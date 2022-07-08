Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are an important part of many families. They provide companionship and love, and they are always happy to see us when we come home. Unfortunately, dogs can also be susceptible to fleas. If your dog has a flea infestation, it can be difficult to get rid of them.

In this article, we will discuss the 25 best flea pills for dogs in 2022. We will also talk about how to choose the right pill for your dog and how to administer it.

Pupper Omega

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Bravecto Chewable

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats

EcoFlea by ColoradoDog

Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor

Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews

PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews

Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief

Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 for Dogs

Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews

Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs

How will I know if my dog has fleas?

There are a few telltale signs that your dog may have fleas. If you notice your dog scratching or biting at their fur more than usual, this could be a sign of fleas. You may also notice small black dots on your dog's skin, which are flea feces.

Finally, if you see any tiny red bumps on your dog's skin, these could be flea bites. If you notice any of these signs, it's important to take action right away to treat your dog for fleas.

There are a few different options for treating fleas on dogs. You can use topical treatments, oral medications, or shampoos specifically designed to kill fleas.

In this article, we will be focusing on oral medications or flea pills. Flea pills are a popular choice for many dog owners because they are easy to administer and offer long-lasting protection against fleas.

How do I give my dog flea pills?

Oral flea medications come in the form of tablets, capsules, or chewables. The specific instructions for giving your dog a flea pill will vary depending on the product you are using.

Most oral flea treatments need to be given with food. This is because the medication needs to be absorbed into the bloodstream through the digestive system.

Some oral flea treatments can be given with or without food. If you are unsure, always check the instructions on the product label before giving your dog a flea pill.

Once you have determined how to give your dog their flea pill, the next step is to actually administer the medication. The best way to do this is to put the pill in a piece of cheese or another type of soft treat.

This will make it easy for your dog to eat the pill and they are less likely to spit it out. Once your dog has eaten the treat with the pill inside, make sure to give them lots of praise and affection.

Are flea pills safe for dogs?

Yes, flea pills are safe for dogs when used as directed. As with any medication, there is always a small risk of side effects. The most common side effects associated with oral flea treatments are gastrointestinal upset and itching.

If you notice your dog vomiting or having diarrhea after taking a flea pill, this is likely due to an upset stomach. You can try giving your dog the pill with food to see if that helps.

If your dog is still having gastrointestinal issues, contact your veterinarian. It's also important to note that some oral flea treatments contain ingredients that may cause allergic reactions in some dogs.

If you notice your dog itching or scratching more after starting a flea pill, this could be a sign of an allergic reaction. Stop giving your dog the medication and contact your veterinarian right away.

What is the best flea pill for dogs?

There are many different oral flea treatments available on the market, so it can be hard to choose the right one for your dog.

When choosing a flea pill for your dog, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, consider the age and weight of your dog. Some oral flea treatments are only approved for use in dogs over a certain age or weight.

Next, think about how often you need to give your dog the medication. Some flea pills need to be given daily, while others can be given once a month.

Finally, consider any other health conditions your dog may have. Some oral flea treatments are not recommended for use in dogs with certain medical conditions.

With all of these factors in mind, let's take a look at some of the best flea pills for dogs.

Image courtesy Pupper

The suggested dose of total long-chain omega-3s EPA and DHA for dogs is 10 to 20 mg/pound of body weight, which is comparable to the amount provided in most commercial fish oils.

This omega supplement for dogs is a proactive method to prevent your dog from getting fleas. This is our top pick for the best flea pills for dogs in 2022 since it's a natural preventive measure.

When taken as directed, this supplement will assist your dog's skin in resisting fleas. You'll notice that when you maintain your dog's fatty acid levels at an optimum level, they are less prone to get plagued with fleas and ticks.

2. NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Image courtesy Chewy

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are a monthly flea and tick treatment for dogs that starts killing fleas and ticks within 24 hours. This chewable is flavored with beef, so most dogs will enjoy it.

The active component in NexGard is Afoxolaner, which targets the flea and tick central nervous systems. As a result of this, the pests are paralyzed and killed.

NexGard is safe for dogs and puppies eight weeks old or older and weighing more than four pounds. It's crucial to note that this medicine should not be given to pregnant, nursing, or sick canines.

It's crucial to administer NexGard on the same day each month for optimal defense, as with any monthly therapy. Many dog owners choose NexGard because it is effective and most dogs like the taste.

3. Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

The fast-acting Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs kills fleas within 30 minutes and is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks old or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active component in Capstar is Nitenpyram, which suppresses the flea's central nervous system. As a result of this, fleas are paralyzed and killed.

Capstar is a popular choice among dog owners since it is both powerful and quick acting. This oral medication is simple to administer and most dogs tolerate it well.

If you have a severe flea infestation, you may need to give your dog a second dose of Capstar 24 hours after the first. One dose is sufficient for most dogs.

4. Bravecto Chewable

Image courtesy Chewy

Bravecto Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick preventative for dogs that kills pests within two hours and ticks within 12 hours. Fluralaner is the active component in Bravecto, which works by disrupting the flea and tick's central nervous system.

Bravecto kills fleas by paralyzing and killing them. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies that are more than eight weeks old and weigh four pounds or more. It's crucial to remember that this medicine should not be used on pregnant, nursing, or sick dogs.

It's critical to give Bravecto on the same day each month for optimum protection, as with any monthly medication. Because it is efficient and lasts for 12 weeks, many dog owners choose to use Bravecto.

The chewable tablet is simple to give to your dog, and most dogs enjoy it. If you're treating a heavy flea or tick infestation, a second dose of Bravecto is necessary.

5. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Protection for Dogs is a monthly pill that kills fleas and ticks within 12 hours. Fipronil, the active component in PetArmor Plus, works by disrupting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks.

When the fleas and ticks ingest it, they become incapacitated and die. This substance is safe for dogs and puppies over the age of eight weeks old weighing more than five pounds. It's critical to remember that this medicine should not be used on pregnant, nursing, or sick dogs.

For optimal security, give PetArmor Plus on the same day each month. It's critical to do so for any monthly treatment.

6. Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Advantus Large Dog Soft Chew Flea Treatment is a fast and efficient way to get rid of your dog's fleas. This fast-acting chew may be given to your pet once per day, and it works to eliminate fleas within one hour after dosing.

Advantus is an effective oral flea treatment that may be used for fast relief or kept on hand throughout the next flea season. Advantus kills adult fleas and is used to treat both dog and puppy infestations.

You may use Advantus' easy-to-feed treat to get rid of fleas and the hassles of topical medications. With Advantus, your dog can be happy and free of those annoying fleas.

7. PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

The effectiveness of PetArmor CAPACTION Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs depends on the initial stages where dogs are bitten by fleas. This drug is efficient in quelling a flea infestation in dogs and puppies four weeks old or older who weigh 2 pounds or more.

The active component in Capstar is Nitenpyram, which acts on the flea's central nervous system to cause paralysis and death. Capstar is a popular choice among dog owners since it works quickly and effectively.

8. PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Image courtesy PetHonesty

The PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement is a monthly pill that aids in the prevention of fleas and ticks. This supplement is suitable for dogs and puppies four weeks old or older who weigh two pounds or more.

Asparagus is the active component in PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement, which works by disrupting fleas and ticks' central nervous systems. This leads to paralysis and death in the pests.

This best flea pill for dogs in 2022 is a pick among dog owners since it is both effective and simple to administer to your dog. This pill is available in a chewable tablet form that many dogs like. Give PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement on the same day each month for optimal results.

If your dog has a thick flea or tick infestation, you may need to give him a second dose of this best flea medicine for dogs.

9. Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas is a monthly flea treatment that aid in the prevention of fleas and ticks. This supplement is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks old or older and weighing two pounds or more.

Fipronil, the active component in Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas, works by blocking fleas and ticks from functioning properly. This leads to paralysis and death in the creatures.

The All Natural Flea Away Supplement for Dogs is a popular alternative to other flea treatments because it works and is simple to give to your dog. Most dogs like the chewable tablet form of this product.

10. Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment. This medicine is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a prescription dog dosage flea and tick treatment that contains the active component Sarolaner, which works by impairing the flea and tick's central nervous system. As a result, these pests become paralyzed and die.

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a popular remedy among dog owners since it is both efficient and simple to administer.

11. Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Image courtesy Chewy

Advantus Large Dog Soft Chew Flea Treatment is a rapid and simple technique to get rid of fleas on your dog. This chew may be fed once a day to your dog, and it should begin working within one hour after administration.

Advantus is a chewable tablet for cats and dogs, as well as a liquid flea medication. This oral flea medication might be used for immediate relief or stored for future usage since it is available without a prescription. Advantus combats adult fleas and is intended to treat both dog and puppy infestations.

This simple-to-feed treat may help you get rid of fleas and the aching pain you experience while using topical pesticides.

12. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea and tick control treatments for dogs are available as monthly flea and tick controls. This medicine is suitable for dogs and puppies aged four weeks or older who weigh at least two pounds.

The active component in Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs is Sarolaner, which acts on the flea and tick's central nervous system to cause paralysis and death.

Flea and tick control treatments for dogs are often chosen by dog owners since they are efficient and simple to administer to your pet. This supplement is available in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

13. Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick medication. This medicine is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older weighing two pounds or more.

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs contains Sarolaner, an insecticide that works by inhibiting the fleas' and ticks' central nervous systems. This results in paralysis and death for the pests as a result of their actions.

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is a popular brand among dog owners because it is both efficient and simple to administer to your dog. This supplement is available in a chewable tablet form that many dogs enjoy eating.

14. Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Image courtesy Elanco

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is a reliable flea and tick treatment for dogs. The collar kills fleas and ticks on contact using imidacloprid and flumethrin. These chemicals also repel incoming pests from attaching to your dog.

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is a popular solution because it works well and is simple to use. This collar has the ability to be adjusted, so you can find the ideal fit for your pet.

15. Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea and tick chews from Natural are a monthly flea and tick treatment. This drug is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older who weigh two pounds or more.

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs contains the active ingredient sarolaner, which inhibits the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. As a consequence, these insects are paralyzed and die as a result of this action.

With the ingredients found in Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs, you can easily provide relief to your dog. This pill is available in a chewable tablet form that most dogs like.

16. NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy Amazon

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs is a daily supplement that aids in repelling fleas and ticks. This treatment also includes important vitamins and minerals.

This best flea pill for dogs is a top seller because it is both effective and simple to administer to your pet. This supplement is available in a powder form that can be added to your pet's meals.

17. EcoFlea by ColoradoDog

Image courtesy Amazon

Chemical treatments, such as flea and tick prevention for your dog, are not worth the money. Ecoflea is a more effective option for flea control while also saving you money.

They use garlic and brewer's yeast as an active component in their chews, which is a 100 percent dog-safe amount. When used together, they act as a natural flea and tick repellent for your dog.

EcoFlea by ColoradoDog is a popular dog flea treatment since it is both effective and simple to administer to your pet. This pill is available in a chewable tablet form that most dogs find appealing.

18. Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor

Image courtesy Amazon

It's now easy to assist your dog get rid of fleas and ticks using the dog flea chewables. While they play, this natural flea pills for dogs may help you relax.

They've made certain that this flea medicine is effective long-term and more efficient than spray, shampoo, or an itchy collar.

Because it's successful and simple to administer to your dog, most dog owners choose Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor as their top flea treatment. This pill is available in a chewable tablet form that most dogs like.

19. Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews

Image courtesy Amazon

Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews is a natural flea and tick treatment for dogs. This supplement also helps to alleviate itchy skin as a result of allergies.

Omega-three fatty acids, which help to decrease inflammation, are found in Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews. Vitamin E is a vitamin that serves as an antioxidant by protecting the skin.

Jack & Pup Dog Allergy Chews is a popular choice among dog owners because it is both successful and simple to administer to your pet. The chewable tablet version of this supplement is most dogs' favorite.

20. PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews

Image courtesy PetHonesty

The supplement PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews treats fleas and ticks in dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin brought on by allergies.

Omega-3 fatty acids, which function to reduce inflammation, are included in PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews. Vitamin E is also present in these chews, an antioxidant that aids in the maintenance of healthy skin.

This oral flea medication is a popular choice among dog owners because they're both effective and easy to give to your pet. This supplement is available in chewable tablet form, which most dogs like.

21. Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief

Image courtesy Mighty Petz

Seasonal skin and coat problems, as well as occasional allergies, are aided by a Mighty formula with 10 active components, which contains more Colostrum, Probiotics, Fish Oil, and Quercetin per chew than other brands. A Mighty formulation with 10 active components aids in the support of seasonal skin and coat issues.

This supplement will also encourage a healthy coat and skin while also reducing itching, scratching, and biting caused by allergies.

Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief is a top choice among dog owners because it is both effective and easy to administer to your pet. This supplement is available in chewable tablet form, which most dogs like.

22. Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

The best, easiest solution for your dog's flea problem is ready! Omega-Three for Dogs is a natural flea and tick treatment for dogs. This supplement also aids in the reduction of itchy skin brought on by allergies.

Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which help to decrease inflammation, are present in Ready Pet Go! Omega-Three for Dogs. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin and these chews contain as well.

Go for it, pets! Omega-Three for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners since it's both successful and simple to administer to your pet. This supplement is available in chewable tablet form, which most dogs like.

23. Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews

Image courtesy Amazon

The Keto-Seal Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews is a natural flea and tick cure for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The omega-three fatty acids in Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews help to reduce inflammation.

24. Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

The all-natural flea and tick treatment for dogs from Texas Pet Company is called Flea Defender. It also aids in the relief of itchy skin brought on by allergies.

Omega-3 fatty acids are present in Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs, which assist to reduce inflammation.

The popular choice among dog owners is Texas Pet Company Flea Defender for Dogs, which is both safe and effective. This supplement is available in a chewable tablet form that most dogs will enjoy.

25. Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a flea and tick medication for dogs that is 100% natural. This vitamin also aids in the treatment of itchy skin resulting from allergies.

The active components in Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs are omega-three fatty acids, which aid in the reduction of inflammation. Vitamin E is also present, an antioxidant that protects the skin.

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a popular medication among dog owners because it's both efficient and simple to administer to your pet. This pill is available as a chewable tablet that most dogs like eating.

Are flea pills for dogs better than other flea treatment options?

There are a few key reasons why flea pills for dogs may be the best option for your pet. Pills are easy to administer and offer protection against fleas for a full month. They’re also effective against other types of parasites, like ticks and ear mites.

Another advantage of pill form flea treatment is that it’s easy to find a generic version of many popular brands. This can save you money, as generic flea pills cost significantly less than name-brand options.

Do I need a prescription from my vet for these best flea pills?

The best flea pills for dogs in 2022 featured here today do not need a prescription from your vet. That being said, we always recommend that you speak with your veterinarian before starting any new medication, even if it’s over the counter.

This is especially important if your dog is pregnant or nursing, as some flea pills may not be safe for use in these cases.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Flea Pills for Dogs in 2022

As you can see there are many flea pill options for dogs available for sale. Choosing the best one for your pet may take some trial and error. We recommend starting with one of the options on our list above.

If you’re not sure which flea pill is right for your dog, speak to your veterinarian. They can help you choose a product that will be safe and effective for your pet.