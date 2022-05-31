25 Best Dog Calming Treats in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Like people, dogs also suffer from anxiety. Traveling, fireworks, thunderstorms, new environments, and separation can all cause your pup to become stressed and nervous. As a pet owner, there's no worse feeling than being unable to calm your dog and to make them feel safe. When your pet feels anxious and scared, you feel the same way!

The good news is that there are all sorts of solutions for canine anxiety, including delicious treats. Dog calming treats are designed to regulate your dog's natural response to discomfort and fear. If you know that an anxiety-triggering event is coming, giving your dog calming treats can reduce the impact of his fight, flight, or freeze response.

Keep reading to learn about 25 of the best dog calming treats available in 2022 to keep your dog relaxed, even in a high-stress situation.

Why managing your dog’s stress is so important

A stressed dog is an unhappy one, and as a pet owner, you want to give your furry companion the best life possible. But let’s face it - life can be stressful for us and our pets. When your dog is in a constant state of stress, it has a lasting impact on his health and mental wellbeing.

When a dog is stressed, his heart rate and blood pressure increases, energy is diverted to the muscles, and his appetite is suppressed. A stressed pup is more likely to engage in compulsive behaviors, including eating non-food items and destructive chewing.

Can my dog benefit from calming treats?

A study conducted in 2020 found that more than72% of dogs showed at least one anxiety-related behavior. These behaviors can be caused by all sorts of things, including genetic disorders, traumatic experiences, or even just a change in routine.

So how do you know if your dog is anxious or scared? One of the key things to look at is your dog's body language. Telltale signs that your dog is stressed or fearful include:

● A tucked tail

● Flattened ears

● Shivering

● Drooling

● Yawning

● Whining

● Pacing and panting

● Urination/defecation

If you know that your dog will face a stress-inducing event or environment, it’s best to give him a calming treat at least 30 minutes ahead of time. Dog calming treats can also be used during a stressful experience, though the effects may take a little longer.

How to choose dog calming treats

There’s no shortage of dog calming treats on the market today. No matter if your dog is afraid of thunderstorms or suffers from separation anxiety, what’s important is that you find a treat that works best for the both of you.

Before buying dog calming treats, there are several factors to consider. First, look at the ingredients list. Make sure that the treats you buy contain at least one well-known calming compound. Some of the best relaxation-promoting ingredients include:

● L-theanine

● Chamomile

● Lemon balm

● Passionflower

● Tryptophan

● Valerian root

● Melatonin

When reviewing the ingredients, make note of any sensitivities that your dog may have. For example, some calming treats are grain-free while others are not. Find a product that meets your dog’s dietary needs while also helping to keep him calm.

After reviewing the ingredients, consider the type of treat. Calming treats are available in soft chews, hard biscuits, bones, and even powders that can be sprinkled on your dog’s food. For older dogs, softer chews may be better. Young dogs or chewers are more likely to prefer bones or biscuits.

Last, consider the price per treat. You want to get a good deal but at the same time you don’t want to spend money on treats that don’t provide the expected results. Read reviews from past customers to get an idea of the quality and efficacy of a treat before purchasing.

Top 25 dog calming treats

Pupper Membrane is specially formulated to keep your dog calm and at ease, even during the most stressful situations. Just give your pooch one of these chewy treats and suddenly thunderstorms and new environments will no longer be stress-inducing!

These calming soft chews soothe stress using organic and natural herbs, including passionflower, lemon balm, ashwagandha, and chamomile. The beef and oat flavor is nothing short of delicious, so your pup is sure to love these chews.

Pupper Membrane calming chews are backed by science and are formulated using the highest quality ingredients to ensure maximum absorption and effectiveness.

Active ingredients: L-theanine, magnesium citrate, chamomile, ashwagandha, lemon balm, passionflower, tryptophan, valerian root, and melatonin

Price: $49.99 for 30 soft chews

2. Zesty Paws Calming Bites

Zesty Paws is a well-known name in the pet supplement industry. The brand's Calming Bites are formulated to promote calmness, composure, and relaxation. Each peanut butter flavored bite helps to keep your dog at ease by reducing nervousness, stress, and hyperactivity.

Zesty Paws Calming bites contain a unique combination of Suntheanine, Sensoril, and ashwagandha along with valerian root, organic passionflower, and L-tryptophan.

Suntheanine is a clinically studied premium form of L-theanine, which has shown to promote calmness and relaxation. Other ingredients work to keep your focus focused and calm.

Active ingredients: Hemp seed, chamomile, and L-theanine

Price: $29.97 for 90 bites

3. NaturVet Quiet Moments

NaturVet Quiet Moments soft chews offer a unique blend of chamomile, thiamine, and L-tryptophan to reduce stress and tension. The addition of ginger makes these calming treats perfect for dogs who have anxiety when traveling, as it supports sensitive and upset stomachs.

So, whether there's a thunderstorm brewing or your pup is dreading a trip to the groomer, NaturVet Quiet Moments provide a gentle sense of relaxation so that everyone can be stress- and tension-free.

Active ingredients: Chamomile, thiamine mononitrate, passion flower, ginger, L-tryptophan, and melatonin

Price: $24.99 for 180 chews

4. VetIQ Calming Soft Chews

VetIQ Calming Soft Chews are delicious and safe treats that keep your dog calm and happy. The combination of ingredients, to include chamomile and theanine, promote relaxation during the most stressful situations. These treats are also great for calming a hyper dog who just won't seem to settle!

The hickory smoke flavor is sure to have your dog's tail wagging. VetIQ Calming Soft Chews contain no wheat, corn, or soy and are safe for any dog 5 lbs. or over.

Active ingredients: Chamomile, thiamine mononitrate, L-tryptophan, theanine, and lavender

Price: $13.99 for 90 soft chews

5. Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming Chews

Calm your dog and encourage all-day relaxation with Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming Chews. Each drool-worthy chew contains just three highly effective ingredients that provide stress relief and balanced behaviors.

The best part is that these ingredients work naturally, so your dog won't be drowsy or have a totally different personality! Pet Naturals of Vermont Calming Chews are great for high-stress times, such as a trip to the vet or an impending thunderstorm.

These chews can also be given on a daily basis to support cognition and to manage everyday stress, thanks to the colostrum calming complex.

Active ingredients: Thiamine, C3 Colostrum calming complex, and L-theanine

Price: $18.00 for 160 chews

6. Vet’s Best Comfort Calm Soft Chews

No one likes a stressed or anxious dog! Vet’s Best Comfort Calm Soft Chews work to promote calm and balance in hyper and nervous dogs. These vet-formulated chews are made with a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients which provide non-drowsy relaxation.

The unique OptiLife3 formula provides prebiotics and antioxidants to keep your dog's digestive and immune systems functioning as they should. This formula also reduces the effects of everyday environmental stress.

Active ingredients: L-tryptophan, ocean kelp (Ascophyllum Nodosum), ginger root powder, valerian root powder, thiamine HCI, and chamomile

Price: $27.59 for 90 soft chews

7. Purina ProPlan Calming Care

Unlike other calming products on this list, Purina ProPlan Calming Care uses a single ingredient to promote calm behavior. This supplement uses a probiotic strain BL999, which has shown to support dogs with anxious behaviors, to include jumping, pacing, excessive barking or whining, and spinning.

Whether your dog suffers from separation anxiety or stress from loud noises, Purina ProPlan Calming Care helps to promote calmness and a positive emotional state.

The liver flavored powder can be sprinkled on your pooch's food to make mealtime amazing.

Active ingredients: Bifidobacterium longum BL999 1x109 CFU

Price: $49.99 for 45 sachets

8. The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews

The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews are perfect for daily life stressors. These calming treats are formulated to provide peaceful moments for you and your canine. Each soft treat contains 15 mg of CBD and other calming ingredients such as acetyl-L carnitine, ginger root, melatonin, and chamomile.

Together these ingredients promote relaxation and calm without making your dog drowsy. Relax & Roll Soft Chews also contain a blend of antioxidant rich compounds to minimize stress and keep inflammation at bay.

These chews are available in two yummy flavors: bacon and peanut butter.

Active ingredients: Acetyl L-carnitine, chamomile, ginger root, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, melatonin, organic flaxseed powder, organic turmeric, willow bark, and cannabidiol

Price: $49 for 60 soft chews

9. Dr. Harvey’s Relax Stress & Anxiety Supplement

Looking for an herbal and botanical product to keep your pup calm? Dr. Harvey’s Relax Stress & Anxiety Supplement is a great option. This powdered formula contains a gentle yet effective blend of herbs that promote a sense of calm and relaxation while also curbing destructive behavior.

Simply sprinkle the powder on your pet's food and wait for the magic to happen! Dr. Harvey’s Relax Stress & Anxiety Supplement can be used daily to keep your pup stress-free.

Active ingredients: Alfalfa, kelp, flaxseed, brewer’s yeast, lecithin granules, spirulina, garlic, rose hips, red clover, kava kava, hops, chamomile, catnip leaf, damiana, lobelia, passionflower, valerian root, rosemary leaf, and skullcap

Price: $19.95 for 7 oz. jar

10. PetHonesty Advanced Calming Hemp + Treats for Dogs

PetHonesty’s Calming Hemp Chews make vet visits, car rides, thunderstorms, and other stressful situations less traumatizing for your dog. These tasty chicken flavored calming chews use all natural, organic ingredients to soothe an anxious dog.

With these hemp chews, your furry friend will be calm and happy, even in the most stressful situations. When used regularly, PetHonesty’s Calming Hemp Chews greatly reduce nervousness, hyperactivity, and environmental stressors.

Active ingredients: Valerian root, organic chamomile, organic hemp seed powder, organic passionflower, organic hemp seed oil, organic ginger root, and L-tryptophan

Price: $26.99 for 90 chews

11. Green Gruff Relax Calming Plus CBD

Does your dog shake or pant due to nervousness or anxiety? If so, give your dog a wag-worthy Green Gruff Relax Calming Plus CBD soft chew. These calming treats promote the natural production of serotonin and melatonin, two compounds that work to reduce stress in the body.

Green Gruff Relax Calming Plus CBD is made using all-natural ingredients and contains no corn, soy, or wheat. Each coconut pumpkin flavored chew is sure to send your dog to cloud nine!

Active ingredients: Organic hemp protein, organic cricket protein, organic flaxseed, organic hemp seed oil, organic chamomile, organic valerian root, L-tryptophan, and full spectrum hemp extract

Price: $44.99 for 90 chews

12. Pawfy Calming

Pawfy Calming chews help your pup to live a happier, stress-free life without the awful side effects from prescription treatments for anxiety. These drool-worthy turkey flavored chews balance stress, tension, and anxiety so that you and your pup can live your best lives together!

Each chew contains natural stress-reducing compounds to ease stress, anxiety, and even anger. Pawfy Calming chews also ease upset stomachs and contain a natural muscle relaxant to keep your dog from tensing up in uneasy situations.

Active ingredients: Chamomile flower powder, passionflower powder, ginger root powder, L-tryptophan, and natural chicken flavors

Price: $35.00 for 45 chews

13. True Leaf Calming Chews

Eliminate your pooch's stress with the power of hemp and other natural ingredients. True Leaf Calming Chews are a functional snack that supports your dog's mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing throughout the day.

These chews can be given as a daily treat or when a stressful situation is anticipated. True Leaf Calming Chews are made in the U.S. using only the finest ingredients, to include herbs, amino acids, and omega-3 fatty acids to support nerve function and brain activity.

Active ingredients: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed powder, L-theanine, lemon balm, and chamomile extract

Price: $9.99 for 90 g of hemp seed, $17.99 for 200 g of hemp seed, and $39.99 for 600 g of hemp seed

14. VetriScience Composure

VetriScience Composure are fast-acting calming treats that make any stressful situation a-okay. These drool-worthy bacon flavored treats promote calmness in dogs who are stressed, anxious, or scared. These treats work within 30 minutes and effects can last for up to four hours.

VetriScience Composure's unique formula contains extensively researched compounds that minimize stress without any harmful side effects. Ingredients work synergistically to promote a relaxed state of mind and balanced behavior.

Active ingredients: Thiamine, Colostrum Calming Complex Biopeptide Blend, and L-theanine

Price: $21.99 for 45 chews

15. This Dog’s Life Bye Bye Pup Worries Calming Chews

This Dog’s Life Bye Bye Pup Worries Calming Chews eases all kinds of stress. Whether your pup gets stressed out by thunderstorms or fireworks, or simply has a nervous personality, these yummy calming treats are sure to help.

Each calming chew contains a powerful blend of all-natural, vet-formulated ingredients that have shown to ease stress and anxiety while promoting relaxation. Bye Bye Pup Worries Calming Chews reduce aggression while boosting serotonin levels.

When fed regularly, they not only promote a calm temperament, but also help with destructive behavior and hyperactivity.

Active ingredients: Lemon balm, thiamine, L-theanine, and L-tryptophan

Price: $35.00 for 80 chews

16. Zesty Paws Hemp Elements Calming OraStix

With Zesty Paws Hemp Elements Calming OraStix, your pup can chew his way to a calmer, more relaxed mood. The best part is that these chews are formulated with a blend of ingredients that protect your pup’s teeth and gums.

Your pup deserves to be able to kick back and enjoy every hour of every day. When stress starts creeping in, you can keep your pooch calm and at peace with Zesty Paws Hemp Elements Calming OraStix.

Active ingredients: Hemp seed powder, Healthy Gum & Teeth Proprietary Blend (kelp, peppermint oil, rosemary extract), chamomile, valerian root, L-theanine (Suntheanine), magnesium citrate, taurine and melatonin

Price: $22.97 for 25 oz. bag

17. Shameless Pets Turk It Easy Calming Chews

From motion sickness to loud noises to separation-anxiety, chances are that your pup faces stimuli that leads to stress and anxiety. With Shameless Pets Turk It Easy Calming Chews, you can encourage natural calmness and anxiety-relief with this blend of all-natural ingredients. These turkey and sweet potato chews not only keep your pup calm, but they also reduce aggressive behavior and hyperactive tendencies.

The combination of ginger and turkey aids in digestion, helping to settle your nervous pup from the inside out. Shameless Pets Turk It Easy Calming Chews contain no corn, soy, or grain and use responsibly sourced ingredients to reduce food waste.

Active ingredients: Hemp seed powder, thiamine, chamomile, valerian root, Passionflower, Suntheanine (L-theanine)

Price: $17.99 for 90 soft chews

18. Phelps Wellness Keep Calm & Canine On

Looking for something to help your high-strung pup chill out and relax? Phelps Wellness Keep Calm & Canine On chews are perfect for unsettled dogs. The relaxing formula takes the edge off your dog's stress and anxiety so that he can best enjoy his days.

Each chicken-flavored chew is made with antibiotic-free chicken along with stress reducing ingredients such as passionflower, chamomile, and L-theanine. With Phelps Wellness Keep Calm & Canine On, relaxation has never tasted so good!

Active ingredients: Chamomile, passionflower, and theanine

Price: $9.99 for 4.5 oz bag

19. ThunderWunders Calming Dog Chews

From the makers of the Thundershirt, relaxation now comes in a delicious bite-sized treat with ThunderWunders Dog Calming Chews. These vet-recommended treats contain powerful ingredients that promote relaxation and rest so that your pup can spend less time worrying and struggling.

ThunderWunders work great in every stressful situation that you can imagine, including traveling, fireworks, grooming, vet visits, thunderstorms, and more. For best results, give your dog the recommended amount of treats about 30 minutes before a stressful event.

Active ingredients: Chamomile, ginger, thiamine, passionflower, L-tryptophan, and melatonin

Price: $17.99 for 60 soft chews

20. PawCBD Turkey Calming Chews

Ease your furry pal's stress and worries with PawCBD Turkey Calming Chews. These pup-approved calming treats are made with a veterinarian approved formula that contains broad spectrum CBD derived from USA grown hemp. Each turkey-flavored soft chew is infused with natural soothing ingredients to help your pup chill out.

PawCBD Turkey Calming Chews are also great to use to complement your dog's wellness routine. CBD has shown to offer all sorts of health benefits, to include pain relief and lower levels of inflammation.

Active ingredients: Hemp extract, chamomile flower, passionflower, ginger root, L-tryptophan, and flaxseed

Price: $29.99 for 30 150 mg chews, $39.99 for 30 300 mg chews, or $69.99 for 600 mg chews

21. Finn Calming Aid

Finn Calming Aid is like a chill pill for your pooch but in a tasty beef liver-flavored soft chew. These calming dog treats are vet-endorsed and are made with a formula of organic, all-natural herbs to curb stress and hyperactivity.

Finn Calming Aid is proudly made in the USA. These chews are packaged in a plastic-free tin canister that is recyclable and BPA free. Finn is certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), which means that you can give these calming treats to your pup with total confidence.

Active ingredients: Organic passionflower, L-tryptophan, valerian root, organic ginger root, L-theanine, organic chamomile, and melatonin

Price: $49 for 90 soft chews

22. Nutramax Solliquin Soft Chews Calming Supplement

Solliquin soft chews contain a patented blend of ingredients that are effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Whether your dog gets nervous on car rides or has severe separation anxiety, this supplement helps your dog to best deal with daily stress.

This behavioral health supplement supports balanced behavior and relaxation so that you and your pup can make the most of each day. The soft tasty chews are safe for daily use or when a stressful experience is expected to occur.

Active ingredients: L-theanine, magnolia extract, philodendron extract, and whey protein concentrate

Price: $22.99 for 75 soft chews

23. Natural Dog Company Calming Supplement

Natural Dog Company Calming bites are designed to take the edge off your hyper, anxious, or fearful dog. It offers a powerful blend of natural ingredients that relax and soothe your pup so that each day is anxiety-free.

These peanut butter and bacon chewable bites can be used daily to calm general hyperactivity or general anxiety. It also works great to keep your dog relaxed before a stressful situation such as a thunderstorm or trip to the vet.

Active ingredients: Organic hemp flour, chamomile, valerian root, passionflower, L-tryptophan, and melatonin

Price: $27.95

24. Get Naked Premium Calming Care

Is your dog stressed or hyperactive in certain situations? Get Naked Premium Calming Care treats can help. These deliciously chicken and maple flavored bones are grain-free and are uniquely formulated to promote a calm, positive mood for your pooch. Each bone contains a blend of natural ingredients, soothing herbs, along with vitamins and minerals.

What's great about these bones is that they not only support a positive emotional state, but also provide much-needed nutrition to address your dog's overall wellbeing. The addition of prebiotics, DHA, and other ingredients work to keep your dog feeling great from head to paw.

Active ingredients: Lemon balm, passionflower, organic flaxseed, lavender essential oil and dried Bacillus Coagulans

Price: $12.97 for seven bones

25. Isle of Dogs Everyday Essentials Chillout

Isle of Dogs Everyday Essentials Chillout biscuits are specially crafted to relieve stress and to help calm a nervous pup. Whether it’s a thunderstorm or moving to a new house, these treats are sure to make your dog feel nothing short of serene.

Isle of Dogs Everyday Essentials Chillout dog treats are made with whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and herbs. These crunchy treats contain no fillers, additives, or synthetic vitamins, so you and your dog can have total peace of mind.

Each treat contains a gourmet blend of lemon balm, lavender, and vanilla, which not only taste great but help dogs deal with daily tension and anxiety.

Active ingredients: Lemon balm and lavender

Price: $7.99 for 12 oz. bag

Final thoughts

A stressed, anxious dog is an unhappy one, and when your dog is unhappy, you’re unhappy too. Keep your furry pal feeling his best with high quality dog calming treats from Pupper or any of the other brands that made our top 25 list. The best part is that these treats are not only drool-worthy, they protect your dog’s mental and physical well-being.

However, it’s important to remember that calming treats aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. In fact, for most dogs, addressing stress and anxiety requires a multi-pronged approach. While calming treats can help soothe your dog, it takes trial and error, along with patience, to minimize your pup’s stress. You may get better results by combining treats with other calming techniques.

If you’re interested in adding a calming supplement to your dog’s daily regimen, it’s best to discuss with your vet before moving forward. This way you can have peace of mind that you’re making a good choice for your furry companion.

With the right calming treat, you’ll not only see a decrease in your dog’s stress, but yours as well!