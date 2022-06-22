25 Best High Fiber Dog Foods for Anal Gland Problems in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're looking for the best high fiber dog foods for anal gland problems in 2022, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss some of the top options on the market and why they are a great choice for your pet. Fiber is an important nutrient for dogs, and it can help keep their digestive system healthy and functioning properly.

We'll also provide you with a few tips on how to add more fiber to your dog's diet. So without further ado, let's get started.

Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food

Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet

Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry

Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management

Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula

Hill’s Science Diet Light for Weight Management

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken Recipe Dog Food

Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken Recipe Dog Food

Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free Chicken Recipe

Castor & Pollux Organix Organic Healthy Weight Recipe Dry Food

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Healthy Weight Formula

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Grain-Free Dog Food

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dog Food

ORIJEN High-Protein, Grain-Free, Premium Quality Meat

Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet, Small Bites

‘’I and Love and You’’ Naked Essentials Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Dry Dog Food

Solid Gold – Fit & Fabulous Grain-Free

Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Wet Dog Food

Weruva Grain-Free Natural Canned Wet Dog Food

Whole Life Pet Living Pumpkin Treats for Dogs

Hill’s Prescription Diet W/D Multi-Benefit Canned Food

Purina Beyond Mixers+ Digestive Support

What are anal glands?

Anal glands are also known as anal sacs. These are small glands found on either side of your dog’s butt. You’ll find that they are usually below the surface of the skin between the internal and external muscles of the sphincter.

Why do dogs have anal glands?

These glands will help your dog and other dogs learn who each dog is. This is almost like an identification card, if you were to give it a human term. And no, humans don’t have anal glands.

These glands are used by dogs to mark their territory as they produce a smelly thick liquid that’s oily in texture. This is the reason for dogs sniffing each other’s butts when they meet each other. They are trying to identify the other dog and learn more about them.

How do dogs empty their anal glands?

While the skunk and cats are able to empty their anal glands, most domestic dogs have lost their ability to empty their anal glands by natural methods. When your dog poops that helps put some pressure on their anal glands so that the walls open and empty the glands.

How can anal glands become impacted?

One of the reasons anal glands can fill and not release is that there hasn’t been enough natural pressure put on the anal glands. This could be due to poor diet causing your dog to have more days with soft poop or diarrhea versus regular stools.

Whenever your dog’s anal glands haven’t had a chance to empty naturally, they can become blocked. This creates swollen anal glands, creating more health issues in the future, if left untreated.

Some anal gland backup can build up and cause pain, swelling, abscesses, and fever because it builds up bacteria. This is why we wanted to feature the best high fiber dog foods for anal gland problems today. We wanted to find a more natural way to ensure your dog is regular with their potty breaks.

You’ll find that dogs who have blocked anal glands will scoot across the floor often. This is their way to try to relieve comfort and help force their anal glands to empty. A high fiber diet will allow more pressure to be placed on the anal glands.

How do high fiber dog foods help my dog?

High fiber dog foods help your dog by preventing constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues. Fiber also helps to keep your dog's coat healthy and can even help with weight loss.

High fiber dog foods can also help your dog with his daily life by providing energy and keeping him feeling full. This can help to prevent him from begging for food constantly or overeating.

Now that you know more about anal glands and why fiber may help your dog with anal gland problems, let’s discuss the top 25 best high fiber dog foods for anal gland problems in 2022 in more detail below.

Image courtesy Pupper

Dogs are susceptible to nutritional issues in the same manner as people. Carbohydrate-rich diets that are unbalanced and have insufficient proteins and fats can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease considerably.

A poor diet can result in a variety of health issues for your dog, including weight gain and diabetes. Your dog may also get the same tired and lethargic feeling that humans do when eating poorly. As a result, your pet may have low energy levels, causing them to eat more—leading to an unhappy and unhealthy situation.

Fuel was created based on grain-free and all-natural components for maximum health and peak performance. They utilize free range chicken, real veggies, and all-natural substances that are full of nutrients.

2. Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken, turkey, and fishmeal as the primary sources of protein. It also contains a blend of fruits and vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Wellness Core Natural Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken, turkey, and fishmeal as the primary sources of protein. It also contains a blend of fruits and vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This food is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. It is also made in the USA with ingredients that are sourced from around the world.

This food is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. It is also made in the USA with ingredients that are sourced from around the world.

3. Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

4. Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet

Image courtesy Chewy

Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet best high fiber dog foods for anal gland problems is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option.

This food is made with salmon as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals. The Nulo Puppy & Adult Small Breed Limited Ingredient Diet is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option.

5. Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Royal Canin Canine Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Dry Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

6. Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management

Image courtesy Fromm Family

Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Fromm Gold Coast Grain Free Weight Management Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

7. Dr. Tim’s Grain-Free Kinesis Formula

Image courtesy Dr. Tim’s

Dr. Tim's Grain-Free Kinesis Formula Dry Dog Food was developed with the optimal ratio of carbohydrates, fats, and fiber to help your dog maintain his regular routine as he gets older.

It's a slow-cooked, all-natural dish developed by two people who understand what it takes to feed a dog properly—a Ph.D. canine nutritionist and a seasoned veterinarian. So you'll be able to rest easy knowing that you're giving your dog actual, metabolically balanced food.

It contains probiotics, prebiotics and natural antioxidants to help your dog's digestive and immune health. It's also free of grains, corn, wheat, or soy to ensure that every canine with a sensitive stomach can enjoy it.

8. Hill’s Science Diet Light for Weight Management

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Hill's Science Diet Light for Weight Management Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Hill's Science Diet Light for Weight Management Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

9. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken Recipe Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken Recipe Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Healthy Weight Chicken Recipe Dog Food is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

10. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken Recipe Dog Food

Image courtesy Whole Earth Farms

Feed your dog with real ingredients straight from the farm! Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe Dry Dog Food is prepared in the USA using natural resources.

Field grown veggies are a fiber-rich, balanced natural dog food that's high in vitamins and minerals thanks to the first ingredient, which is real, excellent protein.

This grain-free dinner is packed with chicken and turkey to help build strong muscles, has a Wholesome Harvest Blend that includes omega fatty acids for skin and coat health, and contains antioxidants for a healthy immune system.

It's also low in carbohydrates, fat and sodium. It has a higher protein content than traditional kibble, which will help to keep your dog fuller for longer. And since it is vegan dog food, it's completely devoid of corn, wheat, soy, chemical flavors, colors, preservatives, fillers or animal by-product meals.

11. Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free Chicken Recipe

Image courtesy Chewy

With Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free Chicken & Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Pieces Recipe Dry Food, keep your pet in top form.

This healthy high animal protein, boosted nutrition has bites of freeze-dried raw meat throughout. It aids in the promotion of a healthy weight with fewer calories and fat.

There's also l-carnitine, which can aid in the burning of fat to promote healthy metabolism, and a perfect fiber level that makes your pet feel fuller longer – all from the finest ingredients on Earth.

12. Castor & Pollux Organix Organic Healthy Weight Recipe Dry Food

Image courtesy Chewy

The Castor & Pollux Organix Organic Healthy Weight Recipe Dry Food for Dogs is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features organic free-range chicken as the first ingredient, which is a great source of lean protein. It also contains organic quinoa and brown rice, which are both excellent sources of fiber. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

13. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Healthy Weight Formula

Image courtesy Wellness

The Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Healthy Weight Formula is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

14. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Grain-Free Dog Food

Image courtesy Earthborn

If you're looking for a grain-free, fish-based diet for your dog, look no further than Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Grain-Free Dog Food. This food is made with tilapia as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

15. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dog Food

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

If you're looking for a grain-free, high protein diet for your dog, look no further than Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dog Food. This food is made with bison as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

16. ORIJEN High-Protein, Grain-Free, Premium Quality Meat

Image courtesy Orijen

ORIJEN Original Grain-Free Dry Dog Food provides your dog with optimum nutrition. Your dog is a natural carnivore, which means he thrives on a biologically appropriate diet that includes a variety of whole animal ingredients.

Fresh or raw free-run chicken and turkey, wild caught or sustainably farmed fish, and cage-free chickens are all included in this delectable kibble. This recipe is made with WholePrey animal ingredients including organs and bone, providing 85 percent quality animal ingredients.

17. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet, Small Bites

Image courtesy Nutro

The Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet, Small Bites is a good choice for those who are looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

18. ‘’I and Love and You’’ Naked Essentials Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy I love you and You

I and Love and You Naked Essentials Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

19. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Dry Dog Food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

20. Solid Gold – Fit & Fabulous Grain-Free

Image courtesy Solid Gold

Solid Gold's Fit & Fabulous Grain-Free Dry Dog Food with Real Salmon is a great choice. This food is made with salmon as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

21. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Wet Dog Food is a great choice for those looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

22. Weruva Grain-Free Natural Canned Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Weruva

Weruva Grain-Free Natural Canned Wet Dog Food is a great choice for those looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

23. Whole Life Pet Living Pumpkin Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Whole Life Pet

Whole Life Living Treats Pumpkin Flavor Freeze-Dried Dog Treats are a wonderful way to spoil your cherished companion with the nutritional natural goodness and strong flavor of Whole Life Living Treats.

Small quantities are handcrafted and freeze-dried to minimize the processing and preserve all of the natural taste and vitality.

The majority of the ingredients in today's raw diet recipes, including real USDA chicken, genuine pumpkin, and yogurt to aid your dog's healthy digestion via whole food fiber and live active probiotic bacteria.

The highest quality ingredients are used to produce these paw-sitively irresistible snacks, which have been sourced, produced and safety-tested in the United States.

24. Hill’s Prescription Diet W/D Multi-Benefit Canned Food

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet W/D Multi-Benefit Canned Dog Food is a great choice for those looking for an all-natural and grain-free option. This food is made with chicken as the primary source of protein. It also contains a blend of vegetables that provide essential vitamins and minerals.

This recipe features limited ingredients to minimize the risk of food sensitivities, and it is also grain-free. The recipe is complete with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your dog's overall health.

25. Purina Beyond Mixers+ Digestive Support

Image courtesy Purina

This single-ingredient recipe, made with real Illinois pumpkin, will support your dog's digestive health. This mixer makes it simple to add digestive-supporting fiber to your dog's dinner with one of nature's superfoods.

Pumpkin is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in fiber and antioxidants. This recipe is grain-free, gluten-free, and made without artificial colors or flavors.

What causes dog gland problems?

The most common cause for dog’s anal gland problems is poor bowel movements, or the poor quality of the bowel movements. As we previously mentioned, if your dog is pooping but the stool is super soft or they have diarrhea for a few days then they’re not putting enough pressure on their anal glands to empty them.

This will cause problems with your dog’s anal glands, making it more important to buy one of the best high fiber dog foods in 2022.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best High Fiber Dog Foods

When it comes to helping your dog with their anal gland problems you’ll find that these best high fiber dog foods for anal gland problems in 2022 will help them. The high fiber diet will ensure they have quality bowel movements putting natural pressure on their anal glands to release the buildup.