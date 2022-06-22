25 Best Holistic Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As a pet owner, you want to do everything under the sun to give your pup the longest, healthiest, and happiest life possible. From daily exercise to plenty of love, there are all sorts of things you can do to extend your pup's longevity. One of the most important factors that impacts your dog's well-being is his diet.

What you feed your pup has a direct impact on his health, from puppyhood and beyond. If you want to treat your pet to nutritious meals that nourish and support his dietary needs, look no further than holistic dog food.

Holistic dog food is food that's formulated with optimal nutrition, such as vitamins and minerals, to support your pooch's overall health and wellbeing. Each of the ingredients used has a specific purpose, whether it's improving skin health or supporting muscle mass.

While these foods tend to be a little pricier, the cost is well worth the benefits. Holistic dog food doesn't contain harmful ingredients like fillers and preservatives. Instead they're made with high quality ingredients that protect and support your pup.

Interested in switching your dog to holistic dog food? If so, you've come to the right place! Below you'll find a list of the top 25 holistic dog foods available in 2022.

First five ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, and flax

Price: $49.99 for 1-lb bag

Pupper Fuel is the epitome of holistic dog food. This blend of 13 natural active ingredients is formulated for peak performance and optimal health using foods that are backed by science. Aside from grass-fed beef, this recipe contains fruits, veggies, and grains that are packed with nutrients.

Each serving of Pupper Fuel Beef Recipe features cranberries, flaxseed, carrots, parsley, and kelp. Carrots are loaded with fiber, potassium, and vitamin A while parsley contains high levels of antioxidants that relieve inflammation while keeping bad breath at bay.

Pupper Fuel is made using only the purest, highest quality foods. This all natural food doesn't contain any fillers, preservatives, or any other ingredient that doesn't nourish and support your furry friend's health.

2. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch

First five ingredients: Herring meal, peas, dried eggs, canola oil, and tapioca

Calories per serving: 400 kcal per cup

Price: $63.14 for 25-lb bag

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is high-protein dog food that's made with a powerful blend of fish protein meals along with whole fruits and vegetables. Though it's packed with all sorts of vitamins and minerals, this dry kibble tastes great and will have your canine begging for more.

The recipe is fortified with balanced omega fatty acids for skin and coat health, along with taurine for a healthy heart. It's even made with probiotics to keep your dog's gut health in check. Each serving is also loaded with L-carnitine, folic acid, L-lysine, calcium, and many other essential nutrients.

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is cooked using a highly controlled process that supports optimal nutrient absorption and digestibility. This food is ideal for large size dogs in all life stages.

3. Health Extension Original Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Organic deboned chicken, chicken meal, ground brown rice, oatmeal, and chicken fat

Calories per serving: 418 kcal per cup

Price: $59.98 for 30-lb bag

With Health Extension Original Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, you can make mealtime holistically nutritious and delicious. This food is specially formulated with three sources of meat protein, along with a superior blend of superfoods.

Ingredients like ginger, blue-green algae, astragalus, and primrose oil work together to support your pup's wellbeing and vitality. These ingredients are packed with anti-inflammatory properties as well as antioxidants that protect against free radical damage.

Health Extension Original Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe doesn't contain any corn, gluten, soy, wheat, by-products, added sugar, rendered animal fat, or any artificial colors, flavors, or dyes. Despite the healthy ingredients list, this food is tail-wagging good.

4. Annamaet Original Adult Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, millet, rolled oats, and pearled barley

Calories per serving: 365 kcal per cup

Price: $58.99 for 25-lb bag

Annamaet Original Adult Dry Dog Food is fueled by science with a blend of wholesome and sustainable ingredients. Each bite contains delicious and nutritious chicken meal, millet, flaxseed meal, blueberries, cranberries, and apples.

This holistic dog food is made with omega 3 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat, along with prebiotics for gut health and chelated minerals to keep your dog's immune system working at its best. It's also fortified with iron, calcium, vitamin C, L-carnitine, taurine, and other nutrients.

For dogs with food sensitivities, Annamaet Original Adult Dry Dog Food is a great option. It doesn't contain any wheat, corn, or soy, which lessens the risk of digestive issues like gas and diarrhea.

5. Halo Holistic Wild Salmon & Whitefish Recipe

First five ingredients: Salmon, whitefish, dried egg product, oat groats, pearled barley, and dried peas

Calories per serving: 400 kcal per cup

Price: $76.99 for 21-lb bag

Take the uncertainty out of what you're feeding your dog with Halo Holistic Wild Salmon & Whitefish Recipe. This dog food is made with clean, easily digestible ingredients that support and nourish your furry pal from the inside out.

Halo Holistic Wild Salmon & Whitefish Recipe doesn't contain rendered meat meal or other low quality ingredients that don’t provide nutritional value. Instead, it's made with responsibly sourced salmon as well as whole non-GMO fruits and vegetables like peas, sweet potato, carrot, cranberries, and blueberries.

This blend of ingredients creates dry kibble that not only tastes good, but will support your dog's energy, strength, immune, and digestive health. Each bite is fortified with calcium, taurine, L-carnitine, and omega fatty acids.

6. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Calories per serving: 377 kcal per cup

Price: $47.99 for 24-lb bag

As the name implies, Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula is formulated to protect your pup with nourishing whole foods along with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. This holistic dog food is made with all natural ingredients that your dog is sure to love, including chicken, brown rice, blueberries, carrots, cranberries, and flaxseed.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula contains a variety of nutrients, including glucosamine for joint health, calcium for strong bones and teeth, and vitamin E for skin and coat health. It also contains herbs like turmeric, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to protect and support your pup.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula is made even better with the addition of LifeSource Bits. These tiny yet powerful bites are made with a precise blend of nutrients and are cold-pressed to ensure maximum potency.

7. Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Original Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, chicken meal, peas, and dried ground potatoes

Calories per serving: 417 kcal per cup

Price: $74.79 for 26-lb bag

Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Original Recipe is packed with premium protein sources along with superfoods and supplements that work together to optimize your pup's health. The ingredients list is full of foods that you know, including turkey, chicken, peas, flaxseed, salmon oil, apples, kale, and blueberries.

This dry dog food is fortified with probiotics, glucosamine, omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and a blend of vitamins and minerals. Each serving is loaded with taurine for heart health, vitamin E for skin health, and calcium for strong bones and teeth.

Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Original Recipe doesn't contain any low quality ingredients, including corn, soy, wheat, or gluten. It also doesn't contain other fillers or harmful compounds like artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

8. Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain brown rice, cracked pearled barley, and white rice

Calories per serving: 421 kcal per serving

Price: $42.99 for 40-lb bag

When it comes to food, your dog deserves meals that are balanced and nourishing. Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken & Rice Formula gives your pup complete, holistic nutrition to support his overall wellbeing.

This holistic dry kibble is made with protein and fats, to keep your pup energized, along with superfoods and species-specific probiotics to support immune and gut health. Foods like pumpkin, oranges, blueberries, kale, and chia seed are natural sources of vitamins and minerals to protect your canine for years to come.

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken & Rice Formula is proudly made in the USA using ingredients sourced from domestic and global suppliers. Feed with confidence and know that you’re making a great choice for your companion.

9. Solid Gold Hund N Flocken Everyday Nutrition

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, brown rice, pearled barley, and oatmeal

Calories per serving: 335 kcal per cup

Price: $49.99 for 28.5-lb bag

Solid Gold Hund N Flocken Everyday Nutrition is specially formulated to support your dog's wellness needs at every meal. From higher energy levels to a healthier coat to a sharper mind, this holistic food nourishes your pup from snout to tail. It provides the perfect balance of protein, dietary fats, and carbohydrates.

Each serving is crafted to provide a balanced nutrient profile for your pup. Every bite offers delicious, high quality ingredients like lamb, fish meal, whole grains, and nutritious superfoods like flaxseed, carrots, pumpkins, blueberries, and cranberries.

Solid Gold Hund N Flocken Everyday Nutrition is formulated with living probiotics, rich omega fatty acids, and a blend of vitamins and minerals, including taurine, zinc, B vitamins, biotin, and more.

10. Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, oatmeal, and barley

Calories per serving: 428 kcal per cup

Price: $64.99 for 25-lb bag

Nutrition starts with natural ingredients. Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is made with whole foods, including cage-free chicken, oatmeal, flaxseed, carrots, and alfalfa meal. This holistic food is formulated to support dogs of all breeds, sizes, and life stages.

This kibble is coated with freeze-dried raw ingredients to boost nutrition and taste. The coating recipe contains flavorful and nutritious ingredients, including chicken heart, pumpkin seeds, chicken liver, and digestive enzymes.

Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe doesn't contain any wheat, corn, soy, chicken, brewer's rice, fillers, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. With this food, you can feel good about what you’re giving your pup at mealtime.

11. American Journey Natural Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, menhaden fish meal, brown rice, peas, and rice bran

Calories per serving: 345 kcal per cup

Price: $49.99 for 28-lb bag

Feed your furry best friend a balanced, well-rounded kibble with American Journey Natural Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe. This dry dog food is made with ingredients that you can trust, along with a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Each serving contains high quality protein from salmon, along with nutrient-rich whole foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and flaxseed. The addition of alfalfa meal provides a natural anti-inflammatory that benefits dogs with joint pain or arthritis.

This is a food that you can feel good about each time you fill your dog’s bowl. American Journey Natural Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe is fortified with balanced omega fatty acids, fiber-rich grains, and the nutrients your pup needs to reach his fullest potential. This holistic dog food doesn't contain any wheat, soy, or corn.

12. Merrick Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Calories per serving: 396 kcal per cup

Price: $64.98 for 25-lb bag

Merrick Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food delivers balanced nutrition and big taste with a recipe that contains real, whole foods. Boost your dog's health with ingredients like salmon, apples, and carrots, along with a blend of grains that provide plenty of fiber.

Though a dry kibble, this food delivers the nutrition and taste of raw food. Every bite has a raw coating that is made with healthy grains and other ingredients to ensure optimal digestive health. Each bite is packed with omega fatty acids, glucosamine, chondroitin, probiotics, and a rich vitamin blend.

Merrick Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food doesn't contain any peas, potatoes, or lentils. The recipe is also free of wheat, corn, and soy, making it safe for canines with sensitive digestion.

13. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Salmon, menhaden fish meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and potatoes

Calories per serving: 373 kcal per cup

Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe keeps things simple when it comes to nutrition and well-being. This limited ingredient food is made with an easily digestible formula, including a rich protein source and gluten-free carbohydrates like potatoes, sweet potatoes, and flaxseed.

Aside from quality ingredients, this dog food is enriched with all sorts of vitamins and minerals. Each batch contains vitamin A, zinc, vitamin E, taurine, folic acid, and other must-have nutrients to protect your furry friend's health.

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe doesn't contain any soy, grains, gluten, or artificial colors or flavors. Instead, it's powered by simple yet wholesome ingredients that provide a complete and nutritious diet for your pup.

14. Country Vet Naturals 24/14 Healthy Diet

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, grain sorghum, pearled barley, and brewers rice

Calories per serving: 402 kcal per cup

Price: $38.44 for 35-lb bag

Country Vet Naturals 24/14 Healthy Diet is made with a holistic and highly digestible formula that's enriched with all sorts of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. It's boosted with glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility, along with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids which protect and nourish the skin and coat.

The formula also contains high levels of prebiotics and probiotics. These healthy bacteria work within the gut to support digestion, immune function, and total body health.

Country Vet Naturals 24/14 Healthy Diet is made without any wheat, soy, or corn. Instead, it's crafted with ingredients that you can easily identify, including chicken meal, brown rice, and flaxseeds.

15. Purina Beyond Superfood Blend Salmon, Egg & Pumpkin Recipe

First five ingredients: Salmon, rice, whole barley, chicken meal, and whole oatmeal

Calories per serving: 437 kcal per cup

Price: $27.88 for 14.5-lb

Purina Beyond Superfood Blend Salmon, Egg & Pumpkin Recipe offers complete and balanced nutrition to support your dog during his adult years. This dry kibble uses real, recognizable ingredients that come from trusted sources across the globe.

Purina Beyond Superfood Blend Salmon, Egg & Pumpkin Recipe is made with all the ingredients your four-legged friend needs to thrive. The first ingredient is wild-caught salmon, which is a quality protein source that contains amino acids and omega fatty acids that nourish your pup from the inside out. It's also made with other health-boosting foods, including whole oatmeal, pumpkin, and eggs.

Give your pup the best life possibly by feeding him a nourishing food that’s formulated with probiotics, B vitamins, and a wide range of essential minerals

16. Holistic Select Adult Health Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, rice, oatmeal, and chicken fat

Calories per serving: 446 kcal per cup

Price: $42.99 for 15-lb bag

Holistic Select Adult Health Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Recipe is formulated with the balanced nutrition your canine needs to live his best life. It's made with ingredients that you know, including chicken meal, oats, pumpkin, apples, and cranberries.

This holistic dog food provides optimal levels of protein, along with natural fiber, digestive enzymes, prebiotics, probiotics, and live yogurt cultures. Together these ingredients enhance digestive and total body health.

Holistic Select Adult Health Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Recipe is formulated with omega 3 fatty acids from flaxseed and salmon oil. These fatty acids protect your dog's skin and coat, which means no more hotspots or paw licking.

17. Taste of the Wild High Prairie

First five ingredients: Water buffalo, lamb meal, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Calories per serving: 422 kcal per cup

Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag

Looking for a food that offers two novel proteins along with a uniquely delicious flavor? Taste of the Wild High Prairie is just what your furry friend needs. This holistic, grain-free dog food is made with roasted bison and roasted venison, two proteins that support your dog's lean muscle while also providing highly digestible energy.

Taste of the Wild High Prairie is also formulated with legumes, fruits, and vegetables, all of which are rich sources of health-boosting antioxidants to support your dog's vitality and wellness.

The recipe is fortified with an omega fatty acid blend as well as species-specific probiotics. Each pound of Taste of the Wild High Prairie contains 80 million live, active cultures, which support healthy digestion and immune health.

18. VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula

First five ingredients: Beef meal, grain sorghum, chicken fat, pork meal, and chicken

Calories per serving: 406 kcal per cup

Price: $57.99 for 40-lb bag

VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula is a nutrient-dense recipe that is made with four different protein sources: beef, chicken, pork, and fish meals. It's ideal for dogs that require a high protein diet, such as nursing females, growing puppies, or sporting dogs with high physical demands.

VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula is crafted to provide sustained energy while also promoting healthy digestive and immune systems. Each bite is fortified with vitamins, minerals, protein, amino acids, and essential fatty acids to nourish your pup from within.

This holistic dog food is made using gluten-free grains, including sorghum and whole grain millet. These ingredients are healthy-boosting carbs that don’t cause upset tummies or cause your dog to feel sluggish.

19. Now Fresh Grain-Free Adult Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, potatoes, peas, whole dried egg, and potato flour

Calories per serving: 404 kcal per cup

Price: $84.99 for 22-lb bag

Now Fresh Grain-Free Adult Recipe is made with a drool-worthy blend of turkey, salmon, and duck, three proteins that are natural sources of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. This perfectly balanced recipe uses minimally processed ingredients, including 20+ natural superfoods, to keep your four-legged friend feeling great.

The recipe is formulated with prebiotics and probiotics, along with pumpkin, to support healthy digestion. It also contains L-carnitine to support fat burning and heart health, zinc for a healthy immune system, and vitamin E for a lustrous coat.

Now Fresh Grain-Free Adult Recipe is suitable for adult dogs of all breed sizes. It's also a good option for dogs with food sensitivities, as it doesn't contain any wheat, corn, soy, or gluten.

20. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe

First five ingredients: Pork meal, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peas, and canola meal

Calories per serving: 378 kcal per cup

Price: $49.98 for 25-lb bag

Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe offers balanced, grain-free nutrition with ingredients from the farm. It's made with a trio blend of proteins, which keep your dog strong and limber for years to come, along with farm-grown veggies like peas, sweet potatoes, carrots, and apples.

The recipe delivers antioxidants for immune health along with omega fatty acids to keep your pup's skin and coat shiny and itch-free. It also contains rich sources of glucosamine and chondroitin to protect your pal’s joints and mobility.

Because Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe is developed with nutrition experts and veterinarians, you can trust that it's safe, healthy, and wholesome. Each batch is cooked in the USA without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

21. The Honest Kitchen Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, oats, barley, chicken liver, and carrots

Calories per serving: 428 kcal per cup

Price: $79.99 for 20-lb bag

The Honest Kitchen Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Recipe is natural dog food that you can feel good about feeding your dog. This dry kibble is made with minimally processed, human grade ingredients that provide the best nutrition possible for your furry friend. It's made with foods that you're likely to find in your own kitchen, including chicken, oats, eggs, carrots, broccoli, apples, and pumpkin.

Aside from quality ingredients, this holistic dog food also contains a balanced blend of nutrients. Each serving contains omega fatty acids from salmon oil, zinc, vitamin E, L-carnitine, taurine, and other essential vitamins and minerals.

These bite-sized clusters are cold-pressed, roasted, and dehydrated to maintain each ingredient's nutrient profile while also ensuring each bite is flavorful. The Honest Kitchen Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Recipe doesn't contain any artificial flavors or preservatives.

22. Alpha Paw Natural Vitality Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potato, millet, and barley

Calories per serving: 370 kcal per cup

Price: $37.50 for 12-lb bag

Alpha Paw Natural Vitality Formula offers everything your pup needs to be healthy and happy. This holistic dog food is formulated with simple yet purposeful ingredients that support all breeds in all life stages. It's crafted to support skin and coat health, optimal digestibility, and better immunity with the power of real fruits and vegetables.

Each serving contains chicken for bone and muscle support, salmon oil for joint mobility, sweet potato for healthy digestion, and millet and barley to keep your pup energized for long walks or playing fetch.

The delicious recipe is veterinarian and pup-approved! Alpha Paw Natural Vitality Formula doesn't contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It’s also free of wheat, corn, soy, and meat by-product meals.

23. Wellness Complete Health Grain Free

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, potatoes, peas, chicken meal, and dried ground potatoes

Calories per serving: 386 kcal per cup

Price: $55.98 for 24-lb bag

Wellness Complete Health Grain Free dog food features natural ingredients like wholesome chicken, vegetables, and select fats to nourish your pup at every meal. This delicious recipe contains grain-free carbs and a balanced blend of protein to provide the nutrients and energy your dog needs to thrive and be his best.

Wellness Complete Health Grain Free recipe is made with ingredients you know, including chicken, tomatoes, flaxseed, chickpeas, and peas. The formula is enriched with a broad range of vitamins and minerals, including taurine for heart health, vitamin E for healthy skin, and zinc to boost immunity.

This grain-free dog food is made in the USA using only the finest globally sourced ingredients. It doesn't contain any soy, wheat, corn, GMOs, meat by-products, or artificial preservatives.

24. Nature's Logic Canine Lamb Meal Feast

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, millet, chicken fat, pumpkin seed, and yeast culture

Calories per serving: 393 kcal per cup

Price: $86.12 for 25-lb bag

Want to feed your pup a less common protein? Nature's Logic Canine Lamb Meal Feast is made with delicious lamb that is sure to get your pup excited about mealtime. This 100% natural formula is made with minimally processed ingredients, including blueberries, spinach, kelp, and cranberries.

Each batch of this holistic dog food is coated with plasma protein and digestive enzymes, which are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and proteins like albumin and globulin. This means that each meal will nourish and provide whole-body support for your furry friend.

This dry dog food doesn't contain any harmful products like synthesized nutrients or GMOs. Nature's Logic Canine Lamb Meal Feast is ideal for pup's with food sensitivities, as the recipe is free of corn, wheat, soy, gluten, and peas.

25. Rachael Ray Nutrish Natural Premium Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, soybean meal, grain sorghum, and dried peas

Calories per serving: 340 kcal per cup

Price: $53.28 for 40-lb bag

Feeding your dog Rachael Ray Nutrish Natural Premium Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe will have your pup ready to take on the day feeling his absolute best. This holistic dog food is made with premium ingredients like chicken and chicken meal, which support lean muscle mass.

To support balanced energy levels and healthy digestion, this dry kibble also contains natural fiber from brown rice and tasty peas. Rachael Ray Nutrish Natural Premium Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe is also high in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. These play a huge role in heart health, as well as skin and coat health.

To create a balanced, wholesome meal, this dry kibble is enriched with a wide range of vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin B12, biotin, folic acid, and many others. Nourish your pup's health with this yummy yet healthy food.

Final thoughts

Switching your pup to holistic dog food is one of the best ways to protect and prioritize his health. Feeding your pup a high quality dog food is a simple yet effective way to ease common health conditions like ear infections, dry skin, diarrhea, and low energy levels.

Remember, holistic dog food is uniquely crafted to provide your dog the nutrients he needs to feel and be his best for years to come. We highly recommend the 25 dog foods that made our list above.