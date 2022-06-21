25 Best Dog Food Supplements in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As a dog owner, you want peace of mind knowing that you’re doing everything you can to give your pup a long, healthy life. There are many ways to support your pet’s health, including keeping him active and feeding a high-quality wholesome diet. Another way to nourish your dog is with nutritional supplements.

With dog food supplements, mealtime becomes even more nutritious. These days there are tons of products to choose from, including ones that can help to cure almost any ailment you can imagine. Diarrhea? There’s a supplement for that. Anxious or stressed dog? There’s a supplement for that as well.

Our team has scoured the internet and has created a list of 25 best dog food supplements available in 2022. No matter what ails your pup, there’s sure to be a product on this list that will have him back to 100% in no time.

Keep reading to learn more about each of these dog food supplements so that you can give your dog the gift of delicious nutrition.

Active ingredients: Supplement dependent

Supports: Hip and joint health, immunity, allergy support, stress and anxiety, fresh breath, digestive support, and urinary tract health

Price: $49.99 for 1-lb bag

Pupper offers several supplement products, all of which are designed to meet a certain health need. For example, the Nucleus blend supports hip and joint health while Secure is specially formulated to boost your dog's immunity. Pupper also makes supplements for allergy support, fresh breath, digestive health, urinary tract health, and to ease stress and anxiety.

What's great about Pupper is that each of the brand's supplements are made with ingredients that are backed by science. For example, the Nucleus blend contains glucosamine, MSM, and sodium hyaluronate, all of which have shown to support hip and joint health.

Other blends include ingredients you know and trust, including natural herbs, probiotics, turmeric, cranberry extract, spirulina powder, kelp powder, and peppermint leaf. Pupper supplements are delicious chews that can be fed as treats or broken up and added to your dog's food.

2. Solid Gold SeaMeal Powder

Active ingredients: Dried seaweed meal, flaxseed, dried aspergillus oryzae fermentation product, dried trichoderma reesei fermentation solubles, dried rhizopus oryzae fermentation product, dried pineapple, dried lemon peel, and lactose

Supports: Digestive, immune, and skin and coat health

Price: $24.99 for 1-lb jar

Solid Gold SeaMeal Powder is a kelp-based daily health supplement that provides whole-body support. This powder boosts digestive, immune, and skin and coat health with a combination of red, green, and brown seaweed. This carefully selected seaweed blend is an excellent source of chlorophyll and iodine, along with amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Since gut and skin health are linked, Solid Gold SeaMeal Powder is enriched with digestive enzymes to provide holistic support for your pup. If your pup suffers from itchy, dry skin or occasional diarrhea, this product is sure to help.

Solid Gold SeaMeal Powder doesn't contain any grains or gluten, making it suitable for dogs with sensitive tummies. The powdered supplement is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

3. Nutra Thrive Canine Nutritional Supplement

Active ingredients: Carrot, mushroom blend, spirulina, chlorella, beef liver, probiotic and enzyme blend, calcium fructoborate, L-arginine, and L-methionine

Supports: Whole body health and wellbeing

Price: $69.95 for 4-oz container

Nutra Thrive Canine Nutritional Supplement offers a comprehensive blend of powerful vitamins, minerals, probiotics, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, and other easily-absorbed nutrients to support your dog's overall health and wellbeing.

This premium powdered supplement is made with nine superfoods, including reishi and shiitake mushrooms along with carrots, spirulina, and chlorella. The combination of ingredients supports joint health, digestion, strong muscles, coat quality, and many other aspects of your pup's health.

Nutra Thrive Canine Nutritional Supplement is made with only the highest quality ingredients. It doesn't contain any artificial ingredients, fillers, or additives. This product is also grain-free and is proudly manufactured in the USA.

4. Wholistic Pet Organics Canine Complete Powder Multivitamin for Dogs

Active ingredients: Organic kelp, organic flaxseed, fish protein powder, organic garlic, probiotics, pineapple extract, dried papaya, and other nutrients

Supports: Overall health and wellbeing

Price: $22.99 for 8-oz container

Wholistic Pet Organics Canine Complete Powder Multivitamin is a daily supplement that ensures the health and longevity of your favorite pal. It's made with a proprietary blend of whole-food ingredients that are naturally nutritious and delicious.

This powdered dog food supplement doesn't contain any GMOs, fillers, synthetic ingredients, or artificial flavorings. Instead, it's made with pure, high quality ingredients that are easily digestible to ensure maximum nutrient absorption.

With Wholistic Pet Organics Canine Complete Powder Multivitamin, you can help your dog reach his full genetic potential. Enabling your dog to enjoy robust health is as simple as sprinkling this powder on his kibble or wet food. In just a few weeks, you'll notice distinct improvements in your pup!

5. Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Canine Vitamin Powder

Active ingredients: Enzyme blend, glucosamine, chondroitin from bovine cartilage, calcium, probiotics, flaxseed oil, zinc, biotin, and other nutrients

Supports: Overall health and wellbeing

Price: $18.99 for 5.3-oz container

Give your pup the health boost he deserves with Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Canine Vitamin Powder. This dog food supplement offers a balanced, comprehensive formula that helps your dog feel his very best every single day.

Giving your dog a daily multivitamin provides countless health benefits. This supplement powder is made with ingredients that support the joints, heart, brain, stomach, urinary tract, immune system, and so much more. Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Canine Vitamin Powder is made with essential vitamins and minerals that add wholesome goodness to your dog's everyday meals.

This powdered supplement is made in the USA using quality ingredients in an FDA-approved facility. With this product, you can have total confidence that you're giving your pet the nutrition he needs and deserves.

6. Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil

Active ingredients: Salmon oil

Supports: Skin and coat health

Price: $36.97 for 32-oz bottle

Who knew one ingredient could be so powerful? Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is loaded with omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, which contain EPA and DHA to protect and nourish your pup’s skin. This high quality oil is harvested from Wild Alaskan salmon and works within the body to supports normal skin moisture

No matter if your dog eats wet or dry food, you can easily add a few squirts of Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil. Not only will your pup love the taste, you’ll see a huge difference in his skin and coat health. Goodbye dry skin, hotspots, and itchiness!

Give your dog another reason to race to his food bowl with the health-boosting addition of salmon oil. Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is suitable for dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes.

7. Dr. Marty ProPower Plus

Active ingredients: Probiotic enzyme blend, champignon mushroom extract, and organic kelp thallus powder

Supports: Gut health

Price: $69.95 for 2.2-oz jar

A healthy gut is key to a healthy dog. But, many canines have too much bad bacteria in their GI tract, which can lead to all sorts of issues like itchy skin, messy poops, bad breath, and even anxiety. To remedy these issues, top your dog's food with Dr. Marty ProPower Plus.

This powdered supplement is made with high quality probiotics and prebiotic fiber that combat bad bacteria to keep your dog's gut health in check. By targeting health issues at the source, you're sure to see a huge difference in your pup's health, mood, and activity levels.

Dr. Marty ProPower Plus is a flavorless powder that easily mixes into wet or dry food. Since it's unflavored, even the pickiest of dogs is sure to thoroughly enjoy their meal. This supplement is safe for dogs of all life stages, sizes, and breeds.

8. WOOF All-In-One Multivitamin Creamy Kibble Coater

Active ingredients: Pumpkin, cranberries, vitamin mix, glucosamine, chondroitin, taurine, vitamin C, organic apple cider vinegar, postbiotics, zinc, biotin, and bone broth

Supports: Joint health, heart health, gut health, energy levels, and overall vitality

Price: $36.00 for 16-oz jar

WOOF All-In-One Multivitamin Creamy Kibble Coater supercharges your dog's food. This liquid multivitamin supplement gives your dog more energy, less pain, a softer coat, and a smoother working digestive system. It's made with ingredients that create a thick, creamy broth that sticks to every piece of kibble in your dog's bowl.

WOOF All-In-One Multivitamin Creamy Kibble Coater provides the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help him live a longer, healthier, and happier life. In fact it contains 26 vitamins and nutrients, all of which are cold pressed to ensure maximum nutrition.

It's available in two delicious flavors, turkey and beef, both of which will have your dog drooling for more. WOOF All-In-One Multivitamin Creamy Kibble Coater offers a boost of real food nutrition, which means you don't have to worry about artificial ingredients or high-calorie fillers that don't nourish your furry companion.

9. Rogue Pet Science Origins 5 in 1 Multi-Plex Support

Active ingredients: Menhaden white fish meal, butyric acid, probiotics, yeast culture, amylase, protease, lipase, cellulase, and other nutrients

Supports: Digestion, skin health, gut health, allergy relief, and joint health

Price: $35.00 for 2-lb bag

Does your dog have a dull coat or itchy skin? Is he less active due to possible joint pain? Does he suffer from seasonal allergies? Rogue Pet Science Origins 5 in 1 Multi-Plex Support can help with these health problems and many others! This powdered dog food topper contains a wide range of nutrients, including omega fatty acids, prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes.

Rogue Pet Science Origins 5 in 1 Multi-Plex Support powder not only supports your furry friend's health, it tastes great and is extremely easy to use. With a powdered supplement, all you have to do is sprinkle it on your dog's food. This means no more convincing your pup to take a pill or drops!

With this powdered supplement, you can make your pup's meals even more wholesome and nutritious.

10. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets FortiFlora

Active ingredients: Animal digest, enterococcus faecium, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate, brewers dried yeast, vitamin E supplement, zinc, and other nutrients

Supports: Digestive health and immunity

Price: $61.98 for 60 count box

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets FortiFlora is made with a safe and highly effective strain of probiotics. This beneficial bacteria work within the gut and GI tract to promote and restore intestinal microflora. If your dog suffers from chronic diarrhea, flatulence, or has a sensitive tummy, this powdered supplement can help.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets FortiFlora is made using a proprietary microencapsulation process, which enhances probiotic stability to ensure your pup gets the most benefits. This powder also contains antioxidants, which work to promote a strong immune system, which keeps your canine in good health.

This powdered probiotic supplement is safe for puppies and adult dogs. Simply sprinkle it on your dog's food and within days, you're sure to see a noticeable difference.

11. NaturVet Kelp Help Plus Omegas

Active ingredients: Flaxseed, dried kelp, and fish oil

Supports: Immune, skin, and coat health

Price: $18.99 for 1-lb container

NaturVet Kelp Help Plus Omegas combines essential trace minerals, vitamins, and omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids to nourish and support your pup from within. It's made with naturally nutritious ingredients like flaxseed and fish oil. Each serving contains vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin D3, zinc, and many other nutrients.

This powdered supplement contains over 60 nutrients and is fortified with kelp. Kelp is a natural source of fiber, which aids with digestion. It also minimizes allergy symptoms, supports immune system function, and even reduces plaque and tartar on your pooch's teeth.

NaturVet Kelp Help Plus Omegas is formulated by veterinarians and is proudly made in the USA.

12. Vita Pet Life Coco & Luna Multivitamin 10-in-1

Active ingredients: Glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, fish oil, milk thistle, probiotics, vitamin A, calcium, vitamin C, potassium, and other vitamins and nutrients

Supports: Liver health, mobility, immune support, skin and coat health, and heart health

Price: $19.90 for 4-oz container

Vita Pet Life Coco & Luna Multivitamin 10-in-1 is a powdered supplement that holistically supports your dog's health and wellness. This salmon flavored dog food supplement is not only easy to use, it is designed to keep your pup feeling his best from the inside out.

The powder is specially formulated with an optimal blend of probiotics, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals that target almost every aspect of your furry friend's health. Whether your pup has digestive problems or if you want to keep his joints flexible and pain-free, this supplement can help.

Vita Pet Life Coco & Luna Multivitamin 10-in-1 is a product you can trust. It's formulated with all natural ingredients, doesn’t contain any GMOs, and is manufactured in FDA-registered facilities in the USA. A sprinkle at mealtime is sure to transform your pup’s health.

13. PetHonesty Anti-Scratch Salmon Oil

Active ingredients: Wild Alaskan salmon oil, colostrum, organic mushroom blend, vitamin C, organic apple cider, and tynagen

Supports: Skin, coat, and immune health

Price: $26.99 for 16-oz bottle

Does your pet have it rough during allergy season with itching, biting, and hot spots? Give your dog much needed relief with PetHonesty Anti-Scratch Salmon Oil. This supplement provides relief from occasional and seasonal allergies by boosting your pet's immune health and supporting a healthy immune response.

This oil is made with a blend of natural ingredients like salmon oil, probiotics, turkey bone broth, colostrum, and mushrooms to soothe and heal allergy-related skin problems. Together these ingredients keep allergy symptoms at bay so that you and your canine can spend more itch-free time outdoors.

PetHonesty Anti-Scratch Salmon Oil doesn't contain any wheat, corn, added sugar, GMOs, or preservatives. Instead, it contains safe, high quality ingredients that support inflammatory pathways, immune function, and joint health.

14. Earth Animal Daily Raw Powder

Active ingredients: Psyllium seed husks, dried kelp, dehydrated alfalfa meal, fish oil, montmorillonite clay, barley grass, broccoli, apple cider vinegar, garlic, and other nutrients

Supports: Healthy digestion and overall well-being

Price: $35.00 for 1-lb container

If you feed your dog a raw food diet, chances are that he's missing out on certain vitamins and nutrients. Ensure your dog's meals are nutritionally sound with Earth Animal Daily Raw Powder. This dog food supplement contains a balanced and complete blend of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, fiber, digestive enzymes, and omega fatty acids. These nutrients complete a raw diet and nourish your pup.

This ready-to-use multivitamin and mineral food supplement offers holistic support for your best pal. With Earth Animal Daily Raw Powder, your pup will benefit from improved digestion, increased mobility, reduced allergy symptoms, fresher breath, and even higher levels of energy!

Earth Animal Daily Raw Powder is made in the USA using only the finest ingredients. The daily power doesn't contain any synthetic products, fillers, or GMOs.

15. Paramount Pet Health Liquid Vitamins Skin & Coat Support

Active ingredients: Water, sunflower oil, salmon oil, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, taurine, apple cider vinegar, kelp extract, organic lemon, probiotics, and other nutrients

Supports: Skin and coat health, thyroid health, vision, joint health, digestion, and immune health

Price: $39.97 for 32-oz bottle

Want to ensure your dog gets all the vitamins and essential nutrients he needs at mealtime? Paramount Pet Health Liquid Vitamins Skin & Coat Support offers an impressive combination of nutrients that will keep your pup feeling great. This liquid vitamin is made in the USA using all-natural, human-grade ingredients.

Paramount Pet Health Liquid Vitamins Skin & Coat Support offers comprehensive vitamin support with a variety of fat-soluble vitamins, B-complex vitamins, amino acids, and essential minerals. It even contains a nutrient blend for vision, joint, heart, and gut support.

Add a few squirts of Paramount Pet Health Liquid Vitamins Skin & Coat Support to your pup's food and in a matter of weeks you should see a noticeable difference.

16. Nature's Farmacy Dogzymes Ultimate

Active ingredients: Organic shredded coconut, parmesan cheese, DHA, organic yucca powder, and various vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients

Supports: Skin and coat health

Price: $20.95 for 8-oz jar

Nature's Farmacy Dogzymes Ultimate is made with vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids that protect and nourish your dog's skin and coat. This powdered supplement is enhanced with organic coconut and parmesan cheese to provide a delicious flavor along with added nutritional value.

Unlike other dog food supplements, Nature's Farmacy Dogzymes Ultimate doesn't contain any animal fat or fish protein. Instead it uses omega-rich ingredients like algal oil to support skin health. Sprinkle a little over your dog’s food and in a few weeks you’ll notice a huge difference in the appearance of his skin and coat.

Aside from omega fatty acids, this supplement is a nutritional powerhouse. It offers calcium, zinc, iron, vitamin E, vitamin A, taurine, L-carnitine, and a wide range of other nutrients to keep your pup in tip-top shape.

17. Biologic Vet BIOVET VITES Complete Multi-Nutrient

Active ingredients: Organic seed defatted meal, whey protein concentrate, and various vitamins, minerals, and nutrients

Supports: Supporting general health and wellbeing

Price: $18.99 for 7-oz jar

Make mealtime even healthier with Biologic Vet BIOVET VITES Complete Multi-Nutrient. This powdered supplement promotes whole-body health for your furry companion. It's made with a full spectrum blend of vitamins, minerals, protein, amino acids, antioxidants, and enzymes.

Every ingredient used in the formula has a purpose. Some work to normalize digestion and to boost metabolism while others support immune function and health. This supplement is suitable for adult dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Biologic Vet BIOVET VITES Complete Multi-Nutrient is made without any harmful ingredients, including binders, fillers, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Sprinkle this on your dog’s food at mealtime and watch him flourish!

18. Open Farm Harvest Chicken Bone Broth

Active ingredients: Chicken bone broth, carrots, pumpkin, parsley, turmeric, and cinnamon

Supports: Joint health, digestive health, and overall well-being

Price: $6.99 for 12 fl oz

Take your dog's meals to the next level with Open Farm Harvest Chicken Bone Broth. This delicious dog food supplement is formulated to help your pet thrive and flourish, no matter his age, size, or breed.

This collagen-rich broth is made with human-grade, non-GMO ingredients that support and nourish the body from the inside out. The combination of ingredients supports healthy joints, digestive health, and antioxidants to protect against inflammation and free radicals.

Open Farm Harvest Chicken Bone Broth is gently simmered in small batches for optimal potency and flavor. This broth is a nutritious way to transform boring dry kibble into a delicious feast for your pup.

19. NaturVet Digestive Enzymes Powder

Active ingredients: Fructooligosaccharide, dried fermentation product from various sources, and carica papaya

Supports: Healthy digestive tract, sensitive stomachs, and dietary changes

Price: $18.99 for 4-oz jar

Say goodbye to tummy troubles with a high quality blend of digestive enzymes and probiotics. NaturVet Digestive Enzymes Powder is specially formulated to support digestive tract health, sensitive tummies, and diet change.

This easy to use powder is made with wholesome ingredients that are natural sources of various enzymes, including alpha-Amylase, cellulase, protease, and lipase. These digestive enzymes work to hydrolyze proteins, starch, and triglycerides.

Planning to switch your dog to a new food? Slowly transition with the addition of NaturVet Digestive Enzymes Powder. This supplement greatly minimizes the risk of digestive upset, gas, and diarrhea.

20. Rogue Pet Science Pumpkin Pro Gut Support

Active ingredients: Gulf Menhaden fish, buffered butyric acid, probiotics, prebiotics, organic pumpkin, fermented turmeric, and fermented ginger

Supports: Gut support and healthy poops

Price: $15.95 for 5.25-oz bag

Does your dog suffer from diarrhea or loose stools caused by stress or other conditions? If so, Rogue Pet Science Pumpkin Pro Gut Support can help. This easy-to-use powdered supplement is formulated to prevent diarrhea and other poop problems while also helping with stress management.

The combination of organic pumpkin, fermented turmeric, fermented ginger root, and organic acacia gum is a true gut-loving blend. These ingredients are natural sources of fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and antioxidants.

Rogue Pet Science Pumpkin Pro Gut Support doesn't contain any fillers or harmful ingredients, including sugar, by-products, preservatives, dyes, or plant oils. Instead it's powered by USDA certified organic ingredients that are scientifically proven to support gut health.

21. Pure Paw Nutrition Premium Dream Glucosamine

Active ingredients: Glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, vitamin C, L-proline, grape seed extract, CoQ10, manganese, hyaluronic acid, B vitamins, and biotin

Supports: Joint health and mobility

Price: $28.57 for 16-oz bottle

Give your pup the gift of active longevity with Pure Paw Nutrition Premium Dream Glucosamine. This liquid dog food supplement is made with a potent blend of vital nutrients that work to relieve your pup's inflammation while also restoring soft tissues in the joints and the rest of the body.

Each pump offers the optimal amount of glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, and other vitamins and minerals to keep your dog feeling his best. The delicious bacon flavor will make your pup go wild! Meal time has never been so tasty or nutritious.

While joint supplements are often reserved for senior dogs or those with joint issues, this supplement can also be used as a preventative measure to protect against inflammation and joint damage.

22. Infinite Pet Life Premium Calm & Comfort Powder

Active ingredients: Chamomile flower powder, Suntheanine (L-theanine), L-tryptophan, thiamine, valerian root powder, passionflower extract, and magnesium glycinate

Supports: Stress and anxiety relief

Price: $29.99 for 12.7-oz bag

Thunderstorms, fireworks, car rides, and trips to the vet can all leave your pup feeling stressed and anxious. With Infinite Pet Life Premium Calm & Comfort Powder, you can bring your dog calm and comfort. This powdered supplement is made with a blend of stress-reducing botanicals and nutrients to keep your dog as cool as a cucumber.

Infinite Pet Life Premium Calm & Comfort Powder is made without soy, grains, or corn, making it ideal for furry friends with food sensitivities. The power also doesn't contain any chemicals, added sugar or salt, or artificial colors or preservatives.

Who knew calmness could taste so great? Mix this instant peanut butter powder with water or sprinkle it over your dog's food to keep stress and anxiety at bay.

23. The Missing Link Canine Blend Superfood Supplement

Active ingredients: Ground flaxseed, rice brain, primary dried yeast, sunflower seed, dehydrated alfalfa meal, and more

Supports: Skin and coat health, weight management, sustained energy, and healthy digestion

Price: $19.99 for 1-lb bag

Help your pet thrive with The Missing Link Canine Blend Superfood Supplement. This veterinarian-developed supplement is formulated to boost your pet's wellness so that your furry friend is happy and healthy every hour of every day.

This powdered superfood blend contains a wide range of nutrients, including omega fatty acids to support heart, skin, and coat health. It also provides the power of plant nutrients that support overall wellbeing. including flaxseed, alfalfa meal, kelp, and carrot.

Take your pet’s meals to the next level with The Missing Link Canine Blend Superfood Supplement. This powdered daily nutritional goodness means more walks, more cuddles, and more love to go around.

24. Solid Gold Berry Balance Supplement Powder

Active ingredients: Cranberry powder, blueberry powder, and beef liver

Supports: Urinary tract health and function

Price: $22.80 for 3.5-oz jar

Is your pet prone to bladder infections or struvite crystals? If so, try Solid Gold Berry Balance Supplement Powder. This fruit-powered supplement contains natural ingredients that support urinary tract health and function, including cranberry and blueberry powders.

These two superfoods are rich in antioxidants as well as proanthocyanidins. These compounds protect urinary tract and bladder health by preventing bacteria adhesion. Cranberry and blueberry also balance urinary tract pH to keep the urine acidic. They also dissolve struvite crystals to prevent bladder infections for good.

Sprinkle this powder on your dog's food to make mealtime that much more nutritious. This all natural powdered supplement offers a delicious beef liver flavor and doesn't contain any harmful ingredients or chemical preservatives.

25. kin+kind Organic Healthy Poops

Active ingredients: Pumpkin, flax seed, coconut, chicory root, turmeric, ginger, and banana

Supports: Healthy digestion and healthy poops

Price: $19.95 for 8-oz container

Keep your dog regular with all-natural digestive support with kin+kind Organic Healthy Poops Dog. This powdered dog food supplement is formulated with organic pumpkin, flaxseed, ginger, and other ingredients that keep your pup doing with ease.

These ingredients are natural sources of fiber, which plays a crucial role in digestion and regular bowel movements. This supplement only uses certified USDA organic ingredients and doesn't contain anything harmful like synthetic nutrients, artificial ingredients, or preservatives.

Treat your dog to a happy tummy with kin+kind Organic Healthy Poops Dog. This means a less messy cleanup when it’s time to break out the ‘ol poop bag.

