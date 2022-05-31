25 Best Dog Joint Supplements in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Does your dog hesitate to use the steps? Is he slow to get up in the morning? Does he have a noticeable limp? Joint pain and mobility are common conditions among aging dogs. As dogs get older, the cartilage between their bones and joints begins to wear away. This causes bones to rub against each other, which leads to pain and inflammation.

While aging is part of life, the good news is that there are dog joint supplements that you can give your pup to improve comfort and mobility. The right supplement with the right ingredients can have a notable impact on your dog's joint health.

Many joint supplements contain glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and omega-3 fish oils. All of these ingredients decrease inflammation in the joints while also increasing lubrication and joint health.

Giving your dog a joint supplement daily can greatly improve his quality of life. Keep reading to learn about the top 25 dog joint supplements that we recommend in 2022.

For a joint supplement that is formulated to help your dog live his best life, choose Pupper Nuclear. This joint supplement contains eight active ingredients that work synergistically to target joint and hip problems.

Pupper Nuclear provides joint optimization for dogs in delicious turkey, sweet potato, and ginger chews. Your dog is sure to go crazy over these healthy yet tasty treats!

Glucosamine works to relieve joint pain, stiffness, and discomfort by increasing your pup’s natural healing process. The compound also stimulates cartilage growth. Hyaluronic acid attracts and binds to water for added lubrication between the joints. This helps with shock absorption.

Another key ingredient is methylsulfonylmethane (MSM). This compound is a must-have in any joint supplement. It’s shown to reduce inflammation, strengthen connective tissue, and block pain signals.

When fed daily, Pupper Nucleus is sure to keep your pup healthy and happy.

Flavor: Turkey, sweet potato, and ginger

Price: $49.99 for 30 chews

2. Zesty Paws Core Elements Mobility Soft Chews

Who says that a dog joint supplement can’t be good and taste good at the same time? Give your pup the comfort he deserves with Zesty Paws Mobility Bites. These drool-worthy bacon flavored chews offer premium hip and joint support for dogs of all breeds and sizes

Each chew features OptiMSM along with glucosamine and chondroitin. The addition of vitamin C and vitamin E provide antioxidant support, which helps to reduce joint inflammation so that your dog can get back to his playful, active ways.

Mobility Bites also contain yucca extract and kelp. Yucca supports joint health while also treating arthritis and joint pain. Kelp is high in antioxidant compounds which work to reduce inflammation while also strengthening bones and repairing worn cartilage.

Glucosamine per dose: 450 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 125 mg

MSM per dose: 400 mg

Flavor: Bacon

Price: $53.94 for 180 chews

3. VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage III Soft Chews

For senior dogs, VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage III Soft Chews is a great joint supplement to consider. These chews offer advanced joint support for senior dogs who experience occasional soreness and discomfort. The supplement is great for dogs of all breeds and weight ranges. It's designed to support mobility and comfort through all stages of your pup's life.

VetriScience GlycoFlex Stage III Soft Chews are made with a clinically proven formula that's made with 11 active ingredients, to include MSM, glucosamine, Perna canaliculus, and antioxidants.

Each chicken-flavored chew also contains health-boosting vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, vitamin C, manganese, selenium, and L-glutathione.

Glucosamine per dose: 1000 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: 1000 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $42.75 for 120 chews

4. PetHonesty Advanced Hip + Joint Soft Chews

PetHonesty Advanced Hip + Joint Soft Chews support a healthy inflammatory response in the joints while also easing joint stiffness with the power of all natural ingredients. These soft chews are made in the US with globally sourced ingredients.

To further support your dog's joint health and mobility, PetHonesty Advanced Hip + Joint chews contain turmeric, vitamin C, vitamin E, yucca extract, black pepper, and eggshell meal. Together these ingredients work to keep your furry companion feeling his best.

They contain no wheat, soy, corn, or GMOs and are preservative-free. Instead, they're made with ingredients you can trust, including carrot, flaxseed, oat flour, sweet potato, and coconut glycerin.

Glucosamine per dose: 625 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 210 mg

MSM per dose: 325 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $26.99 for 90 chews

5. Vetz Petz’s Antinol for Dogs

Vetz Petz’s Antinol for Dogs is a highly potent joint and wellbeing supplement that's designed to keep your pup's happiness in motion. Each tiny softgel contains 50 mg of a patented blend of marine lipid oils from green-lipped mussels.

The marine lipid oil blend is a rich source of glucosamine and chondroitin, along with antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and a wide range of minerals, including zinc, copper, and selenium. All of these compounds are vital to support your dog’s joint health for years to come.

Research has found that 90% of dogs taking Antino showed significant differences in as little as 5-10 days. For maximum benefits, it's recommended to give your canine double the recommended dose for the first 15 days.

Glucosamine per dose: N/A

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Flavorless (softgel)

Price: $34.95 for 30 soft gels

6. VetIQ Maximum Strength Hip & Joint Soft Chews

VetIQ Maximum Strength Hip & Joint Soft Chews are made with a triple-action formula that lubricates the joints, maintains muscle, and supports joint cartilage. This dog joint supplement is made in the USA using the highest quality ingredients.

Each soft chew contains key ingredients for hip and joint health, including glucosamine, fish oil, MSM, EPA, DHA, krill oil, and omega-3 fatty acids.

When fed daily, these chicken-flavored soft chews help your dog move better and stay active. This means you can resume long walks and have peace of mind that your best friend isn’t in any type of pain.

Glucosamine per dose: 600 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: 210 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $19.42 for 180 soft chews

7. Synovi G4 Joint Supplement Soft Chews

Help your pup maintain a healthy, active lifestyle with Synovi G4 Joint Supplement Soft Chews. This multimodal formulation supports flexibility and joint health in dogs of all breeds, ages, and weights.

Each soft chew is upgraded with turmeric and Boswellia serrata, which offer added antioxidants to fight free radicals and to keep inflammation at bay.

These yummy chicken-flavored chews can benefit adult dogs with mobility issues, including lameness and reduced activity. Synovi G4 Joint Supplement Soft Chews are also great to use as a preventative supplement to keep your pup’s joints healthy for years to come.

Glucosamine per dose: 450 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: 400 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $48.49 for 120 chews

8. Movoflex Joint Support Soft Chews

It's in a dog's nature to want to move and explore. Movoflex Joint Support Soft Chews are a high-quality dog joint supplement that is designed to provide support for dogs experiencing the early stages of joint pain and discomfort.

Unlike most joint supplements on the market, Movoflex chews are made with eggshell membrane and hyaluronic acid. Eggshell membrane contains naturally occurring collagen, glucosamine, chondroitin, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients work together to improve mobility while strengthening the joints.

These soft chews are sugar-free, gluten-free, and shellfish-free, making them ideal for dogs who are on restricted diets or have food sensitivities. Give your pup just one chew a day and give his joints much needed TLC.

Glucosamine per dose: N/A

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $50.48 for 60 chews

9. Petlab Co. Joint Care Chews

Give your pup much needed joint support with Petlab Co. Joint Care Chews. These yummy pork-flavored chews enhance movement and joint flexibility with a high concentration of glucosamine and other powerful supplements, including salmon oil, green lipped mussels, and turmeric.

These chews are also great for providing support for occasional discomfort and stiffness caused by daily activities and exercise. So after a long day of hiking or playing fetch, give your pup a Petlab Co. Joint Care Chew and have peace of mind that he’s happy and comfortable.

Glucosamine per dose: 600 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Pork

Price: $35.95 for 30 chews

10. Greenies Hip & Joint Supplement

Greenies may be best known for their dental treats, but the brand's joint supplements are just as effective and drool worthy. Greenies Hip & Joint supplement is formulated by a team of animal nutritionists and are designed to support healthy joints, mobility, and flexibility.

These chicken-flavored soft chews contain vital compounds for joint health, including glucosamine and chondroitin. Greenies Hip & Joint supplement is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Each chew contains no flavors, colors, preservatives, or fillers.

With just one treat a day, you and your pooch can make the most of your days.

Glucosamine per dose: 500 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 400 mg

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $33.22 for 80 chews

11. Natural Dog Company Hip & Joint Supplement

Protect and support your canine's hip and joint health with Natural Dog Company Hip & Joint Supplement. These daily chews are designed to prevent many different common joint health issues while also relieving pain and discomfort.

Natural Dog Company Hip & Joint Supplement chews are made with a proprietary blend of all-natural and organic ingredients, including New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, Alaskan salmon oil, and turmeric. This means that you can confidently feed them to your dog knowing that you’re giving your furry best friend a safe, high-quality supplement.

These chicken liver and turmeric flavored chews are ideal for older dogs with existing joint problems, puppies that need extra support, and breeds that are prone to arthritis and/or hip dysplasia.

Glucosamine per dose: 400 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 125 mg

MSM per dose: 150 mg

Flavor: Chicken liver and turmeric

Price: $24.95 for 90 chews

12. PointPet Hip & Joint Support Soft Chews

PointPet Hip & Joint Support Soft Chews provide everything your dog needs for healthy hips and joints. This dog joint supplement offers holistic support by relieving joint stiffness, enhancing joint and connective tissue function, and boosting healthy joint fluid viscosity.

Aside from glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM, these chews are also made with yucca, omega 3s, omega 6s, and all sorts of vitamins and minerals. When combined, these ingredients put a healthy bounce back into your pet's step.

PointPet Hip & Joint Support Soft Chews are wheat, soy, and corn-free. They also contain no artificial flavors, making them ideal for dogs with food sensitivities or allergies.

Glucosamine per dose: 300 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 100 mg

MSM per dose: 150 mg

Flavor: Duck

Price: $28.79 for 90 chews

13. GNC Pets Advanced Hip & Joint Support

Help your senior dog get back up and moving like he used to with GNC Pets Advanced Hip & Joint Support. These chicken flavored chews are dog approved and are the perfect way to improve your pup's hip and joint health.

They're formulated with glucosamine, MSM, Green Lipped Mussel, chondroitin, DHA, EPA, and vitamins. Together, these compounds promote mobility and joint cushioning.

GNC Pets Advanced Hip & Joint Support are made in the USA and are great for aging dogs who need a little extra TLC for their hips and joints.

Glucosamine per dose: 500 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 50 mg

MSM per dose: 400 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $16.00 for 90 chews

14. Nutramax Cosequin Maximum Strength Plus MSM Chewable Tablets

Nutramax Cosequin Maximum Strength Plus MSM Chewable Tablets are uniquely formulated to keep your dog moving and feeling his best. The supplement contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM to support mobility and cartilage production.

No matter if you have a Great Dane, Yorkie, or a Labrador, this joint supplement will make a difference in your pup's movement and flexibility. There’s nothing better than knowing that your dog is getting the support he needs on the inside so that he can spend hours having fun staying active.

Nutramax is a highly rated company that's been recommended by veterinarians for years. This means that you can give your pup this supplement with total peace of mind.

Glucosamine per dose: 600 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 300 mg

MSM per dose: 250 mg

Flavor: N/A

Price: $35.99 for 60 chewable tablets

15. Petnc Hip & Joint

PetNC Natural Care Hip & Joint Soft Chews provide mobility support for dogs of all breeds and sizes. This supplement is made with wholesome ingredients that are scientifically proven to help with joint conditions such as dysplasia and arthritis. These chews are also ideal for active and working dogs who need extra joint protection.

Aside from glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM, PetNC Natural Care Hip & Joint Soft Chews also contain vitamin C for antioxidant support as well as hyaluronic acid for joint lubrication and manganese for strong bones.

These liver flavored chews are sure to be drool and wag worthy.

Glucosamine per dose: 250 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 100 mg

MSM per dose: 25 mg

Flavor: Liver

Price: $9.15 for 90 chews

16. HappyBond Happy Days Hip & Joint Support

Make mealtime healthier than ever with HappyBond Happy Days Hip & Joint Support. This powdered collagen supplement is designed to protect your canine's joints, hips, and coat. All you have to do is sprinkle it on your pup's food!

HappyBond Happy Days Hip & Joint Support is formulated to maintain your pup's biosynthesis on a cellular level. It combines potent anti-inflammatory and immune boosting ingredients to decrease joint pain and inflammation while improving movement and cell renewal.

Despite being a hip and joint supplement, HappyDays also promotes skin and coat health as well as digestion. This means more time fetching balls and walking trails!

Glucosamine per dose: 295 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: N/A

Price: $44.95 for a 14 oz. jar

17. Wild One Flex Hip & Joint Dog Supplement

Wild One Flex Hip & Joint Dog Supplement are flavorful soft chews that promote joint health and mobility. These chews are powered by three simple yet highly effective ingredients, including glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin.

Despite their size, these tiny chews are mighty. When taken regularly, they support strong hips and joints while also promoting range of motion and flexibilities.

For pups with food sensitivities, Wild One Flex Hip & Joint Dog chews are perfect, as they contain no soy, grain, or corn. They're also free from artificial flavors, colors, and fillers.

Glucosamine per dose: 125 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 25 mg

MSM per dose: 50 mg

Flavor: Natural flavor from brewer’s yeast

Price: $27.99 for 120 chews

18. Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews

Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews is a highly recommended brand by veterinarians across the globe. These soft chews combine glucosamine, chondroitin, avocado/soybean unsaponifiables, and herbal ingredients to support your dog's joint health.

Avocado soy unsaponifiables reduce swelling in the joints and greatly benefit dogs with arthritis. Boswellia serrata and green tea extract provide vital antioxidants, which fight against inflammation and free radical damage.

When combined, these ingredients not only support joint comfort, they work to prevent the breakdown or cartilage while also supporting cartilage matrix production. Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews are available in two formulas: one for small to medium dogs and one for large dogs.

Glucosamine per dose: 900 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 350 mg

MSM per dose: 800 mg

Flavor: Natural flavor from pork

Price: $41.24 for 84 chews

19. Pro-Sense Hip & Joint Solutions

Pro-Sense Hip & Joint Solutions is an advanced strength formula that is designed for everyday use to keep your pup moving without an ounce of discomfort. This supplement combines chondroitin, MSM, glucosamine, and vitamins and minerals to support hip and joint health.

Pro-Sense Hip & Joint Solutions is great for senior dogs, though it can also benefit dogs of any age as a way to maintain mobility and healthy joints. These chewable tablets are naturally flavored with brewer's yeast, which means you'll have no problem convincing your dog to enjoy them daily.

Glucosamine per dose: 200 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 650 mg

MSM per dose: 100 mg

Flavor: Flavored with brewer’s yeast

Price: $15.24 for 60 chewable tablets

20. Active Chews Advanced Hip & Joint Support

Active Chews Advanced Hip & Joint Support chews make playtime fun again with a highly effective blend of glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric, and other natural ingredients. With this joint supplement, your dog will be running and playing for years to come.

Glucosamine cushions and lubricates the joints, promoting easy movement and greater flexibility. Chondroitin supports healthy cartilage, which is needed for improved shock absorption. Turmeric, a well-known spice, offers powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to keep your pooch feeling great.

The best part is that these chews taste great, so your pup won't have a clue that they're actually a supplement!

Glucosamine per dose: 1000 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 200 mg

MSM per dose: 500 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $26.95 for 120 chews

21. Phycox MAX Soft Chews Joint Supplement

Phycox MAX Soft Chews Joint Supplement is an advanced joint health supplement that's uniquely formulated with phycocyanin, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids along with other natural ingredients.

Phycocyanin is a highly effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that's derived from blue-green algae that reduces inflammation. Each soft chew also contains MSM, creatine, and CoQ10. The hypoallergenic formula is safe for dogs of all breeds and ages.

Give your pup the joint support he needs so that he can lead an active, healthy life for years to come!

Glucosamine per dose: 500 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: 1000 mg

Flavor: N/A

Price: $64.79 for 90 chews

22. Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint

If your dog loves a good crunchy treat, Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint biscuits are a must-have daily supplement. Treat your canine companion to healthier joints and improved mobility with Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint. These drool-worthy peanut butter treats are formulated to support healthy cartilage and connective tissue.

Though only 3 inches in size, these biscuits pack a powerful punch. Each contains 500 mg of glucosamine, which is scientifically proven to ease sore, stiff joints and muscles caused by strenuous activity, daily exercise, and aging.

Glucosamine per dose: 500 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Peanut butter

Price: $18.98 for 6 lb bag

23. PetHonesty Hemp Hip & Joint Supplement

PetHonesty Hemp Mobility Soft Chews are a powerful joint supplement that keeps your pet healthy, active, and most importantly, comfortable with the power of all-natural ingredients. These vet-recommended chews feature five highly effective ingredients, including glucosamine, MSM, turmeric, green lipped mussel, and hemp oil and powder.

Each of these ingredients is clinically proven to support connective tissue, promote cartilage development, and enhance joint and connective tissue function. These chews are ideal for aging dogs as well as active canines that need a little support after an active day.

Your pup is sure to love snacking on these duck flavored soft chews. PetHonesty Hemp Mobility Soft Chews contain no wheat, corn, soy, GMOs, or preservatives.

Glucosamine per dose: 500 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 160 mg

MSM per dose: 320 mg

Flavor: Duck

Price: $39.99 for 90 chews

24. Doggie Dailies Advanced Hip & Joint

Doggie Dailies Advanced Hip & Joint are an irresistible treat that promotes mobility, comfort, and healthy joints. The supplement is designed for dogs of all breeds and sizes and should be fed daily for optimal results.

Each tasty soft chew contains a blend of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, yucca, CoQ10, salmon oil, cod liver, and hyaluronic acid. Certain ingredients are made by cold-press extrusion, which preserves integrity and efficacy. This means optimal potency in each chew.

With a 100% money back guarantee, you can buy Doggie Dailies Advanced Hip & Joint with total peace of mind.

Glucosamine per dose: 100 mg

Chondroitin per dose: 50 mg

MSM per dose: 100 mg

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $27.99 for 225 chews

25. The Missing Link Ultimate Canine Hip & Joint Formula

The Missing Link Ultimate Canine Hip & Joint Formula is a daily powdered supplement that can be added to your dog's meals. It's specially formulated to manage movement related pain while also supporting overall mobility.

The Missing Link Ultimate Canine Hip & Joint Formula is made with a blend of glucosamine, omegas, and superfoods, which work together to keep your dog's joints flexible and lubricated. The supplement also promotes heart health, thanks to the addition of taurine, ground flaxseed, and nutritional yeast.

If your pup has arthritis, stiffness, or soreness, this supplement is sure to help. Get back to your active lifestyle of playing fetch and going on long walks!

Glucosamine per dose: 400 mg

Chondroitin per dose: N/A

MSM per dose: N/A

Flavor: Beef and liver

Price: $25.99 for 1 lb bag

Final thoughts

As a pet owner, you know the importance of keeping your dog active, mobile, and feeling his best. Whether your dog is getting older or if you want to keep a young pup’s joints in tip-top shape, these joint supplements are a worthy investment.

We highly recommend each of the 25 dog joint supplements on this list. They’re made with high quality ingredients that are scientifically proven to support and improve joint health and mobility. When given to your canine companion consistently, you’re sure to see a noticeable difference in your dog’s comfort, mobility, and activity levels.