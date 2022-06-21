25 Best Dog Dental Chews in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs need dental care just like humans do. In fact, dogs can get cavities and other dental problems if their teeth are not taken care of properly. That's why it's important to find the best dog dental chews to keep your furry friend's teeth healthy and clean.

In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best dog dental chews on the market today. We'll also give you a few tips on how to choose the right chew for your dog. So, without further ado, let's get started!

Pupper Halitosis

Greenies Original Regular Natural Dental Dog Treats

Get Naked Grain Free Puppy Health Dental Chew Sticks

GREENIES Aging Care Natural Dog Dental Treats

Blue Buffalo Dental Bones

Whimzees Dental Treat

Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews

PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Original

Purina DentaLife Adult Dental Dog Chew Treats

Virbac Cet Veggiedent Chews

Virbac C.E.T.® Hextra® Premium Oral Hygiene Chews for Dogs

Ark Naturals Dog Brushless Toothpaste Dental Chew

Zuke’s Dental Chew Dog Treats

PawStruck Natural Dental Treats for Dogs

Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Power Chew

Minties VetIQ Dog Dental Bone Treats

Milk-Bone Fresh Breath Brushing Chews Daily Dental Dog Treats

American Kennel Club 20 Count Yogurt And Peanut Butter Dentacare Dog Treats

Grin Dental Soft Chew Supplement For Dogs

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz

Earthbones Dental Chews For Dogs

Nylabone Dental Chew for Moderate Chewers

Dentahex Oral Care Chews Extra Large Dog

Healthy Breeds Komondorok Dental Sticks

Hartz Dentist's Best Dental Chew

When it comes to keeping your dog's teeth clean, there are a lot of options out there. But with so many choices, it can be hard to know which dental chew is right for your pup. That's why we've rounded up the 25 best dog dental chews on the market, so you can find the perfect one for your four-legged friend.

From bones and bully sticks to flavored chews and more, there's sure to be a dental chew on this list that your pup will love. And with options to suit every budget, you're sure to find one that fits your needs as well. So what are you waiting for? Start browsing and find the best dental chew for your dog today!

Bones & Bully Sticks

Bones and bully sticks are some of the most popular choices when it comes to dog dental chews. But there are a few things you should keep in mind before giving your dog either of these options. Bones can splinter and break, which can be dangerous for your pup. And bully sticks can be a choking hazard if they're not chewed properly.

Flavored Dental Chews

If you're looking for a safer option, there are plenty of flavored dental chews on the market that are specifically designed to be safe for dogs. These chews usually contain ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin, which can help to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. And they come in a variety of flavors, so you're sure to find one that your pup will love.

No matter what type of dental chew you choose, it's important to supervise your dog while they're chewing. This will help to ensure that they don't choke on the chew or swallow it whole. And if you have any concerns about the safety of a particular dental chew, be sure to consult with your veterinarian before giving it to your dog.

How do I choose the best dog dental chews?

When choosing the best dental chew for your dog, it is important to keep a few factors in mind. The first is the size of your dog. Smaller dogs will need a smaller dental chew, while larger dogs will need a larger one.

The second factor to consider is the hardness of the chew. Harder chews are better for dogs who are teething or have dental problems, while softer chews are better for older dogs.

The third factor to consider is the flavor of the chew. Most dogs prefer meaty flavors, but some may prefer fruity or sweet flavors. Choose a flavor that your dog will enjoy.

Finally, consider the price of the chew. Dental chews can range in price from a few dollars to over $100. Choose a chew that fits your budget.

With these factors in mind, you should be able to find the best dental chew for your dog.

Why do some dogs need the best dental chews?

The answer is simple. Just like us, our dogs can get tartar buildup and gingivitis if we don’t take care of their teeth. And one of the best ways to do that is by giving them dental chews.

Dental chews are basically dog treats that are designed to clean your dog’s teeth and gums as they chew. And the best part is, most dogs love them!

Some dogs can only have specific types of dog dental chews while others can have just about any option. You'll notice below that we laid out the 25 best dental chews in 2022 in more detail to help you determine which option is going to be most useful and safe for your dog.

Image courtesy Pupper

The reasons for bad breath in dogs are frequently ignored by dog owners. They believe that foul breath isn't a problem, but it may be an indication of a medical condition. It's usually because to poor oral hygiene and an unhealthy gut.

This Fresh Breath Soft Chew is formulated to address this issue in both the near and long term. To assist with immediate smelly breath, they utilize all-natural ingredients including kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and more. They also give your dog's digestive system a boost by using probiotics.

2. Greenies Original Regular Natural Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Greenies

These best dog dental chews are available in a variety of pack sizes and variations for different dogs, including teenie, petite, regular, and enormous. Chicken, mint, and blueberry flavors are also accessible, as well as low-calorie and grain-free alternatives.

At one end is a bone-like form, while the toothbrush head on the other. They are simple to chew and digest, and they include natural, healthful components. They also have a distinct texture that scrapes plaque off teeth and tartar down to the gumline and refreshes breath.

3. Get Naked Grain Free Puppy Health Dental Chew Sticks

Image courtesy Get Naked

Get Naked's dental chews are designed for puppies. They're appropriate for dogs weighing over 8 pounds and come in a package of 18 chews. They're soft enough to massage developing teeth, but durable enough to keep them clean while soothing teething discomfort.

The chews also include omega-3 and 6 fatty acids for brain development, as well as calcium for strong teeth and skeletal growth. They're free of corn, wheat, and soy, as well as being manufactured in the United States. It's an Amazon Choice item with lots of positive comments.

4. GREENIES Aging Care Natural Dog Dental Treats

Image courtesy Greenies

These dental chews from GREENIES are intended for senior dogs. They come in a package of 12 and are soft, so they won't damage aging teeth. The texture is designed to reduce plaque and tartar buildup, as well as freshen breath.

They're also easy to digest, as they're made with natural ingredients including wheat flour, dried cane syrup, glycerin, and more. As with the other GREENIES dental chews, they're made in the United States.

If you have an older dog, it's important to get them dental chews that are soft enough not to damage their teeth. These Greenies Aging Care Natural Dog Dental Treats are perfect for that.

5. Blue Buffalo Dental Bones

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

These dental bones from Blue Buffalo come in a package of 12 and are designed for small dogs weighing up to 15 pounds. They have a bone-like shape that's easy to chew and helps remove plaque and tartar.

They're made with natural ingredients including whole wheat flour, chicken meal, glycerin, and more. Plus, they're free of corn, soy, and artificial flavors. These dental bones are also made in the United States.

6. Whimzees Dental Treat

Image courtesy Whimzees

These dental treats from Whimzees come in a package of 24 and are designed for all dog sizes. They have a unique shape that helps remove plaque and tartar while massaging gums.

They're made with natural ingredients including potatoes, vegetable glycerin, pea flour, and more. Plus, they're free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. These dental treats are also made in the United States.

If you're looking for a dental chew that's designed for all dog sizes, then these Whimzees Dental Treats are a great option.

7. Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews

Image courtesy OraVet

These dental chews from Oravet come in a package of 14 and are designed for small dogs. They have a bone-like shape that's easy to chew and helps remove plaque and tartar.

They're made with natural ingredients including chicken, glycerin, dried potatoes, and more. Plus, they're free of corn, soy, and artificial flavors. These dental chews are also made in the United States.

These Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews are perfect for small dogs who need a little help with their oral hygiene.

8. PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Original

Image courtesy Dentastix

The Pedigree Dentastix are one of the most popular dental chew products on the market. The deep-ridged "triple action" X-shaped chews have been proved clinically to lower plaque accumulation by 60% and tartar accumulation by 80%.

This product is recommended by veterinarians all around the world. They come in small, medium, and large sizes and are available in a variety of quantities from seven to 100+.

Although they are high in protein, low in fat, and contain no sugar or carbohydrates, some puppy owners warn that they aren't for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

9. Purina DentaLife Adult Dental Dog Chew Treats

Image courtesy Purina

Purina's chicken-flavor ridged chews have been clinically proven to reduce plaque and tartar buildup by up to 57 percent. The unique shape includes 8 ridges and a porous texture for cleaning hard-to-reach regions of the mouth.

Chews are available in a variety of pack quantities, from 9 to 40 chews, and they're free of additives and flavors. They come in different sizes for various breeds of dogs, such as toy breed, small-medium, and large.

10. Virbac Cet Veggiedent Chews

Image courtesy Virbac

Z-shapes are designed for simplicity in holding and accessing the back of the mouth, making these chews from animal health firm Virbac ideal for little hands. They're free of wheat and dairy products, as well as meats from animals.

They're available in bags of 15 chews and can be purchased for small, tiny, medium, and huge dogs. The chew toys have a natural vegetable taste, according to reviews.

11. Virbac C.E.T.® Hextra® Premium Oral Hygiene Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Virbac

Virbac's chews come in 90-count packs and are available in four sizes: tiny, medium, large, and extra-large. They contain chewy rawhide with chlorhexidine, an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic that is the most effective chemical of its kind for oral health.

Giving your dog's teeth a thorough cleaning once or twice a week is the best way to keep them healthy and clean. Through chewing, this daily dental care helps to reduce plaque and tartar build-up. To be more successful, give your dog one chew each day to prevent oral issues.

12. Ark Naturals Dog Brushless Toothpaste Dental Chew

Image courtesy Ark Naturals

These chews from Ark Naturals help reduce tartar and plaque buildup, as well as freshen your dog's breath. The package contains 30 chews, which is a one-month supply for one dog.

The toothpaste is made with natural ingredients including baking soda, enzymes, and essential oils. It's also wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free.

13. Zuke’s Dental Chew Dog Treats

Image courtesy Zuke’s

Zuke's chews are made with all-natural, whole ingredients and are devoid of corn, wheat, soy, and other artificial additives. They're available in packs of 18 small bones for tiny dogs, 8 regular bones for medium-sized dogs, and 6 massive bones for bigger dogs.

They're also available in apple and carrot flavors, which help to cleanse your teeth and deodorize your breath. It's a Amazon's Choice item that has received positive reviews from pet owners.

14. PawStruck Natural Dental Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy PawStruck

PawStruck's dental chews are made with all-natural ingredients and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. They're available in three sizes: small (for dogs under 30 pounds), medium (for dogs 30-60 pounds), and large (for dogs over 60 pounds).

The package contains 24 chews, which is a one-month supply for one dog. These chews are also available in a 60-count package, which is a three-month supply for one dog.

15. Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Power Chew

Image courtesy Amazon

Powerful chewers require powerful chew toys! Power Chew Dura Chew Dental Dinosaur satisfies your dog's prehistoric urge to gnash with delicious chicken flavor. As a result, your pooch's teeth and mouth will be healthier.

The rounded nubs and bristles that develop during chewing aid in the removal of plaque and tartar. It's proudly produced in the United States!

16. Minties VetIQ Dog Dental Bone Treats

Image courtesy Minties

VeterIQ Minties Dental Medium/Large Dog Treats will freshen your dog's breath and make it kissably fresh.

Each healthy chewy is packed with three triple-action ingredients that clean your dog's teeth, provide fresh breath, and reduce plaque and tartar. Each piece includes five natural breath fresheners to create a minty scent and aid in the breakdown of odor-causing molecules in his stomach.

They're also gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free, artificial flavor-free and animal by-product-free, making them ideal for pups with allergies to other components.

17. Milk-Bone Fresh Breath Brushing Chews Daily Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milk Bone

Milk-Bone Brushing Chews are the perfect way to give your dog's teeth a daily cleaning. These bone-shaped chews are made with 12 essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium for strong teeth and bones.

The patented dental nubs help clean teeth and freshen breath as your dog chews. They're also highly digestible and have a great taste that dogs love.

18. American Kennel Club 20 Count Yogurt And Peanut Butter Dentacare Dog Treats

Image courtesy American Kennel Club

American Kennel Club's Dentacare Dog Treats are a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. These bone-shaped chews are made with yogurt, peanut butter, and other natural ingredients.

They help remove plaque and tartar while freshening your dog's breath. The package contains 20 treats, which is a one-month supply for one dog.

19. Grin Dental Soft Chew Supplement For Dogs

Image courtesy inClover Research

Grin is the one-stop shop for both dental and behavioral concerns in your dog. Grin uses scientifically based ingredients that are proven to work, resulting in naturally healthy gums, fresh breath, and a brighter smile.

Grin's delicious taste is popular among dogs, and you will appreciate giving him a scientifically shown antioxidant to assist his dental health! He won't just be smiling; he'll be GRINNING!

20. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz

Image courtesy Chewy

With each chew of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz Dog Treats, you can help your buddy's teeth gleam like new. These flavorful dental chews are formulated to aid in the reduction of tooth tartar buildup in dogs.

These best dog Dental Chews are specifically designed to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy, as well as being high in protein and long-lasting. The Veterinary Oral Health Council's Seal of Acceptance is on these doggie dental treats, which helps to minimize tartar buildup.

They're built to clean your teeth while also freshening the breath of your dog or cat.

21. Earthbones Dental Chews For Dogs

Image courtesy Earthbones

The highest quality components are used in Earthbones to produce a chew that is truly exceptional in cleaning teeth.

One Earthbone a day is all it takes to give your dog’s mouth the moisture, lubrication, and protection they need to keep it healthy.

22. Nylabone Dental Chew for Moderate Chewers

Image courtesy Nylabone

The Nylabone Dental Chew is a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. These bone-shaped chews are made with yogurt, peanut butter, and other natural ingredients.

They help remove plaque and tartar while freshening your dog's breath. The package contains 20 treats, which is a one-month supply for one dog.

23. Dentahex Oral Care Chews Extra Large Dog

Image courtesy Dentahex

Vetoquinol Dentahex Oral Care X-Large Breeds Dental Dog Treats are a great way to help keep your dog's teeth healthy.

These chews include chlorhexadine gluconate, an ingredient that aids in plaque and tartar control, in addition to the natural abrasive action of beef hide. Chews can assist keep your pet's teeth clean between brushings.

Keep your dog's smile bright and healthy with a toothbrush! A grin is the most common expression of pleasure, so keep it on his face!

24. Healthy Breeds Komondorok Dental Sticks

Image courtesy Healthy Breeds

Healthy Breeds Large Dental Sticks are a healthy alternative to commercial dog dental chews. Our triple enzyme formula aids in the control of plaque, tartar buildup, and breath freshening.

Chicken liver-flavored sticks are simple to digest, low in calories, and free of grains and soy.

25. Hartz Dentist's Best Dental Chew

Image courtesy Hartz

With Hartz Dentist's Best Bacon Flavored Dental Dog Treats, you can keep your pooch's teeth clean and healthy.

These chews are made with DentaShield technology, which uses pressure to massage your dog's gum while removing plaque and tartar buildup. They're shaped to be held by your buddy and have a bacon flavor to please his palate.

Hartz Dentist's Best Bacon Flavored Dental Treats satisfy your dog's natural desire to chew while providing a delicious treat that will keep him occupied for hours. Hartz Dentist's Best Bacon Flavored Dental Treats are made with bacon and provide dental care while keeping your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

What are some other ways to keep my dog's mouth clean?

In addition to dental chews, there are a few other ways you can help keep your dog's mouth clean and healthy. Regular brushing with doggy toothpaste is always a good idea.

You can also give your dog raw bones or meaty marrow bones to chew on, which will help scrape away plaque and tartar buildup. And last but not least, feeding your dog a high quality diet full of whole, fresh ingredients will also help keep their teeth and gums healthy.

Do they make toothpaste for dogs?

Yes, there are plenty of doggy toothpastes on the market! Most contain baking soda, which helps to freshen breath and gently scrub away plaque.

Some even contain enzymes that help break down tartar and plaque. Always look for a toothpaste that is specifically made for dogs, as human toothpaste can be too abrasive for their delicate gums.

What is the best way to brush my dog's teeth?

The best way to brush your dog's teeth is to use a soft-bristled toothbrush (or a finger toothbrush) and doggy toothpaste. Gently lift their lips and brush the bristles along the gumline in a circular motion.

Be sure to brush the front, back, and tops of their teeth. You should brush your dog's teeth at least once a week, but daily brushing is even better!

What are some signs that my dog may have dental problems?

Some signs that your dog may have dental problems include bad breath, excessive drooling, pawing at their mouth, and difficulty eating. If you notice any of these signs, be sure to take them to the vet for a checkup.

Regular dental checkups (at least once a year) are also a good idea, as your vet can spot problems early on and prevent them from becoming more serious.

What are the benefits of dental chews for dogs?

Dental chews have many benefits for dogs including reducing tartar and plaque buildup, freshening breath, and massaging gums. They can also help to redirect destructive chewing habits, provide mental stimulation, and are a healthy alternative to rawhide.

When choosing a dental chew for your dog, it's important to consider your pet's size, age, chewing habits, and any potential allergies. Smaller dogs and puppies will need a softer chew, while older dogs and those with dental issues may prefer a harder chew.

Can dental chews upset my dog's stomach?

The answer to this question depends on your dog's individual digestive system. Some dogs may be more sensitive than others and may experience an upset stomach after eating dental chews.

If your dog experiences any digestive issues after eating dental chews, such as vomiting, diarrhea, or excessive gas, then it is likely that the chews are causing an upset stomach. If this is the case, you should discontinue use of the dental chews and consult with your veterinarian.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Dental Chews in 2022

Dental chews are a great way to keep your dog's teeth healthy and can provide many other benefits as well. When choosing a dental chew for your dog, it's important to consider the size, age, chewing habits, and any allergies of your pet.

There are a variety of dental chews available on the market, so there is sure to be one that is perfect for your furry friend.