from a new type of food to a shampoo or soap that you're using on him.

In this article, we will discuss the 25 best medicated dog shampoos for skin allergies in 2022. These shampoos are safe and effective, and they will help keep your dog's skin healthy and itch-free.

What are medicated dog shampoos?

Medicated dog shampoos are specially formulated to provide relief for your dog's skin allergies. They usually contain ingredients that help to soothe and heal the skin, as well as provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Medicated shampoos can be used on both dogs and puppies, and are available in a variety of formulations to suit your pet's individual needs. If your dog is suffering from skin allergies, talk to your veterinarian about the best medicated shampoo for their condition.

How often should a dog get a medicated shampoo bath?

Your dog may need a medicated shampoo bath once or twice a week, depending on the severity of their allergies. If your dog's allergies are severe, your veterinarian may recommend using a medicated shampoo every day until the symptoms improve.

Which ingredients should you look for in a medicated dog shampoo?

When choosing a medicated dog shampoo, look for products that contain ingredients such as:

Coconut oil

Oatmeal

Aloe vera

Chamomile

Lavender oil

These ingredients are all known to help soothe and heal the skin, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

What causes dogs to itch so much?

There are many potential causes of itchy skin in dogs, including allergies, infections, and other underlying medical conditions. Allergies are the most common cause of itching in dogs, and they can be triggered by a variety of things, including certain foods, pollen, and even flea bites.

If your dog is constantly scratching or licking their skin, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions and get proper treatment. In the meantime, you can try using a medicated dog shampoo to soothe your dog's skin and relieve their itchiness.

The 25 best medicated dog shampoos for skin allergies in our list below all contain ingredients that can help to soothe your dog's skin and relieve their itchiness. They also come in a variety of formulas, so you can find one that's right for your dog's specific needs.

Image courtesy Pupper

Even for dogs with dry, irritated skin, Pupper's oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and natural. It's prepared with colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a slew of substances that veterinarians suggest using to treat discomfort, moisturize, and promote recovery.

It's pH-balanced and tear-free, so it won't strip your dog's fur of its natural oils. Pupper's oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo leaves your pet with a clean, soft, and deodorized coat.

2. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Made with all-natural ingredients, this dog shampoo is designed to cleanse, condition, and deodorize your pup's coat. It's tear-free and pH-balanced, so it won't irritate your dog's skin or strip their fur of its natural oils.

This dog shampoo is also safe for use on puppies over six weeks old. It's scented with lavender and mint, which leaves your pup smelling fresh and clean. Lavender is also known for its calming properties, so this dog shampoo may help to soothe your pup's nerves.

3. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is made with 99% all-natural ingredients, including some that are specifically chosen for their hypoallergenic properties. It's also tear-free and pH-balanced, so it won't irritate your dog's skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over eight weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

4. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

This dog shampoo is made with oatmeal and aloe vera, which are both known for their soothing properties. It's also tear-free and pH-balanced, so it won't irritate your dog's skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

5. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is designed to control odor while also cleansing and conditioning your pup's coat. It's made with a blend of natural ingredients, including enzymes and bacteria that work together to break down the source of the odor.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

6. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Tropiclean

This dog shampoo is made with oatmeal and aloe vera, which are both known for their soothing properties. It's also tear-free and pH-balanced, so it won't irritate your dog's skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses.

7. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Image courtesy Oliver’s Choice

This natural dog shampoo is made with a combination of oatmeal, aloe vera, and shea butter to deodorize and restore the fragrance of your dog's coat! This product is also biodegradable, reducing pollution.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Oliver's Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter is also available in a trial size.

8. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is designed to control seborrhea, a common skin condition that can cause scaling and itching. It's also effective against a variety of parasites, including fleas, ticks, and mites.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses.

9. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Image courtesy Chewy

With Burt's Bees Puppy 2 in 1 Shampoo, you can tap into nature's power. This mild cleanser is developed with some of nature's finest elements for your peace of mind and to keep your dog happy and comfortable.

The tearless, 2-in-1 solution is made with buttermilk to soothe and soften the skin, as well as linseed oil to condition and moisturize. It also contains linseed oil, which helps to heal cuts and wounds. For dogs without sulfates or colorants, it's all pH balanced.

10. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

This oatmeal and aloe-based dog shampoo contains no harsh chemicals, sulfates, or colors. It is safe for both dogs and cats and will not strip the natural oils from their skin and coat.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

11. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy FURminator

This dog shampoo is designed to help reduce shedding. It's made with a blend of natural ingredients, including enzymes and bacteria that work together to break down the source of the odor.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats is also available in a trial size.

12. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Wahl

This dog shampoo is designed to help reduce stress and promote relaxation. It's made with a blend of natural ingredients, including enzymes and bacteria that work together to break down the source of the odor.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Wahl Calming Pet Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

13. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Dechra

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs is also available in a trial size.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

15. Malaseb Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Malaseb Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

16. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

17. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

18. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Strawfield

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog is also available in a trial size.

19. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This dog shampoo is made with a combination of micronized silver, hexylene glycol, and trizEDTA. It's designed to help reduce bacteria and fungus on the skin.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo is also available in a trial size.

20. Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Petco

This type is for dogs with mild to severe skin issues. It aids in the relief of itching for moderate to severe skin diseases. Enriched with aloe vera and kava kava extract, it helps your dog's skin look healthier and shinier. This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses.

21. Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo For Dogs

Image courtesy Petco

Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets is a medicated shampoo that's simple to use and remove, making it ideal for cleaning, healing, and soothing your pet. It's highly efficient and safe for everyday usage.

Vetericyn Medicated FoamCare Shampoo for Pets is a wonderful way to keep your dog's coat healthy, glossy, and odor-free. It features anti-inflammatory and cell-proliferation chemicals that help restore your pet's skin defenses. Washing your pet with Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets will not only make him feel better but also smell great.

22. Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Chewy

The skin is the first line of defense against infectious microorganisms. Zymox Shampoo provides a simple yet effective way to preserve this natural barrier while being non-irritating and non-drying. Only the gentlest plant surfactants are used, as well as anti-inflammatory enzymes that soothe the skin.

The LP3 Enzyme System, which includes Vitamin D3, helps to heal surface irritations and hydrate the skin. No harsh detergents, chemicals, or petroleum bi-products are used in the shampoo, which has a lovely mild scent.

23. Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Espree

Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo is made with organic ingredients that are safe for dogs, cats, horses, and humans. The shampoo contains no soap, dyes, parabens, or sulfates.

The Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo is a great choice for pets with sensitive skin. The organic ingredients are gentle and will not strip the natural oils from your pet's coat.

24. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy John Paul Pet

John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo is a botanical shampoo that's made with organic ingredients. The shampoo is designed to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo is a great choice for pets with sensitive skin. The organic ingredients are gentle and will not strip the natural oils from your pet's coat.

25. Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Chewy

Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dogs is a soap-free shampoo that uses essential oils to provide relief from itchy, dry skin. The oatmeal and aloe formula also moisturizes the skin.

The Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dogs is a great choice for pets with sensitive skin. The organic ingredients are gentle and will not strip the natural oils from your pet's coat.

This dog shampoo is safe for use on puppies over 12 weeks old. It's scented with a light, fresh fragrance that won't overwhelm your pup's senses.

What causes my dog to have skin allergies?

There are a number of things that can cause your dog to have skin allergies, including flea bites, environmental allergens like pollen or mold, and food allergies. If your dog is constantly scratching, has red or inflamed skin, or is losing fur, they may be suffering from allergies.

Fortunately, there are a number of medicated dog shampoos that can help to relieve your dog's allergies. These shampoos usually contain ingredients like hydrocortisone or ketoconazole, which can help to reduce inflammation and itching.

What are some other options to help my dog with their skin allergy?

If you're looking for something to help your dog with their skin allergies, there are a number of other options available. You can try giving your dog an antihistamine like Benadryl, which can help to relieve itching and swelling.

You can also try using a humidifier in your home to help reduce dryness and irritation. Additionally, you can talk to your vet about other possible treatments, like immunotherapy or allergy shots.

No matter what method you choose to help your dog with their allergies, it's important to be patient and consistent. It may take some time to find the right solution for your dog, but with a little trial and error, you'll eventually find something that works.

How can I choose the best medicated dog shampoo for skin allergies?

When choosing a medicated dog shampoo for skin allergies, it's important to consider the ingredients. You should also look for a shampoo that is hypoallergenic and free of fragrances, dyes, and other harsh chemicals. It's also a good idea to choose a shampoo that is specifically designed for dogs with allergies.

If you're not sure which shampoo to choose, talk to your vet. They can help you select the best product for your dog's individual needs.

Final Thoughts

If your dog is suffering from skin allergies, there are a number of medicated shampoos that can help.

Other options to help relieve your dog's allergies include giving them an antihistamine like Benadryl, using a humidifier in your home, or talking to your vet about other possible treatments. With a little trial and error, you'll eventually find the right solution for your dog.