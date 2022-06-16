25 Best Homemade Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best homemade dog foods? You've come to the right place! In this blog post, we will be discussing the best homemade dog foods in 2022 that are both healthy and delicious for your furry friend. Dogs love homemade food, and with these recipes, you can rest assured that your pup is getting all of the nutrients they need. So without further ado, let's get started!

Pupper Fuel Chicken

Primal Freeze-Dried Nuggets

Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

Nulo Freestyle Freeze-Dried Raw

Stella and Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Dinner Patties

Bravo Homestyle Freeze-Dried

Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Raw Food for Dogs

TruDog Freeze-Dried Raw Superfood

Grandma Lucy’s Freeze-Dried

Sojos Complete Freeze-Dried Raw

Bixbi Rawbble Freeze-Dried

Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers

Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Dry Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost Whole Grain Dry Dog Food

Nature’s Diet Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend

The Simple Food Project Beef & Salmon Recipe

Orijen Acana Regionals Grasslands

Nom Nom Dog Food

Woof Chicken Freeze Dried Food

Nature’s Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe

Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food

True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food

What is homemade dog foods?

Homemade dog foods are meals that are made at home, typically from scratch, using fresh ingredients. These recipes can be tailored to your dog's specific dietary needs and can often be more cost-effective than commercial foods.

There are many benefits to feeding your dog a homemade diet, including improved digestion, reduced allergies, and increased energy levels. Homemade dog foods can also be raw food and fresh dog food options, such as the 25 options we've featured here today.

You see, you don't have to make “homemade” dog food in your kitchen. There are many brands available online that will provide your dog with the best homemade dog food, made fresh in their kitchen.

What are the benefits of feeding your dog a homemade diet?

There are many benefits to feeding your dog a homemade diet, including improved digestion, reduced allergies, and increased energy levels.

A homemade diet can also be tailored to your dog's specific dietary needs and can often be more cost-effective than commercial foods.

What are the best ingredients for my homemade dog food?

The best ingredients for your homemade dog food will depend on your individual dog's needs. However, some of the best fresh ingredients for dogs include lean meats, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

You should also avoid ingredients that are high in fat, salt, or sugar, as these can be unhealthy for dogs.

If you're unsure of what ingredients to use in your homemade dog food, there are many recipes and resources available online to help you get started.

According to a Purina Lifespan Study, overweight pets live 2 years less than dogs with a healthy bodyweight.

Dogs are susceptible to the same diseases as people, and a poor diet can exacerbate their illnesses. Carbohydrate consumption should be in balance with protein intake, and other macronutrients should also be in equilibrium.

The adverse effects of a poor diet extend beyond the physical to include unpleasant and sluggish feelings that humans get when eating poorly. As a consequence, your dog's energy levels may drop, prompting them to eat more in order to restart the cycle and make your pet unhappy and unhealthy.

Fuel was designed with your health and performance in mind, incorporating grain-free and all-natural ingredients. Fresh vegetables, free range chicken, and all-natural antioxidants from natural additives are included.

2. Primal Freeze-Dried Nuggets

Chicken, turkey, liver, and ground bone from cage-free hens are used to make these freeze-dried nuggets. There are no added hormones or antibiotics in the mix, and it is responsibly produced and sustainably obtained.

Chicken, turkey liver, and ground bone are the first three ingredients on this dog food. These components include a plethora of nutrients that are crucial to your dog's health, including protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals.

After that, the chunks are bathed in a rich chicken liver and bone broth gravy. This adds further taste and nutritional content, making them even more appealing to your dog.

These delicious freeze-dried dog nuggets are a great way to provide your dog with all of the nutrients they require. Even the most finicky eaters will appreciate this best freeze dried dog food, which is made with high-quality ingredients that are responsibly produced and sourced.

3. Open Farm Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

The company's slogan is "great tasting, healthy food for your dog." They promise that their freeze-dried raw dog meal is composed of chicken, turkey, and liver from cage-free chickens.

Chicken, turkey liver, and ground bone are the first three components. These ingredients give your dog the protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals he requires to be healthy and happy.

Freeze-dried raw dog food from The Raw Canines is the ideal blend of both frozen and fresh foods. This freeze-dried raw dog food is made with high-quality, humanely raised, and ecologically sustainable ingredients that will satisfy even the pickiest of dogs.

Open Farm's Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a wonderful alternative if you're searching for the finest freeze-dried dog food for your dog or simply want to try something new.

4. Nulo Freestyle Freeze-Dried Raw

Nulo Freestyle Freeze-Dried Raw Food for Dogs is made with cage-free chicken. The ingredients are responsibly raised and sustainably acquired, and there are no extra hormones or antibiotics added.

Chicken, turkey liver, and ground bone are the first three ingredients. These proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals are required for your dog's health and happiness.

Nulo's Freestyle Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a balanced and nutritious alternative to both dry kibble and raw diets.

5. Stella and Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Dinner Patties

You may give your dog exactly what he wants with Stella & Chewy's Stella's Super Beef Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food. This all-natural recipe makes it easy to feed your finest friend only the high-quality nutrients he requires.

The advantages of raw food nutrition are retained while eliminating the need for freeze-drying with this recipe, which starts with 95 percent grass-fed beef, organs, and bone, as well as 100 percent certified-organic fruits and vegetables.

Stella & Chewy's creates each batch with the utmost care in their own U.S. kitchen to ensure a high level of quality.

6. Bravo Homestyle Freeze-Dried

Bravo! Homestyle Complete Dinners, which include vegetables and cranberries, are made with raw, freeze-dried meat or poultry as the #1 ingredient.

They're "kibble in a pouch," as the name suggests. They provide all of the nutrients and minerals of real meat without any of the drawbacks. Simply combine water and stir to make a tasty, high-nutrient dinner for your dog that he will enjoy!

7. Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Raw Food for Dogs

With Vital Essentials Beef Mini Nibs Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food, your dog will get the “Alpha” diet intended by nature. This food is preserved by putting it in a freezer and drying it at low temperatures.

The beef dish may be served as a complete meal, a healthy dessert, or blended with kibble. You can’t go wrong serving it any way you like; the benefits of feeding freeze-dried food will become apparent in weeks.

8. TruDog Freeze-Dried Raw Superfood

TruDog's Freeze-Dried Raw Superfood is a complete and balanced meal that may be served as a stand-alone dish or used to complement your dog's kibble.

Chicken, turkey, chicken liver, turkey liver, and ground bone are the first five ingredients. These sources of protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals keep your dog healthy and happy.

TruDog's Freeze-Dried Raw Superfood is a wonderful combination of nutritious and delicious for giving your dog the best of both worlds.

This food is made in the United States, with no added hormones or antibiotics, and it will satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

9. Grandma Lucy’s Freeze-Dried

Grandma Lucy's Artisan Grain-Free Chicken Freeze-Dried Dog Food is made with the highest quality ingredients from renowned restaurant suppliers in accordance with the belief that your loved dog deserves equal high-quality food.

Every item in the line is chosen for a specific reason and fulfills rigorous quality criteria, with each one being subjected to extensive testing in small batches at their family-owned California factory.

With a few easy ingredients, this dish makes for an easy-to-make yet effective way to feed your dog his or her daily dose of veggies. This all-natural, gluten-free meal is ideal if your dog has food allergies or intolerances.

10. Sojos Complete Freeze-Dried Raw

Sojos Complete Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is an all-natural, grain-free approach to provide your dog with the nutrients he requires.

It's excellent stuff, so go ahead and stick a fork in it! Although this food is made with genuine animal flesh and organs, as well as fruits and vegetables, it is subsequently freeze-dried to preserve nutrients and taste.

Sojos Complete Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a complete and balanced meal with great flavor that is simple to digest. Your dog will appreciate the taste of this food, and you'll be happy to learn he's getting all of his nutrients.

11. Bixbi Rawbble Freeze-Dried

Bixbi Rawbble Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a grain-free, all-natural food that's ideal for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities.

Bixbi Rawbble Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a meal that contains real meat and organs, as well as vegetables and fruits. It's then freeze-dried to seal in the nutrients and flavor. Bixbi Rawbble Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is a complete and balanced dish that is easily digested.

This freeze-dried dog food will make your dog happy, and you'll be relieved to know he's getting all of the nutrients he needs.

12. Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers

The Instinct Boost Mixers Gut Health Recipe Grain-Free Frozen Dog Food Topper is a tasty way to spice up your dog's diet.

The Fiber & Probiotics Topper is produced in the United States and contains fiber and probiotics to help your dog's digestive health. It's composed of chicken, pumpkin, sweet potato, chicory root, and apple cider vinegar for a balanced yet tasty addition to his diet.

13. Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Dry Dog Food

Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Dry Dog Food is a grain-free, raw, freeze-dried meat food.

Deboned chicken, chicken meal, peas, tapioca flour, and turkey meal are the first five ingredients. These components give your dog with the protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals it requires to live a healthy and happy life.

Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Dry Dog Food is made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives in the United States.

14. Instinct Raw Boost Whole Grain Dry Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost Whole Grain Dry Dog Food is a grain-free, raw freeze-dried meat product.

The first five ingredients are deboned chicken, chicken meal, peas, tapioca flour, and turkey meal. These ingredients give your pet with the protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals it needs to be healthy and happy.

Instinct Raw Boost Whole Grain Dry Dog Food is produced in the United States and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

15. Nature’s Diet Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food

Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food is a completely natural, grain-free diet that's ideal for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

This food is made entirely of meat and organs, as well as fruits and vegetables. It's then freeze-dried to preserve nutrients and flavor. Nature's Diet Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food is a complete and balanced meal that is easy to digest and full of taste.

16. Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend Freeze-Dried Dog Food is a specialist freeze-dried food designed for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

It's made with 100% real meat and organs, as well as veggies and fruits. It's then frozen dried to keep the nutrients and taste.

Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend Freeze-Dried Dog Food is a complete and balanced diet that is easy to digest and full of taste, thanks to the freeze-drying process. This food will be loved by your dog, and you'll be happy knowing he's getting all of his nutrients.

17. The Simple Food Project Beef & Salmon Recipe

The Simple Food Project Beef & Salmon Recipe is an all-natural, grain-free diet that's ideal for canine allergy sufferers or sensitive stomachs.

This food is comprised of actual meat and organs, as well as veggies and fruits. It's then freeze-dried to preserve the nutrients and taste. The Simple Food Project Beef & Salmon Recipe is a full and balanced dinner that is easy to digest and delicious.

There are no additives in this grain-free recipe, making it a healthy choice for your dog.

18. Orijen Acana Regionals Grasslands

The Orijen Acana Regionals Grasslands Dry Dog Food is a grain-free food with 80% meat and 20% vegetables.

The first five components are deboned chicken, chicken meal, peas, tapioca flour, and turkey meal. These ingredients give your dog the protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals it needs to be healthy and happy.

Orijen Acana Regionals Grasslands Dry Dog Food is produced in the United States with no artificial tastes, colors, or preservatives.

19. Nom Nom Dog Food

Nom Nom Dog Food is a grain-free diet that consists entirely of fresh, human-grade ingredients.

The ingredients are deboned chicken, chicken meal, peas, tapioca flour, and turkey meal. These elements offer your dog with the nutrients it requires to live a healthy life.

20. Woof Chicken Freeze Dried Food

Woof Chicken Freeze Dried Food is a grain-free diet that uses fresh, human-grade ingredients.

The first five ingredients are deboned chicken, poultry meal, peas, tapioca flour, and turkey meal. These items provide your dog with the nutrients it needs to be healthy and happy.

Woof Chicken Freeze Dried Food is made in the United States and contains no added chemicals, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

21. Nature’s Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

Nature's Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin helps your dog maintain a healthy digestive and immune system by combining real salmon and fiber-rich pumpkin. The salmon in the food ensures that your dog gets enough omega fatty acids to keep their joints lubricated and their skin and coat healthy.

This meat-free food is also devoid of corn, wheat, and soy.

This brand's kibble has a strong fishy odor that some owners found unpleasant, and the kibble itself easily crumbles, particularly during shipping. Despite its three bag sizes of 4, 12, and 24 pounds, Nature's Recipe is one of the most costly choices on the market.

22. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe

The Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Chicken Dinner with Garden Veggies contains chicken, carrots, green beans, potatoes, and cranberries. It's grain-free and includes natural elements.

This dog food is designed to fulfill the nutritional requirements of all phases of life and all breeds of dogs. The Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe is a wonderful choice for high-protein diets for dogs.

23. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe is high in protein and omega fatty acids, and it's gentle on sensitive stomachs. This grain-free, wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free dish does not cause allergies due to the inclusion of genuine lamb, wild boar, and venison.

Merrick Backcountry dehydrated dog food is one of the more costly alternatives accessible, with 4- or 40-pound weights available. Because this freeze-dried food isn't cooked, it may carry a higher level of germs and the kibble is prone to breaking apart.

Merrick Backcountry is ideal for all breed sizes, but some older dogs with fewer teeth or tiny dog breeds may have difficulties eating the pieces.

24. Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food

The Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food is allergen-free and human-grade, with non-GMO components and no corn, wheat, or soy.

High protein, prebiotics, probiotics, and omega fatty acids benefit your dog's muscles, digestive system, skin, and coat in a variety of ways.

Note: This brand is rather expensive, no matter of four bag sizes, and none of them are resealable to keep food fresh.

25. True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food

True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food contains chicken and vegetables from the United States, which helps to maintain your dog's digestive health. Omega fatty acids and antioxidants combat joint problems, skin concerns, hair loss, and immune system deterioration while avoiding most canine allergies by eliminating corn and wheat ingredients.

Rice is the primary source of carbohydrates in the product, which may trigger sensitivities in certain dog breeds. Peanuts are also included in the mix, which might cause allergic responses in some dogs. While True Acre Foods was designed with all breeds of dogs in mind, the kibble's size could be too big for tiny dog breeds.

What are the best homemade dog foods made of?

This is a question that many pet parents ask themselves. And while there are many opinions out there, the answer may surprise you.

The best homemade dog foods are actually quite simple and contain just a few key ingredients. Some of the more popular options that brands use as ingredients in their homemade dog food include:

Chicken

Beef

Fish

Lamb

Turkey

Vegetables

While there are many other ingredients that could be used in homemade dog food, these are some of the most commonly used. And for good reason too! They provide dogs with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and active. Plus, they're usually pretty affordable.

So, what are the best homemade dog foods made of?

The answer is simple: chicken, beef, fish, lamb, turkey, and vegetables. These ingredients provide dogs with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and active.

Plus, they're usually pretty affordable. So if you're looking for the best homemade dog food for your pup, be sure to check out brands that use these ingredients. You won't be disappointed!

Is it healthy to make homemade dog food?

Yes, it can be very healthy to make homemade dog food as long as you're using fresh, whole ingredients and following a recipe that meets your dog's nutritional needs.

While there are some benefits to feeding your dog commercial kibble, such as the convenience factor, there are also many benefits to making your own dog food at home or buying from brands that sell homemade dog foods.

Benefits of Buying the Best Homemade Dog Foods

There are many benefits to buying the best homemade dog foods, including:

You'll have control over the ingredients that go into your pup's food.

You can customize the recipes to meet your dog's specific nutritional needs.

Homemade dog food is typically much cheaper than commercial kibble.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Homemade Dog Foods in 2022

When it comes to feeding your dog, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The best diet for your pup will depend on their individual needs and preferences. However, the best homemade dog foods featured here today can be a great option for many pups!

There are endless recipes for delicious and nutritious homemade dog food out there, so finding the perfect meal for your furry friend is easy. And, cooking for your dog can be a fun and rewarding experience for both of you!