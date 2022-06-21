25 Best Dog Food for Older Dogs

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As your dog gets older, their dietary needs will change. You'll want to make sure that you are feeding them the best food possible to keep them healthy and happy. In this article, we will discuss the 25 best dog foods for older dogs.

We'll provide a list of ingredients to look for, as well as some tips on how to make the switch to a new food. Keep your furry friend healthy and happy with one of these top-rated dog foods!

What age is considered an older dog?

The term "senior dog" is typically used to refer to dogs who are over the age of seven. However, the age at which a dog is considered a senior can vary depending on the breed and size of the dog. Smaller breeds tend to have a longer life expectancy than larger breeds, so they are often considered senior dogs at a later age.

How many times a day should you feed the best dog food for older dogs?

The best dog food for older dogs should be fed two to three times a day. This will help them get the nutrition they need without overfeeding them.

The best way to transition your dog to a senior diet is slowly. Start by mixing their regular food with the senior food. Gradually increase the amount of senior food until they are eating it exclusively.

Should I add a daily multivitamin for dogs to my older dog's diet?

Adding a daily multivitamin to your older dog's diet is a great way to ensure they are getting the nutrients they need. Older dogs often suffer from poor absorption of nutrients, so adding a multivitamin can help them get the nutrition they need.

There are many different brands and formulas of dog vitamins on the market, so be sure to read the label carefully to choose one that is appropriate for your older dog's needs.

What is the best thing to feed an old dog?

This is a question that many pet owners face as their furry friend gets up there in years. While there are a variety of opinions out there, it's important to do some research to figure out what will work best for your senior dog.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing food for an older dog. First, you'll want to make sure that the food is easy for them to digest. Older dogs can sometimes have a harder time digesting food, so it's important to choose a formula that is designed for their needs.

You'll also want to look for a food that is rich in antioxidants and nutrients. These will help support your dog's immune system and keep their energy levels up.

Finally, you'll want to choose a food that is specifically designed for older dogs. These formulas often have lower calories and fat content to help maintain a healthy weight.

To help you find the best food for your senior dog, we've compiled a list of the 25 best dog food for older dogs in 2022 options. We've included a variety of formulas to suit every need, so you're sure to find the perfect food for your furry friend.

Image courtesy Pupper

A poor diet has a similar impact on dogs as it does people. Inadequate diets with imbalanced nutrients, such as carbohydrates, can raise the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

A poor diet has the same unpleasant and sluggish feeling that we get from eating poorly, which means your dog's energy levels may be low. As a result, their appetite grows, setting off a cycle of dissatisfaction and illness.

Fuel is a blend of all-natural substances and grain-free components that are intended to boost general health and performance. Their recipes include grass-fed beef, actual veggies, and meals that contain all natural nutrients with nutritional value.

2. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe is a real food that's complete with chicken, whole grains, garden veggies, and fruit. There are no poultry by-product meals, artificial tastes or preservatives in it.

This recipe is for older dogs with joint discomfort or other aging-related conditions.

3. Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken Meal

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Many pet parents choose Hill's Science Diet for their pets, and the Adult Chicken Meal is ideal for older dogs. It includes high-quality protein to support muscle growth and maintenance while preventing disease.

The fiber in this mix helps to keep your pup regular, while the extra vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants help your dog's immune system function properly.

This food is also gentle on the stomach and has been clinically shown to enhance mobility in only 21 days. If your older dog is overweight, Hill's Science Diet's Senior Dog Food can help them lose weight while still receiving all of their nutrients.

4. Wellness Core Senior

Image courtesy Wellness Core

The Wellness Core Senior Formula is a grain-free food that's comprised of real meat, vegetables, and fruit. It contains no corn, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

This dog food is made with ingredients that are simple to digest and full of nutrients, in order to help your senior pet stay healthy. The high protein content aids in the maintenance of muscular tissue, while the added vitamins and minerals aid in the overall health of your animal.

5. Orijen Senior

Image courtesy Orijen

Orijen Senior is a grain-free food that includes free-range chicken, turkey, and fish. It contains zero corn, soy, or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

This food is made to help older dogs maintain their health by including ingredients that are easy to digest and rich in nutrients. The high protein material aids in the maintenance of muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals promote overall wellbeing.

Orijen Senior is also a fantastic option for overweight older dogs.

6. Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior

Image courtesy Iams

The Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Senior Plus dog food is made with whole grains, vegetables, and fruit and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

This food is made to help older dogs maintain their health by providing nutrients that are easy to digest and loaded with vitamins and minerals. The high protein content aids in the preservation of muscle mass, while the added vitamins and minerals promote overall wellbeing.

7. Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals is a complete, whole-body nutrition. Every pet receives top-notch care from Diamond Naturals, which uses ingredients of exceptional quality. For optimum nutrition and digestive support, each Diamond Naturals dry formulation is supplemented with superfoods and guaranteed probiotics.

Diamond Naturals Senior Dog Chicken, Egg and Oatmeal Formula is designed to match your elderly friend's needs.

Optimal protein and fat levels assist your older dog maintain good body condition, while additional glucosamine and chondroitin help his joints. Probiotics and extra fiber aid in the maintenance of digestion in all types of pets.

8. Nulo Freestyle Grain-Free Senior Dog Food Chicken & Lentils

Image courtesy Nulo

Make sure your older dog is eating a nutritious diet that will keep them healthy and fit for many years.

This older dog food formula includes Glucosamine and Chondroitin to promote hip and joint health, as well as L-Carnitine to help the metabolism of fats in dogs that aren't as active as they used to be.

Old dogs, on the other hand, aren't expected to slow down. With Nulo MedalSeries, they can continue to improve as they get older.

9. Blue Buffalo Freedom Senior Chicken Recipe Grain-Free

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Is your dog sensitive to particular components? Serve him Blue Buffalo's Freedom Adult Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, which is made entirely of real chicken and devoid of any poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy or artificial flavors or preservatives.

Blue also offers LifeSource Bits, which are a blend of selected antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that were chosen by veterinarians and animal nutritionists to boost your dog's general health and wellbeing. Your paw-tner now has something to wag his tail about!

10. Wellness Natural Pet Food Complete Health Senior

Image courtesy Wellness

If you're looking for a high-quality, inexpensive dog food that's both nutritious and tasty, try Blue Buffalo Wilderness. Their line of protein-rich meals is designed to keep your pet healthy and strong while avoiding weight gain.

This is the ideal dog food for old dogs since it includes vitamin A and calcium for eye and dental health, glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints, as well as prebiotics and fiber to encourage digestive enjoyment.

Wellness Complete Health Senior includes omega fatty acids, as well as vitamins and minerals that support your pet's health, such as vitamin C, vitamin D3, folic acid, and vitamin B12. Omega fatty acids keep the skin and coat of your cat or dog healthy.

11. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula

Image courtesy Canidae

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Senior Formula is a chicken-based food with whole grains, veggies, and fruit in it. It has no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Senior dogs can enjoy this diet, which is high in protein and full of nutrients. The high protein content helps to preserve muscular mass, while the additional vitamins and minerals contribute to general health.

Canidae Grain-Free is also an excellent option for older dogs that are struggling to gain weight.

12. Go! Carnivore Senior Formula

Image courtesy Go! Solutions

A high-quality protein diet that's designed to help your older dog grow, maintain his muscular and general health, prevent joint stiffness and pain, maintain a healthy digestive system, and manage age-related diseases.

If your dog likes meat, you should go! Carnivore Senior Formula is a wonderful option. This solution is gluten and grain-free and does not contain any artificial preservatives or by-product meals.

Taurine, a heart and eye health nutrient found in the Go! senior recipe, as well as glucosamine and chondroitin for hip and joint health, are all included.

13. Nutro Ultra Senior

Image courtesy Nutro

Nutro Ultra Senior is a high-quality dog food that boasts of 15 vibrant superfoods to keep your pet healthy for years. The recipe includes kale, blueberries, chia, and coconut among other healthful ingredients. Dogs' skin, coat, and digestive system are improved by this combination.

All of Nutro's Ultra Senior diets, like all Nutro meals, are made with high-quality ingredients obtained from respected suppliers. There are no soy, wheat, corn, chicken by-product meal, or chemical additives in the formula.

You may give your dog's supper a delectable and nutritious Flavor Boost with Nutro Ultra Senior!

14. Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior

Image courtesy Wellness Core

Give your older dog Wellness CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior from head to tail to nourish his entire digestive health. This recipe, whether you have a small or large breed dog, is guaranteed to elicit an untiring amount of tail wagging.

NutriSource CORE is not meant for dogs under the age of 7, unlike most dog foods. It's made with high-quality deboned chicken, prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other vital vitamins and minerals.

The CORE Digestive Health Age Advantage Senior supplement offers the following features: a healthy skin, a gleaming coat, strong joints, and a robust immune and digestive system.

15. Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver & Duck

Image courtesy Halo

Halo Grain-Free Senior Turkey, Turkey Liver, and Duck Meal is a balanced and well-rounded diet for your older dog. This dish contains only whole meat components that are sustainably produced and treated humanely.

There are no grains, gluten, artificial flavors, dyes, or preservatives in Halo's turkey recipe. Turkey is the first ingredient followed by turkey liver and duck meal.

16. Wholehearted Grain Free Senior Chicken Recipe

Image courtesy Whole Hearted

The Wholehearted Grain-Free Senior Chicken Recipe was created with older dogs in mind. Feeding a geriatric dog high-quality kibble that contains the right nutritional ratios for aging well is the easiest approach to keep him healthy.

The manufacturer of this product claims that it is dairy-free, gluten-free, and grain-free. It's made with actual chicken instead of grains, corn, and wheat. Other ingredients include probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids for additional health advantages.

17. Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe

Image courtesy Solid Gold

Aged canines may have a lot of personality and make wonderful friends. Make the most of your dog's golden years with Solid Gold Young at Heart Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach Recipe. This dog food has the ideal protein, fat, and calorie levels to keep your dog happy and active without adding weight.

Solid Gold Young at Heart is a high-quality dog food produced with cage-free chicken, live probiotics, omega fatty acids, and a proprietary blend of superfoods. Solid Gold Young at Heart promotes intestinal and immune health while also keeping your dog young at heart.

The high-quality ingredients used in each bottle provide the unique flavor of this best dog food for older dogs. It's produced in the United States without corn, soy, wheat, grain, or artificial preservatives. This readily digested dinner is ideal for dogs of all sizes and breeds with sensitive stomachs.

18. American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe

Image courtesy American Journey

As your dog approaches his golden years, he may require some assistance in keeping to a proper weight and energy level. The goal of this American Journey Senior Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe is to assist with that.

The active components in the recipe, such as glucosamine and chondroitin, help people live a more active lifestyle and be more mobile. The use of coconut oil in this preparation distinguishes it from other American Journey Senior goods.

19. Victor Senior Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Victor

VICTOR Senior Healthy Weight is a wonderful weight management dog food for older dogs that are less active, as well as adult dogs who need to lose weight.

This multi-nutrient, nutrient-dense senior weight control dog food is designed with L-Carnitine for lean muscle development and adds Glucosamine and Chondroitin to make it appropriate for breeds that are prone to joint health concerns.

20. Merrick Grain-Free Senior

Image courtesy Merrick

The majority of senior dogs benefit from high-protein, grain-free diets. Merrick Grain-Free Senior is a high-protein, grain-free diet that meets the nutritional needs of aging pets. It's chock full of deboned chicken, natural ingredients, and easily digested carbohydrates for long-term vitality.

This dry dog food has less fat and calories than other choices, but it includes L-carnitine, which aids in weight reduction and metabolism. Merrick Grain-Free Senior also has glucosamine and chondroitin to improve joint health, as well as omega fatty acids for skin and coat health.

Merrick understands that dogs demand high-quality nutrition. The Merrick Senior dog food is produced in the United States and adheres to rigorous FDA rules.

21. Eukanuba Senior Large Breed

Image courtesy Eukanuba

Eukanuba Senior Large Breed is a high-protein dry dog food designed for dogs over 50 pounds. To help maintain muscle mass and joint health, this recipe includes animal-based proteins.

Omega fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin are included in the recipe to promote excellent skin and coat health as well as joint support. This dish is also high in fiber to assist maintain a healthy weight and digestive function.

22. Blue Buffalo Basics Skin & Stomach Care Turkey & Potato Recipe Senior

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The best dog food for senior dogs is a great choice for dogs with food allergies. For your older dog, the meal is low-allergen and includes deboned turkey, omega fatty acids, as well as more easily digested carbohydrates.

You'll appreciate the fact that this includes natural ingredients and is lower in allergy risk, but your elderly dog will enjoy the delicious combination of potatoes, peas, pumpkin, and deboned turkey.

Senior dogs should eat a more than normal protein diet to boost their immunity and energy. It's not only jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help your furry companion with skin, coat, joint, and other health concerns.

23. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Is your dog a wet-food connoisseur? If so, Blue Buffalo Homestyle Senior Wet Recipe is guaranteed to cause drooling and tail wagging for days. This senior dog food includes high-quality chicken, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Like all of Blue Buffalo's dog foods, this is designed to help your older pet feel excellent for many years. Two minerals that are required for optimal joint health and mobility are glucosamine and chondroitin.

24. Bil-Jac Senior Select Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe

Image courtesy Bil-Jac

This high-quality dog food is made to appeal to both dogs and their owners. It's a moderate-protein diet that's appropriate for all stages of a dog's life, but it's especially beneficial for senior dogs. Chicken is the first component in this recipe, followed by oatmeal, which is high in fiber.

The first ingredient is oat groats, a type of grain that has been dried to remove the outer covering. It also includes salmon meal as a source of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat. Bil-Jac Senior Select is additionally enhanced with glucosamine and chondroitin to promote joint health.

25. Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Nutro

Nutro Natural Choice Senior Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe is the finest senior dog food on our list. This dry dog food contains real lamb as the first ingredient to help maintain muscle mass and joint health.

This recipe contains whole grains, fruits, and vegetables with fiber and essential nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids are included for healthy skin and coat, as well as glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support. Nutro Natural Choice Senior is also free of artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

What are the signs of old age in dogs?

The first sign of old age in dogs is usually a change in activity level. Your once lively pup may start to spend more time sleeping and less time running and playing. Other early signs of aging in dogs include:

graying or whitening of the coat

changes in eating or drinking habits

weight gain or loss

slowing down on walks

difficulty rising or jumping

increased anxiety or changes in behavior

Dogs age at different rates, depending on their size and breed. For example, small dogs are considered senior citizens at around age 11, while giant breeds may not reach that stage until they’re 15 years old.

Regardless of your dog’s age, it’s important to keep an eye out for these changes and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns. They can help you make sure your furry friend is healthy and comfortable as they age.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your older dog is getting the best possible care. Here are a few tips:

Make sure your dog is getting enough exercise.

Just because they’re not as spry as they used to be doesn’t mean they don’t need to stay active. Regular walks and playtime will help keep them healthy and happy.

Pay attention to their diet.

As dogs age, they may need to switch to a senior formula dog food. These foods are designed to meet the needs of older dogs, including smaller kibble size and easy-to-digest ingredients.

Keep up with their vaccinations.

Older dogs still need to be vaccinated against common diseases like rabies and distemper. Your vet can help you create a vaccination schedule that’s right for your dog.

These are just a few things to keep in mind as your dog starts to age. With a little extra care, you can help them enjoy their golden years to the fullest.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Food for Older Dogs in 2022

Older dogs have different nutritional needs than younger dogs, so it's important to find a food that is tailored to them. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start. We hope that this list of the 25 best dog food for older dogs in 2022 has been helpful to you and your furry friend.