25 Best Dog Shampoos for Itchy Skin in 2022

Do you have a dog that suffers from itchy skin? If so, you know how frustrating it can be to try and find a shampoo that helps. It seems like every time you turn around, there is a new brand of shampoo on the market, and it's hard to know which one is best for your pet.

In this article, we will discuss 25 of the best dog shampoos for itchy skin. We will talk about the ingredients that are beneficial for dogs with sensitive skin, and we will also provide reviews of some of the most popular brands.

What causes itchy skin on dogs?

There are a number of things that can cause itchy skin on dogs. Allergies are one of the most common causes, but there are also other conditions that can lead to itchiness. Environmental factors, such as pollen or mold, can also cause your dog to scratch.

If your dog is constantly scratching, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any serious medical conditions. Once you've ruled out a health problem, you can start to look for solutions.

There are a number of different dog shampoos on the market that claim to be helpful for itchy skin. But with so many options, it can be hard to know which one is right for your pet.

When you're looking for a shampoo to help with itchy skin, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, it's important to find a shampoo that is designed for dogs with sensitive skin. Many regular dog shampoos contain harsh chemicals that can actually make itchiness worse.

Second, you'll want to look for a shampoo that contains natural ingredients that are known to be helpful for itchy skin. Some of the most common ingredients include oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile.

Finally, you'll want to choose a shampoo that is gentle enough to use on a regular basis. Many shampoos for itchy skin are designed to be used once or twice a week, but if your dog's itchiness is severe, you may need to use it more often.

Why is my dog constantly scratching and biting himself?

If your dog is scratching and biting himself constantly, it's likely that he has itchy skin. Itchy skin can be caused by a number of things, including allergies, parasites, and infections. The good news is that there are plenty of dog shampoos out there that can help relieve your dog's itchiness.

How will my vet diagnose what's causing my dog's itchy skin?

Your vet will likely start by doing a physical examination of your dog. They will also ask you questions about his diet, exercise habits, and any other health concerns. Based on this information, they may recommend certain tests, such as skin allergies tests or blood tests.

What are some common treatments for itchy skin in dogs?

If your dog is diagnosed with itchy skin, there are a number of treatments that can help. These include medicated shampoos, antihistamines, and steroids. Your vet will likely recommend the best course of treatment based on the severity of your dog's itchiness and the underlying cause.

What are some home remedies for itchy skin in dogs?

There are a number of home remedies that can help soothe your dog's itchy skin. These include oatmeal baths, coconut oil, and aloe vera. You can also try giving your dog a massage with a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice.

Now that you know what to look for in the best dog shampoo for itchy skin and what may cause your dog to start itching like crazy, let's take a closer look at some of the best dog shampoos for itchy skin in 2022:

Even for dogs with dry, itchy skin, Pupper’s oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and natural. It's made from colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a mix of compounds that veterinarians recommend to help heal irritant skin conditions while also moisturizing and promoting healing.

It's pH-balanced, tear-free, and paraben-free. It doesn't include any parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, all of which can cause your dog's fur to lose its natural oils. Our oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo will cleanse, soften, and deodorize your pet's fur.

2. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

After a bath with Buddy Wash, nothing beats curling up with your beloved pet. This mild two-in-one conditioning shampoo is produced in the United States and contains cosmetic-grade components, including botanical extracts and essential oils for long-lasting freshness, making it ideal for sensitive or allergy prone skin.

It's like a pamper day for your dog, only better! With the relaxing scent of lavender and invigorating mint, you'll both feel refreshed—and the included aloe vera helps to soothe irritated skin.

She'll feel like a queen in her own castle, living a life of luxury while you unwind. She'll be relieved that she's not tracking filth all over the house again and you will appreciate that you're not cleaning it up. Talk about a win-win situation!

3. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is a natural solution for washing your dog. This mild cleanser, made with some of nature's finest ingredients for your peace of mind and to keep your dog happy, clean, and smelling fresh, is from the reputable brand in natural skin care.

It's all pH balanced for dogs with no sulfates, colorants, or essential oils and includes naturally hypoallergenic shea butter that really moisturizes, as well as honey to give your dog's fur a fantastic shine.

4. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

After a lovely day of rolling in the grass, digging in the dirt, playing in mud or pond scum, bathe your pet with Calm Shampoo, which is a one-of-a-kind day at the spa for Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.'s dogs.

The soothing, healing and hydrating combination is made with the highest quality components, especially for dogs with itchy, flaky skin. It also includes olive oil and oat extract, which are well-known for their moisturizing qualities and ability to soothe inflamed skin.

No formaldehyde, paraben, mineral oil, phthalates, or isopropyl alcohol are used in the production of this shampoo—no artificial colors or dyes are either. The shampoo is simple to use: massage a little shampoo into your dog's wet coat, lather up, and rinse.

5. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo eliminates the stench of smelly pets from your home. If your dog is a little stinky and you can't take it anymore, give him a wash with this pH-balanced, lavender-scented shampoo.

It's made with aloe and vitamin B5 to keep him nice and smooth when you're done! It's as simple as pouring a generous amount on his fur, stirring it up in a soapy bath, and rinsing him thoroughly. For stubborn smells, repeat as many times as he needs!

6. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

The Combination of Hydrocortisone and Tea Tree Oil in TropiClean Oatmeal & Tea Tree Medicated Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo exfoliates, moisturizes, and conditions your pet's skin and coat, effectively soothing dry, itchy, and irritated skin.

This medicated lotion is complemented with beta hydroxy to help relieve persistent itching.

7. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Oliver's Choice is a scientifically developed solution manufactured in the United States that is biodegradable, paraben-free, animal cruelty-free, and naturally derived.

The WebVan pup shampoo is safe and effective for any breed or color of dog. Your dog will look and feel fantastic after getting this treatment! Their coat will be adored after they've been washed!

8. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Shampoo for Dogs is a medication that alleviates scaling of the skin caused by seborrhea, mange, or other parasitic and fungal skin diseases.

With a simple therapy regimen of shampooing 2-3 times each week at first and then less frequently as the skin heals, you may provide your pet with similar to dandruff symptom relief including inflamed scalp, greasy skin, rashes, and scaly skin.

This antiseborrheic and antiparasitic dog shampoo includes veterinary-grade ingredients that treat, hydrate, and give your pet the relief they need. Salicylic acid, coal tar, and micronized sulfur are all powerful components that help cure the symptoms while colloidal oatmeal and allantoin moisturize your dog's skin.

This antiparasitic mange shampoo may also be used with other topical spot-on flea and tick medications. It's ideal for pets with allergy-prone or yeasty skin!

9. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Burt's Bees Puppy Shampoo is a tear-free, hypoallergenic shampoo made with 99.0% natural ingredients. This shampoo is specially formulated for puppies over 12 weeks old with sensitive skin.

This puppy shampoo contains no sulfates, colorants, or harsh chemicals that could irritate your pup's delicate skin.

10. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

This itch relief shampoo is specially formulated with natural ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile to soothe dry, itchy skin.

It's pH-balanced and safe for dogs and cats of all ages. For best results, use this shampoo once a week or as needed. Simply wet your pet's fur, massage the shampoo in, and rinse thoroughly.

11. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

The ideal bathing solutions, uniquely prepared to provide exceptional performance in deShedding, conditioning, and hygiene, target shedding at its source while also increasing the effectiveness of the deShedding instruments.

The proprietary formulations deliver the same high standards of efficiency and efficacy as those found in other FURminator products. All FURminator shampoos, hair-care items, and hygiene goods are paraben-free and contain no chemical dyes. They're also made in the United States.

12. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

This all-in-one shampoo can be used on dogs, cats, horses, and ferrets of all ages. It's formulated to cleanse, condition, detangle, and moisturize your pet's coat.

The lavender and chamomile essential oils in this shampoo help to calm and relax your pet while the aloe vera and vitamin E soothe dry, itchy skin.

13. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains micronized hexachlorophene and trizEDTA to cleanse and disinfect your pet's skin and coat. The aloe vera and glycerin in this shampoo help to soothe and moisturize the skin.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

This hypoallergenic shampoo is formulated to relieve itching and skin irritation caused by allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe and moisturize the skin. The chitosanide in this shampoo helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

15. Malaseb Shampoo

Malaseb Shampoo is a veterinary-prescribed shampoo that can help your cat or dog get relief from itchy skin problems. Chlorhexidine gluconate is an antiseptic that may be used to treat bacterial skin disorders, and miconazole nitrate can be used to treat fungal infections.

Together, these two substances can assist your canine or feline companion to feel better and return to normal.

16. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains micro silver to help heal the skin and aloe vera to soothe and moisturize. The oatmeal in this shampoo helps to relieve itching and irritation.

17. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains tea tree oil and aloe vera to soothe and moisturize the skin. The eucalyptus oil in this shampoo helps to relieve itching and irritation.

18. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog

With Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine & Ketoconazole Dog, Cat, and Horse Antiseptic Spray, you can offer some comfort to your four-legged companion. This aloe-infused solution addresses skin irritations, dermatitis, seborrhea, pyoderma (ringworm), hotspots, and yeast infections.

This non-sting spray may be used on your dog's paws, face, eyes and ears just as well as eye and ear wipes. It's perfect for use between baths since it can also be used on face folds, and wrinkles.

Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine & Ketoconazole Antiseptic Spray, Made in the United States of America, is a cleanser that promotes healthy skin and coat on your dog, cat, or horse.

19. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains chlorhexidine gluconate and ketoconazole to cleanse and disinfect your pet's skin and coat. The aloe vera and glycerin in this shampoo help to soothe and moisturize the skin.

20. Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

This medicated shampoo is formulated to treat a variety of skin conditions including allergies, hot spots, seborrhea, and mange.

It contains colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe and moisturize the skin. The chitosanide in this shampoo helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

21. Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo For Dogs

Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets is an easy-on and easy-off medicated shampoo that makes it simple to clean, heal, and soothe your pet, regardless of breed or condition. It's highly effective and safe for routine use.

With anti-inflammatory and cell-proliferation chemicals, it moisturizes the skin, increases its suppleness, and restores skin defenses. Wash your pet with Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Shampoo for Pets to leave him or her looking and feeling fantastic while also improving his or her health and appearance.

22. Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3

The skin is the first line of defense against infectious organisms. Zymox Shampoo is a useful method to protect the skin's natural barrier without being harsh or drying.

It's made with the gentlest plant surfactants, and the enzymes have anti-inflammatory effects that soothe the skin. The LP3 Enzyme System is complemented with Vitamin D3 to aid in the alleviation of surface irritations as well as moisture retention.

The shampoo is composed of no harsh detergents, chemicals, or petroleum bi-products and has a nice, mild scent.

23. Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo

Add Espree Tea Tree and Aloe Medicated Shampoo to your friend's bath time when her skin needs some TLC. This strengthened solution is designed to help with a range of skin problems, including flea bites, hot spots, razor burns, and dryness.

The natural and organic components aid in the healing process and the reduction of inflammation, allowing your itchy companion some comfort. This medicated shampoo helps your pal's skin get more attention and care so she can go back to being paw-somely itch-free!

24. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo

Keep your most devoted companion healthy and happy while also caring for Mother Earth with this calming scent. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Shampoo is made with environmentally friendly ingredients to remove dirt and grime, soothe your pet's skin, and cool off inflamed hot spots.

25. Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dog

Vet's Best Allergy Itch Relief Shampoo for Dogs helps to keep your companion from itching. This itch relief shampoo is developed by a board-certified veterinarian and contains a critical combination of natural components and essential oils, such as oatmeal, d-limonene, and tea tree oil.

The dermatologist-developed allergy relief shampoo for dogs was created to wash away allergens and relieve itching caused by allergies. It's made to leave your canine smelling spa-day fresh without interfering with topical flea and tick treatments.

What can I give my dog for itchy skin?

There are a lot of reasons your dog may have itchy skin. It could be due to allergies, dry skin, hot spots, or even just normal shedding. Whatever the cause, you want to find the best shampoo for your pup to relieve their itchiness and make them comfortable again.

There are a few optional things you can do to help ease your dog's itch. You can give them a bath with an anti-itch shampoo, apply a topical cream or ointment to the affected area, and/or feed them a diet that is low in allergens.

If your dog's itch is due to allergies, you'll want to avoid shampoos with fragrances or dyes as these can further irritate their skin. You'll also want to look for a shampoo that contains oatmeal, aloe, or other ingredients that will soothe and protect your dog's skin.

For dogs with dry skin, you'll want to find the best dog shampoo that will add moisture back into their coat. This may mean looking for a shampoo that contains essential oils, glycerin, or other hydrating ingredients.

If your dog has hot spots, you'll want to find a shampoo that contains ingredients like hydrocortisone or tea tree oil. These ingredients will help to soothe and heal your dog's skin.

No matter what type of shampoo you choose, be sure to read the label carefully and follow the directions. You'll also want to avoid getting any shampoo in your dog's eyes, nose, or mouth. If you're not sure which shampoo is best for your dog, ask your veterinarian for a recommendation.

What are hot spots on dogs?

Hot spots on dogs are a common problem that can be quite painful for your furry friend. They are usually caused by allergies, insect bites, or other skin irritations. Hot spots can occur anywhere on the body but are most commonly found on the head, neck, and back.

If your dog is dealing with hot spots, you may be wondering what the best course of treatment is. The good news is that there are a number of different dog shampoos that can help to soothe your dog's skin and provide relief from the itchiness and discomfort.

Why does oatmeal help a dog's itchy skin?

Oatmeal has been used to soothe the skin for centuries. It contains Avena sativa, or oat bran, which is a natural anti-inflammatory. Oatmeal also helps to retain moisture in the skin and is a known emollient, or softening agent.

When applied topically, oatmeal can help to relieve the itching and inflammation caused by allergies, insect bites, dry skin, seborrhea, and other skin conditions. It is also safe for use on puppies and dogs of all ages.

Why is my dog so itchy but has no fleas?

There are a number of reasons why your dog may be itchy but has no fleas. Allergies are the most common cause of itchiness in dogs, but other causes can include dry skin, hormonal imbalances, and autoimmune diseases.

If your dog is consistently scratching, licking, or biting at his skin, it's important to take him to the vet to rule out any underlying health conditions.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Shampoos for itchy Skin in 2022

When it comes to buying the best dog shampoo for itchy skin in 2022, you'll want to determine what ingredients will help your dog's reason for itching. If your dog has allergies, you'll want to look for a hypoallergenic shampoo. If your dog is dealing with hot spots, you'll want to find a shampoo that contains ingredients like aloe vera or oatmeal.

Whichever shampoo you choose, be sure to follow the directions on the bottle and only use it as directed. Over bathing your dog can actually dry out their skin and make the itching worse. If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to speak with your veterinarian. They will be able to help you choose the best dog shampoo for your furry friend's individual needs.