25 Best Healthy Dog Foods in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
We've all heard the phrase "you are what you eat." This sentiment is not only true for humans, but canine companions as well. Feeding your pup a high quality diet is essential for his health and wellbeing. A quality diet reduces the risk of illness and disease, especially in their senior years.
But with so many dog foods available on the market today, it can be hard for pet owners to know whether the food they're feeding their pup is quality or not. There are some basic things to look for when buying superior dog food, including whole meat, animal fat, fruits, vegetables, and low-glycemic grains.
High quality food should also be fortified with essential vitamins and minerals along with omega fatty acids and antioxidants. This way each meal your dog eats provides the nourishment he needs.
Want peace of mind that you're feeding your pooch healthy dog food? If so, you've come to the right place. We've featured 25 of the best dog foods available on the market today. Keep reading to learn more about each of these quality foods so that you can fill your pup’s bowl with a balanced, complete meal.
1. Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe
First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax
Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag
2. Open Farm Homestead Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food
First five ingredients: Humanely raised turkey, humanely raised chicken, ocean whitefish meal, russet potatoes, and garbanzo beans
Price: $87.99 for 24-lb bag
3. Life's Abundance All Life Stage Grain Free Recipe
First five ingredients: Turkey meal, chicken meal, field peas, chickpeas, and potatoes
Price: $102.06 for 36-lb bag
4. Nature’s Logic Sardine Meal Feast
First five ingredients: Sardine meal, millet, chicken fat, pumpkin seed, and yeast culture
Price: $85.00 for 25-lb bag
5. Solid Gold Holistique Blendz with Oatmeal, Pearled Barley & Ocean Fish Meal
First five ingredients: Oatmeal, pearled barley, peas, ocean fish meal, and dried eggs
Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag
6. Merrick Backcountry Great Plains Red Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned beef, lamb meal, salmon meal, sweet potatoes, and potatoes
Price: $74.98 for 20-lb bag
7. Orijen Fit & Trim Grain-Free
First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, turkey giblets, turkey, and cod
Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag
8. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, chicken meal, peas, pea protein, and fish meal
Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag
9. Taste of the Wild Ancient Stream with Ancient Grains
First five ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, ocean fish meal, grain sorghum, and millet
Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag
10. Eagle Pack Original Chicken Meal & Pork Meal Formula
First five ingredients: Chicken meal, pork meal, ground brown rice, dehulled barley, and oatmeal
Price: $59.75 for 30-lb bag
11. Diamond Naturals Grain-Free Whitefish & Sweet Potato Formula
First five ingredients: Whitefish, fish meal, sweet potatoes, peas, and lentils
Price: $47.99 for 28-lb bag
12. Canidae All Life Stages Lamb Meal & Rice Formula
First five ingredients: Lamb meal, peas, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal
Price: $62.99 for 30-lb bag
13. Holistic Select Adult Health Anchovy, Sardine & Salmon Meals Recipe
First five ingredients: Anchovy and sardine meal, brown rice, oatmeal, rice, and salmon meal
Price: $77.99 for 30-lb bag
14. Nutro Ultra Adult Formula
First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain sorghum, whole grain barley, and whole grain oats
Price: $59.49 for 30-lb bag
15. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe
First five ingredients: Chicken meal, potatoes, canola meal, peas, and chicken fat
Price: $49.98 for 25-lb bag
16. Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb & Barley Recipe
First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, oatmeal, ground barley, and menhaden fish meal
Price: $69.98 for 30-lb bag
17. Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, chickpeas, chickpea flour, and canola oil
Price: $85.55 for 24-lb bag
18. Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb
First five ingredients: Lamb meal, lamb, tapioca, peas, and canola oil
Price: $79.99 for 20-lb bag
19. Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Duck Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned duck, duck meal, peas, lentils, and tapioca
Price: $73.99 for 22-lb bag
20. VICTOR Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula
First five ingredients: Beef meal, grain sorghum, whole grain brown rice, chicken fat, and yeast culture
Price: $49.99 for 40-lb bag
21. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Salmon & Potato Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, oatmeal, brown rice, salmon meal, and peas
Price: $63.98 for 24-lb bag
22. Wellness CORE Grain-Free Wild Game Duck, Turkey, Boar & Rabbit Recipe
First five ingredients: Duck, lamb meal, chickpeas, chicken meal, and peas
Price: $74.99 for 26-lb bag
23. Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Open Prairie Recipe with Beef, Venison & Lamb
First five ingredients: Beef, chicken meal, whole dried potato, natural pork flavor, and tapioca
Price: $47.78 for 23-lb bag
24. American Journey Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe
First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, peas, chickpeas, and sweet potatoes
Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag
25. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe
First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and potatoes
Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag
Final thoughts
Keeping your pet healthy starts by feeding him quality food. While there are many superior brands of food, there are also low quality foods that are made with fillers, preservatives, and other low quality ingredients. This is why our team has researched dozens of trusted dog food formulas so you can feed with confidence.
As a pet owner, there’s nothing better than knowing that you’re reciprocating unconditional love by feeding your pup healthy dog food. Provide your canine companion the nourishment he deserves by feeding him one of the 25 foods that we’ve highlighted above.
Whether you choose Pupper Fuel or one of the other brands on our list, you’re taking a huge step towards giving your dog the best life possible.