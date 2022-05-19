25 Best Libido Boosters for Men in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking to boost your sex drive? You're not alone. A healthy libido is important for a happy and fulfilling sex life. Unfortunately, many men experience a decline in their sex drive as they age. This can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

If you're looking for ways to improve your libido, read on! In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best libido boosters for men. We'll also provide tips on how to improve your overall sexual health.

What are some natural libido boosters for men in 2022?

There are many natural libido boosters for men in 2022. While the above 25 best libido boosters for men involve pills or capsules, there are some foods you can eat to get the mood going. These natural options may not help for long-term impact, but they could help in the moment.

Some of the more natural options for a little libido boost include zinc, magnesium, oysters, and fenugreek. We did note that some of these ingredient options are contained in the supplements featured above. You’ll learn more about that below!

So what is it about some vitamins and foods that help naturally increase libido? The science is not certain but history and various studies have shown that some foods and vitamins such as the ones we noted earlier, do indeed boost libido and can contribute to an overall healthier sex life.

We say, give any natural option a try. More so, give Elm & Rye sexual performance enhancer a try as they have the most natural ingredients possible to get things working again.

Why Do Some People Need Libido Boosters?

There are many reasons why someone may wish to increase libido, since having a healthy sex life is vital for long-lasting relationships. While many relationships will cool over the years, people do enjoy having a passionate connection with their partner, hoping to recapture some element of the first year or “honeymoon phase” of a long-term relationship.

If you have noticed issues with maintaining an erection or having any desire for sex, it may be due to lowered testosterone levels. This isn’t fun to live with, especially since it’s happening to men at younger ages than ever before. That’s why people often opt to get a libido booster.

These libido boosters will help you last longer and keep up the desire more frequently. Whether you’re married, dating, or in a long-term relationship, having libido boosters are just another part of having a fulfilling healthy life inside and outside the bedroom.

Many men who suffer from low testosterone and/or high levels of stress find it difficult to get hard and/or stay hard. That’s why these libido boosters are so important. The more natural ingredient options are of course the ones we recommend first. But don’t take our word for it: Be sure to discuss these options with your doctor.

How to Choose the Best Libido Boosters for Men in 2022

Now that you know more about natural libido booster options and we’ve helped you learn more about why people opt to use libido boosters, we’d love to show you some criteria to consider before buying one of the featured brands here today:

Natural Ingredients

The first thing you should look for is a libido booster that contains natural ingredients. There are many synthetic testosterone boosters on the market, but they can cause serious side effects. So, you should avoid them and only take natural options for libido boosters.

Clinical Studies

The second thing you should look for in the best libido boosters is whether they have been clinically studied. Clinical studies show that the ingredients in the dietary supplement are effective at increasing libido and helping with the other issues you have.

Safety

The third thing you should look for is a libido booster that is safe. You should avoid any dietary supplement boosters that have side effects. Again, choosing a dietary supplement made with natural ingredients is your best bet.

Now that we’ve shared more details about why people need libido boosters and how to select the best libido boosters for you, it’s time to elaborate on our favorite brands featured right here today:

1. Elm & Rye Sexual Performance Enhancer

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This natural ingredient sexual performance enhancer from Elm & Rye will have your partner breathless — and maybe you will be breathless, too! Either way, this daily dietary supplement will ensure that your libido is increased while your performance is enhanced as well.

You can take this supplement daily, so no more worrying about taking this libido booster just before the act, or at a specific time of day. You get to enjoy long lasting sexual pleasure any time you’re in the mood.

Using Elm & Rye’s performance enhancer supplement is recommended as a daily nutrition supplement for those seeking to boost libido and feel better overall. If you want to have improved sexual health, then this supplement is for sure your best choice out of the entire list of the 25 best libido boosters for men in 2022 featured here.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

These CBD capsules are convenient, discreet, and travel-ready. Each capsule contains 25mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract in MCT oil.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of the many compounds found in Cannabis Sativa. It's one of the primary chemicals found in Cannabis Sativa strains, particularly those that are commonly referred to as hemp. Hemp differs from marijuana in that it has a relatively low THC content and a high amount of cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD is a polar opposite of THC in many ways. It does not cause any "high" or psychoactive reaction, for example. Instead, CBD is utilized by your endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS has receptors throughout all of the body's various organs and collaborates with them on several essential functions.

Image courtesy Everest

The Full Spectrum Gummies from Everest claim to be developed using the best hemp available in the United States. These gummy candies are vegan friendly and GMO-free, which appeal to a wide demographic of consumers.

The amount of THC inside an Everest Full Spectrum Gummy is 5 milligrams, while the CBD content ranges from 25 to 30 milligrams per gummy. The Blue Raspberry gummies are also gluten-free and pesticide-free.

Image courtesy Planet Delta

Enjoy these non-GMO delta-8 edibles in gummy form, which are formulated with the finest quality US-grown natural hemp. Each gummy has 20 mg of delta-8 THC, and each jar contains 30 pieces in a variety of flavors.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp chemical that has been found to assist with anxiety and stress, as well as promoting relaxation. The chemical structure of delta-8 THC is nearly identical to that of delta-9 THC, save for the position of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms.

5. TestoPrime

Image courtesy TestoPrime

TestoPrime is a testosterone supplement that helps flood the body with a torrent of new and natural testosterone. On demand, physical and intellectual endurance are improved. Protein synthesis is increased to aid in fat reduction and muscle growth. Confidence, euphoria, and happiness all improve.

6. Testogen

Image courtesy Testogen

This testosterone booster is based on sound scientific research. This supplement's creator has been in the business since 1999. Being in operation for so long indicates that it has a good reputation as a beneficial testosterone-boosting product for males.

The body of this product is produced in a FDA-registered plant and includes free delivery to any address in the globe.

7. TestoMax

Image courtesy Crazybulk

This is a testosterone booster that bodybuilders frequently utilize. While this is what the majority of people use it for, it isn't the only purpose to take it. The ingredients are of high quality and natural, much like those seen in many of the other testosterone boosters on our list.

Vitamins B5 and K1, D-aspartic acid, magnesium, and other critical vitamins assist to increase testosterone levels in men. The components are present in the proper ratio to ensure you're receiving all of the nutrients you need to replenish your testosterone levels while avoiding any unwanted consequences.

8. Prime Male

Image courtesy Prime Male

The Testo Boost Max is for men over the age of 30. The product, like the others on our list, is available over-the-counter. It's formulated with components that you'll want to utilize to increase your T levels.

The hormone-boosting supplement Prime Male includes the chemical luteolin, which is a citrus flavonoid that inhibits the aromatase enzyme. This enzyme transforms testosterone into estrogen and is a common problem for overweight men.

9. TestRX

Image courtesy TestRX

TestRx was founded in 2001 and began selling testosterone tablets the following year. Since then, thousands of men all around the world have trusted and appreciated TestRx's product, with no negative side effects noted.

The complete strength of this TestRx blend may be useful to athletes, bodybuilders, and professional fighters. ZMA is a unique zinc formulation produced by TestRx that would be particularly useful for those who exercise regularly or labor intensively.

10. TestoFuel

Image courtesy Testo Fuel

All of the most effective components are included in this testosterone booster, making it safe to increase your T levels. The oyster extract is the most distinctive component of all. This phytochemical won't be found in any other testosterone boosters in 2022.

Oyster meat has been an excellent ingredient as a dietary supplement or food addition to help boost libido. That's why this brand opted to include this one unique ingredient in their testosterone support pills.

11. Barbarian XL

Image courtesy Zenith Labs

The supplement Barbarian XL is a cutting-edge combination of five all-natural components (Boswellia Resin Extract (Frankincense), Ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, Shilajit, and Korean Red Ginseng) that work together to help the body function properly in every scenario.

According to the doctor who created this one-of-a-kind male hormone booster, those components, as well as rich vitamins and minerals—including vitamin D, vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc—are believed to promote healthy testosterone levels by increasing bioavailability and absorption of the other ingredients.

12. Testodren

Image courtesy Testodren

Testodren is a libido boosting medication that has been scientifically shown to naturally enhance men's strength, energy, and desire. The recently released PrimeGENIX testo booster supplement contains a high degree of efficacy.

Despite only launching this product and brand in 2021, the manufacturers have already made the grade as one of the finest testosterone supplements on the market. In only three months, the Testodren testosterone booster was shown to raise free T levels by about 73 percent.

13. Hunter Test

Image Hunter Test

The Hunter Test, often referred to as "The Test," is a high-quality testosterone booster that improves one's health and mental resilience. When it comes to boosting one's masculinity, the Hunter Test staff likes to provide a solution with bigger dosages and natural compounds that have been scientifically proven.

14. T20

Image courtesy Jaylab Pro

TestoFuel is marketed as a male hormone that may improve blood flow, sexual desire, energy levels, and endurance. It's meant to help you reduce your waist and stomach size; boost cardiovascular health; and ease frequent aches and pains.

The fact that it was designed by a trained dietitian and strength and conditioning expert, Jayson Hunter, adds legitimacy to the solution and is certain to reassure clients.

15. Testo 911

Image courtesy Phytage

The company behind Testo 911 claims that combining the effects of nine chemicals might improve energy levels, promote bodily health and longevity, and enhance one's overall immunological well-being.

16. TestoLab

Image courtesy Testolab

The objective of Testo Lab Pro T-Booster is to create a synergy between exercise and testosterone production. This solution is said to be risk-free, clean, legal, and effective, with data provided by a third party. Each bottle contains high-quality plant-based capsules that are particularly suitable for vegans already taking this supplement.

T-Booster is another tool that we can use to boost audience engagement. When we talk about how open, knowledgeable, and simple-to-use all of these technologies are, T-Booster isn't the only one.

17. GNC Men’s

Image courtesy GNC

This libido booster is supported by research to help you get your T levels back into normal range. They'll provide you with the nutrients you need as a dietary supplement to increase sexual desire, testosterone levels, and energy during your workouts.

GNC Men's Advanced Testosterone has been formulated with scientifically verified ingredients that have been proven to raise T levels for better performance.

18. UME Ultimate Male Extreme

Image courtesy UME

The Ultimate Male Extreme is a supplement that improves male performance and blood flow. The Pure Performance Complex and Ultimate ZMA Matrix are combined to improve your performance and get results.

19. UMZU

Image courtesy Umzu

Testro-X is a supplement that works with your body's natural testosterone production capacity. Testro-X, a natural mix of vitamins, minerals, and powerful herbs, may aid with hormonal performance, strength, and muscle growth as well as sleep and recovery. You'll also have more energy throughout the day.

20. 1st Phorm

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

This supplement will aid in the development of testosterone and increase free testosterone levels in your body. You'll notice that this is an important component of creating the ideal environment for fat reduction and muscular growth.

When you consume this product with a balanced diet and physical exercise, it will guarantee that you develop muscle and lose body fat.

You'll notice certain first positive changes within the first seven days of using this testosterone booster in 2022. After rigorous exercise, you'll recover faster and have greater muscular and strength. You'll also experience an increase in fullness and sex drive.

21. SNAP Nitric Oxide

Image courtesy SNAP

Glucosamine, a natural arthritis treatment that is also high in chondroitin sulfate. The cocktail includes two of the chemicals that promote nitric oxide production: chondroitin and hyaluronic acid. You may prevent heart disease by increasing your body's own capability to generate nitric oxide.

22. Nutricost

Image courtesy Amazon

Nutricost's D-Aspartic Acid capsules, which contain 3,000 mg of high-quality DAA per serving, are the purest and highest-quality D-Aspartic Acid available. These tablets are gluten and GMO free.

23. The Sunny D3

Image courtesy Care/Of

This Vitamin D is manufactured and packaged in the United States by food scientists who stick to strict hygiene standards to guarantee that their products comply with all federal rules.

The DSHEA legislation also protects you by ensuring that any supplement sold in the United States has been evaluated and approved as safe. This includes satisfying quality criteria outlined in DSHEA, which bans fraudulent supplements with non-active components or purity percentages listed on the label.

24. Anthony’s Fenugreek Seeds

Image courtesy Amazon

The nutritional value of fenugreek is high, and it may be used in a variety of culinary and cosmetic applications. These golden brown seeds have an earthy fragrance but a heavenly taste that is unrivaled.

They're perfect for snacks, party dips or spreads, desserts, and more!

25. Life Extension

Image courtesy Walmart

DHEA is a crucial hormone that is involved in many bodily processes. As we grow older, our levels of this essential protein fall, and supplementation may be beneficial in maintaining hormonal balances such as immune system strength and moods, as well as assisting with the formation of lean muscle mass for increased energy.

Can libido boosters help me with my fitness goals?

If you want to enhance your fitness and gain muscle, libido booster supplements may be an excellent complement to your workout routine. It's vital, however, to choose a high-quality product from a reputable manufacturer and talk with your doctor before starting any new dietary supplement regimen.

Testosterone is a hormone that contributes to muscle growth and strength. Libido boosters can help you achieve your fitness goals more quickly and easily by increasing testosterone levels.

What age does a man stop getting an erection?

This is a pretty popular question among people who are dealing with erectile dysfunction. However, there is no set age. In previous times, it wasn’t until later in life when a man stopped producing enough testosterone to get hard, but now we’re seeing an influx of men suffering erectile issues as young as 35.

Sometimes, men in their 20s can have performance issues, while some 90-year-old men have a high libido. It all depends on the person, their health conditions, and their lifestyle. That’s why these 25 best libido boosters for men focus on increase libido for men of all ages! Every man deserves to have the ability to please their partner.

Final Thoughts

There are many different libido boosters for men in 2022 on the market, and it can be tough to know which one is right for you. That's why we've put together this useful list of brands and information.

We hope that this list will help you find the right product to reach your goal of having a more healthy sexual life with your partner.