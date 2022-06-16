Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are known for being loyal companions. They also have some pretty impressive dental hygiene! In fact, dogs need toothpaste just like humans do. Toothpaste helps remove plaque and tartar buildup from teeth, which can cause gum disease and other health problems if left untreated.

In this article, we will discuss the 25 best dog toothpastes for 2022. We'll also provide tips on how to choose the right toothpaste for your furry friend.

Pupper Chomper Toothpaste

Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste for Dogs

Virbac CET Enzymatic Toothpaste

Arm & Hammer for Pets Tartar Control Enzymatic Toothpaste

Petsmile Professional Dog Toothpaste

Burt's Bees for Dogs Fresh Breath Toothpaste

TropiClean Enticers Teeth Cleaning Gel

Arm & Hammer for Pets Complete Care Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Value Size

Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste, Dog Dental Chews

Dog Toothpaste Mint for Dogs and Puppies

TropiClean Fresh Breath NO BRUSH Peanut Butter Flavor Clean Teeth Oral Care Gel

Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Tartar Control Dog Toothpaste Original 2.5 oz

Arm & Hammer Fresh Spectrum Dog Toothpaste

Burt's Bees Natural Oral Care Kit

Oxyfresh Premium Dog Toothpaste

Burt's Bees for Dogs Tartar Control Toothpaste

Petrodex Natural Toothpaste Dog – Peanut

Enzymatic Toothpaste for Dogs

Bioline Dog Toothpaste Teeth Cleaning Plaque and Tartar Control Toothpaste

Arm & Hammer for Pets Dip & Brush Clinical Gum Health Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit Dogs Chicken Mint

Bluestem Oral Care for Dogs

Arm & Hammer Charcoal Bright Toothpaste

Vet Worthy Chewable Toothpaste Peanut Butter Flavor Dog Toothpaste

Petsmile Professional Natural London Broil Flavor Dog & Cat Toothpaste

Nutri-Vet Chicken Flavored Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste

Why should I buy the best dog toothpaste?

The answer is simple. You want your dog to have healthy teeth and gums, and the best way to achieve this is by using a quality toothpaste. Not all dog toothpastes are created equal, however. Some contain ingredients that can actually harm your dog's teeth and gums, so it's important to choose wisely.

What do vets recommend for brushing dogs teeth?

There are a few things to look for when choosing a dog toothpaste. The first is whether or not the toothpaste is made specifically for dogs. Human toothpastes can be harmful to dogs, so it's important to make sure you're using a product that is safe for them.

Another thing to look for is whether or not the toothpaste is enzymatic. Enzymatic toothpastes help to break down plaque and tartar, which can be difficult to remove with just brushing alone.

Finally, you'll want to choose a toothpaste that your dog will actually enjoy using. Some have poultry or beef flavors that dogs love, while others come in more traditional mint flavors.

No matter what toothpaste you choose, the most important thing is that you brush your dog's teeth regularly. Doing so will help to keep their teeth and gums healthy, and can prevent more serious problems down the road.

Some criteria to consider when choosing the best dog toothpastes for 2022 include:

Ingredients

Ingredients are important for the best dog toothpastes because they can help or harm your dog's teeth and gums.

Size

When choosing a toothpaste for your dog, it's important to consider the size of the tube or container. You want to make sure that it's easy for your dog to access and that there's enough toothpaste to last for a few months.

Larger tubes or containers usually mean that there's more toothpaste, which is ideal for dogs who require more frequent brushing.

Price

The price of dog toothpaste can vary depending on the brand, size, and ingredients. Generally, you can expect to spend between $0.50 and $25 on a quality toothpaste.

Reviews

When searching for the best dog toothpaste, be sure to read reviews from other pet parents. This can give you an idea of which toothpastes are popular and which ones to avoid.

Top Benefits of Using the Best Dog Toothpaste

There are many benefits of using the best dog toothpaste, as you can see below there is a multitude of positive outcomes that happen when you opt to brush your dog's teeth regularly.

Prevents Bad Breath

Have you ever avoided a slobbery kiss from your dog because of foul breath?

We clean our teeth twice a day, on average. However, when it comes to dogs, we typically overlook them. Bacteria accumulate as a result of this neglect. Brushing your dog's teeth at least once a day will remove germs and keep the teeth clean.

No More Tooth Loss

Brushing your dog's teeth will help avoid tooth damage or serious infection. They'll have to spend the rest of their lives without teeth if they lose them. So, brush them on a daily basis to prevent them from losing their teeth.

Keep Gums Healthy

Foul breath in dogs causes bacterial growth, which results in swollen gums. It can also cause plaque and tartar to accumulate. Brushing your dog's teeth with toothpaste will aid you in dealing with this issue.

Prevent Gingivitis Disease

Gingivitis affects almost every dog in the United States, according to a research. Gingivitis or periodontal disease is a mild kind of gum disease that can cause swollen gums in dogs. Brushing your dog with dental toothpaste will prevent gingivitis from developing.

Avoid Teeth Pain

Do you realize that dogs are masters of masking their discomfort? Gum problems like gingivitis can cause your dog a lot of agony. Brushing won't create this problem.

Now that we’ve shared the reasons to brush your dog’s teeth and the many benefits, here is more information about the 25 best dog toothpastes for 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

This toothpaste is made specifically for canines. To cleanse their teeth and gums, Pupper uses botanical extracts and oils to naturally freshen your dog's breath as well as aid in plaque removal.

It is recommended that you brush your dog's teeth at least three times each week. Brushing three times per week is the bare minimum to assist remove plaque and prevent tartar development.

2. Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste for Dogs

Image courtesy Petrodex

Petrodex is a well-known maker of dog toothpaste. Their enzymatic formula helps reduce plaque and tartar on your pet's teeth. It also has a great flavor that dogs love, so they won't mind the taste.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old. It is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog.

3. Virbac CET Enzymatic Toothpaste

Image courtesy Virbac

Virbac's CET Enzymatic Toothpaste is a great choice for those who are looking for an effective toothpaste that will help remove plaque and tartar. It also contains enzymes that help freshen your dog's breath.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old.

4. Arm & Hammer for Pets Tartar Control Enzymatic Toothpaste

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer's Tartar Control Enzymatic Toothpaste is a great choice for those who are looking for an effective toothpaste that will help remove plaque and tartar. It also contains baking soda to help freshen your dog's breath.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old.

5. Petsmile Professional Dog Toothpaste

Image courtesy Petsmile

When it comes to your furbaby's oral health, prevention is always the best medicine! Petsmile Professional London Broil Flavor Pet Toothpaste protects against cavities, receding gums, and gingivitis.

Plus, excellent oral health aids in the treatment of heart, liver, and kidney diseases. Calprox is included in this unique blend, which dissolves the protein that plaque, germs, and stains adhere to.

This vegan paste, which is free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, BPA, and silica, leaves your pet's teeth whiter and gums healthier! Simply brush her teeth with the delectable steak-flavored toothpaste. This toothpaste has been approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council.

6. Burt's Bees for Dogs Fresh Breath Toothpaste

Image courtesy Burt’s Bees

Burt's Bees Canine Oral Care is designed to provide the same natural attention and care as the company’s human care line. Burt's Bees has everything you need to keep your pet healthy, from canine toothpaste to bamboo toothbrushes.

Burt's Bees for Dogs dental care products are designed to be more natural, effective, and pH balanced than those currently on the market.

Burt's Bees' dental line is a fun and easy way to keep your dog's mouth clean and healthy.

7. TropiClean Enticers Teeth Cleaning Gel

Image courtesy TropiClean

TropiClean's Enticers Teeth Cleaning Gel for dogs is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. The gel helps remove plaque and tartar, and it also freshens your dog's breath.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old. It is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog.

8. Arm & Hammer for Pets Complete Care Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Value Size

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer's Complete Care Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Value Size is a great choice for those who are looking for an effective toothpaste that will help remove plaque and tartar. It also contains baking soda to help freshen your dog's breath.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old.

9. Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste, Dog Dental Chews

Image courtesy Ark Naturals

Brushless Toothpaste by Ark Naturals is a wonderful way to clean your dog's teeth and freshen his breath. These easily digested chews are gluten-free and made in the United States, so you can be sure they're good for your pet.

The outside ridges on these one-of-a-kind 4-in-1 dental chews encourage your dog to clean his teeth and remove plaque and tartar as he chews. A toothpaste formulation with alfalfa, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves is included in the middle.

Together, these active components work together to combat bacteria and leave your pet's mouth smelling positively fresh. These dental chews are only available for small dog breeds weighing less than 8 pounds.

10. Dog Toothpaste Mint for Dogs and Puppies

Image courtesy Amazon

Looking for a toothpaste that will leave your dog's breath smelling fresh and minty? This Dog Toothpaste Mint for Dogs and Puppies is a great choice! This toothpaste helps remove plaque and tartar, and it also freshens your dog's breath.

11. TropiClean Fresh Breath NO BRUSH Peanut Butter Flavor Clean Teeth Oral Care Gel

Image courtesy Chewy

TropiClean's line of Breath Fresh products can assist you in making the dental care process for your dog or cat easier.

You may help your pet's oral health and give them fresh breath by using TropiClean Fresh Breath Clean Teeth Oral Care Gel. This pleasant mint-flavored gel removes plaque and tartar safely and effectively.

For maximum oral care protection, use in conjunction with TropiClean Fresh Breath Dental Chews or Dental Sticks and the TropiClean Fresh Breath Dental Health Solution.

12. Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Tartar Control Dog Toothpaste Original 2.5 oz

Image courtesy Nylabone

Nylabone's Advanced Oral Care Tartar Control Dog Toothpaste is a great choice for those who are looking for an effective toothpaste that will help remove plaque and tartar. It also contains baking soda to help freshen your dog's breath.

This toothpaste is made in the USA and is safe for all dogs over six weeks old. It is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog.

13. Arm & Hammer Fresh Spectrum Dog Toothpaste

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

With the Fresh Spectrum Adult Dog Dental Kit from Arm & Hammer, you can fight tooth decay on every front!

This handy kit includes a 360-degree toothbrush, a silicone finger brush, and a toothpaste made with Arm & Hammer's famous baking soda combination. This all-in-one canine teeth-cleaning package is designed for adult dogs and aids in the whitening of their chompers as well as the freshness of their breath.

14. Burt's Bees Natural Oral Care Kit

Image courtesy Burt’s Bees

Burt's Bees Natural Oral Care Kit for Dogs is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog. This kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and dental floss that are all made with natural ingredients.

The toothpaste is made with baking soda to help remove plaque and tartar, and it also contains Burt's Bees' famous beeswax to help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

15. Oxyfresh Premium Dog Toothpaste

Image courtesy Oxyfresh

The right solution for your pet's dental care regime is the Oxyfresh Soothing Dog & Cat Gel. This pet dental gel is designed to aid in the freshening, soothing, conditioning, and cleaning of teeth and gums.

It is ideal for dogs, cats, and other pets of all sizes since it is safe for them to use. Simply massage a drop of gel onto a finger brush, your finger, or a pet toothbrush and gently massage onto your canine friend's teeth and gum line.

For the best outcomes, use this dental gel on a daily or at least three times a week basis.

16. Burt's Bees for Dogs Tartar Control Toothpaste

Image courtesy Burt’s Bees

Burt's Bees for Dogs Tartar Control Toothpaste is a great choice for those who are looking for an effective and affordable toothpaste for their dog.

This toothpaste is made with baking soda to help remove plaque and tartar, and it also contains Burt's Bees' famous beeswax to help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

17. Petrodex Natural Toothpaste Dog – Peanut

Image courtesy Petrodex

The Petrodex Natural Toothpaste for Dogs is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog. This toothpaste is made with baking soda to help remove plaque and tartar, and it also contains peanut butter to help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

18. Enzymatic Toothpaste for Dogs

Image courtesy Vets Preferred

Vet's Best Enzymatic Toothpaste and Toothbrush Dog Dental Care Kit will make your dog's teeth gleam. This dental care kit for dogs includes a triple-headed toothbrush and enzymatic gel toothpaste.

The brush's three bristle heads are made to encircle each tooth, cleaning from every angle at the same time. The enzymatic dog toothpaste is meant to remove tartar and plaque from your dog's teeth, whiten and brighten them, improve gum health, and freshen his breath.

It's made with a veterinarian-developed combination of aloe, neem oil, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, and enzymes.

19. Bioline Dog Toothpaste Teeth Cleaning Plaque and Tartar Control Toothpaste

Image courtesy Bioline

Dental disease is one of the most avoidable diseases in pets. Bioline’s toothpaste for dogs is very effective.

To make this toothpaste, natural ingredients are used. It soothes and strengthens the gums, preventing gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Tartar build-up is reduced gently and effectively, while also whitening and brightening your dog's teeth.

20. Arm & Hammer for Pets Dip & Brush Clinical Gum Health Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit Dogs Chicken Mint

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

The Arm & Hammer for Pets Dip & Brush Clinical Gum Health Enzymatic Toothpaste Kit is designed to help remove plaque and tartar from your dog's teeth while also freshening his breath.

This kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and dental floss that are all made with natural ingredients. The toothpaste is made with baking soda to help remove plaque and tartar, and it also contains chicken flavor to help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

21. Bluestem Oral Care for Dogs

Image courtesy Bluestem

The Bluestem Oral Care for Dogs is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable and effective toothpaste for their dog. This toothpaste is made with baking soda to help remove plaque and tartar, and it also contains enzymes to help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

22. Arm & Hammer Charcoal Bright Toothpaste

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer Charcoal Bright Dog Toothpaste is a fantastic way to keep your dog's teeth clean! This great tasting toothpaste helps you treat your dog's teeth in a safe, gentle, and effective manner.

The effervescent solution is made with Arm & Hammer baking soda for a natural, powerful clean. Charcoal aids in the whitening of teeth and the freshening of breath, while healthy enzymes help to dissolve tartar and reduce the risk of oral disease.

23. Vet Worthy Chewable Toothpaste Peanut Butter Flavor Dog Toothpaste

Image courtesy Vet Worthy

With Vet Worthy Chewable Toothpaste for Dogs, keep your dog's canines sparkling clean. It's a lot easier than brushing your dog's teeth because each tablet is delicious, peanut butter-flavored!

24. Petsmile Professional Natural London Broil Flavor Dog & Cat Toothpaste

Image courtesy Petsmile

Petsmile Professional London Broil Flavor Pet Toothpaste helps prevent cavities, receding gums, and gingivitis in your pet. Furthermore, excellent oral health helps prevent heart, liver, and kidney disease. Calprox is dissolved in this unique blend to break the protein that binds plaque, germs, and stains together.

This vegan paste is free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, BPA, and silica and leaves your pet's teeth whiter and gums healthier! Simply use the delicious steak-flavored toothpaste on her favorite toothbrush to apply it. This dental paste is approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council.

25. Nutri-Vet Chicken Flavored Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste

Image courtesy NutriVet

Nutri-Vet Enzymatic Toothpaste for Dogs has your dog smiling all day long with its easy-to-use, gentle formula. This paw-fect solution is a non-foaming toothpaste made to clean your canine's teeth and prevent tartar build up while leaving her breath smelling fresher than ever.

With a mouthwatering chicken flavor, it's difficult for your dog to resist! Don't forget to factor dental health into your dog's overall health. Convenience and excellence come together to provide you with a paste that will help your dog's grin for years.

Can I use regular toothpaste for dogs?

No, you should not use regular toothpaste for dogs. Toothpaste for humans is typically too abrasive for dogs and can cause gastrointestinal issues if swallowed.

There are many brands of dog-specific toothpaste on the market that are safe and effective to use. We featured the 25 best dog toothpaste for 2022 above to help you determine which toothpaste to use for your dog.

What's the best way to brush my dog's teeth?

There are a few different ways you can brush your dog's teeth, but the most important thing is to be gentle. Here are a few tips on how to brush your dog's teeth:

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush or finger brush designed specifically for dogs

Choose a toothpaste that is safe for dogs to ingest

Start slowly and let your dog get used to the sensation of having their teeth brushed

Be sure to brush all surfaces of the teeth, including the back molars

How often should I brush my dog's teeth?

You should brush your dog's teeth at least three times a week, but daily brushing is ideal. By brushing your dog's teeth on a regular basis, you can help prevent periodontal disease and keep their teeth healthy and sparkling clean.

What toothpastes should dogs avoid?

The American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC) recommends avoiding human toothpastes that contain fluoride. Fluoride can be toxic to dogs if they ingest too much of it.

You should also avoid using toothpastes that are meant for humans and contain xylitol. Xylitol is a sugar substitute that is safe for humans but can be toxic to dogs.

How can I get plaque off my dog's teeth?

The best way to remove plaque from your dog's teeth is to brush their teeth regularly. Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that forms on teeth. If plaque is not removed, it can harden and turn into tartar. Tartar can cause gum disease, tooth loss, and other health problems.

There are many different types of dog toothpastes available. Some are flavored, while others contain enzymes that help break down plaque. You should consult your veterinarian to find the best toothpaste for your dog.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Toothpastes for 2022

Dogs need their teeth brushed regularly just like humans do in order to maintain healthy oral hygiene. While there are many different types of dog toothpaste on the market, it is important to consult your veterinarian to find the best one for your pup.