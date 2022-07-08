Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are one of the most common pets in the world, and for good reason; they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. As a pet owner, it’s important to protect your furry friend from harm. One of the most common health threats for dogs is fleas.

Fleas can cause serious health problems for your dog, including anemia, skin irritation, and tapeworms. In this article, we will discuss the 25 best flea treatment for dogs.

How will I know if my dog has fleas?

There are a few telltale signs that your pup has fleas. Firstly, you'll likely see them scratching and biting at their skin more than usual. Flea bites are very itchy and can cause your dog a lot of discomfort.

You may also see flea dirt on their coat - this looks like small black specks and is actually the flea's droppings. If you part your dog's fur and look at their skin, you may also be able to see small black bugs crawling around.

If your dog has any of these symptoms, it's time to take action and consider using the best flea treatment for dogs we've recommended here today.

There are a few things you should take into account before choosing a treatment for your dog. The size of your dog, their age, and whether they have any medical conditions will all play a role in what kind of treatment you choose.

You also need to decide whether you want to use a spot-on treatment, a spray, or a shampoo. Some people prefer to use natural flea treatments, while others opt for chemical-based products. No matter what you choose, the most important thing is that you take action quickly to relieve your dog's discomfort and protect them from further infestation.

If you think your dog may already have fleas, then you'll need to take action to get rid of them. The first step is to give your dog a good bath, using a flea shampoo. You may also need to use a flea comb to remove any eggs or larvae that are attached to their fur.

Once you've done this, you can treat your dog's environment to get rid of any remaining fleas. This may involve washing all of their bedding and vacuuming your entire home. You may also need to use a flea bomb or spray in order to completely eliminate the problem.

How can I be proactive to keep fleas off my dog?

The best way to keep fleas off your dog is to be proactive and use preventative treatments. There are many different products on the market that can help you do this, so it's worth doing some research to find the best one for your needs.

Using a preventative treatment will help to stop fleas from getting on your dog in the first place, and it will also help to break the flea life cycle so that they can't lay eggs and continue the infestation.

Some people like to use a combination of different products for the best protection, so feel free to experiment until you find what works best for you and your dog.

Remember - taking action to prevent fleas is always better than trying to get rid of them once they've already infested your home and your dog!

How do omega supplements help fight fleas on dogs?

Omega supplements help fight fleas on dogs by repelling them and keeping them away from your pup. Fleas are attracted to the smell of dogs, but they don't like the taste of omega-rich oils.

Adding an omega supplement to your dog's food is a great way to keep fleas at bay, and it's also good for their coat and skin.

How does CBD oil prevent fleas from biting my dog?

CBD oil works by repelling fleas and keeping them away from your dog. It's also a natural anti-inflammatory, so it can help to soothe any itchiness or irritation caused by fleas.

Adding CBD oil to your dog's food is a great way to keep fleas at bay and help your pup feel comfortable and itch-free.

What are some other natural flea treatments for dogs?

Some other natural flea treatments for dogs include apple cider vinegar, rosemary oil, lemon juice, eucalyptus oil, lavender oil, and tea tree oil.

These ingredients all work to repel fleas and keep them away from your dog.

Now that we discussed more about dogs and flea treatment options, it’s time to share more details about our list of 25 best flea treatment for dogs:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper thinks that having excellent materials is the first step to producing high-quality items. Every stage of the supply chain has been thoroughly examined. The quality of their product was assured by our farm partner and suppliers. Your dog deserves nothing but the best treatment.

Omega-3 fatty acids are also known as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). EPA and DHA are two types of omega-3's that must be consumed in the diet. They're present in a variety of foods, with varying benefits for our dogs.

The body's requirement for DHA and EPA can be satisfied by consuming plant-based fats like flaxseed or hemp oil. ALA is required for optimal heart function. DHA is found in fish. The brain, eyes, and central nervous system rely on it for important functions.

EPA is present in a variety of food sources, including fish and grass-fed meats. Its main purpose is to support the immune and inflammatory response mechanisms.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis that has been shown to have numerous health benefits. CBD oil is known to relieve anxiety, pain, and inflammation. It has also been shown to be effective in treating seizures.

Penguin Dog CBD Oil is made from 100% organic hemp and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Penguin Dog CBD Oil is also chicken flavored, making it easy to add to your dog's food or water bowl to entice your dog to eat it.

CBD oil is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. The recommended dosage is 0.25mg per pound of body weight, given twice daily. Penguin Dog CBD Oil is available in two sizes, 250 mg, and 500 mg, and can be purchased online.

3. NexGard Chew for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

NexGard Chew for Dogs is a monthly, chewable tablet that kills fleas and ticks. NexGard Chew for Dogs also prevents heartworm disease. NexGard Chew for Dogs is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

The recommended dosage of NexGard Chew for Dogs is 0.25 mg per pound of body weight, given once monthly.

4. Bravecto Chew for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Bravecto Chew for Dogs is a monthly, chewable tablet that kills fleas and ticks. Bravecto Chew for Dogs also prevents heartworm disease. Bravecto Chew for Dogs is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

The recommended dosage of Bravecto Chew for Dogs is 0.25 mg per pound of body weight, given once monthly.

5. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor

Image courtesy Amazon

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor is a shampoo that kills fleas, ticks, and lice. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor also prevents re-infestation for 28 days. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and apply the shampoo evenly from head to tail. Allow the lather to remain on your dog for five minutes before rinsing completely. Repeat as necessary.

6. Wondercide Lemongrass Scent Home & Pet Flea & Tick Spray

Image courtesy Chewy

Wondercide Lemongrass Scent Home & Pet Flea & Tick Spray is an all-natural, botanical flea and tick spray that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Wondercide Lemongrass Scent Home & Pet Flea & Tick Spray kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and apply the spray evenly from head to tail. Allow the spray to dry on your dog's coat before allowing your dog to go outside. Repeat as necessary.

7. Sentry FIPROGUARD Plus for Dogs & Puppies 4-22 lbs.

Image courtesy Sentry

Sentry FIPROGUARD Plus for Dogs & Puppies is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Sentry FIPROGUARD Plus for Dogs & Puppies kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

8. Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

9. K9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Walmart

K-9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. K-9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

10. Solimo Flea and Tick Topical Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Solimo Flea and Tick Topical Treatment for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Solimo Flea and Tick Topical Treatment for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

11. Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray

Image courtesy Chewy

Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray is an all-natural, botanical flea and tick spray that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and apply the spray evenly from head to tail. Allow the spray to dry on your dog's coat before allowing your dog to go outside. Repeat as necessary.

12. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

13. Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is an effective, long-lasting flea and tick collar that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

14. Revolt Topical Solution for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Revolt Topical Solution for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Revolt Topical Solution for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

15. Vet's Best Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs over 40lbs

Image courtesy Chewy

Vet's Best Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs over 40 lbs. is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Vet's Best Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs over 40 lbs. kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

16. Pet Honesty Flea and Tick Defense

Image courtesy Pet Honesty

Fleas and ticks are a pain! With PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense, your dog will think he's getting a treat with a hickory-bacon flavor. These vet-approved, pesticide-free bites are intended to be used in place of chemical pesticides for fleas, mosquitoes, and other seasonal pests.

They're made with natural substances like coconut oil, flaxseed, garlic, and brewer's yeast. Even better, each soft chew is filled with vitamins and omegas that aid your buddy in developing daily and long-term resistance to seasonal pests while also supporting his immune system, skin health, and joint comfort.

Depending on his weight, give your dog one to three chews daily.

17. Advantage Multi for Dogs

Image courtesy Alli Vet

Advantage Multi for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Advantage Multi for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

18. Parastar Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Parastar Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Parastar Topical Flea & Tick Treatment for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

19. Nextstar Flea & Tick Topical Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Nextstar Flea & Tick Topical Prevention for Dogs is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Nextstar Flea & Tick Topical Prevention for Dogs kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

20. Arava Dead Sea Pet Spa Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Arava Dead Sea Pet Spa's Botanical Advanced Flea & Tick Dog Treatment helps you get rid of pests by utilizing 15 natural oils from trees and plants with natural insect-fighting abilities.

Some of the oils in this list include geranium, peppermint, cinnamon, lemongrass, clove, thyme, eastern red cedar, rosemary and other herbs. The combination of components works to alleviate insect bites and heal dogs with fleas and ticks weighing between 57 and 110 pounds that are infested with fleas.

21. Vectra 3D Flea and Tick for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Vectra is a monthly topical flea and tick treatment that is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. Vectra kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact and prevents re-infestation for 30 days.

To use, apply the entire contents of the tube to your dog's skin, between the shoulder blades. Do not shampoo your dog for 48 hours after application. Repeat as necessary.

22. Trifexis for Dogs 3 Month Supply Orange

Image courtesy Trifexis

Trifexis is a monthly, chewable tablet that kills fleas and prevents heartworm disease. It is safe for dogs and puppies eight weeks of age and older and weighing between five and ten pounds.

To use, give your dog one Trifexis tablet by mouth once a month. Do not give to dogs weighing less than five pounds or puppies less than eight weeks of age.

23. Para Defense Advanced Dog Pet Flea Control Supply

Image courtesy Chewy

Para Defense Advanced is a monthly, chewable tablet that kills fleas and prevents heartworm disease. It is safe for dogs and puppies eight weeks of age and older and weighing between 11 and 20 pounds.

To use, give your dog one Para Defense Advanced tablet by mouth once a month. Do not give to dogs weighing less than eleven pounds or puppies less than eight weeks of age.

24. Tropiclean Natural Flea & Tick Soothing Shampoo

Image courtesy Tropiclean

Tropiclean Natural Flea & Tick Soothing Shampoo is a monthly, all natural shampoo that kills fleas and ticks on contact. It is safe for dogs and puppies of all ages and breeds.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and apply Tropiclean Natural Flea & Tick Soothing Shampoo from head to tail. Lather and leave on for five minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Repeat as necessary.

25. Effipro® Spot-On Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs

Image courtesy Effipro

Effipro Spot-On Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs is a monthly, all natural spot on treatment that kills fleas and ticks on contact. It is safe for dogs and puppies of all ages and breeds.

To use, apply Effipro Spot-On Flea and Tick Treatment to the back of your dog's neck once a month. Do not apply to puppies less than eight weeks of age. Repeat as necessary.

What are some tips for preventing flea infestations?

Some tips for preventing flea infestations include keeping your dog clean and well-groomed, using flea repellents, and avoiding areas where fleas are known to live. You should also consult your veterinarian for advice on the best flea treatment for your dog.

If my dog gets fleas, should I also treat my house for fleas?

If your dog has fleas, you will likely need to treat your house as well. Fleas can live in both carpet and hardwood floors, so be sure to vacuum and clean all areas of your home thoroughly.

You may also need to use a fogger or bomb to get rid of fleas in your home. Consult a professional to determine the best course of action for your home.

Are there any foods I can feed my dog to deter fleas from biting him?

There are a few things you can do to help keep fleas away from your dog. One is to feed them foods that contain high levels of Vitamin C. You can also add a little bit of garlic or onion to their food, as these have natural flea-repelling properties.

Finally, make sure your dog has plenty of fresh, clean water to drink each day, as this will help to keep their skin and coat healthy. This will in turn make it less attractive for fleas to bite them.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Flea Treatment for Dogs

These are just some of the best flea treatment options for dogs available on the market today. Be sure to talk to your veterinarian about which option is best for your dog, based on their individual needs. With so many great choices, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your furry friend.