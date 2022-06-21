Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

25 Best Dog Foods for Senior Dogs in 2022

Image courtesy Canva Pro

As a dog owner, it's important to make sure that your furry friend is eating the best food possible. Not all dog foods are created equal, and some are better for senior dogs than others. In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best dog foods for senior dogs.

We'll also provide information on what to look for when choosing a food for your elderly pet. So whether you're just starting to think about switching your dog's food or you're ready to make the switch today, read on for helpful tips and advice.

Pupper Fuel Beef

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal

Wellness Core Senior

Orijen Senior

Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior

Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal

Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils

Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior Chicken Recipe Grain-Free

Wellness Natural Pet Food Complete Health Senior

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula

Go! Carnivore Senior Formula

Nutro Ultra Senior

Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior

Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck

Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe

Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe

American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe

Victor Senior Healthy Weight

Merrick Grain-Free Senior

Eukanuba Senior Large Breed

Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Turkey & Potato Recipe Senior

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe

Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe

Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe

What age is considered senior dog?

The age at which a dog is considered senior varies depending on the size and breed of the dog. For example, small breeds are usually considered senior around age seven, while giant breeds may not be considered senior until around age six.

What are some common health problems in senior dogs?

Some common health problems in senior dogs include arthritis, cognitive decline, kidney disease, and heart disease.

When it comes to feeding a senior dog try to include a food that is easy to digest, provide smaller meals more often, and add supplements as needed.

Choosing the right food for your senior dog is important to keep them healthy and happy in their golden years.

One common issue senior dog owners face is that their beloved furry friends become pickier eaters as they age. If your senior dog is turning up his nose at his kibble, it may be time to switch to a more nutrient-rich diet.

The first thing you should look for in a senior dog food is a high level of protein. Senior dogs need more protein to maintain lean muscle mass and support joint health. Look for a formula with at least 20% protein, and make sure that protein comes from animal sources like chicken, lamb, or fish.

You'll also want to choose a food that's easy on your dog's digestive system. Senior dogs are more prone to gastrointestinal issues, so look for a food that's highly digestible and free from common allergens like corn, wheat, and soy.

Should senior dogs eat wet food?

The short answer is yes, senior dogs can eat wet food. In fact, there are a number of benefits to feeding your senior dog wet food as they age. Wet food is typically higher in protein and moisture than dry food, both of which are important for older dogs.

Additionally, the softer texture of wet food can make it easier for senior dogs to eat, especially if they have dental issues.

That said, there are also a few things to keep in mind when feeding your senior dog wet food. First, be sure to check the labels carefully. Some wet foods can be high in sodium, which can be harmful to older dogs.

Second, because wet food is typically more expensive than dry food, you may want to feed your senior dog a mix of wet and dry food.

If you have any questions about what type of food is best for your senior dog, be sure to talk to your vet. They will be able to help you find the right food for your furry friend.

Does senior dog food make a difference?

As your dog gets older, their nutritional needs change. That’s why it’s important to feed them food that’s tailored for seniors. Senior dog food generally has lower calories and fat to help maintain a healthy weight, as well as added fiber for digestive health.

Some brands also add joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin.

So, what’s the best senior dog food? We’ve rounded up 25 of our favorites, all rated five stars by dog parents.

From budget-friendly options to premium picks, there’s sure to be a perfect fit for your pup. And, since no two senior dogs are alike, we’ve included a variety of flavors, textures, and protein sources to please every palate.

Image courtesy Pupper

A bad diet has the similar effect on dogs as it does humans. Inadequate diets with imbalanced nutrients, including carbohydrates, can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Not only can a poor diet cause your dog to develop illnesses, but it also produces the same unpleasant and lethargic sensation that we humans experience when eating poorly. As a consequence, your dog's energy levels may be low, resulting in an increase in appetite—starting a cycle that leaves them unsatisfied and unwell.

Fuel is a mix of all-natural components and grain-free ingredients designed to promote overall health and peak performance. They utilize grass-fed beef, actual veggies, and all-natural elements rich in nutrients.

2. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe is a holistic food made with real chicken, whole grains, garden veggies, and fruit. It doesn't contain any chicken by-product meals, artificial flavors or preservatives.

This particular recipe is designed for senior dogs that might be suffering from joint pain or other age-related issues.

3. Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Hill's Science Diet is a popular choice for many pet parents, and their Adult Chicken Meal is perfect for senior dogs. It contains high-quality protein to help maintain lean muscle mass and healthy organs.

The fiber content helps to keep your dog regular, while the added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants support a healthy immune system.

This food is also easy on the stomach and has been clinically proven to improve mobility in just 21 days. If your senior dog is struggling with weight gain, this food from Hill's Science Diet can help them slim down while still getting all the nutrients they need.

4. Wellness Core Senior

Image courtesy Wellness Core

The Wellness Core Senior Formula is a grain-free food made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no corn, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

5. Orijen Senior

Image courtesy Orijen

Orijen Senior is a grain-free food made with free-range chicken, turkey, and fish. It contains no corn, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Orijen Senior is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

6. Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior

Image courtesy Iams

The Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior Plus formula is a chicken-based food made with whole grains, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Iams ProActive Health is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

7. Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

The Diamond Naturals Senior Dog formula is a chicken-based food made with whole grains, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Diamond Naturals is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

8. Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils

Image courtesy Nulo

The Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog formula is a chicken-based food made with whole grains, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Nulo Freestyle is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

9. Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior Chicken Recipe Grain-Free

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior Chicken Recipe is a grain-free food made with real chicken, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no corn, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Blue Buffalo Freedom is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

10. Wellness Natural Pet Food Complete Health Senior

Image courtesy Wellness

Your dog will love the brand's range of protein-rich meals that are tailored to maintain a healthy weight and robust immunity.

This is the best dog food for senior dogs because it provides vitamin A and calcium for eye and dental health, glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints, as well as prebiotics and fiber to promote digestive enjoyment.

Omega fatty acids, as well as health-boosting vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, vitamin D3, folic acid, and vitamin B12, are included in Wellness Complete Health Senior to maintain the skin and coat of your pet healthy.

11. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula

Image courtesy Canidae

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula is a chicken-based food made with whole grains, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

This food is designed to support the health of senior dogs with ingredients that are easy to digest and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals support overall health.

Canidae Grain-Free is also a great choice for senior dogs that are struggling with weight gain.

12. Go! Carnivore Senior Formula

Image courtesy Go! Solutions

Go! Carnivore Senior Formula is made up of high-quality chicken, turkey, and duck, giving your older dog the balanced and comprehensive diet he requires. In old age, this formulation promotes healthy lean muscles, flexible joints, and a healthy digestive system.

If your dog likes meat, go! Carnivore Senior Formula is a fantastic choice. This product is grain and gluten-free and contains no artificial preservatives or by-product meals.

The Go! senior recipe also includes taurine for eye and heart health, as well as glucosamine and chondroitin for hip and joint health, in addition to high-quality protein.

13. Nutro Ultra Senior

Image courtesy Nutro

Nutro Ultra Senior is a high-quality dog food that includes 15 colorful superfoods to keep your dog's health for years to come. Kale, blueberries, chia, coconut, and other nutritious components are used in the recipe. This combination encourages a healthy skin, coat, and digestive system in dogs.

All of Nutro's Ultra Senior foods, like all Nutro products, are made with high-quality ingredients that come from reputable suppliers. There are no soy, wheat, corn, chicken by-product meal, or chemical additives in the recipe.

With Nutro Ultra Senior, you can give your canine's supper a delicious and nutritious Flavor Boost!

14. Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior

Image courtesy Wellness Core

From head to tail, give your senior dog Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior to nourish his entire digestive health. This recipe, whether you have a small or large breed dog, is guaranteed to elicit an untiring amount of tail wagging.

Unlike most dog foods, NutriSource CORE is not for dogs under the age of 7. It's made with high-quality deboned chicken, prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other important vitamins and minerals.

Healthy skin, a sparkling coat, robust joints, and a strong immune and digestive system are all included in the CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior formula.

15. Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck

Image courtesy Halo

Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck Meal is a well-rounded and complete diet for your older dog. This recipe uses only whole meat ingredients that are ethically raised and humanely handled.

There are no grains, gluten, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives in Halo's turkey formula. The first ingredient is deboned turkey, followed by turkey liver and duck meal.

This recipe is also supplemented with flaxseed for joint health, vitamins E & C for immunity, and kale & spinach for antioxidant support.

16. Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe

Image courtesy Whole Hearted

The Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe was created with older dogs in mind. The easiest method to keep a geriatric dog healthy is to feed him high-quality kibble that provides the correct nutritional ratios for aging well.

This product is free of grains, corn, and wheat. It's instead prepared with real chicken, peas, lentils, and flaxseed in it. Other components include probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids for overall health benefits.

17. Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe

Image courtesy Solid Gold

Aged dogs may have a lot of personality and make wonderful companions. Make the most of your dog's golden years with Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe. This dog food has the ideal protein, fat, and calorie levels to keep your dog satisfied and active without adding weight.

Solid Gold Young at Heart is made with cage-free chicken, living probiotics, omega fatty acids, and a unique combination of superfoods. Solid Gold Young at Heart promotes intestinal and immune health while also keeping your dog young at heart.

The distinct flavor of our Golden Puppy is created by the high-quality ingredients used in each bottle. It's produced in the United States without corn, soy, wheat, grain, or artificial preservatives. This easily digested meal is great for dogs of all sizes and breeds with sensitive stomachs.

18. American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe

Image courtesy American Journey

As your dog enters his golden years, he may need a little help to maintain his ideal weight and energy levels. American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe is designed to do just that.

This recipe's active ingredients, like glucosamine and chondroitin, encourage an active lifestyle and mobility. The inclusion of coconut oil in this formulation is what sets it apart from other American Journey Senior products.

This recipe does not contain corn, soy, wheat, grains, poultry by-product meals, or other artificial components such as flavors or preservatives.

19. Victor Senior Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Victor

Achieve your dog's ideal weight with Victor Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food. This recipe is designed for overweight or less active senior dogs. It contains all the essential nutrients an older dog needs without the excess calories.

The first ingredient in this formula is deboned chicken, followed by peas and potatoes. These three ingredients provide a balanced blend of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin are also included to support joint health. This recipe is free of corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

20. Merrick Grain-Free Senior

Image courtesy Merrick

The majority of senior dogs benefit from high-protein, grain-free diets. Merrick Grain-Free Senior is a high-protein, grain-free formula that meets the nutritional demands of aging pets. It's chock full of deboned chicken, natural ingredients, and easily digested carbohydrates for long-term vitality.

This dry dog food is lower in fat and calories, yet it contains L-carnitine, which aids in weight reduction and metabolism. Merrick Grain-Free Senior also contains glucosamine and chondroitin to promote joint health, as well as omega fatty acids for skin and coat health.

Merrick Senior dog food is made in the United States and meets rigorous FDA standards.

21. Eukanuba Senior Large Breed

Image courtesy Eukanuba

Eukanuba Senior Large Breed is a high-protein dry dog food formulated for senior dogs weighing over 50 pounds. This recipe contains animal-based proteins to help maintain muscle mass and joint health.

Omega fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin are included for healthy skin and coat, as well as joint support. This recipe is also formulated with fiber to maintain a healthy weight and digestion.

22. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Turkey & Potato Recipe Senior

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

This best dog food for senior dogs is a tasty option for dogs with food allergies. The diet is low-allergen and includes deboned turkey, omega fatty acids, along with easier to digest carbohydrates for your older dog.

You'll love that this has natural ingredients and is lower risk for allergic responses while your senior dog will love the flavorful combination of potatoes, peas, pumpkin, and deboned turkey.

This higher than normal protein dog food is best for senior dogs to improve immunity and energy. It is not without the best combination of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help your furry friend with their skin, coat, joints, and other health issues.

23. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Is your dog a wet-food kind of animal? If that's the case, Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe is guaranteed to cause drooling and tail wags for days. This senior dog food is high in quality chicken and whole grains, fruits, and veggies.

This dog food, like all of Blue Buffalo's foods, is designed to help your aging dog feel great for many more years. Glucosamine and chondroitin are two nutrients that are necessary for optimal joint health and mobility.

24. Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe

Image courtesy Bil-Jac

Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe Dry Dog Food is a high-protein diet designed for dogs of all life stages, but it's especially beneficial for senior dogs. This recipe includes chicken as the first ingredient followed by oatmeal, which is an excellent source of fiber.

Other ingredients in this dry dog food include flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition. Bil-Jac Senior Select is also enhanced with glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health.

25. Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Nutro

The final best senior dog food on our list is Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe. This dry dog food is made with real lamb as the first ingredient to help maintain muscle mass and joint health.

This recipe also includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for fiber and essential nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids are included for healthy skin and coat, and glucosamine and chondroitin are added for joint support. Nutro Natural Choice Senior is also made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

How many times a day should you feed a senior dog?

The number of times you feed a senior dog will depend on their age, weight, and activity level. Most experts recommend feeding smaller meals more frequently to help with digestion and prevent obesity. Older dogs are also more susceptible to dehydration, so make sure they have access to fresh water at all times.

What are the best dog foods for senior dogs?

The best dog foods for senior dogs are those that are high in protein and low in fat. Senior dogs need more calories than younger dogs, but they also need fewer carbohydrates. Look for dog food brands that offer special formulas for senior dogs.

These formulas often include joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate.

You might also want to consider a senior dog food that is easier to digest. Some brands add probiotics or fiber to their formulas to help with GI issues.

What are the signs of a healthy senior dog?

A healthy senior dog will have bright eyes, a soft and shiny coat, good muscle tone, and plenty of energy. They should be able to move easily and not seem stiff or sore. If your senior dog is showing any of these signs of poor health, talk to your veterinarian.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Foods for Senior Dogs in 2022

When it comes to feeding your senior dog, quality is more important than quantity. Choose a high-protein, low-fat formula that contains joint-supporting ingredients and is easy to digest. And always make sure your senior dog has access to fresh water.