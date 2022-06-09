This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It's no secret that dogs are man's best friend. They provide us with companionship, love, and security - not to mention they're a lot of fun! If you're thinking about getting a dog, it can be tough to decide which breed is right for you. That's why we've put together this list of the 25 best dog breeds of 2022!

Whether you're looking for a playful pup or a furry friend who will stick by your side through thick and thin, we've got you covered. So without further ado, let's get started!

Labrador Retriever

French Bulldog

German Shepherd

Golden Retriever

Bulldog

Poodle

Beagle

Rottweiler

German Shorthaired Pointer

Dachshund

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Australian Shepherd

Yorkshire Terrier

Boxer

Great Dane

Siberian Husky

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Doberman Pinscher

Miniature Schnauzer

Shi Tzu

Boston Terrier

Bernese Mountain Dog

Pomeranian

Havanese

Cane Corso

What is the most popular pet in 2022?

Dogs are the most common household pet, with 69 million homes in the United States. The most typical pets in the United States are, as you'd expect, dogs. In 2021– 2022, there were an estimated 69 million American households with at least one dog.

That's a lot of wagging tails!

In terms of individual breeds, the Labrador Retriever is once again America's most popular dog. This versatile breed is great for families and active individuals alike. They're also relatively easy to train and make great companions.

While the Labrador Retriever is still the number one breed in America, there are plenty of other breeds that are becoming increasingly popular. The French Bulldog, for instance, is a favorite among city-dwellers due to their small size and easygoing nature.

If you're looking for a dog that will be by your side through thick and thin, the German Shepherd is an excellent choice. This breed is fiercely loyal and protective of their family. They're also one of the most intelligent dog breeds, making them easy to train.

No matter what type of dog you're looking for, there's sure to be a breed on this list that's perfect for you. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to learn more about each of the 25 best dog breeds of 2022 along with the best dog supplement recommendations for each of the dog breeds featured here today.

1. Labrador Retriever

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Labradors are one of the most popular breeds of dog in the world and it's easy to see why. They're friendly, loving, and great with kids. They're also one of the most intelligent dog breeds, making them easy to train.

If you're looking for a playful pup that will be your best friend for life, a Labrador is the perfect choice. Be sure to give them plenty of exercise, as they're an active breed. They'll also need a high-quality diet to stay healthy and happy.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Nucleus for maximum joint health. This formula includes Glucosamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, and MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) to help ensure your Labrador has the most success with joint health. It's never too early to start your dog off with the right supplements.

The ingredients in the Pupper Nucleus supplement are the best way to help maintain your dog's connective tissue and cartilage.

2. French Bulldog

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The French Bulldog is a popular breed of dog that is known for its small size and easygoing nature. They're a great choice for city-dwellers, as they don't require a lot of exercise.

French Bulldogs are also known for their friendly personality. They make great companions and are always happy to be around people. However, they can be stubborn, so training may take some patience.

Image courtesy Pupper

This multivitamin for dogs made by Pupper is the best supplement for your bulldog. This will put your pup on the way toward better overall health. The all-natural turmeric and coenzyme Q10 act as antioxidants, while the vitamin's extra and enzymes can help support healthy digestion and boost immune function.

3. German Shepherd

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The German Shepherd is a breed of dog that is known for its strength, intelligence, and loyalty. They are an excellent choice for families who are looking for a loyal and protective pet.

German Shepherds are also one of the most intelligent dog breeds, making them easy to train. However, they require a lot of exercise and can be very active. They'll also need a high-quality diet to stay healthy and happy.

Image courtesy Pupper

Since your German shepherd will be super active, it's imperative that you feed them a healthy meal option. That's why we highly recommend Pupper Fuel. This chicken dog food is made from free-range chickens and includes ingredients like real veggies to keep your lovely dog fueled for all those outdoor activities.

4. Golden Retriever

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Golden Retriever is a breed of dog that is known for its friendly personality and high intelligence. They are an excellent choice for families who are looking for a loyal and playful pet.

Golden Retrievers require a lot of exercise and need a high-quality diet to stay healthy and happy. They are also one of the most intelligent dog breeds, making them easy to train.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Nucleus for maximum joint health. This formula includes Glucosamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, and MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) to help ensure your retriever has the most success with joint health. It's never too early to start your dog off with the right supplements.

The ingredients in Pupper Nucleus supplement are the best way to help maintain your dog's connective tissue and cartilage. Pupper's Nucleus can be given to dogs of all ages, but it's especially important for senior dogs or those with joint problems.

5. Bulldog

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The bulldog is a breed of dog that is known for its strength, agility, and courage. They are an excellent choice for families who are looking for a loyal and protective pet.

Bulldogs require a lot of exercise and need a high-quality diet to stay healthy and happy. They are also one of the most intelligent dog breeds, making them easy to train.

Image courtesy Pupper

Designed to support your bulldog's digestive system, Pupper Digest is the perfect supplement to start your puppy out with for maximum digestive tract health in the future.

This supplement will help ensure your bulldog wards off future digestive issues by preparing the system to be healthier with natural ingredients for a natural boost.

6. Poodle

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Poodles are a non-sporting breed that is part of the non-sporting group. They have beautiful coats that some owners keep trimmed into unusual patterns. You might be shocked to discover what an excellent family pet a poodle can be when you see how regal they are and how wild their haircuts are.

Furthermore, poodles are one of the brightest dog breeds in the world, and they can be taught to perform just about anything. Today, they're usually used as show dogs, but poodles have served as waterfowl retrievers for hunters throughout history. In fact, their French name caniche comes from a term that means duck dog.

Image courtesy Pupper

The reasons for bad breath in canines are frequently overlooked or neglected by dog owners. They believe that poor breath is not a problem, but it might be an indication of a medical issue. Bad oral hygiene and an unhealthy gut are frequently to blame.

The sweet, fresh breath chew has the goal of resolving this issue in both the near and long term. To assist alleviate the current foul odor, Pupper utilizes all-natural ingredients like kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and more. They also give your dog's digestive system a boost with probiotics.

7. Beagle

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Beagles are bred to hunt in packs and are social creatures that do well when they're together or as a single dog. They were developed to be excellent hunters. But thanks to their pleasant and happy demeanor, they may also make excellent family pets.

Beagles are tiny dogs that were originally bred to track little animals like rabbits. Despite their current popularity as pets in the United States rather than hunters, the breed is still used for hunting in other countries.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper’s Detrusor Soft Chews are designed to assist dogs with healthy bladder control, regular urination, and a strong immune system. The soft chews include a potent combination of herbs and compounds that support dog bladder control and reduce incontinence in spayed and older dogs.

Your dog will be unable to resist these low-carb chewy beef balls.

8. Rottweiler

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Rottweilers are a large breed of dog that was originally bred to drive cattle. They are intelligent, loyal, and protective dogs that make great family pets. Rottweilers require a lot of exercise.

Rottweilers are one of the most popular breeds of dogs in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Rottweilers are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

The components in Pupper Nucleus chewable pill supplement for Rottweilers is the greatest way to help your dog's connective tissue and cartilage stay healthy. Pupper's Nucleus can be used on dogs of all ages, but it is particularly beneficial for elderly dogs or those with joint issues.

9. German Shorthaired Pointer

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The German Shorthaired Pointer is a versatile and adaptable breed that was created to retrieve and hunt a wide range of game in varied terrains, which they continue to do today. Aside from their high exercise needs, they are also good friends and family pets who are simple to care for.

These dogs have mottled coats with brown and white patches on a white body with predominantly brown heads. They are a beloved dog breed that is often overlooked, which is why we just had to include them in the best dog breeds of 2022 list.

Image courtesy Pupper

The immune system protects us against a variety of ailments, such as infection, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer. Keeping your dog's immune system functioning properly can help minimize these risks and promote general health and well-being.

The mouth is a primary source of infection for dogs, and it's susceptible to a variety of illnesses. Pupper’s Oral Care products help your dog maintain optimum oral health by identifying potentially harmful germs like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, then working to get rid of them before they can do harm.

10. Dachshund

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Dachshunds are small, long-bodied dogs that were originally bred to hunt badgers and other burrowing animals. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Dachshunds come in three coat varieties: smooth, wirehaired, and longhaired.

Dachshunds are one of the most popular breeds of dogs in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Dachshunds are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Thunderstorms, fireworks, separation, and more are all reasons to use this product. Organic and natural herbs including chamomile and passion flower are used in this soothing soft chew to comfort nervous dogs. This is a lovely way to soothe your dachshund during high-stress moments.

11. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to herd cattle. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Pembroke Welsh Corgis come in two coat varieties: red and sable.

Pembroke Welsh Corgis are one of the most popular breeds of dogs in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Pembroke Welsh Corgis are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

The components in this supplement work together to support your dog's connective tissue and cartilage, which can help keep your Pembroke Welsh Corgi healthy and active as they age. This supplement is also great for dogs with joint issues or those who are prone to arthritis.

12. Australian Shepherd

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Australian Shepherd is a medium-sized, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to herd sheep. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Australian Shepherds come in three coat varieties: red merle, blue merle, and black tri-color.

Australian Shepherds are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Australian Shepherds are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Fuel was developed with your dog’s health and peak performance in mind. Pupper uses grass-fed beef, fresh produce, and all-natural ingredients that are high in nutrients. This is the perfect mix of natural ingredients for your dog as they need a high-quality diet every day.

13. Yorkshire Terrier

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Yorkshire Terrier is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to hunt rats. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Yorkshire Terriers come in one coat variety: blue and gold.

Yorkshire Terriers are one of the most popular breeds of dogs in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Yorkshire Terriers are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

The best way to ensure your puppy is getting all the nutrients they need is with a high-quality multivitamin. This vitamin from Pupper called Sundry is the perfect blend of natural ingredients that help support a healthy digestive tract and immune system for your terrier.

14. Boxer

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Boxer is a medium-sized, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to guard property. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Boxers come in two coat varieties: fawn and brindle.

Boxers are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Boxers are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

The immune system fights a variety of illnesses, including infection, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer. Maintaining your dog's immune system is important because it may help to minimize these dangers while also promoting general health and well-being.

The dog's mouth is a major source of illness, and it is vulnerable to a variety of illnesses. Pupper’s best dog breed supplement, Secure, aids in the maintenance of optimal oral health by detecting potentially harmful germs such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites before they can cause damage.

15. Great Dane

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Great Dane is a large, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to hunt deer. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Great Danes come in three coat varieties: brindle, fawn, and blue.

Great Danes are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Great Danes are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

These soft chews from Pupper are made from natural ingredients that have been specifically designed to support your Great Dane's digestive system. This best dog breed supplement was created to ensure your dog has the best chance of facing any issues that may arise with digestive tract health in the future.

16. Siberian Husky

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Siberian Husky is a medium-sized, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to pull sleds. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection. Siberian Huskies come in two coat varieties: black and white or copper and white.

Image courtesy Pupper

Unfortunately, Siberian Huskies can suffer from skin allergies. Pupper has the Absorb supplement as part of their best dog breeds line of supplements to help with allergies.

Since there are quite a few different allergies that dogs can suffer from, you may think that one supplement just won't do. That's far from accurate! You see, most dog allergy symptoms are the same. That's where Pupper focuses, on supporting your dog’s system to reduce their symptoms and improve overall allergic reactions.

17. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels come in four coat varieties: black and tan, ruby, Blenheim, and tricolor. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are one of the best dog breeds in the world.

Image courtesy Puppy

Pupper's Nucleus is a great supplement for your spaniel. It was created to support the health of your dog's cells, which are the building blocks of their body. This supplement helps to ensure that your dog has the best chance of staying healthy and happy for years to come.

18. Doberman Pinscher

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Doberman Pinscher is a large, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a guard dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Doberman Pinschers come in two coat varieties: black and tan or red and rust. Doberman Pinschers are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Doberman Pinschers must be properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Nucleus contains eight active components and 14 inactive ingredients, all of which work together to cure your dog's hip and joint issues:

Glucosamine may help relieve pain, stiffness, and discomfort in joints by speeding up the natural healing process and promoting cartilage development in dogs.

Hyaluronic Acid is a glycosaminoglycan, which means it has a high degree of polarity and attracts water, resulting in natural shock absorption and lubrication of joints.

Methylsulfonylmethane is a powerful anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and connective tissue strengthening agent due to its ability to decrease inflammation and block pain signals.

19. Miniature Schnauzer

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Miniature Schnauzer is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Miniature Schnauzers come in three coat varieties: solid black, black and silver, or salt and pepper. Miniature Schnauzers are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Miniature Schnauzers are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Your dog will be more energetic and healthy with these multivitamin soft chews, which contain 35 distinct vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Antioxidants like all-natural turmeric and coenzyme Q10 are present in the mix, while the vitamin's extra enzymes can aid in digestive health and immune function.

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are present in salmon oil, aid improve all areas of health. Pupper Sundry can assist enhance the best dog breeds of 2022 general health and minimize the risk of developing any diseases.

20. Shi Tzu

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Shi Tzu is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Shi Tzus come in two coat varieties: smooth-coated or long-coated. Shi Tzus are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Shi Tzus are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Much like other dog breeds, it's highly recommended that you give your Shi Tzu a multivitamin. That's why we're showing the highly recommended Pupper Sundry as your recommendation for supplementing this dog breed.

Ingredients including all-natural turmeric and coenzyme Q10 function as antioxidants, while the vitamin's enzymes and other components can assist with healthy digestion and immune function.

21. Boston Terrier

Image courtesy Cana Pro

The Boston Terrier is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Boston Terriers come in two coat varieties: black and white or brindle and white. Boston Terriers are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Boston Terriers are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper’s soothing soft chew pill is made of all-natural ingredients that are meant to relax your dog while also reducing tension.

Your dog may have some anxiety triggered by any of all of the following:

a thunderstorm

being left home alone

car rides

fireworks

changes in routine

meeting new people or animals

If your Boston Terrier is a little nervous over any of the above situations, then consider Pupper Membrane to help alleviate their fears.

22. Bernese Mountain Dog

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a working dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Bernese Mountain Dogs come in one coat variety: black, brown, and white. Bernese Mountain Dogs are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Bernese Mountain Dogs are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Sundry is a multivitamin supplement that comes in soft chew form. The ingredients list includes all-natural options to ensure your dog is getting the best chance at positive health for the longer term.

The ingredients in Pupper Sundry can aid in improving overall health and minimizing the risk of developing any diseases. This supplement is especially recommended for Bernese Mountain Dogs as they are prone to certain health conditions.

23. Pomeranian

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Pomeranian is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Pomeranians come in one coat variety: white. Pomeranians are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Pomeranians are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Since Pomeranians are pretty healthy and don't have any major concerns as long as you're feeding them high quality food, we figured we'd recommend Pupper Fuel chicken for your dog.

Fuel is a grain-free and all-natural dietary supplement that was developed to help your pet live a longer, healthier life. We use free range chicken and real veggies, which are high in nutrients.

24. Havanese

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Havanese is a small, intelligent, and active breed that was originally bred to be a companion dog. Today, they make great family pets and are known for their loyalty and affection.

Havanese come in one coat variety: black and white. Havanese are one of the best dog breeds in the world. They are also one of the most misunderstood breeds. Havanese are not naturally aggressive dogs, but they can be if they are not properly trained and socialized.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Nucleus is a supplement that helps to maintain healthy cell function and structure. It also promotes healthy energy levels, a strong immune system, and overall good health.

This supplement is especially recommended for Havanese as they are prone to certain health conditions.

25. Cane Corso

Image courtesy Canva Pro

The Cane Corso is a big, strong dog that adores being assigned a task to complete. This breed has a strong, noble vibe about it. The history of this breed can be traced back to the days of the ancient Romans, making them an old breed.

They can reach a height of nearly 28 inches and weigh 100 pounds, with bodies that are almost completely covered in muscle.

Image courtesy Canva Pro

If your Cane Corso has some bad breath then they may need this supplement, Pupper Halitosis.

Bad breath in dogs is typically attributed to a variety of factors, including bad diet, dental disease, and even aging. They believe that foul odor isn't an issue because it rarely affects them. It's usually caused by poor oral care and an imbalanced gastrointestinal system.

The short-term goal of this fresh breath soft chew is to eliminate this problem. To help alleviate the immediate unpleasant breath, they utilize all-natural supplements like kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and more. They also give your dog's digestive system a boost by utilizing probiotics.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Dog Breeds of 2022

So there you have it, the 25 best dog breeds of 2022. All these breeds are amazing in their own way and make great companions for any family. If you're looking for a new addition to your home, one of these dogs may be perfect for you.

Remember to do your research before choosing a breed, as each has its own unique needs and personality traits. And, as always, consult your veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns about which breed is right for you and your family.