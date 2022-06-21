25 Best Dog Food for English Bulldogs in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

English Bulldogs are an amazing breed. They were traditionally bred to herd cattle. Today, these stocky, gentle companions have become one of the top breeds for families. English Bulldogs are extremely affectionate and low-maintenance. They tend to love to cuddle up on the couch with you as you binge watch your favorite show.

As the owner of an English Bulldog, chances are you know that they don’t do too well in the heat and humidity. You may also be aware that your pup needs routine exercise, as this breed is prone to weight gain.

But do you know whether the food you’re feeding your best pal is providing him with the balanced and complete nutrition he needs? Chances are that your pup could benefit from switching to a higher quality food that’s specially formulated for bulldogs or similar breeds.

Keep reading to learn about 25 of the best dog foods available for English bulldogs. Each of these foods are crafted using high quality ingredients that are not only nutritious, but also taste great. They also provide just the right amount of calories for weight management, a crucial factor for most medium breed dogs.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Calories: N/A

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

When it comes to your English bulldog’s diet, you want to nourish him from the inside out with simple yet powerful ingredients. Give your dog a wholesome meal every day of the week with Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe.

This all-natural grain-free food is loaded with nutrients to keep your dog energized, happy, and at a lowered risk of common health conditions like diabetes, heart problems, and obesity. Pupper Fuel is backed by years of science and is made with ingredients that improve your dog’s vitality and longevity.

Pupper Fuel is made with 13 active ingredients, all of which provide functional support for your dog's health. Chicken is a great source of lean protein that builds muscle and strength. Apples are loaded with vitamin C, fiber, and various antioxidants. The addition of ginger provides gingerol, a compound that offers powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Bulldog Adult

First five ingredients: Brewers rice, oat groats, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, and wheat gluten

Calories:

Price: $94.99 for 30-lb bag

Royal Canin is the only dog food brand to make kibble specifically designed for certain breeds. Their dog food for English Bulldogs is uniquely formulated to provide balanced and complete nutrition for your furry friend.

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Bulldog Adult recipe is made with highly digestible proteins, high quality carbohydrates, and the optimal amount of fiber to support healthy digestion. This means less gas and less stool odor.

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Bulldog Adult is also fortified with nutrients that support skin, coat, bone, and joint health. Each bite delivers omega fatty acids, vitamin E, taurine, and calcium along with other nutrients like B vitamins, niacin, and trace minerals.

3. Merrick Texas Beef and Sweet Potato

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, lamb meal, salmon meal, sweet potatoes, and potatoes

Calories:

Price: $64.98 for 22-lb bag

Treat your canine to a hearty meal for breakfast and dinner with Merrick Texas Beef and Sweet Potato. This natural, grain-free dog food gives your dog the fuel and nutrients he needs to make every day his best day. Each serving is loaded with protein, healthy fats, fiber, and naturally nutritious ingredients.

Merrick Texas Beef and Sweet Potato is enriched with glucosamine and chondroitin to protect and support joint health, along with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids for skin, coat, and heart health. It's also fortified with a blend of B vitamins, folic acid, and health-boosting minerals.

Merrick Texas Beef and Sweet Potato is proudly made in Texas using only the best ingredients. This recipe doesn't contain any poultry ingredients, wheat, soy, corn, or gluten. It's also crafted without any artificial ingredients, including preservatives.

4. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Water buffalo, lamb meal, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free dog food offers a unique flavor profile that your dog is sure to love. This adult kibble is made with roasted bison and roasted venison, providing your dog highly digestible energy so that he's ready for walks, fetch, and every fun activity in between.

Each serving also provides nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, and legumes. These foods are high in antioxidants, fiber, and other essential nutrients that nourish your pup. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free is also made with a blend of omega fatty acids, which work together to support a shiny coat and healthy skin.

Because gut health is so important, this food is enriched with species-specific probiotics. The proprietary strain of K9 probiotics is specially developed for dogs to support digestive and immune health. Every pound of Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free contains 80 million live, active probiotics.

5. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and pea fiber

Price: $55.98 for 30-lb bag

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is specially crafted to support the health and well-being of your four-legged friend. It's made without high fat, high calorie ingredients, which help to keep your bulldog at a healthy weight.

The recipe starts with deboned chicken along with whole grains and fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. Each serving offers health-boosting carrots, cranberries, brown rice, blueberries, peas, and alfalfa. It also contains the brand's exclusive LifeSource Bits, which offer a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support healthy oxidative balance and immune health.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is fortified with all of the nutrients your pal needs, including glucosamine, chondroitin, vitamin A, zinc, and many others.

6. FirstMate Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Chicken Meal with Blueberries Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, Burbank potato, Norkotah potato, chicken fat, and whole blueberries

Price: $87.99 for 28.6-lb bag

Whether you're looking for an everyday food or one that's specially designed for dogs with sensitivities, FirstMate Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Chicken Meal with Blueberries Formula is sure to fit the bill. This veterinarian formulated food is proof that simple ingredients are the best way to nourish and support your dog's needs.

The recipe is formulated with a single meat protein (chicken), along with two types of potatoes and antioxidant rich blueberries. It's fortified with essential nutrients, including calcium for strong bones, vitamin E for skin and coat health, and glucosamine to keep your pup's joints free from aches and pains.

FirstMate Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Chicken Meal with Blueberries Formula is available in both large and small bite kibble, so even the pickiest dog is sure to scarf it down!

7. Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Price: $42.99 for 24-lb bag

Whether your English bulldog needs to shed a few pounds or if you want to better manage his weight, feeding the right diet is key. Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe is specially formulated with clean ingredients that provide the nutrition your dog needs without all of the extra calories.

This food is made with nine simple food ingredients that keep your pup satisfied and nourished. The recipe doesn't contain any grain, wheat, corn, or soy, which means no upset stomach! Instead, it's made with chicken, sweet potatoes, alfalfa meal, and fiber-rich garbanzo beans.

Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe is fortified with all of the nutrients your pup needs, including zinc, B vitamins, biotin, zinc, and thiamine. Added probiotics support your pooch's gut health while also supporting a strong immune system.

8. Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb & Barley Recipe

First five ingredients: Lamb, lamb meal, oatmeal, ground barley, and menhaden fish meal

Price: $69.98 for 30-lb bag

Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb & Barley Recipe combines premium protein and whole grains to deliver your dog a balanced diet that's loaded with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that support a lifetime of health and wellbeing. The recipe is crafted with lamb, menhaden fish meal, flaxseed, tomatoes, peas, and other wholesome ingredients.

This adult dog food is supported by essential nutrients, including glucosamine, taurine, probiotics, omega fatty acids, and antioxidants. These nutrients encourage healthy digestion, a strong immune system, and healthy bones and joints.

Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb & Barley Recipe is developed without meat by-products, GMOs, fillers, or artificial colors or flavors. This means that you can feed your pup with a smile knowing he’s eating wholesome, healthful ingredients.

9. Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Bison meal, peas, pea protein, tapioca, dried egg, and canola oil

Price: $63.14 for 25-lb bag

Give your dog the fuel and nutrients he needs with Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Grain-Free. This all natural food is made with drool-worthy bison and beef, along with a mix of fruits and vegetables that will have your dog counting down the time until his next meal.

Each serving is packed with lean protein, peas, flaxseed, apples, carrots, blueberries, cranberries, and spinach. These ingredients are natural sources of omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Grain-Free is enriched with taurine for heart health along with vitamin C for a strong immune system and vitamin E for skin and coat health. This grain-free food is also fortified with B vitamins, zinc, calcium, vitamin E, and probiotics.

10. Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Green Bean Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and peas

Price: $55.24 for 24-lb bag

Bulldogs aren't known for being the most active dogs, which is why a weight control food is a great option for some. Solid Gold Fit & Fabulous Weight Control Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Green Bean Recipe is specially formulated with a low-fat formula that is still nutritious and delicious.

It's made with a blend of lean protein, functional superfoods, probiotics, and other nutrients that support immune, gut, and joint health. Each serving provides wholesome ingredients like sweet potatoes, green beans, pumpkin, carrots, blueberries, and cranberries.

To ensure your pup is getting all the nutritional support he needs, this Solid Gold formula is fortified with a blend of vitamins and minerals, including choline, zinc, vitamins A, C, and E, and copper.

11. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Recipe

First five ingredients: Wild-caught pacific salmon, oats, whitefish meal, sorghum, and quinoa

Price: $79.99 for 22-lb bag

Take your dog's taste buds to the ocean with each bite of Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Recipe. This all natural food is made with wild Pacific salmon that's caught using sustainable fishing practices. Salmon is naturally rich in omega fatty acids, protein, B vitamins, and potassium.

While some dogs thrive eating grain-free food, it's not the best option for all canines. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Recipe is made with a wholesome blend of ancient grains, including chia seeds, quinoa, millet, and sorghum. These grains are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and other health-boosting nutrients.

Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Recipe is formulated to help your pooch thrive. It doesn't contain any wheat, soy, corn, peas, legumes, potatoes, or meat by-products. It's also free from artificial flavors or preservatives.

12. Life's Abundance All Stage Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, ground brown rice, oat groats, chicken fat, and egg product

Price: $51.97 for 20-lb bag

Whether your bulldog is a puppy or an adult, Life's Abundance All Stage Dog Food is a kibble that you can feed at every stage of your dog's life. This holistically balanced food provides the nutrition that your dog needs to reach and maintain optimal health. It's made with high-quality protein from chicken meal, along with healthy fats and whole grains.

Life's Abundance All Stage Dog Food contains an antioxidant system that supports immunity. The addition of blueberries and guaranteed amounts of vitamin C and vitamin E ensure that your canine has a strong immune system.

This natural food also contains healthy fats, including omega 3 fatty acids, along with whole grains that are rich in B vitamins, fiber, protein, zinc, iron, and other minerals. These ingredients also provide sustained energy to keep your pup going all day long.

13. Artemis Fresh Mix Medium/Large All Life Stages

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey, barley, and brown rice

Price: $59.84 for 28-lb bag

Feed your dog premium kibble with Artemis Fresh Mix Medium/Large All Life Stages. This food is specially formulated to meet the nutrient needs of medium and large breed dogs at all life stages. It's made with a holistic formula that features an optimal balance of protein, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber.

Artemis Fresh Mix Medium/Large All Life Stages provides all of the nutrients your dog needs. It contains a healthy dose of omega fatty acids, which promote skin, coat, and joint health. This natural dog food also contains DHA for brain support, along with carrots, apples, peas, and blueberries that are naturally high in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.

Artemis Fresh Mix Medium/Large All Life Stages is made in small batches to ensure quality in every bite. It's made without wheat, corn, soy, or other low quality ingredients that don't nourish your pup's health.

14. American Journey Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Venison & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned venison, sweet potatoes, peas, chickpeas, and venison meal

Price: $69.99 for 24-lb bag

If your bulldog has a sensitive stomach or itchy skin, you need dog food that's formulated to meet those needs. American Journey Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Venison & Sweet Potato Recipe is made with a single protein source and doesn't contain any of the common allergens like corn, wheat, or soy.

This high quality kibble offers complete and balanced nutrition with a blend of wholesome ingredients. Each bite will leave your pup fulfilled, offering a mixture of venison, peas, sweet potatoes, and flaxseed. The addition of fish oil provides health-boosting omega fatty acids, which protect and nourish your dog's skin and coat.

Aside from omega fatty acids, American Journey Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Venison & Sweet Potato Recipe is also formulated with calcium, niacin, vitamin D3, thiamine, B vitamins, zinc, and other quality nutrients.

15. Orijen Original Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Chicken, turkey, flounder, whole mackerel, and chicken liver

Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag

Bulldogs, like all dog breeds, have a biological need for a diet that's rich in whole animal ingredients. Give your dog the nutrition he needs with Orijen Original Grain-Free. Each bite is loaded with whole prey nutrition, including nutrient-rich meat, organs, cartilage, and bone.

This biologically appropriate food is suitable for all life stages and is crafted with more than 80% animal ingredients from fish and poultry sources. Orijen Original Grain-Free is also made with other whole ingredients, including peas, navy beans, pears, apples, butternut squash, and kelp.

Orijen Original Grain-Free kibble is freeze-dried coated for a burst of raw flavor that your dog is sure to go crazy over. It's also fortified with zinc, vitamin E, probiotics, and even botanical ingredients like juniper berries and rosehips.

16. Diamond Naturals Light Formula

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, whole grain brown rice, oatmeal, cracked pearled barley, and ground white rice

Price: $38.99 for 30-lb bag

If your bulldog is a cuddly couch potato, Diamond Naturals Light Formula is a great food to consider. This light adult dog food is made with fewer calories but doesn't cut corners on flavor or nutrition. Your pup won't even know that he's eating light food!

It's formulated with pasture-raised lamb for quality protein, along with superfoods like pumpkin, chia seed, kale, blueberries, dried kelp, spinach, and others. Diamond Naturals Light Formula is also made with wholesome grains, including grain sorghum, brown rice, and millet.

Diamond Naturals Light Formula is enriched with species-specific probiotics. This healthy bacteria supports healthy digestion as well as a strong immune system. Each serving also contains prebiotics and antioxidants to give your pup a daily boost of wellness.

Diamond Naturals Light Formula is made in the USA and doesn’t contain any low quality ingredients, including soy, wheat, or corn.

17. Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin

First five ingredients: Salmon, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and canola meal

Price: $45.98 for 24-lb bag

Embrace the power of all natural ingredients with Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin. This grain-free kibble is made with easy to digest ingredients that won't cause tummy problems or other issues. Instead, it's formulated with omega-rich salmon, along with nutrient-dense carbs like pumpkin and sweet potato.

Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin is crafted with added vitamins and minerals to make this kibble even better for your pup. The active nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber included in this food support your dog's immune, digestive, and overall well-being.

This food doesn't contain any low-grade ingredients, including artificial flavors, poultry by-product meal, or preservatives. It's made without grain, wheat, corn, or soy, so you can feel extra good knowing that this food protects and nourishes your best friend.

18. Nulo Frontrunner Ancient Grains Chicken, Oats & Turkey Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oats, barley, and brown rice

Price: $62.99 for 25-lb bag

Give your bulldog the nutrition he needs with Nulo Frontrunner Ancient Grains Chicken, Oats & Turkey Recipe. This food is made with animal-based proteins and offers an optimal amount of amino acids and other nutrients to keep your pup strong, healthy, and thriving. Not only is this food good for your dog, he’s sure to love the flavor!

Not only is this kibble made with chicken and other meat-based ingredients, it also contains low-glycemic whole grains like flaxseed and millet, along with whole produce like apples and blueberries. Each of these ingredients are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect your dog's well-being.

Each serving is fortified with nutrients like taurine, copper, zinc, potassium, B vitamins, and vitamin E. With this high quality, grain-powered dog food, you can nourish your canine's mind and body so that you both can enjoy many more years together.

19. Eagle Pack Original Chicken Meal & Pork Meal Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, pork meal, ground brown rice, dehulled barley, and oatmeal

Price: $59.75 for 30-lb bag

Eagle Pack Original Chicken Meal & Pork Meal Formula is formulated to keep your four-legged friend healthy and happy through every stage of his life. This kibble is manufactured in the USA and is formulated with an optimal blend of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates that keep your canine energized and nourished.

This nutrient-rich dog food is made with dual animal proteins from chicken and pork meal, which are flavorful and packed with plenty of muscle-supporting protein. It also contains whole grain and fiber from oatmeal and brown rice, along with peas and flaxseed.

Eagle Pack Original Chicken Meal & Pork Meal Formula is not only delicious, it's fortified with all sorts of vitamins and nutrients to keep your pup feeling his best. Each serving contains ideal levels of glucosamine for joint health, vitamin E for skin and coat health, calcium for strong bones, and taurine for cardiovascular health.

20. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, potatoes, canola meal, peas, and chicken fat

Price: $49.98 for 25-lb bag

Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe offers balanced nutrition in kibble form. This grain-free food is made with high-quality protein and field grown vegetables that are natural sources of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. This adult dog food is formulated to support your dog’s health for years to come.

Each piece of heart-shaped kibble is made with chicken, turkey, potatoes, apples, and carrots. This dry food is also made with flaxseed, which is not only high in fiber, but is a great source of protein, omega fatty acids, and antioxidants.

Aside from healthy ingredients, Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Chicken & Turkey Recipe is fortified with a powerful blend of nutrients. The natural recipe is loaded with glucosamine, chondroitin, biotin, amino acids, vitamin A, and probiotics for optimal digestive and gut health.

21. Halo Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, dried egg product, oatmeal, and pearled barley

Price: $76.99 for 21-lb bag

Treat your pup to a deliciously healthy meal by feeding him Halo Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe. This holistic dog food is made with clean, easy to digest ingredients that nourish your pooch with every bite. This kibble is formulated with responsibly raised chicken, along with other high quality ingredients including chicken liver, oat groats, flaxseed, along with fruits and vegetables like blueberries, sweet potatoes, and peas.

Your dog's skin and coat will be healthier than ever with optimal levels of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. This wholesome kibble is also made with thiamine, zinc, copper, calcium, vitamin E, taurine, and other health-boosting compounds.

Halo Holistic Chicken & Chicken Liver Recipe is only made with natural, non-GMO, sustainable ingredients. It doesn't contain any artificial ingredients or preservatives, which means that you can feed with total confidence.

22. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management Chicken, Lamb & Salmon Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain sorghum, and whole grain barley

Price: $60.52 for 30-lb bag

Since bulldogs aren’t the most active breeds, weight management dog food is a great option to consider for your pup. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management Chicken, Lamb & Salmon Recipe is a protein-rich formula that contains chicken, lamb, and salmon. While it's specially formulated for overweight dogs, this dry kibble doesn't skimp on flavor or nutrition.

In fact, this food is made with a blend of 15 different superfoods, including whole chia seed, dried kale, dried spinach, dried pumpkin, dried apples, dried blueberries, and others. All ingredients are sourced from trusted farmers across the globe and are thoroughly tested for safety and quality purposes.

Feed your dog a wholesome, mouth-watering recipe with Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management Chicken, Lamb & Salmon Recipe. This weight management kibble is made without any GMOs and also doesn't contain any wheat, corn, soy, chicken by-product meal, or peas.

24. Inception Fish Recipe

First five ingredients: Ocean whitefish, catfish meal, oats, millet, and sunflower oil

Price: $57.99 for 27-lb bag

Give your dog the nutrition he needs with Inception Fish Recipe. This dog food is formulated with quality ingredients that you know and can trust. It’s also crafted to meet nutritional levels set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials. This formula is designed to support all life stages for dogs of all sizes and breeds, including English Bulldogs.

Inception Fish Recipe is formulated with animal and fish protein that supports your dog's lean muscle. The combination of whitefish and catfish offers health-boosting nutrients like protein, omega fatty acids, B vitamins, copper, phosphorus, and others. Each serving also contains fiber-rich oats, along with millet, milo, and ground flaxseeds.

Inception Fish Recipe is made without wheat, corn, soy, chicken, or grain. It also doesn't contain low quality fillers, including legumes, potato, and harmful ingredients like artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

25. Now Fresh Grain-Free Turkey, Salmon & Duck Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, potatoes, peas, whole dried egg, and potato flour

Calories:

Price: $84.99 for 22-lb bag

Now Fresh Grain-Free Turkey, Salmon & Duck Recipe is made with a delicious blend of turkey, salmon, and duck. This balanced recipe is made with minimally processed ingredients that help your canine to thrive and be his very best. This complete and wholesome nutrition will keep your pup fit, happy, and healthy.

Each bite is packed with tasty meat, fish, and more than 20 superfoods like carrots, broccoli, sweet potatoes, blueberries, cranberries, and blackberries. This adult dog food is fortified with prebiotics and probiotics to support healthy digestion and immune function. It's also formulated with L-carnitine for heart health and fat burning to keep your English Bulldog in tip-top shape.

Now Fresh Grain-Free Turkey, Salmon & Duck Recipe is made without grains, meat meals, or by-products. It also doesn't contain artificial flavors or preservatives. This adult dog food is ideal for pups with and without food sensitivities.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right dog food for your English bulldog is easier than you may think. With this list of 25 top foods, you’re sure to find one that fulfills your dog’s nutritional needs while also meeting your budget.

Feeding your dog a high quality food made with nourishing ingredients will have a lasting effect on your pup’s health and well-being. The right food can lower the risk of certain health conditions while also extending your dog’s longevity. Who doesn’t want more years with their furry friend?

No matter which food you choose for your bulldog, you can have total confidence that your pup is getting all of the nourishment he needs with every meal he eats.