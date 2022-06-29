Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are known as "man's best friend" for a reason. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see us. But one thing that many dog owners don't realize is that their furry friends need dental care just like we do!

Tooth decay and gum disease are common in dogs and can lead to serious health problems down the road. That's why it's important to brush your dog's teeth regularly. In this article, we will discuss the 25 best dog toothbrushes this year.

Pupper Chomper for Dogs

EZ Dog 3-Sided Toothbrush & Natural Toothpaste Kit for Small Dog Breeds

Kissable Dog Dental Finger Brush For Dogs

Woobamboo Large Breed Bamboo Pet Toothbrush

PenVinoo Dog Toothbrush Pet Toothbrush Finger Toothbrush

Pet Republique Dog Toothbrush Set of 6

Arm & Hammer for Pets Dental Toothbrush & Cover for Small Dogs

Virbac C.E.T. Oral Hygiene Kit

Dog Finger Toothbrush by Pet Republique

CET Pet Toothbrush

emmi-pet electric toothbrush for pets 2.0

Vetoquinol Enzadent Dual-Ended Dog & Cat Toothbrush

Orgrimmar 2 Pcs Three Sided Pet Toothbrush Dog Brush

Dog Toothpaste and Toothbrush Set

Penn-Plax 360 Electric Dog Toothbrush

Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Original Flavor Puppy Dental Kit

Well & Good Puppy Dental Health Kit

Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit for Puppies

Tropiclean Fresh Breath Vet Strength Formula for Larger Dogs

Burt’s Bees Care Plus+ Fresh Breath Toothpaste & Bamboo Toothbrush

Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste for Dogs Dental Health

Paws & Pals Toothpaste Dental Care Kit for Dogs and Cats

Natural 4 Piece Dog Dental Care Kit Includes Toothbrush

Triple Pet EZDOG Finger Brush

Coco & Bark Dog Toothbrush

At what age should I start brushing my dog's teeth?

The answer to this question depends on your dog's individual needs. Some dogs may need their teeth brushed as early as three months old, while others may not need it until they are a year or older. If you are unsure, it is best to ask your veterinarian.

There are a variety of toothbrushes available for dogs, so how do you know which one to choose?

Here are a few of things to consider when choosing a toothbrush for your dog:

The size of the toothbrush. Choose a toothbrush that is comfortable for your dog to hold in his or her mouth.

The type of bristles. Soft bristles are typically best for dogs.

The shape of the head. A small, round head is typically best for dogs.

How can I get plaque off my dog's teeth?

The best way to remove plaque from your dog's teeth is to brush their teeth regularly. This will help to prevent the build-up of plaque and keep their teeth healthy.

There are a number of different types of toothbrushes available for dogs, so it is important to choose one that is suitable for your pet. We're featuring our top selections of dog toothbrushes because we wanted you to have an extensive list of options to choose from.

Of course, our number one recommended best dog toothbrush this year is Pupper's Chomper brand toothpaste. You can't go wrong with this option to brush the plaque right off of your dog's teeth.

Do all dogs need to have their teeth brushed?

No, not all dogs need to have their teeth brushed. Some dogs may have health conditions that make it unsafe for them to have their teeth brushed. Always check with your veterinarian before brushing your dog's teeth.

So which dog toothbrush is best?

There are a lot of different dog toothbrushes on the market and it can be hard to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the 25 best dog toothbrushes this year to help you make the best choice for your furry friend.

Should dogs' teeth be brushed daily?

You should brush your dog's teeth at least once a week. Daily brushing is even better if you can manage it. Brushing your dog's teeth removes plaque and bacteria that can lead to gum disease and other dental problems.

How do I brush my dog's teeth?

Here are some tips for brushing your dog's teeth:

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush specifically designed for dogs

Put a pea-sized amount of dog toothpaste on the toothbrush

Gently brush your dog's teeth, being careful not to hurt them

Reward your dog with a treat after brushing their teeth

Now that you know more about how to brush your dog’s teeth and how to get plaque off your dog's teeth, here are more details about our 25 best dog toothbrushes this year:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper toothpaste is made for canines and has a unique taste. It's meant to cleanse their teeth and gums, as well as freshen their breath. They use botanical extracts and oils to clean your dog's breath naturally and help remove plaque and tartar.

It is critical to clean your dog's teeth just like you would do for a person. It is important to brush your dog's teeth every day, just like it would be for a person. The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) recommends brushing your dog's teeth three times each week to help prevent tartar build-up and plaque accumulation.

2. EZ Dog 3-Sided Toothbrush & Natural Toothpaste Kit for Small Dog Breeds

Image courtesy Triple Pet

The three-sided toothbrush is able to reach all surfaces of your dog's teeth with ease. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums. The kit also comes with a natural toothpaste that is safe for dogs to consume.

This toothbrush is best for small dog breeds who have trouble reaching all their teeth with a regular toothbrush.

3. Kissable Dog Dental Finger Brush For Dogs

Image courtesy Kissable Dog

The dental finger brush is soft and gentle on your dog's gums. It helps to remove plaque and tartar build-up from their teeth.

This dental finger brush is perfect for those who want to give their pup a thorough cleaning. The soft bristles are gentle on your dog's gums and help to remove plaque and tartar build-up. The finger brush is also great for massaging your dog's gums.

4. Woobamboo Large Breed Bamboo Pet Toothbrush

Image courtesy Woobamboo

There are over 7 billion people on the planet today, and most of them use regular plastic toothbrushes to brush their teeth. What is more, because most individuals go through numerous toothbrushes each year, this creates a significant amount of waste that often ends up in landfills.

The Woobamboo toothbrush is made from sustainable bamboo, which is a far more environmentally friendly option than regular plastic toothbrushes. The bamboo is also naturally antimicrobial, so it helps to keep your dog's mouth clean and healthy.

Because these toothbrush handles are entirely biodegradable, they will not last indefinitely in a landfill like other brushes. You may recycle the bristles and then put the handle into your compost pile, where it will decompose naturally.

5. PenVinoo Dog Toothbrush Pet Toothbrush Finger Toothbrush

Image courtesy PenVinoo

The PenVinoo Dog Toothbrush is a soft and gentle way to clean your dog's teeth. It is made of silicone, which is safe for dogs to consume. The finger toothbrush is also great for massaging your dog's gums.

This dental finger brush is perfect for those who want to give their pup a thorough cleaning. The soft bristles are gentle on your dog's gums and help to remove plaque and tartar build-up.

6. Pet Republique Dog Toothbrush Set of 6

Image courtesy Pet Republique

The Pet Republique Dog Toothbrush Set is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The set includes six different toothbrushes, so you can choose the right one for your dog's needs. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

7. Arm & Hammer for Pets Dental Toothbrush & Cover for Small Dogs

Image courtesy Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer is a household name in the dental health sector, which is why it's become a major dental brand in the pet industry with products designed to make caring for one's dog easier.

A simple approach for pet owners to help their pets maintain healthy teeth! Their products include toothpaste, mints, foams, sprays, chews, and more.

8. Virbac C.E.T. Oral Hygiene Kit

Image courtesy Virbac

The Virbac C.E.T. Oral Hygiene Kit for Dogs is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

This kit is perfect for those who want to keep their dog's teeth clean and healthy.

9. Dog Finger Toothbrush by Pet Republique

Image courtesy Pet Republique

The Dog Finger Toothbrush by Pet Republique is a soft and gentle way to clean your dog's teeth. It is made of silicone, which is safe for dogs to consume. The finger toothbrush is also great for massaging your dog's gums.

This dental finger brush is perfect for those who want to give their pup a thorough cleaning.

10. CET Pet Toothbrush

Image courtesy Virbac

The CET Pet Toothbrush by Virbac is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums. The toothbrush is also great for massaging your dog's gums.

This toothbrush is perfect for those who want to keep their dog's teeth clean.

11. emmi-pet electric toothbrush for pets 2.0

Image courtesy Emmi-Pet

The emmi-pet electric toothbrush for pets is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The toothbrush has two modes, so you can choose the right one for your dog's needs. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

12. Vetoquinol Enzadent Dual-Ended Dog & Cat Toothbrush

Image courtesy Chewy

The Vetoquinol Enzadent Dual-Ended Dog & Cat Toothbrush is a great way to keep your pet's teeth clean. The toothbrush has two ends, so you can use it for both dogs and cats. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pet's gums.

13. Orgrimmar 2 Pcs Three Sided Pet Toothbrush Dog Brush

Image courtesy Orgimmar

The Orgrimmar Three Sided Pet Toothbrush is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The toothbrush has three sides, so you can brush all of your dog's teeth at once. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

14. Dog Toothpaste and Toothbrush Set

Image courtesy Posh Wag

The Dog Toothpaste and Toothbrush Set by Pet Republique is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The set includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

15. Penn-Plax 360 Electric Dog Toothbrush

Image courtesy Penn-Plax

The Penn-Plax 360 Electric Dog Toothbrush is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean. The toothbrush has two modes, so you can choose the right one for your dog's needs. The bristles are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

16. Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Original Flavor Puppy Dental Kit

Image courtesy Nylabone

Nylabone, the creators of healthy and safe chews since 1955, has introduced Denta-CTM, a scientifically-formulated blend of components that have been clinically shown to reduce plaque that contains germs.

This dog dental kit aids pet owners in establishing a daily regimen for optimal pet dental care, which may help their dogs live longer. Triple-action dentistry kit with one simple motion to clean teeth; suitable for both big and little mouths.

17. Well & Good Puppy Dental Health Kit

Image courtesy Well & Good

The Well & Good Puppy Dental Health Kit is a great way to keep your puppy's teeth clean. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

18. Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit for Puppies

Image courtesy Tropiclean

The Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit for Puppies is a great way to keep your puppy's teeth clean. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pup's gums.

19. Tropiclean Fresh Breath Vet Strength Formula for Larger Dogs

Image courtesy Tropiclean

The Total Care Kit for Large Dogs from TropiClean allows you to take control of your dog's dental health. This handy kit includes one TripleFlex Toothbrush, one Finger Brush, one bottle of Vet Strength Oral Care Brushing Gel, and one ounce of Fresh Breath Drops.

The two brushes may be used to clean dogs' teeth gently, while the brushing gel and breath drops assist to freshen breath and fight plaque and tartar. This collection of goods, when used together, helps you take the first step in establishing a daily oral care regimen.

20. Burt’s Bees Care Plus+ Fresh Breath Toothpaste & Bamboo Toothbrush

Image courtesy Burt’s Bees

Burt's Bees for Dogs Dental Care is a natural, effective, and pH-balanced dog tooth care line that makes it simple to keep your dog's dental health and hygiene up.

Burt's Bees' dental line is a unique and innovative way to keep your dog's mouth clean and healthy.

21. Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste for Dogs Dental Health

Image courtesy Ark Naturals

Brushless Toothpaste from Ark Naturals is a veterinary-approved dental solution for dogs. Brushless Toothpaste is a gluten-free, easily digestible dental chew with natural herbal components to help keep your pet's teeth clean between visits to the dentist.

The dental chew's outer ridge removes plaque and tartar in a gentle, abrasive manner. The toothpaste core of the chew destroys germs that cause foul breath and plaque accumulation throughout the mouth.

Natural breath fresheners, including alfalfa, cinnamon, vanilla, and clove are used on Chews. Suitable for small dogs weighing 8-20 pounds.

22. Paws & Pals Toothpaste Dental Care Kit for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy Paws & Pals

The Paws & Pals Toothpaste Dental Care Kit for Dogs and Cats is a great way to keep your pet's teeth clean. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pet's gums.

23. Natural 4 Piece Dog Dental Care Kit Includes Toothbrush

Image courtesy Doggy Toothpaste

Make your dog's teeth glisten and clean by providing him with the dental care regimen he needs. Dental Care Toothpaste is made to keep your puppy's grin beautiful and bright. It is as crucial to clean your dog's teeth as it is to clean your own.

In order to remove tartar and plaque from your dog's teeth and gums, most experts recommend brushing him or her twice a week at the bare minimum. Over 80% of dogs have some sort of dental illness, with some moving on to more serious, life-threatening problems.

24. Triple Pet EZDOG Finger Brush

Image courtesy EZDog

The Triple Pet EZDOG Finger Brush Toothpaste Kit is a great way to keep your pet's teeth clean. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pet's gums.

25. Coco & Bark Dog Toothbrush

Image courtesy Coco & Bark

The Coco & Bark Dog Toothbrush Set is a great way to keep your pet's teeth clean and healthy. The kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash. The bristles on the toothbrush are soft and gentle on your pet's gums.

What toothbrush do vets recommend?

There are a few things to consider when picking out a toothbrush for your dog. The size of the brush is important. You want to make sure it's not too big or too small for your dog's mouth.

The type of bristles is also important. Some brushes have softer bristles for dogs with sensitive gums, while others have firmer bristles for dogs who need a little more scrubbing.

Vets usually recommend toothbrushes with softer bristles for most dogs. If you're not sure which type of brush to get, ask your vet for a recommendation.

Are silicone dog toothbrushes effective?

Silicone dog toothbrushes are becoming increasingly popular because they're gentle on gums and effective at removing plaque. They're also easy to use - just rub the bristles along your dog's teeth and gum line for a few seconds.

If you're looking for an easy-to-use, effective toothbrush for your dog, a silicone brush is a good option.

What are some other ways to get tartar and plaque off my dog's teeth?

If you don't want to use one of the best dog toothbrushes this year, there are a few other options for keeping your dog's teeth clean. Dental wipes and dental gel are two popular alternatives.

Dental wipes are easy to use; just wipe them along your dog's teeth and gum line. Dental gel is applied using a finger or cotton swab. Rub the gel onto your dog's teeth and gums, then let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off.

Both dental wipes and dental gel are effective at removing tartar and plaque from your dog's teeth.

What happens if my dog doesn't like the best dog toothbrush I buy?

If your dog doesn't like the toothbrush you've chosen, don't give up! There are many different types of toothbrushes available, so try a different one until you find one that your dog is comfortable with.

You may also want to try using a finger brush or wrapping a piece of gauze around your finger to get your dog used to the sensation of having his or her teeth brushed.

Remember, the most important thing is to be patient and consistent with your dog's dental care. If you brush your dog's teeth regularly, you can help prevent gum disease and other oral health problems.

Final Thoughts on the 25 Best Dog Toothbrushes this Year

As you can see there are many things to consider when it comes to brushing your dog's teeth. However, with the right toothbrush and some patience, you can help keep your dog's teeth healthy and sparkling clean.