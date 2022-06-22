25 Best Healthy Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

We've all heard the phrase "you are what you eat." This sentiment is not only true for humans, but canine companions as well. Feeding your pup a high quality diet is essential for his health and wellbeing. A quality diet reduces the risk of illness and disease, especially in their senior years.

But with so many dog foods available on the market today, it can be hard for pet owners to know whether the food they're feeding their pup is quality or not. There are some basic things to look for when buying superior dog food, including whole meat, animal fat, fruits, vegetables, and low-glycemic grains.

High quality food should also be fortified with essential vitamins and minerals along with omega fatty acids and antioxidants. This way each meal your dog eats provides the nourishment he needs.

Want peace of mind that you're feeding your pooch healthy dog food? If so, you've come to the right place. We've featured 25 of the best dog foods available on the market today. Keep reading to learn more about each of these quality foods so that you can fill your pup’s bowl with a balanced, complete meal.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

2. Open Farm Homestead Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Humanely raised turkey, humanely raised chicken, ocean whitefish meal, russet potatoes, and garbanzo beans

Price: $87.99 for 24-lb bag

3. Life's Abundance All Life Stage Grain Free Recipe

First five ingredients: Turkey meal, chicken meal, field peas, chickpeas, and potatoes

Price: $102.06 for 36-lb bag

4. Nature’s Logic Sardine Meal Feast

First five ingredients: Sardine meal, millet, chicken fat, pumpkin seed, and yeast culture

Price: $85.00 for 25-lb bag

5. Solid Gold Holistique Blendz with Oatmeal, Pearled Barley & Ocean Fish Meal

First five ingredients: Oatmeal, pearled barley, peas, ocean fish meal, and dried eggs

Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag

6. Merrick Backcountry Great Plains Red Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, lamb meal, salmon meal, sweet potatoes, and potatoes

Price: $74.98 for 20-lb bag

7. Orijen Fit & Trim Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, turkey giblets, turkey, and cod

Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag

8. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, chicken meal, peas, pea protein, and fish meal

Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag

9. Taste of the Wild Ancient Stream with Ancient Grains

First five ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, ocean fish meal, grain sorghum, and millet

Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag

10. Eagle Pack Original Chicken Meal & Pork Meal Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, pork meal, ground brown rice, dehulled barley, and oatmeal

Price: $59.75 for 30-lb bag

11. Diamond Naturals Grain-Free Whitefish & Sweet Potato Formula

First five ingredients: Whitefish, fish meal, sweet potatoes, peas, and lentils

Price: $47.99 for 28-lb bag

12. Canidae All Life Stages Lamb Meal & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, peas, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Price: $62.99 for 30-lb bag

13. Holistic Select Adult Health Anchovy, Sardine & Salmon Meals Recipe

First five ingredients: Anchovy and sardine meal, brown rice, oatmeal, rice, and salmon meal

Price: $77.99 for 30-lb bag

14. Nutro Ultra Adult Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain sorghum, whole grain barley, and whole grain oats

Price: $59.49 for 30-lb bag

15. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, potatoes, canola meal, peas, and chicken fat

Price: $49.98 for 25-lb bag

16. Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb & Barley Recipe

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, oatmeal, ground barley, and menhaden fish meal

Price: $69.98 for 30-lb bag

17. Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, chickpeas, chickpea flour, and canola oil

Price: $85.55 for 24-lb bag

18. Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, lamb, tapioca, peas, and canola oil

Price: $79.99 for 20-lb bag

19. Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Duck Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned duck, duck meal, peas, lentils, and tapioca

Price: $73.99 for 22-lb bag

20. VICTOR Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Beef meal, grain sorghum, whole grain brown rice, chicken fat, and yeast culture

Price: $49.99 for 40-lb bag

21. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Salmon & Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, oatmeal, brown rice, salmon meal, and peas

Price: $63.98 for 24-lb bag

22. Wellness CORE Grain-Free Wild Game Duck, Turkey, Boar & Rabbit Recipe

First five ingredients: Duck, lamb meal, chickpeas, chicken meal, and peas

Price: $74.99 for 26-lb bag

23. Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Open Prairie Recipe with Beef, Venison & Lamb

First five ingredients: Beef, chicken meal, whole dried potato, natural pork flavor, and tapioca

Price: $47.78 for 23-lb bag

24. American Journey Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, peas, chickpeas, and sweet potatoes

Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag

25. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and potatoes

Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag

Final thoughts

Keeping your pet healthy starts by feeding him quality food. While there are many superior brands of food, there are also low quality foods that are made with fillers, preservatives, and other low quality ingredients. This is why our team has researched dozens of trusted dog food formulas so you can feed with confidence.

As a pet owner, there’s nothing better than knowing that you’re reciprocating unconditional love by feeding your pup healthy dog food. Provide your canine companion the nourishment he deserves by feeding him one of the 25 foods that we’ve highlighted above.

Whether you choose Pupper Fuel or one of the other brands on our list, you’re taking a huge step towards giving your dog the best life possible.