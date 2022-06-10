Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're the proud owner of a German Shepherd, you want to make sure that they are getting the best food possible. Not all dog foods are created equal, and some can actually be harmful to your dog's health.

That's why we've put together a list of the 25 best dog foods for German Shepherds in 2022. We'll discuss what makes these foods so great, and how they can help your dog stay healthy and happy!

What is the healthiest diet for a German Shepherd?

This is a question that many German Shepherd owners ask, as they want to make sure their beloved furry friend is getting all the nutrients they need. The good news is that there are plenty of healthy dog food options out there for German Shepherds.

You should eat foods that include high-quality animal-based protein sources like lamb, beef, pork, chicken, fish, eggs, and legumes. In addition, the meal should be plentiful in fats, vitamins, and minerals.

Are eggs good for German Shepherds?

Yes, eggs are a great source of protein for German Shepherds. In fact, they are one of the healthiest foods you can feed your dog. Eggs are packed with nutrients that are essential for a German Shepherd's diet, including vitamins A, D, and E.

They also contain omega-three fatty acids, which are important for a dog's coat and skin health.

What is the best food for German Shepherds with allergies?

If your German Shepherd has allergies, it's important to find a hypoallergenic best dog food for German Shepherds that will not trigger their symptoms. There are many brands of hypoallergenic dog food on the market that use alternative protein sources, such as duck or venison.

These foods are often grain-free as well, which is ideal for German Shepherds with allergies.

What is the best food for German Shepherds with sensitive stomachs?

If your German Shepherd has a sensitive stomach, you'll want to find a dog food that is easy on their digestive system. There are many brands of dog food that offer formulas specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

These foods often have limited ingredient lists and use easily digestible ingredients, such as chicken or potato.

What is the best food for German Shepherds with joint problems?

If your German Shepherd has joint problems, you'll want to find a dog food that is rich in omega-three fatty acids. These essential nutrients help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

There are many brands of dog food that offer formulas specifically for dogs with joint problems. These foods often contain ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin, which are known to help relieve joint pain.

Now let's chat in more detail about the best dog foods for your furry friend.

Pupper Fuel is a great option for German Shepherds. It is made with all natural ingredients and has no fillers or preservatives. The kibble is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for dogs' skin and coat health.

Pupper Fuel All Natural Dog Food is our top pick for the best dog food for German Shepherds.

2. Dr. Gary’s Best Breed German Dog Diet

Chicken meal is the most common animal protein in Dr. Gary's Best Breed German Dog Food. Our dry matter analysis shows that the recipe has 36% protein, 22% fat, and 34% estimated carbohydrates... resulting in a fat-to-protein ratio of 63%.

The addition of zinc proteinate and other chelated minerals to the formula is a plus, as it leads to better absorption and nutrition.

3. Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult

Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Real Chicken and Sweet Potato gets most of its meat-based protein from fresh chicken and chicken meal. The formula includes 34% protein, 17% fat, and 41% estimated carbohydrates... resulting in a fat/protein ratio of about 50%.

We also note the inclusion of various probiotics for better digestion and salmon oil, which is beneficial to both skin and coat. Highly suggested!

4. Nom Nom Fresh

Nom Nom Now delivers fresh, human-grade dog food to your door. All of their recipes are made with whole ingredients and cooked in small batches. The meals are portioned according to your dog's weight and activity level.

5. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon is based on salmon and chicken meal, which makes up the majority of its animal protein. The formula, according to a dry matter label analysis, has 38% protein, 17% fat, and 38% estimated carbohydrates.

Wilderness is a grain-free and protein-rich product with over a dozen options and recipes, which makes it ideal for people who want to rotate their diets. It's reasonably priced, and it gets high marks from consumers.

6. Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult

Big dogs require big meals, and the bigger kibbles in Holistic Select Natural Dry Dog Food, Large and Giant Breed Adult Chicken and Oatmeal Recipe are perfect for enormous paws.

Probiotics, high-quality fiber, and digestive enzymes are included in this formula to aid your dog's digestive health. These components create mouth-watering, healthy food that will sustain your canine companion throughout the day.

7. Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice contains the most animal protein from fresh chicken and chicken meal.

The foods in this recipe include multiple probiotics for improved digestion, chelated minerals for maximized absorption, and nutrient-dense food. It's inexpensive to buy as well as simple to suggest.

8. Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food

The majority of the animal protein in Adult takes the form of fresh chicken and pork meal, as confirmed by the nutritional label. The recipe contains 33% protein, 21% fat, and 38% estimated carbohydrates, which translates to a fat-to-protein ratio of 63 percent.

The all-time classic, fully grain-inclusive design that is free of legume concentrates. Antioxidant preservatives are used in a safe and natural manner. There's no BHT or ethoxyquin.

9. Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck

Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Recipe with Real Duck & Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces Dry Dog Food is a better option for feeding kibble. It has high animal protein levels, as well as vitamins and minerals that have been boosted through the use of freeze-dried raw pieces.

It's designed to unleash your dog's potential to thrive and put the advantages of raw nutrition into every bowl, using cage-free duck as the first ingredient for powerful, lean muscles.

It also contains a probiotic boost for digestive health, greater amounts of omegas for healthy skin and coat, and more antioxidants for immune health—all from the highest-quality ingredients from all over the world.

10. Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food

With VICTOR Purpose Nutra Pro Dry Dog Food, you can keep your energetic dog healthy and happy. This high-protein, low-carb diet is designed for sporting dogs and plush animals with rigorous exercise requirements.

It's also perfect for growing pups and pregnant or nursing females. VICTOR Purpose Nutra Pro Dry Dog Food is a great alternative for dogs with moderate to high levels of activity on a daily basis.

11. Iams ProActive Health Large Breed

Iams ProActive Health Large Breed is a complete and balanced diet dog food for German Shepherds, made with real ingredients like chicken and egg.

This formula has DHA to support cognitive development, as well as calcium for strong bones and teeth. Iams ProActive Health also has 22 essential vitamins and minerals to keep your puppy healthy and strong.

12. Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon

The majority of the animal protein in Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon comes from fresh beef and lamb meal. Label analysis of the dry matter diet reveals that it includes 32% protein, 17% fat, and 43% estimated carbohydrates, for a fat-to-protein ratio of about 52%.

It's nice to discover a Southwest Canyon recipe that includes natural preservatives, which implies the food does not contain any BHA, BHT, or other harmful chemicals. A major brand and a healthy all-age option for any German Shepherd.

13. Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food

The Orijen Puppy Large contains the most animal protein from chicken, which is fresh. The label analysis revealed that the recipe has 43% protein, 18% fat, and 31% carbohydrates... resulting in a fat-to-protein ratio of around 42 percent.

Champion Petfoods, the well-known maker of Orijen, has long promoted a meat-based "biologically appropriate" diet. This is a tried and true design that makes this particular dish an excellent choice for developing Shepherd pups.

14. Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Get your little guy started on Wellness Complete Health Chicken, Salmon & Rice. This natural dry food is developed to give complete-body nutritional support for puppies of all sizes.

It's made with high-quality proteins and whole grains, all of which are complemented by omega fatty acids—such as DHA—necessary vitamins, antioxidants, glucosamine, and probiotics.

This balanced, nutritious dry dog food is intended to promote teeth and bone strength, healthy brain growth, general health, energy and vitality, optimal nutrient absorption, and healthy muscle development. It's free of GMOs, by-products from processing animals into pet food ingredients (meat meal), fillers, or artificial preservatives to ensure that your dog gets the healthiest food possible.

15. Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

The most popular dog food for large breed puppies is Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy, which gets the majority of its meat protein from chicken. Our analysis of the dry matter label indicates that the recipe has 32% protein, 15% fat and 45% estimated carbs, for a fat-to-protein ratio of about 47%.

This is a tried-and-true approach that has been developed and studied for decades. It includes controlled calcium and phosphorus ratios, making it ideal for German Shepherd puppies.

16. Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Puppy Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is a great option for your German Shepherd puppy. This large-breed dry food is made with high-quality proteins and whole grains.

It's free of chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula also includes DHA and ARA, two fatty acids that support cognitive development and healthy eyesight.

17. Hill’s Science Diet Large Breed Puppy Food

Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breeds dry food is made with high-quality ingredients like chicken meal, whole grains, and vegetables.

This recipe is designed to support the health of large breed puppies with an optimal balance of calcium and phosphorus for bone growth. It also includes DHA from fish oil for healthy brain development.

18. Royal Canin German Shepherd Puppy

Royal Canin German Shepherd Puppy is a dry dog food that's specifically designed for puppies up to 15 months old.

This recipe includes DHA for brain development, calcium and phosphorus for bone growth, and antioxidants to support the immune system. It's also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

19. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach

Purina has been in operation for more than 85 years and produces a wide range of goods. The Purina Pro Plan FOCUS Sensitive Skin & Stomach is one of their most popular, with over 2,500 positive reviews.

You can feed your dog either dry or wet food, and he may sample two distinct flavor profiles: rice and oatmeal for salmon. This recipe is high in protein and has a total of 30% dry basis protein content, primarily from real meats with no poultry by-product meal.

Because it contains no allergens like wheat, corn, or soy, there's less of a chance that your dog will suffer an upset stomach. It also includes omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, which help to promote skin, coat, and joint health.

20. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food

If you're searching for high-quality, all-natural wet dog food, Blue Buffalo Wilderness is a wonderful alternative.

This dog food is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it ideal for an entourage diet. It's made with real beef and chicken, can be served as a delicious treat, or blended into your dog's regular dry food.

The Blue Buffalo puppy food contains no chicken by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, or artificial flavors or preservatives; making it a healthy choice for your dog.

21. Wag Dog Food

Amazon's Wag Brand is a private label brand. All dishes are prepared in collaboration with veterinarians and come in a variety of delicious flavors, including beef, lamb, and turkey.

This meal is high in protein, with 39% real meat on a dry weight basis. All of the meats are imported from the United States, although only lamb comes from Australia. It's also gluten-free, so if you're allergic to grains, you'll be safe.

There is a large selection of carbohydrates, which are mostly in the form of potatoes, and there are numerous healthy vegetables and superfoods including lentils, peas, salmon oil, and flaxseed.

22. Purina Beyond Natural Grain Free Ground Wet Dog Food

Purina Beyond Natural Grain Free Ground Wet Dog Food is a delicious and nutritious wet dog food. It's made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit.

This recipe is grain-free and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It's also high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

23. Instinct Original Canned Dog Food

Instinct Original Canned Dog Food is a delicious, high-protein wet dog food. It's made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit.

This recipe is grain-free and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It's also high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

24. Pedigree Choice Cuts in Gravy With Beef Canned Dog Food

Pedigree Choice Cuts in Gravy with Beef Canned Dog Food is a delicious, high-protein wet dog food. It's made with real beef, vegetables, and fruit.

This recipe is grain-free and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It's also high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

25. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Puppy Formula

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Puppy Formula is a grain-free food made with bison, venison, lamb meal, and roasted duck. It also contains sweet potatoes, peas, potatoes, canola oil, and flaxseed.

This formula provides your German Shepherd puppy with the high protein diet they need for proper development and growth. It also has DHA and ARA, which are essential for cognitive development and retinal health.

Taste of the Wild is one of the most popular brands among dog food reviewers. It's included as our last on this list but has ranked high among some of the best dog foods for German Shepherds because it's high in protein and free of grains.

What foods are German Shepherds allergic to?

German Shepherds are known to be allergic to a variety of things, including wheat, corn, soy, and even some meats. If you're not sure what your German Shepherd is allergic to, it's always best to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to recommend the best food for your dog based on their specific allergies.

If your German Shepherd is having any sort of adverse reaction to their food, such as scratching, biting, or licking themselves excessively, then they may be allergic to something in their food.

Consult with your veterinarian if you're not sure what's causing the reaction. They will be able to recommend the best food for your dog based on their specific allergies.

What is the best dog food for German Shephard puppies?

Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so it's important to find a food that's specifically designed for puppies. Look for a food that has high levels of protein and fat, as well as essential vitamins and minerals. Puppies also need more calories than adult dogs, so make sure the food you choose has a high calorie content.

As your puppy grows, they will need less calories and protein, so you'll need to switch to a food that's designed for adult dogs. Consult with your veterinarian to find the best food for your German Shepherd puppy.

What is the best food for an adult German Shepherd?

The best food for an adult German Shepherd is a diet that is high in protein and fat. This breed of dog is known for its high energy levels and need for exercise, so a food that can help them maintain their energy levels is important.

A diet that is too low in calories can cause your German Shepherd to become overweight or obese, which can lead to health problems. When choosing a food for your German Shepherd, it is important to read the label carefully and choose a food that is right for their age, weight, and activity level.

Can a German Shepherd drink milk?

Yes, German Shepherds can drink milk. Milk is a good source of calcium and other nutrients that are important for this breed of dog. However, it is important to choose a low-fat or skim milk to avoid adding unnecessary calories to their diet.

What is the best way to feed a German Shepherd puppy?

The best way to feed a German Shepherd puppy is to start them on a diet that is high in protein and fat. Puppies need more calories than adult dogs, so it is important to choose a food that will give them the nutrition they need without making them overweight.

As your German Shepherd puppy grows, you can slowly transition them to an adult dog food. It is important to make sure that they are getting the right amount of calories and nutrients for their age, weight, and activity level.

What are some common health problems German Shepherds face?

Some common health problems German Shepherds face include hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, and allergies. This breed of dog is also susceptible to obesity, so it is important to choose a food that will help them maintain a healthy weight.

German Shepherds are also prone to joint problems, so a food that is rich in glucosamine and chondroitin is important for this breed of dog.

What is the life expectancy of a German Shepherd?

The life expectancy of a German Shepherd is between nine and thirteen years. This breed of dog is known for being a healthy and hardy breed, but there are some health problems that can shorten their lifespan.

It is important to feed your German Shepherd a diet that will help them maintain their health and keep them at a healthy weight to help ensure a long and happy life.

Is it OK to put a raw egg in dog food?

The answer is complicated. While some experts believe that raw eggs are perfectly safe for dogs, others believe that they can be dangerous. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

If you decide to feed your dog raw eggs, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, make sure the eggs are fresh. Second, only feed your dog eggs that have been properly refrigerated. Finally, don't forget to wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw eggs.

If you're still not sure whether or not to feed your dog raw eggs, talk to your veterinarian. They can help you make the best decision for your pet.

What are the benefits of raw eggs for dogs?

There are a few potential benefits of feeding raw eggs to dogs. Some people believe that raw eggs can help increase a dog's energy levels, improve their coat, and even help with joint pain. While there is some anecdotal evidence to support these claims, there is no scientific evidence that raw eggs offer any health benefits for dogs.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Foods for German Shepherds in 2022

When it comes to finding the best food for your German Shepherd, there are a lot of factors to consider. But with our list of the 25 best dog foods for German Shepherds in 2022, you can rest assured that you're giving your furry friend the best possible chance at a long and healthy life.