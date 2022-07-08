Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best flea medicines for dogs? Look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss the 25 best flea medicines for dogs in 2022. Fleas can be a huge problem for dogs, and it is important to take action to get rid of them as soon as possible.

We will go over each product in detail so that you can make an informed decision about which one is right for your pet. Let's get started.

Fleas are tiny parasites that live on the skin and hair of dogs. They can be very irritating for dogs and can cause problems like skin allergies, hair loss, and anemia. Fleas can also transmit diseases like tapeworms.

Fleas are most commonly transmitted to dogs through contact with infected animals, but they can also be picked up from the environment, such as in grassy areas.

There are many different products on the market that can help to control fleas on dogs. Some of these products are available over the counter, while others require a prescription from a veterinarian.

The best way to prevent fleas is to use a combination of products that target both the adult fleas and the eggs. This will help to break the flea life cycle and prevent re-infestation.

What are the Symptoms of Flea Infestation in Dogs?

The most common symptom of flea infestation in dogs is itching. This is caused by the fleas biting and feeding on the dog's blood. Flea bites can cause irritation, redness, and swelling. In severe cases, dogs may develop an allergy to the flea saliva, which can lead to excessive scratching and hair loss.

Other symptoms of flea infestation include:

Tapeworms

Anemia

Skin infections

Hair loss

How to Prevent Fleas on Dogs?

The best way to prevent fleas is to use a combination of products that target both the adult fleas and the eggs. This will help to break the flea life cycle and prevent re-infestation.

There are many different products available, so it is important to speak to your veterinarian to find the best option for your dog.

Some of the most common products used to prevent fleas include:

Spot-on treatments

Oral medications

Shampoos

Collars

Powders

What is the Best Flea Medicines for Dogs in 2022?

The best flea treatment for dogs will depend on the severity of the infestation and the health of the dog. Some products are available over the counter, while others require a prescription from a veterinarian.

We've created a list of the 25 best flea medicines for dogs below to help you better see what medication options you have to help with a dog flea infestation this year.

The suggested dose of total long-chain omega-3s EPA and DHA for dogs is 10 to 20 mg per pound of body weight, which is comparable to the quantity provided in most commercial fish oils.

Pupper Omega supplement for dogs is a proactive way to keep fleas from biting your dog. This is our number one best flea medicines for dogs in 2022 as it's a preventative measure that's natural.

This supplement, when given as directed, will help reduce inflammation thus making your dog's skin less attractive to fleas. You'll find that your dog is less likely to get overloaded with fleas and ticks when you keep their fatty acids at a healthy level.

2. NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are a monthly treatment for dogs that starts killing fleas within 24 hours and ticks within 48 hours. This chewable is beef-flavored, so most dogs will love it.

The active ingredient in NexGard is Afoxolaner, which works by disrupting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

NexGard is safe for dogs and puppies over eight weeks old and four pounds or more. It's important to note that this medication should not be given to pregnant, nursing, or sick dogs.

As with any monthly treatment, it's important to give NexGard on the same day each month for optimal protection. NexGard is a popular choice among dog owners and it's easy to see why. This chewable is effective and most dogs love the taste.

3. Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is a fast-acting oral flea treatment that starts killing fleas within 30 minutes. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Capstar is Nitenpyram, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Capstar is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and starts working quickly. This oral medication is easy to give and most dogs tolerate it well.

If your dog has a heavy flea infestation, you may need to give a second dose of Capstar 24 hours after the first dose. For most dogs, one dose is all that's needed.

4. Bravecto Chewable

Bravecto Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a monthly treatment for dogs that starts killing fleas within two hours and ticks within 12 hours. The active ingredient in Bravecto is Fluralaner, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks.

This then causes paralysis and death in these pests. Bravecto is safe for dogs and puppies over eight weeks old and four pounds or more. It's important to note that this medication should not be given to pregnant, nursing, or sick dogs.

As with any monthly treatment, it's important to give Bravecto on the same day each month for optimal protection. Bravecto is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and lasts for 12 weeks.

This chewable tablet is easy to give to your dog and most dogs tolerate it well. If your dog has a heavy flea or tick infestation, you may need to give a second dose of Bravecto.

5. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is a monthly treatment for dogs that starts killing fleas within 12 hours and ticks within 48 hours. The active ingredient in PetArmor Plus is Fipronil, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks.

This then causes paralysis and death in the fleas and ticks. PetArmor Plus is safe for dogs and puppies over eight weeks old and five pounds or more. It's important to note that this medication should not be given to pregnant, nursing, or sick dogs.

As with any monthly treatment, it's important to give PetArmor Plus on the same day each month for optimal protection.

6. Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

Advantus Large Dog Soft Chew Flea Treatment is a fast and easy solution to your dog's flea problem. This quick-acting chew may be fed to your pet once a day and works to eliminate fleas within one hour of administration.

Advantus is a tasty oral flea control medication that you can use for immediate relief or keep on hand throughout the next flea season. Advantus kills adult fleas and is used to treat both dog and puppy infestations.

With this simple-to-feed treat, you can get rid of fleas and the mess of topical treatments. Keep your dog happy and free of those pesky fleas with Advantus.

7. PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

PetArmor CAPACTION Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is a fast-acting oral flea treatment that starts killing fleas within 30 minutes. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Capstar is Nitenpyram, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests. Capstar is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and starts working quickly.

This oral medication is easy to give to your dog and most dogs tolerate it well. If your dog has a heavy flea infestation, you may need to give a second dose of Capstar 24 hours after the first dose. For most dogs, one dose is all that's needed.

8. PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement is a monthly supplement that helps to prevent fleas and ticks. This supplement is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement is Fipronil, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy. For best results, give PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement on the same day each month.

If your dog has a heavy flea or tick infestation, you may need to give a second dose of this best flea medicine for dogs.

9. Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas is a monthly supplement that helps to prevent fleas and ticks. This supplement is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas is Fipronil, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

10. Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is Sarolaner, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog.

11. Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Advantus Large Dog Soft Chew Flea Treatment is a fast and easy way to get rid of fleas on your dog. This chew may be given to your dog once per day and is meant to start working within one hour after administration.

Advantus comes in chewable tablets for cats and puppies, as well as liquid form. This oral flea control treatment is available without a prescription, so you may use it for immediate relief or store it for future use. Advantus targets adult fleas and is suggested for the treatment of both dog and puppy infestations.

This easy-to-feed treat will get rid of fleas and the headache you experience from using topical medications.

12. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs is Sarolaner, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

13. Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is Sarolaner, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Chewable Flea and Tick Treats for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

14. Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is an effective way to protect your dog from fleas and ticks. This collar uses imidacloprid and flumethrin to kill fleas and ticks on contact. These ingredients also work to repel new pests from attaching to your dog.

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to use. This collar is adjustable, so you can get the perfect fit for your dog.

15. Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs is a monthly flea and tick treatment. This medication is safe for dogs and puppies four weeks of age or older and weighing two pounds or more.

The active ingredient in Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs is Sarolaner, which works by inhibiting the central nervous system of fleas and ticks. This then causes paralysis and death in these pests.

Natural Flea and Tick Chews for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

16. NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats is a daily supplement that helps to repel fleas and ticks. This formula also provides your pet with essential vitamins and minerals.

NaturVet Brewers Dried Yeast Formula with Garlic Flavoring Plus Vitamins for Dogs and Cats is a popular choice among pet owners because it's effective and easy to give to your pet. This supplement comes in a powder form that can be mixed with your pet's food.

17. EcoFlea by ColoradoDog

The high cost of chemical treatments, such as flea and tick medication for your dog, is simply not worth it. Ecoflea saves you money while also offering a superior option for flea prevention.

They use a garlic-and-brewer's-yeast combination as an active ingredient in their chews, which is a 100% dog-safe amount. They function as a natural flea and tick repellent for your dog when used together.

EcoFlea by ColoradoDog is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

18. Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor

Now, it's simple to assist your dog get rid of fleas and ticks using the dog flea chewables.

This prevention pill works not only as a treatment but also as a method of preventing fleas and ticks. They've made certain that these flea pills give long-term results and are more effective than spray, shampoo, or an itchy collar.

Flea and Tick Natural Flea and Tick Solution - Bacon Flavor is among the best flea medicines for dogs in 2022 chosen by most dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

19. Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews

Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews are omega-three fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation. These chews also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin.

Jack&Pup Dog Allergy Chews is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

20. PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews

PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews are omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation. These chews also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin.

PetHonesty Dog Allergy Relief Chews is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

21. Mighty Petz MAX Dog Allergy Relief

More Colostrum, Probiotics, Fish Oil, and Quercetin per chew than other brands. Seasonal skin and coat and occasional environmental allergies are supported with a Mighty formulation with 10 active components.

These chews help maintain healthy skin and coat, enhance immune system response, support digestion and gut health, and support the normal histamine response.

22. Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 for Dogs

Ready Pet Go! Omega-3 for Dogs is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in Ready Pet Go! Omega-Three for Dogs are omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation. These chews also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin.

Ready Pet Go! Omega-3 for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

23. Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews

Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in Dog Allergy Relief Immune Supplement 170 Chews are omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation.

24. Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs are omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation.

Texas Pet Company Flea Defender Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

25. Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs is an all-natural flea and tick remedy for dogs. This supplement also helps to relieve itchy skin caused by allergies.

The active ingredients in Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs are omega-three fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation. These chews also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin.

Comfortis Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a popular choice among dog owners because it's effective and easy to give to your dog. This supplement comes in a chewable tablet form that most dogs enjoy.

Are chewable dog flea treatments better than flea collars?

There are pros and cons to both flea collars and chewable dog flea treatments. Flea collars can be cheaper and easier to use, but they may not be as effective as chewable treatments.

Chewable treatments can be more expensive, but they tend to be more effective at killing fleas and preventing infestations.

If you're unsure which type of flea treatment is best for your dog, talk to your veterinarian. They can help you choose a product that will be most effective for your pet.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Medicines for Dogs in 2022

There are a lot of great flea medicines for dogs on the market. However, not all of them are created equal. When choosing a flea medicine for your dog, be sure to consider your pet's individual needs. Some dogs may need a stronger medicine than others.

We hope that our list of the best flea medicines for dogs in 2022 has helped you determine which type of flea medicine and brand will work best for your situation.