25 Best Dog Foods for Itchy Skin in 2022

If your dog is scratching a lot, it might be due to their diet. Some foods can cause skin problems in dogs, while others can help alleviate the symptoms. In this blog post, we will discuss the 25 best dog foods for itchy skin.

We will also provide tips on how to choose the right food for your pup and how to deal with skin allergies. Keep reading for more information.

If your dog is dealing with itchy skin, you want to do everything you can to help them feel better. And one of the best ways to do that is by feeding them a nutritious diet that will support their skin health.

But with so many dog food options on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for your pup.

When looking for the best dog food for itchy skin, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, you'll want to make sure the food is high in omega-3 fatty acids, as these can help reduce inflammation. You'll also want to look for a food that is free from common allergens, like wheat or corn.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for dogs with itchy skin because they help reduce inflammation. Inflammation is often the root cause of itchy skin, so by reducing inflammation, omega-3 fatty acids can help provide relief for your pup.

Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids are a nutrient that is essential for good health, so even if your dog's skin is not currently inflamed, feeding them a food that is rich in omega-three fatty acids can help prevent future problems.

Common Allergens

When looking for the best dog food for itchy skin, you'll want to avoid foods that contain common allergens. Some of the most common allergens include wheat, corn, and soy. These ingredients can trigger an allergic reaction in some dogs, which can lead to itchiness.

If you're not sure whether your dog is allergic to any of these ingredients, it's best to consult with your veterinarian. They can help you determine if your dog has any allergies and recommend the best food for their needs.

What is in dog food that causes itchy skin?

There are a few different things that can cause itchy skin in dogs. One of the most common causes is allergies. Allergies can be triggered by anything from environmental allergens to food ingredients.

If your dog is allergic to something in their food, switching to a hypoallergenic diet can help relieve their symptoms. Additionally, if your dog is allergic to environmental allergens, you may need to take steps to avoid exposure to whatever is triggering their allergies.

Another possible cause of itchy skin is a lack of essential nutrients. If your dog isn't getting enough of certain nutrients, like omega-three fatty acids, this can lead to dry, itchy skin.

Making sure your dog is getting a balanced diet that contains all the essential nutrients is important for keeping their skin healthy. If you're not sure whether your dog is getting all the nutrients they need, talk to your veterinarian. They can help you determine if your dog's diet is complete and make recommendations for supplements if needed.

Now that we shared information to help you understand why your dog may have itchy skin, let’s discuss more information about the 25 best dog foods for itchy skin in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Fuel was developed with your best interests in mind using grain-free and all-natural components. They utilize free range chicken, fresh vegetables, and all-natural substances packed with nutrients.

The perfect diet for your dog is created from a combination of 13 active ingredients and all natural ingredients. Pupper Fuel comes in a chicken recipe as featured here, and a beef recipe as found on their dog food supplement website.

2. ZIGNATURE Kangaroo Limited Ingredient Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

Zignature is a company that believes in producing the safest and most nutritious dog food. Their kangaroo recipe is limited ingredient and grain-free to ensure that your pup's tummy can digest it easily.

This formula contains no potatoes, chicken, duck, wheat, soy, dairy, or artificial preservatives. Instead, it is packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from kangaroo, chickpeas, peas, flaxseed meal, and more.

Zignature's kangaroo recipe is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities as it is free of the most common allergens.

3. CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

Image courtesy Canidae

This limited ingredient recipe from CANIDAE is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is grain-free and made with just eight simple ingredients including salmon, sweet potatoes, peas, lentils, canola oil, and more.

This formula is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Instead, it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your pup's overall health.

CANIDAE's grain-free PURE limited ingredient salmon & sweet potato recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega-fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

4. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Grain-Free Formula Turkey & Potato Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

This grain-free formula from Blue Buffalo is designed to support dogs with sensitive stomachs or skin. It is made with turkey, potatoes, peas, carrots, and more.

The ingredients in this formula are designed to be easy on your pup's stomach and promote a healthy digestive system. This food is also free of chicken, beef, corn, wheat, soy, dairy, and eggs to avoid triggering allergies or sensitivities.

If your dog has itchy skin, this food contains omega-fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin. Blue Buffalo's Basics Skin & Stomach Care grain-free formula turkey & potato recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin or sensitive stomachs.

5. Hill's Science Diet Dog Food for Sensitive Skin

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Hill's Science Diet dog food is designed for dogs with sensitive stomachs or skin. It is made with high-quality ingredients including chicken, lamb, brown rice, oatmeal, and more.

This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Instead, it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your pup's overall health.

Hill's Science Diet dog food for sensitive skin is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega-fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

6. Purina Pro Plan Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula is a high-protein dry food for adult dogs that can be used to care for your companion's sensitive skin and stomach.

Salmon is the first ingredient in an easily digestible meal that includes rice and oatmeal. This dry dog food is supplemented with live probiotics and prebiotic fiber to promote your pet's digestive and immune health.

It also includes omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin A for the benefit of your cuddly companion's skin and coat, as well as omega-3 fatty acids to promote joint health and mobility.

7. Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula

Image courtesy Diamond Care

The Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula is a high-quality, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real chicken as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, lentils, canola oil, and flaxseed meal. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Diamond CARE Sensitive Skin Formula is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

8. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Skin Support

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Skin Support was recommended by a veterinarian because it's intended for dogs with skin reactions caused by environmental irritants or dryness.

This is a one-of-a-kind complex that includes vitamin C and taurine to promote healthy skin formation in dogs and puppies of all ages. The integrity of your dog's skin barrier is supported by adequate amounts of B vitamins and amino acids.

High amounts of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids are good for your skin and coat. The adult dog food and puppy dog food is made with the goal of assisting dogs suffering from skin issues in maintaining a wonderful life.

9. Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe

Image courtesy Wholehearted

The Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe is a high-quality, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real salmon as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Wholehearted Grain-free Skin and Coat Care Pea and Salmon Recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

10. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support

Image courtesy Nutro

The Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support Skin & Stomach Recipe is a high-quality best dog food for itchy skin, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real lamb as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Sensitive Support Skin & Stomach Recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids

11. Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe

Image courtesy Instinct Raw

The Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe is a high-quality, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real salmon as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Instead, it is packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from salmon, peas, potatoes, and more.

The Instinct Raw Boost Skin and Coat Health Grain-free Recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

12. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Open Farm

This coastal kibble is high in nutrients and omega 3 fatty acids thanks to a precise blend of Ocean Wise approved fresh Pacific salmon and ancient grains, which are devoid of peas, potato, and beans.

Salmon from the North Pacific Ocean that is wild-caught, high in quality protein, and high in omega-3 long-chain fatty acids including EPA and DHA.

13. Forza10 Nutraceutic Legend Skin Grain-Free Wild Caught Anchovy Dog Food

Image courtesy Forza10

The Forza Legend Skin formula is based on the extraordinary properties of the ancient Greek diet, which was naturally rich in omega-three fatty acids.

This food is made with wild caught anchovies from the North Atlantic and a unique blend of 11 botanical extracts that have been selected for their beneficial properties.

The Forza Legend Skin formula is a grain free diet that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

14. Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care

Image courtesy Brothers Complete

The Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care is a high-quality, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real lamb as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Brothers Complete Lamb & Egg Advanced Allergy Care is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

15. 4health Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula

Image courtesy 4Health

The ingredients in this food are specially selected to nourish your dog's skin and coat. The first ingredient is salmon, which is a great source of omega-three fatty acids.

This formula also includes canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Instead, it is packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from salmon, peas, potatoes, and more.

The fourhealth Special Care Sensitive Skin Formula is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

16. Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable

Image courtesy Solid Gold

The Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable is a high-quality, grain-free food that is perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.

This formula is made with real salmon as the first ingredient and also includes peas, potatoes, canola oil, flaxseed meal, and more. It is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Solid Gold Leaping Waters Sensitive Stomach Grain-Free Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

17. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Sweet Potato & Venison Recipe

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Reserve Grain Free Sweet Potato & Venison Recipe is the first step toward good health. This simple, healthy kibble is made with only nutritious ingredients that work together to promote overall wellness from nose to tail.

This dog food is a complete and balanced grain-free diet with real bison and sweet potatoes to help your pup develop strong muscles and good digestion. The grain-free meal is suitable for dogs with sensitivity stomachs or allergies.

Your dog can enjoy a healthy, nutritious diet while still getting all of the essential nutrients and lovable taste he needs with Natural Balance!

18. Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Wholesomes

Salmon dog food from Natural Value is complete and balanced for all life stages of dogs, including large-sized canines (70 pounds or more as an adult).

Taurine is added to this salmon dog food to support a healthy heart and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for healthy skin and fur.

19. Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe

Image courtesy Acana

The Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with 60% lamb and 40% apples, and is free of grains, potatoes, soy, wheat, and artificial preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Acana Singles Limited Ingredient Lamb & Apple Recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

20. Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support

Image courtesy Bil-Jac

The Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support is a great food for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with chicken, rice, and oatmeal, and is free of corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Bil-Jac Sensitive Solutions Skin & Stomach Support is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

21. AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula

Image courtesy AvoDerm

The AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with lamb, sweet potatoes, and avocados, and is free of grains, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Lamb & Sweet Potato Formula is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

22. Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin

Image courtesy Veterinary Select

The Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin is a great food for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with chicken, rice, and oatmeal, and is free of corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Veterinary Select Digestive Care + Sensitive Skin is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

23. Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula

Image courtesy Blackwood

The Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with salmon, brown rice, and oatmeal, and is free of corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Blackwood Salmon Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin & Stomach Formula is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

24. Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb

Image courtesy Instinct Raw

The Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with lamb, peas, and tapioca, and is free of grains, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Recipe with Real Lamb is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

25. Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe

Image courtesy Go! Solutions

The Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. It is made with duck, peas, and tapioca, and is free of grains, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

This formula provides your dog with all the essential nutrients he needs while being easy on his stomach. The Go! SENSITIVITIES Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipe is a great option for dogs with itchy skin as it contains omega fatty acids to help soothe and nourish the skin.

How will I know if the best dog food for itchy skin is helping my dog?

The best way to know if a food is helping your dog's itchy skin is to track their symptoms and keep a close eye on their overall health. If you notice an improvement in your dog's itchiness, then the food is likely working.

However, if you notice that their itchiness is getting worse or they are experiencing other health problems, then it's time to switch foods.

Remember, every dog is different and what works for one dog may not work for another. It's important to experiment with different foods until you find one that works for your dog.

When to See the Vet

If your dog is dealing with itchy skin, there are a few things you can do at home to help relieve their symptoms. However, if your dog's itchiness is severe or doesn't seem to be improving with home treatment, it's important to see your veterinarian.

They can determine the underlying cause of your dog's itchiness and recommend the best course of treatment. In some cases, your dog may need medication to help relieve their symptoms.

Additionally, if your dog is scratching so much that they're causing injuries to their skin, this can lead to secondary infections. So, it's important to see your veterinarian if you notice your dog scratching excessively.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Foods for Itchy Skin in 2022

No matter what the cause of your dog's itchy skin is, there are a few things you can do to help provide relief. By following the tips above and working with your veterinarian, you can help your dog find relief from their itchiness and get back to enjoying life.

Don't forget to switch your dog's food to one of the best dog foods for itchy skin featured here today as a first step in solving your dog's itchy situation.