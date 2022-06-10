25 Best Dog Training Treats in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are amazing creatures. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see you. It's no wonder that so many people consider them members of the family. As with any other member of the family, it is important to train your dog properly. This can be difficult if you don't have the right tools.

That's where dog training treats come in! In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best dog training treats on the market today. We'll also provide a buyer's guide to help you choose the right treat for your pup!

Pupper Fuel Beef

Pupper Fuel Chicken

Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks

Full Moon Chicken Jerky Human-Grade Dog Treats

Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites

Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews

Nudges Natural Dog Treats

Wellness Soft WellBites

Zuke’s Superfood Blend

Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs

Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats

Hill’s Natural Training Chews

Buddy Softies

Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

Lick You Silly Savory Beef Bites

Bil-Jac Liver Dog Treats

BIXBI Pocket Trainers

Simply Nourish Freeze-Dried Liver Treats

Full Moon Organic Training Treats

How do I use the best dog training treats to get my dog to listen?

There's no one perfect answer to this question - it will vary depending on your dog's individual personality and preferences. However, there are some general tips that can help you choose the best training treats for your pup.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when selecting dog training treats:

Consider Size of Treat

Make sure the treat is small enough that your dog can eat it quickly. You don't want your dog to get full before you're done training!

Consider What Motivates your Dog

Choose a treat that your dog is really motivated by. If your dog isn't interested in the treat, he's not going to be very motivated to listen to you.

Be Sure to Use a Variety

Keep a variety of different treats on hand so you can mix things up and keep your dog's attention. Boredom is a quick way to end a training session!

The most important thing to remember when using treats for training is to be consistent. If you only give treats sometimes, your dog will get confused and won't understand what he's being rewarded for. Keep treating him every time he does what you ask, and he'll soon catch on.

Is it better to train dogs without treats?

This is a common question that dog owners ask when they are trying to decide whether or not to use treats during training. The answer is that it depends on the situation. If you are trying to teach your dog a new behavior, then using treats can be a great way to reward them for doing what you want.

However, if you are just trying to reinforce a behavior that your dog already knows, then you may not need to use treats. It all depends on what you are trying to accomplish with your training.

When should I start training my dogs treats?

The best time to start training your dogs with treats is when they are puppies. Puppies are easier to train because they have shorter attention spans and are more food motivated. However, you can still train older dogs with treats - it just might take a little longer for them to learn the desired behavior.

How will I know if my dog is food motivated?

One way to tell if your dog is food motivated is to see if they will eat a treat that you offer them. If they take the treat and seem happy about it, then they are probably food motivated.

Another way to tell is by observing how your dog behaves when you are eating something. If they beg for food or try to steal your food, then they are probably food motivated.

What Ingredients Make the Best Dog Training Treats?

When it comes to the best ingredients for dog training treats, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you want to choose a treat that's small and easy to eat. Second, you'll want to find a treat that's high in protein and low in fat. And finally, you'll want to select a treat that's highly motivating for your dog.

When it comes to finding the best training treats for your pup, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. However, following these tips will help you choose the best treat for your individual dog. With a little trial and error, you'll soon find the perfect treat to motivate your pup during training!

Image courtesy Pupper

Fuel was created using grain-free, all-natural substances to promote optimum health and peak performance. Pupper utilizes grass-fed beef, real vegetables, and all-natural ingredients that are high in nutrients.

The ideal diet for your dog includes 13 active components and 16 inactive components working together in harmony to form the perfect food. While this is meant for puppy food, you can use Pupper Fuel beef kibble to treat your dog during training.

Image courtesy Pupper

Grain-free and all-natural components were used to create Perfect Fuel for optimum health and peak performance. They use free range chicken, fresh veggies, and all-natural substances that are high in nutrients.

The Healthiest Chicken Recipe includes 13 active components and 16 inactive components working together to create the ideal diet for your dog. Much like the Pupper Fuel Beef kibble, you can use the chicken version to treat your dog one kibble at a time during training sessions.

If you'd rather use other Pupper dog supplements as some of the best dog training treats in 2022, you can do that as well. Pupper has a variety of all natural supplements that will help you motivate your dog during training sessions while helping enhance your dog's health.

3. Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats

Image courtesy Ziwi

These grain-free, air-dried beef dog treats are healthy and delicious. Made with 100% New Zealand grass-fed and free-range beef, they're perfect for rewarding your pup during training.

Ziwi's Good Dog Rewards are a great way to show your dog some love while also helping with their health. As one of the best dog training treats in 2022, your pup will be sure to love these grain-free, air-dried beef treats.

4. Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Amazon

Greenies are the best-selling pet dental chew. As the original and vet recommended dental treat, they help control tartar and plaque build-up while freshening your dog's breath.

Regular use of Greenies Dental Dog Treats can help keep your pup's teeth clean and healthy. These treats are a great option to use for rewards after an excellent day of dog training.

5. Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

These gourmet beef jerky dog sticks are made with 100% grass-fed beef and are grain-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. As one of the best dog training treats in 2022, these grain-free and all-natural beef sticks are sure to please your pup.

6. Full Moon Chicken Jerky Human-Grade Dog Treats

Image courtesy Full Moon

These chicken jerky dog treats are made with 100% human-grade ingredients and are grain-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Full Moon Chicken Jerky Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love.

7. Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits

Image courtesy Amazon

These all-natural and oven-baked dog biscuits are made with peanut butter and molasses. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Peanut butter is a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these biscuits a perfect treat for your pup.

8. Wellness Soft Puppy Bites

Image courtesy Amazon

These grain-free dog treats are made with lamb and salmon. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites Natural Grain Free Dog Training Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Lamb and salmon are two of the most nutrient-rich ingredients you can give your pup, making these treats a perfect way to show them how much you care.

9. Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

These all-natural dog treats are made with turkey bacon and real peanut butter. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Turkey bacon is a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these treats a perfect way to show your pup how much you care.

10. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

These grain-free dog treats are made with duck and potato. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Duck is a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these treats a perfect way to show your pup how much you care.

11. Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milk Bone

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Chicken is a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these treats a perfect way to show your pup how much you care. Brown rice is a complex carbohydrate that provides long-lasting energy, making these treats perfect for an active pup.

12. Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews

Image courtesy Best Bully Sticks

Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Beef is a great source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these chews a perfect way to show your pup how much you care.

13. Nudges Natural Dog Treats

Image courtesy Nudges

These all-natural dog treats are made with chicken, lamb, and vegetables. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Nudges Natural Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Chicken, lamb, and vegetables are all great sources of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these treats a perfect way to show your pup how much you care.

14. Wellness Soft WellBites

Image courtesy Amaozn

Wellness Soft WellBites Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Lamb and salmon are two of the most nutrient-rich ingredients you can give your pup, making these treats a perfect way to show them how much you care.

15. Zuke’s Superfood Blend

Image courtesy Zuke’s

Zuke’s Superfood Blend Dog Treats are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Chicken, lamb, and vegetables are all great sources of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making these treats a perfect way to show your pup how much you care.

16. Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs

Image courtesy Good’n’Fun

This tempting meal will have your dog's tail wagging! Triple Flavor Kabobs satisfy your dog's appetite since they include three distinct varieties of meat. Premium Chicken Breast, Wholesomeness Duck, and Hearty Chicken Liver are blended together to make a delectably different snack that will keep your companion occupied.

Reward your dog with a delicious and exciting treat after a hard training session. Or break the kabobs up into pieces to use during dog training.

17. Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats

Image courtesy Farmland Traditions

Give your pup a delicious and healthy treat with Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats. These all-natural treats are made with chicken breast and are perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

18. Hill’s Natural Training Chews

Image courtesy Hill’s

These all-natural dog treats are made with chicken, lamb, and vegetables. They're perfect for rewarding your pup during training or anytime they deserve a delicious treat.

Hill’s Natural Training Chews are a healthy and delicious way to show your pup some love. Chicken, lamb, and vegetables are all great sources of protein and essential vitamins and minerals.

19. Buddy Softies

Image courtesy Buddy Softies

With Buddy Biscuits with Peanut Butter Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, you can spoil your favorite buddy. These soft and chewy goodies are peanut butter-based, so she'll go nuts for them.

Every nutritious bite is made in the United States with basic components, delectable tastes, and a satisfying chew that is adored by dogs from all over.

With a quirky ginger-child design, you may feel good about sharing them with your pal since they are gluten-free, soy-free, devoid of fillers and preservatives, and suitable for dogs with food allergies.

20. Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milo’s Kitchen

Milo's Kitchen Chicken Meatballs Dog Treats are a great example of the best treats coming straight from the kitchen. These delicious meatball snacks have a soft texture and robust flavor, and they're made with real chicken as the #1 ingredient.

Meatballs aren't just meatball-shaped; they're also made of actual meat, making them ideal for hiding in a secure spot and even better for eating right away.

They're delectably nutritious meals with a genuine, natural chicken taste. Give them some love by giving them something that has been prepared to perfection and contains no artificial ingredients or hues—just simple home-style goodness.

21. Lick You Silly Savory Beef Bites

Image courtesy Lick You Silly

Lick You Silly Premium Freeze-Dried Dog Treats are made with just one ingredient: 100 percent USDA beef or chicken. High in lean proteins, low in calories and fat.

These dog training treat beef bites are soft and easy to digest, making them suitable for puppies and dogs of all ages. These yummy goodies are ideal for training and teaching young or old dogs new skills, from crate training to playing fetch.

They may also be crumbled over meals to add a distinct flavor. Because they're manufactured in the United States, you can trust that your four-legged companion is getting high-quality nutrients that are devoid of fillers like wheat, gluten, corn, and soy.

22. Bil-Jac Liver Dog Treats

Image courtesy Bil-Jac

Bil-Jac Select Cuts with Real Liver Dog Treats are made with 100% real liver. These little bites are a perfect way to show your pup some love and make training more fun.

Real liver is not only a delicious treat for dogs, but it's also packed with nutrients like protein, iron, and vitamin A. These treats are also low in calories and fat, making them a great choice for dogs who are watching their weight.

Bil-Jac Select Cuts with Real Liver Dog Treats are made in the USA with high-quality ingredients, so you can feel good about giving them to your pup.

23. BIXBI Pocket Trainers

Image courtesy Bixbi

BIXBI Pocket Trainers are the perfect way to train your pup on the go. These treats are small and easy to carry, so you can take them with you wherever you go.

They're also low in calories, so you don't have to worry about overfeeding your pup. BIXBI Pocket Trainers are made with real meat and are free of wheat, corn, soy, and artificial flavors.

24. Simply Nourish Freeze-Dried Liver Treats

Image courtesy Simply Nourish

Simply Nourish Freeze-Dried Liver Treats are made with 100% real liver. These treats are perfect for training and teaching your pup new tricks.

Liver is a great source of protein and essential nutrients like iron and vitamin A. These treats are also low in calories and fat, making them a great choice for dogs who are watching their weight.

Simply Nourish Freeze-Dried Liver Treats are made in the USA with high-quality ingredients, so you can feel good about giving them to your pup.

25. Full Moon Organic Training Treats

Image courtesy Full Moon Organic

Full Moon Organic Training Treats are made with organic ingredients and are free of wheat, corn, soy, and artificial flavors.

These treats are perfect for training and teaching your pup new tricks. They're also low in calories and fat, making them a great choice for dogs who are watching their weight.

Full Moon Organic Training Treats are made in the USA with high-quality ingredients, so you can feel good about giving them to your pup.

Now that you know some of the best training treats for dogs, it's time to get out there and start teaching your pup some new tricks! Training is a great way to bond with your dog and help them learn how to behave.

What dog training treats should I avoid?

When it comes to choosing the best dog training treats, there are a few things you'll want to avoid. First, steer clear of any treat that's high in sugar or artificial ingredients. These can cause an upset stomach or lead to unwanted weight gain.

Second, avoid anything that's small and hard to chew. This can be a choking hazard for your pup.

Finally, make sure the treats you choose are appropriate for your dog's size. Smaller dogs will need smaller treats, while larger breeds can handle larger ones.

Is it good to train a dog with treats?

Yes! Treats are a great way to reward your dog for good behavior. They give your pup something to work for and help reinforce positive behaviors. Just be sure to use them in moderation and avoid overfeeding your dog.

What are the best treats for training dogs?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best treats for training dogs will vary depending on your dog's individual preferences. However, some good options to consider include freeze-dried liver treats, cheese, hot dogs, and peanut butter.

Can I give my dog peanut butter?

Yes, most dogs love peanut butter! Just be sure to choose a natural peanut butter with no added sugar or salt. You may also want to avoid giving your dog too much peanut butter at once, as it can cause digestive issues.

What are the best training treats for large dogs?

For large dogs, you'll want to choose something that's big enough to be motivating but not so large that it becomes a choking hazard. Good options include hot dogs, freeze-dried liver treats, and cheese.

What are the best training treats for small dogs?

Smaller dogs will need smaller treats that are easy to chew. Good options include freeze-dried liver treats, cheese, and hot dogs.

Can I give my dog a dog training treat every time he does something good?

Yes, but you should avoid giving your dog too many treats, as this can lead to weight gain. Instead, focus on rewarding your dog for specific behaviors that you want to reinforce. For example, if you're potty training your pup, give him a treat every time he goes outside to do his business.

What are some good dog training tips?

Here are a few general dog training tips to keep in mind:

Start with basic commands such as sit, stay, come, and down. Once your dog masters these commands, you can move on to more advanced tricks.

Be consistent with your commands and rewards, and don't be afraid to praise your dog when he does something good.

Use treats sparingly, and avoid using them as a bribe. Instead, focus on rewarding your dog for specific behaviors that you want to reinforce.

With patience and consistency, you'll be able to train your dog in no time!

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Training Treats in 2022

As you can see, there are a variety of different dog training treats available on the market. It is important to find the right treat for your dog based on their individual needs and preferences. With so many options available, it is easy to find the perfect treat for your furry friend.