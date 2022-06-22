25 Best Dog Shampoos of 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Let’s face it - dogs get stinky and smelly! The good news is that a fresh smelling pooch is just a bath away. But how do you know if the shampoo you’re using is safe for your pup? With so many shampoos on the market, it’s all too easy to fall into the trap of buying a low quality product.

Upgrade your pup’s bath time with a premium shampoo. Our team has created a list of 25 of the best dog shampoos that are formulated to nourish your pup’s skin and coat. With these products, your dog will smell great and feel even better!

Scent: Oatmeal & beeswax

Usage: For routine bathing of puppy and adult dogs

Price: $34.99

Whether your pup has dry, itchy skin or if you're looking for a shampoo that you can use when it's time to bathe your dog, Pupper Coat is a top contender. This natural dog shampoo is made with oatmeal and beeswax, two soothing ingredients that nourish your pup's skin and coat.

Pupper Coat also contains other veterinarian recommended ingredients to ease irritation while moisturizing your dog's skin to promote healing. The best part is that this shampoo cleans, nourishes, and deodorize your dog, leaving him clean and smelling great

This pH-balanced and tear-free shampoo doesn't contain any harmful ingredients, which means no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

2. Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Shampoo and Conditioner

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Lavender and mint

Usage: For puppies and adult dogs

Price: $10.59

Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Shampoo and Conditioner lathers richly and rinses with ease. After a good bath, your dog will have a soft, shiny coat that's healthy and nourished.

This two-in-one conditioning shampoo is made with natural conditioners and botanical extracts like aloe vera, green tea, sage, chamomile, and aloe vera. It uses wheat protein extract, which is a natural deodorizing agent that leaves your pup smelling fresh and clean.

Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Shampoo and Conditioner is alcohol-free and is instead formulated with coconut liquid, lavender, and mint for a soothing bath time experience that feels like a trip to the spa.

3. Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo with Colloidal Oat Flour & Honey Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Oatmeal and honey

Usage: For adult dogs with skin irritations

Price: $6.59

Bathing your dog should be an enjoyable experience for both of you. Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo with Colloidal Oat Flour & Honey Shampoo is a gentle cleanser that's formulated with colloidal oat flour and honey to give your pup a shiny coat and moisturized skin.

If your dog has eczema or some other type of skin irritation, this shampoo will help. Colloidal oat flour eases itchy skin while honey retains moisture in your dog's coat. The addition of green tea extract promotes growth and stronger hair follicles.

Burt's Bees Oatmeal Shampoo with Colloidal Oat Flour & Honey Shampoo is pH balanced and soothes the skin to prevent flakes, redness, and other irritation. This shampoo is made in the USA and doesn't contain any harmful parabens, fragrances, or other chemicals.

4. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Vanilla & almond

Usage: For adult dogs with dry, itchy skin

Price: $12.99

For dog's with dry, itchy skin, try Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo. This soap-free product is made with organic aloe vera and oatmeal, which work together to heal, soothe, and moisturize dry, itchy skin. It also neutralizes smelly odors so that cuddle time can be enjoyable again!

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo can be used on pups 6 weeks and older. The formula is paraben- and phosphate-free and doesn't contain any other harmful or low quality ingredients.

After a bath with Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo, your dog will smell like sweet vanilla and almond. Who could complain!

5. Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Vanilla bean

Usage: For adult dogs with itchy skin

Price: $13.97

Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo provides everything your dog needs for healthy, nourished skin. This shampoo is made with aloe vera, oatmeal, and vitamin E, three ingredients that naturally support skin and coat health.

Oatmeal relieves dry skin while vitamin E supports skin health from the outside in. Aloe vera leaves your pup with silky, hydrated fur that is super soft to the touch.

The addition of vanilla bean extract leaves your dog smelling clean and refreshed. Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo is gentle yet effective and is suitable for dogs of all types.

6. TropiClean Luxury 2 in 1 Papaya & Coconut Shampoo and Conditioner

Size: 20 fl oz

Scent: Papaya and coconut

Usage: For puppies, adult, and senior dogs

Price: $11.99

TropiClean Luxury 2 in 1 Papaya & Coconut Shampoo and Conditioner makes bath time a breeze. Give your pup a luxurious lather while moisturizing and nourishing his skin. This shampoo is soap-free and is made with high quality fruit extracts that protect, nourish, and smell outright amazing!

Coconut and mango clean and detangle matted fur. Kiwi and papaya condition your pup's coat while nourishing dry skin. This shampoo is enriched with coconut oil, which removes dirt, oil, and other debris.

TropiClean Luxury 2 in 1 Papaya & Coconut Shampoo and Conditioner is gentle enough for puppies, adult, and senior dogs alike. One wash will give you one sweet smelling pup!

7. Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo

Size: 20 fl oz bottle

Scent: Oatmeal, sweet basil, and turmeric

Usage: For routine grooming and hygiene for puppies and adult dogs

Price: $14.99

Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo is made with all-natural, organic, and vegan ingredients. The combination of coconut and jojoba oils along with aloe work to relieve itchy, irritated skin. Oatmeal, sweet basil, and turmeric moisturize your pup's coat, leaving it silky smooth and super soft.

This shampoo is formulated with a delicate balance of veterinarian recommended essential oils. These oils are just what you need for premium coat care.

Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo is irritant-free, tear-free, and non-toxic, making it safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. Who knew bath time could be so great!

8. Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Oat Milk and aloe

Usage: For routine bathing for adult dogs

Price: $9.35

Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo offers benefits of shampoo and conditioner. This product is formulated to neutralize all sorts of odors while also cleaning, soothing, and conditioning your dog's skin and coat.

There's nothing worse than giving your pup a bath, only to be left with that wet dog smell that we all dread. Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo guarantees no bad post-bath smells!

This shampoo is made in the USA and provides exceptional cleaning without any harmful ingredients that could irritate your pooch's skin. Instead, your furry friend will smell amazing and look even better.

9. 4-Legger Organic Dog Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Lavender and aloe

Usage: For routine bathing for adult dogs

Price: $15.98

Lather your dog with natural ingredients with 4-Legger Organic Dog Shampoo. This shampoo is made with a blend of holistic essential oils that gently clean, condition, soften, and moisturize without stripping your dog's skin and coat of oils.

Lemongrass not only smells great, it's well-known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It also deters pests and naturally helps with conditions caused by bacteria, yeast, and fungus.

4-Legger Organic Dog Shampoo is made with a concentrated formula that lathers well and rinses quickly. It's eco-friendly and doesn't contain any parabens, sulfates, detergents, or other harmful ingredients.

10. Aesop Animal Shampoo

Size: 16.9 fl oz

Scent: Lemon and spearmint

Usage: For routine bathing for adult dogs with sensitive skin

Price: $40.00

Aesop Animal Shampoo is premium shampoo that nourishes your best friend's skin and coat. It’s made with vegan ingredients that have been thoroughly tested for safety and efficacy.

This mild skin and fur wash gently cleanses yet provides a thorough clean that leaves your dog smelling great. The formula is ideal for dogs with sensitive skin.

This shampoo contains lemon rind, tea tree leaf, and spearmint leaf. These ingredients smell amazing but are quite powerful in cleaning your dog's skin and coat without removing all natural oils. Pamper your pet with a day at the spa by washing with Aesop Animal Shampoo.

11. TropiClean Spa Comfort Shampoo for Dogs

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Kiwi

Usage: For routine bathing of adult and senior dogs

Price: $16.97

Treat your dog to a spa day at home with TropiClean Spa Comfort Shampoo. This lavish shampoo is formulated to nourish and soothe your pup's skin while leaving behind a long-lasting kiwi scent that is perfectly sweet and fruity.

It's also enhanced with lavender to calm and relax your pet. This is especially beneficial if your dog has anxiety and doesn't like getting bathed. Who doesn’t love a good aromatherapy session?

TropiClean Spa Comfort Shampoo is proudly made in the USA using all natural, high quality ingredients. Pamper your pup with fresh fragrances and nourishing elements that clean, soothe, and relax!

12. Rocco & Roxie Calm Sensitive Skin

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Rosemary and chamomile

Usage: For puppies and adult dogs with sensitive skin

Price: $16.99

After a good day of digging in the dirt or romping in the grass, your dog is suddenly due for a bath. But don't settle for any 'ol shampoo. Rocco & Roxie Calm Sensitive Skin is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin that needs a little extra TLC.

This delicate shampoo is safe for puppies and adult dogs alike. The no-tear hypoallergenic blend is made with top notch ingredients, including aloe vera, rosemary, and chamomile. Together these elements protect and promote skin health while improving moisture levels, texture, and elasticity.

Rocco & Roxie Calm Sensitive Skin is made without any harmful ingredients. This means you don't have to worry about parabens, artificial dyes or colors, mineral oils, or phthalates.

13. Veterinary Formula Solutions Ultra Oatmeal Moisturizing Shampoo

Size: 17 fl oz

Scent: Raspberry tea and pomegranate

Usage: For routine bathing for adult dogs

Price: $9.99

Spoil your baby with Veterinary Formula Solutions Ultra Oatmeal Moisturizing Shampoo. This moisturizing and nourishing shampoo will leave your pup's coat clean, silky, shiny, and soft.

It's formulated with antioxidants, conditioners, and emollients that protect your dog's skin and coat. The pH balanced formula is safe for all breeds and coat types.

If your dog tends to stink after a bath, this is the shampoo for him. Veterinary Formula Solutions Ultra Oatmeal Moisturizing Shampoo is made with a long-lasting raspberry tea and pomegranate fragrance that's boosted with patented fragrance extenders.

14. Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo & Conditioner

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Honeysuckle

Usage: For routine bathing for puppies, adult, and senior dogs

Price: $21.99

Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo & Conditioner is as unique as it gets. This shampoo and conditioner combo is made with 97% natural probiotic technology that protects your pup against common skin problems. When used as directed, this shampoo rehydrates dry skin, combats hot spots, repairs hair loss, and even restores your dog's coat sheen and texture.

Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo & Conditioner is formulated with top notch ingredients, including coconut oil, avocado oil, and omega fatty acids. Together they nourish your furry friend's skin and coat so he can look great and feel even better.

This shampoo works as a natural deodorizer and will leave your dog smelling like sweet honeysuckle!

15. BioSilk Therapy Whitening Dog Shampoo

Size: 12 fl oz

Scent: Hawaiian white ginger, papaya, and lemon

Usage: To clean and brighten light-colored adult dogs

Price: $6.36

White and light-colored dogs are the hardest to keep clean. They tend to show dirt easier, especially on their paws and around their mouths and eyes. BioSilk Therapy Whitening Dog Shampoo is specially formulated to restore your dog’s natural beauty.

This whitening shampoo restores your pup's coat back to its natural color. The gentle yet effective formula softens and conditions, brightening your dog's fur while leaving it soft and shiny.

BioSilk Therapy Whitening Dog Shampoo advanced pH formula is optimally balanced to cleanse, brighten, and deodorize your pup. This shampoo doesn't contain any parabens of sulfates. Instead, it's made in the USA using naturally moisturizing ingredients that nourish your pup's skin and coat.

16. Furminator deShedding Ultra-Premium Dog Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Fresh scent

Usage: Protects against excessive shedding for adult dogs

Price: $12.99

If you have a dog that sheds throughout the year, you know just how bad it can get. While brushing helps to remove your pup's undercoat, a combination of brushing and bathing works best. Furminator deShedding Ultra-Premium Dog Shampoo is formulated to reduce excessive shedding. The ingredients work to release your dog's undercoat during a bath, which means less loose hairs.

This shampoo is enriched with all natural, nourishing ingredients, including aloe vera and chamomile extract. It's also enriched with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids which support and protect skin and coat health.

Furminator deShedding Ultra-Premium Dog Shampoo is safe for dogs 6 weeks and older. De-shed your furry pooch with this paraben and chemical-free shampoo.

17. PetAg Fresh 'N Clean Scented Dog Shampoo

Size: 32 fl oz

Scent: Floral

Usage: For routine bathing for puppies, adult, and senior dogs

Price: $19.79

Gently wash away dirt and grime from your pet's skin and coat with PetAg Fresh 'N Clean Scented Dog Shampoo. This shampoo is made with plant-based cleansing agents that get your pup clean and leave him smelling amazing for up to two weeks.

PetAg Fresh 'N Clean Scented Dog Shampoo contains vitamin E and aloe, which condition your canine's coat and skin, leaving it soft, shiny, and tangle-free. These ingredients are also soothing and can calm dry, itchy or irritated skin.

Each time you wash your furry friend using this shampoo, you strengthen and repair his coat which keeps skin conditions and other issues at bay. This soap-free shampoo guarantees a clean, manageable coat and is safe for puppies, adults, and senior dogs.

18. Burt's Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Scentless

Usage: For routine bathing for puppies

Price: $6.92

Burt's Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk is a gentle cleanser that soothes and softens your pup's skin. Burt's Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk contains 97% natural ingredients and is cruelty-free.

It's made with a pH balanced formula and natural ingredients that are safe for young dogs. The combination of buttermilk and honey helps to regulate and maintain moisture in your dog's fur while strengthening hair follicles. This promotes healthy growth throughout puppyhood and beyond.

Burt's Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk doesn't contain any colorants or sulfates, so you can wash your puppy knowing he's getting clean - safely!

19. Frisco Oatmeal Shampoo with Aloe

Size: 20 fl oz

Scent: Almond

Usage: For routine bathing for adult dogs

Price: $9.99

Oats are not only good for your dog's digestive health, they work wonders for skin and coat health as well. Frisco Oatmeal Shampoo with Aloe is an almond scented shampoo that’s made with nourishing ingredients that clean and soothe dry skin without any harsh chemicals like parabens or dyes.

Oat protein protects, hydrates, and nourishes the skin, leaving your pup with a soft, nourished skin and coat. The addition of chamomile extract further calms the skin, which is especially helpful if your dog has sensitive or dry skin.

Frisco Oatmeal Shampoo with Aloe is made with coconut and other plant-derived cleansers that are gentle yet effective. It even contains certified organic aloe vera juice, which naturally hydrates the skin.

20. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor

Size: 24 fl oz

Scent: Clean fresh scent

Usage: Flea and tick treatment shampoo for puppies, adult, and senior dogs

Price: $22.97

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor is formulated for dogs with sensitive skin. It's also crafted to kill flea eggs, adult fleas, ticks, and lice on contact. Pests are no match for this shampoo!

This lathering shampoo is made with a combination of lanolin, aloe, coconut extract, and oatmeal, all of which are gentle on your pup's skin and coat. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor is also formulated with the right amount of protein for increased groomability.

The lightly scented fragrance leaves your furry companion smelling fresh. You only need a little bit to get the job done right!

21. CHI Gentle 2 in 1 Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Fresh

Usage: For routine bathing of puppies and adult dogs

Price: $14.99

CHI Gentle 2 in 1 Dog Shampoo & Conditioner makes bathing your pup quick and easy. This single product is designed to clean and condition your pet's skin and coat, leaving him clean and smelling great.

It's pH balanced for dogs of all life stages and quickly works to remove dirt and debris while restoring shine and luster to your dog's coat and skin. The gentle yet effective formula is perfect for all furry companions.

CHI Gentle 2 in 1 Dog Shampoo & Conditioner doesn't contain any sulfates or parabens. Instead it contains conditioning, moisturizing, and cleansing agents, along with milk, protein, and hydrating aloe vera.

22. Douxo S3 CALM Soothing Shampoo

Size: 6.7 fl oz

Scent: Floral and fruity

Usage: Medicated shampoo for adult dogs with irritated skin

Price: $19.99

Does your dog have itchy, irritated skin? Are other products not giving your canine any relief? If so, Douxo S3 CALM Soothing Shampoo can help. It's the top non-prescription topical shampoo recommended by veterinarians with allergic dermatitis.

This shampoo is uniquely formulated to manage inflammation and itchy skin to give your pup much-needed relief. It also works to repair the skin's ecosystem and even restores the skin's natural barrier.

Douxo S3 CALM Soothing Shampoo is made with OPHYTRIUM™, a purified natural ingredient that soothes irritated skin while supporting overall skin health. It's made with an adjusted pH, hypoallergenic fragrance, and doesn't contain any sulfates, soap, phthalates, colorants, or nanoparticles.

23. John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula Oatmeal Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Oatmeal

Usage: For adult dogs with sensitive skin

Price: $7.89

Spoil your pup with an at home spa day by washing her with John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula Oatmeal Shampoo. This luxurious shampoo gently removes dirt and grime without causing your dog's skin to become dry or irritated.

The unique blend of chamomile, aloe, and hydrolyzed oat protein moistures and nourishes dry, sensitive skin. The addition of sweet almond oil conditions your pup's coat, leaving it silky and shiny. It also leaves behind a long-lasting fragrance.

John Paul Pet Sensitive Skin Formula Oatmeal Shampoo is made in the USA and is guaranteed cruelty-free. This product is tested on humans first, so you can have peace of mind that it's safe to use on your furry pal.

24. Pawtitas Organic Vanilla & Almond Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Vanilla, almond, and oatmeal

Usage: For routine bathing of adult dogs

Price: $9.99

You can't go wrong with this 5-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. Pawtitas Organic Vanilla & Almond Oatmeal cleans and deodorizes your pup while leaving his coat silky and smooth. It also restores shine and even detangles fur, which is a must if you have a long-haired dog.

The soothing aromas turn bath time into an enjoyable experience for the both of you. Pawtitas Organic Vanilla & Almond Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is made with all natural ingredients and doesn't contain any parabens or other harmful chemicals.

This shampoo and conditioner combo is cruelty-free and ensures that your furry sidekick looks (and smells!) as good as he feels. Nourish your pup with certified organic ingredients each time he steps into the tub.

25. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Size: 16 fl oz

Scent: Green apple

Usage: To cleanse adult dogs with dry sensitive skin

Price: $21.01

If your pup has been diagnosed with allergic dermatitis, you know how hard it can be to find a product that eases his symptoms. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is an oat-grain derived shampoo that's formulated to clean and soothe the skin. It doesn't contain any soap and is powered by all natural ingredients.

Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is made using glycotechnology, which reduces yeast and bacterial adhesion. This delays or prevents the colonization of microorganisms that lead to dry, itchy, and irritated skin.

Even after bath time is over, this shampoo keeps working. Spherulites continuously release ingredients into the skin and coat to keep allergy symptoms at bay.

Factors to consider when shopping for dog shampoo

There are many things to consider when shopping for dog shampoo to keep your pup clean and smelling great.

One of the first things to look at is the ingredients list. While shampoo may be advertised as being natural, this type of label isn’t enough. Look for a shampoo that doesn’t contain parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, and phthalates. These ingredients can be extremely harmful to dogs and often cause skin issues.

You also want to avoid shampoos that contain artificial fragrances and any type of added coloring. The less ingredients, the better! Look for ingredients like aloe, oatmeal, and essential oils.

Not all shampoos are safe for puppies. Check the ingredients and read the label to determine if a shampoo is safe for dogs of all life stages. Most shampoos are safe for pups eight weeks and older. However, be cautious when buying medicated shampoos, as these are typically formulated for adult dogs only.

No matter if you have a puppy, adult, or senior dog, stick to a gentle and natural shampoo for your furry friend.

Your dog's breed also influences the type of shampoo that's best for his coat. Certain breeds, like Labrador retrievers, have coats that are naturally greasy, as it repels water. For breeds with oily coats, avoid shampoos that have built-in conditioners. You also want to avoid washing too often.

How often should I bathe my dog?

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to bathing frequency. Dogs with a short, smooth coat with no skin issues don't need to be bathed often. In most cases, bathing your dog every two to three months is plenty. However, there are some instances when you need to bathe your dog more often.

Things to consider when deciding how often to bathe your dog include:

Your dog's coat or skin type

Activity level

Skin problems or allergies

Be aware that excessive bathing is actually harmful to your pup. Bathing your furry friend too often strips the natural oils from his coat. A lack of oil can cause itchy skin and a dry, dull coat.

Can I use human shampoo to wash my dog?

If you’re wondering if your dog needs his own shampoo, the answer is yes. You should never bathe your dog using human shampoo. Dogs and humans have very different pH balances on their skin. Using human shampoo to wash your dog disrupts his pH level and disrupts the acid mantle. This leaves your pup vulnerable to bacteria, viruses, and parasites. It will also cause your dog's skin to become dry, flaky, and irritated.

Tips for bathing your pup

Bathing your dog may seem like a no-brainer process, but you’d be surprised how many pet owners get it wrong! Before you bathe your dog, brush him first! Brushing loosens and removes loose hair, dirt, and other debris. This makes it much easier to get your dog squeaky clean.

After finding the right shampoo to use for your pup, the key is to get your dog as wet as possible. Start from his head and then work your way down. Be sure to wash his paw, pads, and nether regions.

After you’re done shampooing, rinse your pup starting at his head and then move down his body. This way dirty water doesn’t dirty clean areas. Make sure to rinse thoroughly to ensure that you aren’t leaving any shampoo behind.

Final thoughts

With this list of 25 shampoos, you’re sure to find one that leaves your pup smelling great and looking even better. Be sure that the shampoo you use is safe for your dog’s life stage along with his skin and coat health.