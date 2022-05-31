25 Best Dog Food for Older Dogs in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

As dogs get older, their nutritional needs change. To keep your canine healthy in his senior years, it's important to find nourishing food that keeps him feeling great. Aging pets are at a much higher risk of certain health conditions, including arthritis, weight gain, and hip dysplasia. Other conditions, such as a weakened immune system, aren't always obvious.

When choosing pet food for your senior pup, there are many things to consider. Before making the switch, plan for a slow transition. Quickly changing your dog's food can cause an upset stomach and other unwanted side effects.

One of the first things to look at when choosing dog food for your senior canine is the ingredients list. With dozens of brands and options to choose from, shelves are flooded with both high and low quality options. Ideally for senior dogs, you want to choose a food that has low calories, high protein, and no preservatives. Look for brands that use whole ingredients, such as:

● Chicken

● Turkey

● Peas

● Lentils

● Cage-free eggs

● Brewers rice

You'll also want to choose a dog food that contains vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are key for senior dogs. Glucosamine, chondroitin, and omega fatty acids are must-haves for older dogs.

Another important factor to consider when buying senior dog food is the number of calories. Just like humans, as dogs get older, their metabolism slows and they tend to be less active. This means that they need fewer calories. Feeding a high calorie food to an aging dog could lead to weight gain, which can further joint pain and other problems.

You'll also want to be mindful of any health needs that your dog has. For example, if your senior pup has arthritis or kidney disease, he will need a specialized diet. This way you can have confidence that the food you choose is providing the nourishment that your dog needs.

Last but definitely not least, consider the price. More often than not, higher quality dog food tends to be more expensive. But this doesn't mean that there aren't quality foods available at a great price.

Keep reading to learn about 25 of the best dog food for older dogs that your furry friend is sure to love. These pet foods have been thoroughly analyzed and provide all of the nutrition your pup needs to continue a long, healthy life.

Fuel from Pupper is specially formulated using 13 all-natural ingredients that promote optimal health and weight management. Research has found that overweight dogs live 2 years less than pets who maintain a healthy body weight. Since senior dogs are less active, choosing the right food is crucial.

Pupper contains only the best ingredients that your senior dog is sure to love, including free-range chicken, vegetables, and other nutrient-packed yummy-ness. Chicken, the first ingredient, is a great source of protein that promotes strong, lean muscles.

Other nourishing ingredients include sweet potatoes, kelp, and flax. Each of these superfoods contain antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients that work synergistically to fight off disease and chronic health conditions.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Price: $74.99 for 5 lbs.

2. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe is formulated to keep your dog healthy. It's made with the finest all-natural ingredients and is enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients for senior canines.

Made with high-quality deboned chicken, this kibble also features antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables along with whole grains. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula also contains LifeSource Bits which are designed to support immune health and healthy oxidative balance.

Unlike other dry kibble, Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula is made with minimal heat to maintain nutrient potency.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Calories: 377 kcals per cup

Price: $54.50 for 30-lb bag

3. Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal is specially formulated to meet the aging needs of senior dogs. This easy-to-digest kibble is made with a quality blend of ingredients that support energy and activity levels. It provides high-quality protein to maintain lean muscles while offering omega 6s and vitamin E for skin and coat health.

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal also contains balanced minerals that support heart and kidney health as well as joint health. Each serving contains glucosamine, chondroitin, EPA, DHA, potassium, and other health-boosting nutrients.

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, cracked pearled barley, brewers rice, whole grain wheat, and whole grain corn

Calories: 353 kcals per cup

Price: $61.99 for 30-lb bag

4. Wellness Core Senior

Wellness Core Senior is a great option for senior dogs. This dry food blend is grain-free, low-calorie, and uses high quality ingredients that your furry friend needs to best enjoy his senior years.

This dog food includes a combination of fresh turkey and chicken meal, providing much needed protein for older dogs. Wellness Core Senior is 36% protein, 13% fat, and 43% carbs, making it a complete and balanced meal for your canine.

Aside from the high protein, this kibble is also packed with nutrients, including omega-rich salmon oil along with glucosamine and chondroitin to protect your dog's joints.

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, chicken meal, lentils, dried ground potatoes and peas

Calories: 359 kcal per cup

Price: $72.99 for 24-lb bag

5. Orijen Senior

If you're looking for senior dog food that offers tons of protein and a healthy calorie range, Orijen Senior is a great option. It's crafted to help senior dogs thrive by supporting weight maintenance and lean muscle mass.

This grain-free kibble is formulated with fresh chicken, turkey, and fish along with eggs for healthy fats and protein.

Even picky dogs love Orijen Senior The freeze-dried liver coating creates mouth-watering kibble that your pup is sure to devour.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, deboned turkey, Atlantic ﬂounder, cage-free eggs, whole Atlantic mackerel

Calories: 414 kcal per cup

Type: Grain-free

Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag

6. Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior

Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior is formulated to meet the nutritional and wellness needs of older dogs. Made with real, farm-raised chicken, this food offers much needed protein to keep your dog strong and lean.

Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior dog food is formulated with L-carnitine, which helps to maintain a healthy metabolism while burning fat. This dry kibble is also enriched with antioxidants to keep your dog's immune system strong. Iams' tailored fiber blend, made with beet pulp and prebiotics, supports a healthy digestive system.

When you feed Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior, you can feel good knowing your senior dog is getting the nutrition he needs to make the most of his golden years.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken by-product meal, ground whole grain barley, ground whole grain corn, and ground whole grain sorghum

Calories: 293 kcals per cup

Price: $35.99 for 29.1-lb bag

7. Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal

Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal is canine deliciousness. It’s made with cage-free chicken, along with fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients that nourish your dog from the inside out.

This dry food is carefully formulated with protein and fat to best meet the needs of senior dogs. Each bite provides glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy bones and joints. These nutrients are key for aging dogs who are more likely to experience joint pain and weakness due to arthritis.

Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal also contains selenium, vitamin E, and superfoods such as kale, pumpkin, blueberries, and chia seed, which provide must-have vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain brown rice, cracked pearled barley, and ground white rice

Calories: 347 kcal per cup

Price: $40.99 for 35-lb bag

8. Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils

Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils is a superior dog food that will keep your canine fit and healthy for many more years. If you're looking for a grain-free, high-protein food, this is a worthy option.

This senior dog food formula is made with glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint and hip health. The addition of L-carnitine boosts the metabolism to minimize weight gain in less active dogs.

Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils offer a low-fat recipe to promote an ideal body condition. It's also higher in fiber to keep your pup feeling full between meals.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, turkey meal, Menhaden fish meal, whole peas, and sweet potato

Calories: 411 kcal per cup

Price: $74.99 for 24-lb bag

9. Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior Chicken Recipe Grain-Free

Looking for wholesome dog food without grains? Blue Freedom Senior offers all of the nourishment your furry companion needs without grains that contain gluten. This kibble is made with high-quality chicken along with other nutritious ingredients to include sweet potatoes, carrots, cranberries, blueberries, and dried kelp.

Like all Blue products, Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior contains no chicken by-product meals, corn, soy, or wheat. It's also free of preservatives and artificial flavors.

Since it's uniquely designed for senior pups, each bite contains glucosamine and chondroitin for mobility and joint health, along with taurine for a strong, healthy heart. Blue LifeSource Bits support health and wellness with a unique formula of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are hand-picked by animal nutritionists and veterinarians.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, potatoes, peas, pea starch, and chicken meal

Calories: 345 kcal per cup

Price: $59.98 for 24-lb bag

10. Wellness Natural Pet Food Complete Health Senior

Wellness Complete Health Senior combines premium proteins, whole grains, and other natural ingredients to deliver a balanced diet for your canine. Each recipe is crafted to support optimal energy, weight, and a strong immune system.

This is a great food for older dogs, as it contains vitamin A and calcium for eye and dental health, glucosamine and chondroitin for strong joints, and prebiotics and fiber for digestive health.

Wellness Complete Health Senior is also formulated with omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat, along with health-boosting vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, vitamin D3, folic acid, and vitamin B12.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley and ground brown rice

Calories: 416 kcal per cup

Price: $69.98 for 30-lb bag

11. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula is packed with premium goodness, including high quality proteins and healthy fats. This recipe has everything your aging dog needs to thrive and make the most of his older years.

This clean formula features less than 10 key ingredients, all of which you can easily recognize. If your dog has sensitivities, this limited ingredient dog food is sure to fit the bill.

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of senior dogs. This well-rounded dog food is fortified with Canidae's HealthPLUS blend, which includes antioxidants, probiotics, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and garbanzo beans

Calories: 409 kcals per cup

Price: $74.99 for 24-lb bag

12. Go! Carnivore Senior Formula

Go! Carnivore Senior Formula is made using premium chicken, turkey, and duck, providing your older dog the balanced and complete nutrition he needs. This formulation supports strong lean muscles, healthy joints, and healthy digestion in old age.

If your dog is a meat lover Go! Carnivore Senior Formula is a great choice. This formula is grain and gluten-free and contains no artificial preservatives or by-product meals.

Aside from quality protein, the Go! senior recipe is also made with taurine for eye and heart health, along with glucosamine and chondroitin for hip and joint health.

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, turkey meal, salmon meal, deboned chicken, and deboned turkey

Calories: 394 kcal per cup

Price: $72.99 for 22-lb bag

13. Nutro Ultra Senior

Nutro Ultra Senior is made with a trio of proteins along with 15 vibrant superfoods that will protect your dog's health for years to come. The food is formulated with kale, blueberries, chia, coconut, and other nutrient-rich ingredients. This blend promotes a healthy skin, coat, and digestion.

Like all Nutro foods, Nutro Ultra Senior uses high-quality ingredients that are sourced from trusted farmers. The formula contains non-GMO ingredients and is free of soy, wheat, corn, chicken by-product meal, and anything artificial.

With Nutro Ultra Senior, you can make your furry companion's mealtime delicious and nutritious!

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain sorghum, whole grain oats, and whole grain brown rice

Calories: 316 kcal per cup

Price: $60.52 for 30-lb bag

14. Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior

Nourish your senior pup from head to tail with Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior. No matter if you have a small or large breed dog, this recipe is sure to cause endless tail-wagging.

This dog food is uniquely formulated for dogs over the age of 7. It's made with high-quality deboned chicken, along with prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other essential vitamins and nutrients.

Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior will give your pup healthy skin, a glowing coat, strong joints, as well as a healthy immune and digestive system.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and pea protein

Calories: 357 kcal per cup

Price: $72.98 for 24-lb bag

15. Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck

Keep your aging furry companion happy and healthy with Halo Senior Dog Holistic Grain Free Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck Recipe. This dog food is made with a combination of whole meats, including cage-free chicken and turkey, along with non-GMO fruit and vegetables. It contains no meat meal or artificial ingredients, making it easy to digest and metabolize.

Halo Senior Dog Holistic Grain Free Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck Recipe also contains other health-boosting compounds, including DHA, fiber, and superfoods such as dried cranberries, carrots, and golden algae.

First five ingredients: Turkey, tapioca, dried sweet potatoes, dried peas, and potato protein

Calories: 396 kcal per cup

Price: $45.99 for 10-lb

16. Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe

Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe is crafted to provide maximum benefits for aging dogs. The best way to care for a senior dog is to feed him high quality kibble that offers the right nutritional levels to support healthy aging.

This formula is made grain-, corn-, and wheat-free. Instead, it's specially formulated with real chicken, peas, lentils, and flaxseed. Other ingredients include probiotics, and omega-3 fatty asides for holistic nutrition.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, peas, pea flour and lentils

Calories: 312 kcal per cup

Price: $42.99 for 25-lb bag

17. Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe

Aging is beautiful. Make the most of your dog's senior years with Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe. This dog food contains ideal protein, fat, and calorie levels to keep your furry companion feeling full and energized without packing on the pounds.

Each recipe is crafted with cage-free chicken, living probiotics, omega fatty acids, and a unique blend of superfoods. Solid Gold Young at Heart supports gut and immune health while keeping your dog young at heart.

Solid Gold Young at Heart is proudly made in the USA and has zero corn, soy, wheat, grain, or artificial preservatives. This highly digestible formula is great for older dogs of all sizes and breeds and is perfect for sensitive stomachs.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and peas

Calories: 340 kcal per cup

Price: $62.99 for 24-lb bag

18. American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe

American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe is a grain-free dry dog food that supports healthy aging. It's made with real chicken, fruits, vegetables, and a targeted blend of nutrients. The antioxidant blend supports immune health while omega fatty acids keep your pup's coat and skin flawless.

To encourage an active lifestyle and mobility, this formula also contains glucosamine and chondroitin. What's unique about American Journey Senior recipe is that it contains coconut oil, which has shown to support brain health and cognition.

This formula contains no corn, soy, wheat, grains, poultry by-product meals, or artificial ingredients such as flavors or preservatives.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Calories: 355 kcal per cup

Price: $49.99 for 24-lb bag

19. Victor Senior Healthy Weight

Victor Senior Healthy Weight is ideal for older dogs that are less active and susceptible to joint issues. This nutrient-dense recipe is made with a multi-protein formula, including beef, chicken, and fish meals.

This dry food is gluten-free and is fortified with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids. Your dog’s skin, coat, and joints are sure to be healthier than ever.

Senior Healthy Weight is made with Victor's proven VPRO Blend, which is an exclusive mix that's specially formulated with superior immune system function, digestibility, and skin and coat health.

First five ingredients: Beef meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain millet, grain sorghum, and chicken fat

Calories: 360 kcal per cup

Price: $62.99 for 40-lb bag

20. Merrick Grain-Free Senior

Most senior dogs thrive on high-protein, grain-free diets. Merrick Grain-Free Senior is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of aging dogs. It's made with deboned chicken, whole foods, and easily digestible carbohydrates for sustained energy.

This dry dog food contains fewer fat and calories along with L-carnitine for weight management and a healthy metabolism. Merrick Grain-Free Senior is also packed with glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health, as well as omega fatty acids for skin and coat health.

Merrick Senior dog food is made in the USA and follows strict FDA guidelines.

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and turkey meal

Calories: 370 kcal per cup

Price: $64.98 for 22-lb bag

21. Eukanuba Senior Large Breed

Looking for amazing food for your large breed senior dog? Eukanuba Senior Large Breed is ideal for aging dogs weighing over 55lbs over the age of seven.

It contains 50% more glucosamine compared to other brands, which means extra joint and mobility support. The recipe is also formulated to support optimal energy levels, a strong immune system, and healthy brain function.

Eukanuba 3D DentaDefense makes this food even better for senior dogs. The unique shape and size of the kibble is scientifically proven to reduce tartar and plaque build-up on the teeth.

First five ingredients: Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, corn, barley, and brewers rice

Calories: 308 kcal per cup

Price: $64.31 for 30-lb bag

22. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Turkey & Potato Recipe Senior

Blue Basics Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Turkey & Potato Recipe Senior is ideal for senior dogs with food sensitivities. This limited-ingredient formula is made with deboned turkey, omega fatty acids, and easily digestible carbohydrates such as peas, potatoes, and pumpkin.

It also features a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to protect your furry pal's skin, coat, joints, and immune system. This dry dog food contains no poultry by-product meals, wheat, soy, corn, or preservatives.

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, oatmeal, brown rice, potatoes, and peas

Calories: 348 kcal per cup

Price: $60.98 for 24-lb bag

23. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe

Is your dog more of a wet-food type of animal? If so, Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe is sure to cause endless drooling and tail wags. This senior dog food is made with the highest quality chicken along with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

It's formulated with vitamins and minerals to keep your aging pup feeling great for many more years. This includes nutrients such as glucosamine and chondroitin for optimal joint health and mobility. It also contains other health-boosting nutrients, including zinc, B vitamins, potassium, and choline.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken broth, chicken liver, carrots, and peas

Calories: 396 kcal per cup

Price: $27.00 for case of twelve 12.5 ounce cans

24. Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe

Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe is a premium dog food designed for mature dogs. The enhanced senior formula is made with fresh, farm-raised chicken along with simple carbohydrates and a gentle fiber blend for healthy digestion.

The recipe offers complete and balanced nutrition, to include naturally sourced glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints and hips. Bil-Jac Senior Select is made in the USA and never contains wheat, gluten meals, fillers, soy, or protein concentrate. It provides only the best ingredients to nourish your aging pooch.

The brand's proprietary Nutri-Lock process extracts moisture from ingredients without compromising on natural fats, nutritional value, or taste.

First five ingredients: Chicken by-products, corn meal, chicken, oatmeal, and dried beet pulp

Calories: 368 kcal per cup

Price: $64.99 for 30-lb bag

25. Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe

Feed your pet delicious, wholesome ingredients with Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe. This dog food is made with real deboned lamb, along with other non-GMO ingredients, including fish oil, dried pumpkin, dried kale, and dried spinach.

It's made with essential nutrients and antioxidants to support your dog's joint health, digestion, and immune system. Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe is a food you can feel good about, as it contains no corn, soy, wheat, or chicken by-product meal.

First five ingredients: Deboned lamb, chicken meal, rice bran, split peas, and brewer’s rice

Calories: 307 kcal per cup

Price: $57.98 for 30-lb bag

Final thoughts

Senior dogs have special nutritional needs, which means that finding the right food is key. Give your furry companion the best life possible by feedingPupper or one of the dozens of other high quality dog foods for older dogs. Make meal-time delicious and nutritious with top notch dog food!