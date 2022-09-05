Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking for the best Delta 9 gummies of 2022? You've come to the right place! In this article, we will be discussing some of the best products on the market. We'll be looking at a variety of factors, including price, quality, and customer satisfaction. So, whether you're a first-time buyer or just looking for a new brand to try, read on for the top 25 Delta 9 gummies of 2022.

25 Best Delta 9 Gummies of 2022

Everest Delta 8 Gummies Penguin Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Planet Delta Gummies Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummies Budpop Fruit Punch Flavored Delta 9 Gummies Delta Extrax Wild Cherry Chronix Delta 9 THC Gummies Mr. Hemp Flower Delta 9 Gummies Blue Raspberry Flavor CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica MedTerra True Full Spectrum™ Original CBD Gummies Joy Organics Delta 9 THC Gummies - 5mg Beach Buzz Hifi Farms Delta 9 Gummies – Mango Flavor Modern Herb Co. Delta 9 Gummies Botany Farms Delta 8 THC Gummies Watermelon Flavor Hometown Hero Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies Kandy Girl Delta 9 THC Gummies Vegan Strawberry 300mg THC Delta 9 Gold Delta 9 Gummies 5mg Delta 9 THC Gummies Ganjika Vegan Gummies Live Resin Delta 9 Sun State Hemp Delta-9 Watermelon Rings 20ct 200mg Urb Delta Extrax Blueberry Citrus Burst Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ THC & CBD Gummies Vivimu Delta 8 - Fast Acting Gummies Binoid Delta 9 THC Gummies Hemp Bombs 50ct Assorted Flavors Delta 9 Gummies Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies

What is the best Delta-9 THC dose to take?

The maximum amount of THC allowed per serving for THC products is 0.5%. Because everyone's situations are unique, their response to THC will always vary. The usual dose for a single part or portion of THC edible is 5mg of THC. However, this can sometimes be overbearing or powerful.

If you're not sure how cannabis will affect you, start with a tiny dose and observe how you respond before increasing it. THC edibles' effects can take up to an hour to manifest themselves. If you still want more after an hour, take only a tiny amount.

If you want to increase your THC intake, do so gradually until you find a dose that works for you. Small amounts should be consumed daily, with larger dosages set aside specifically for the evening or nighttime, as well as special occasions.

What are the benefits of Delta 9 THC gummies?

THC Gummies can offer a variety of benefits including relaxation, improved mood, increased appetite, and pain relief. Some people also find that THC Gummies help them to sleep better. THC Gummies are a great way to consume cannabis without having to smoke it.

Delta 9 gummies are also a convenient way to take cannabis on the go. They are easy to transport and do not require any special equipment to consume them. Delta 9 gummies are also relatively discreet, as they do not produce any smell when consumed. Here we'll look at some of the best delta 9 products, as well as some outstanding delta 8 and other products, including:

Image courtesy Everest

The Everest Delta 8 THC company, which is based in Colorado, produces the Everest Delta 8 Gummies, one of the most well-known delta 8 edibles on the market. These goods are perfect for everyone, but especially those who follow a vegan diet since they are entirely plant-based.

You can rest confident in the purity of the product's effectiveness after reading everything. When it comes to protecting you from harmful chemicals, you may feel more secure than ever before. These items have been subjected to third-party testing and approval, which is perhaps most significantly significant.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Gummy worms are an excellent alternative for people searching for a tastier CBD option than other products. They're covered in a blend of sweet and sour sugar crystals, so they're sure to please any fans of sour sweets.

Every container has 30 gummies, each with a 10 mg dose of pure CBD isolate.

Cannabidiol (often known as CBD) has lately been the target of a lot of incorrect ideas and misinformation. While it may be produced from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC, the two chemical components are completely different.

Different from THC, CBD will not lead to any psychoactive high. Instead, it goes through the endocannabinoid system (ECS) which is a series of receptors designed specifically to process CBD. The ECS then aids CBD in its interactions with other vital systems within the human body.

Image courtesy Planet Delta

These delicious vegan and non-GMO gummies are infused with Delta 8 THC and made from the finest quality USA-grown natural hemp. Each lovely gummy contains 15-20 mg of potent Delta 8 THC, with a grand total of 30 in each jar - available in an assortment of flavors!

Delta-8 THC is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation. The chemical structure of Delta-8 THC is almost indistinguishable from delta-9 THC apart from the location of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms.

4. Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is one of the most popular brands on the market, and their Delta gummies are a fantastic way to enjoy all of the benefits of this unique cannabinoid.

Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, which is a potent psychoactive compound that is similar to delta-nine THC but with some subtle differences. These gummies are available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors, and they're perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of Delta THC without smoking or vaporizing it.

5. Budpop Fruit Punch Flavored Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Budpop

These gummies are a fantastic way to enjoy the benefits of Delta THC without smoking or vaporizing it.

Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, which is a potent psychoactive compound that is similar to delta-nine THC but with some subtle differences.

Budpop's Fruit Punch Flavored Delta gummies are a great way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

6. Delta Extrax Wild Cherry Chronix Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax's Wild Cherry Chronix Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta Extrax's gummies are perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of Delta THC without smoking or vaporizing it.

7. Mr. Hemp Flower Delta 9 Gummies Blue Raspberry Flavor

Image courtesy Mr. Hemp Flower

Mr. Hemp Flower's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation. The chemical structure of Delta is almost indistinguishable from delta-nine THC apart from the location of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms.

8. CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica

Image courtesy CBDfx

CBDfx's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation.

9. MedTerra True Full Spectrum™ Original CBD Gummies

Image courtesy MedTerra

MedTerra Original Gummies contain 30 mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, which is made up of 25 mg of CBD, 2 mg of THC, and 3 mg of additional minor cannabinoids. Early research has shown that these various hemp compounds interact with the human body to create an entourage effect – a reinforcing interaction that strengthens the effects of CBD for a deeper experience.

Though this wellness gummy is potent, it will not make you feel impaired when taken as recommended.

10. Joy Organics Delta 9 THC Gummies - 5mg Beach Buzz

Image courtesy Joy Organics

Get lightly toasted with Budder's 5:1 CBD + Delta 9 THC gummies. They're formulated for enhanced relaxation and euphoria. Each gummy contains 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD, 5 mg of Delta 9 THC, and no artificial flavors. All Budder products are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

11. Hifi Farms Delta 9 Gummies – Mango Flavor

Image courtesy Hifi Farms

HiFi Farms' Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation.

12. Modern Herb Co. Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Modern Herb Co.

Modern Herb Co.'s Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation.

13. Botany Farms Delta 8 THC Gummies Watermelon Flavor

Image courtesy Botany Farms

Take a bite into these Delta-9 THC watermelon gummies. Sit back, relax, and let the wave of relief wash over you. Each piece has 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and 14 mg of CBD for total bliss with a delicious watermelon taste that is bright and juicy.

Delta-9 THC gummies from The Humble Leaf are a delicious way to get your daily dose of cannabis. You'll find no strange chemicals or synthetic distillates in our Delta-9 THC gummies.

14. Hometown Hero Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies

Image courtesy Hometown Hero

This live indica terpene profile comes from craft and nature, with a fresh piney flavor highlighted by citrus. With 25 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9, it's time to enjoy the finer things in life.

Live resinous gummies are a relatively new product on the market. Unlike most gummies, which are made with CBD oil or isolate, live resin gummies are made with live rosin. Rosin is a solventless concentrate that is produced by pressing cannabis flowers or trim.

15. Kandy Girl Delta 9 THC Gummies Vegan Strawberry 300mg THC

Image courtesy Kandy Girl

Kandy Girl's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation.

16. Delta 9 Gold Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Delta 9 Gold

With Delta 9 gummy cubes, you can take your hemp knowledge to the next level. Prepare to thrill your mind, body, and spirit with a unique perspective on THC. These guilt-free sweets are made with all-natural ingredients and include significant health benefits.

These gummies contain Delta 9 THC, which is derived from hemp rather than marijuana. As a result, it's completely legal under federal law! Now everyone on the continent can enjoy D9 thanks to us. We're breaking new ground with these one-of-a-kind edibles, and we hope you'll join us on this journey of discovery. You've got things to look forward to because you're about to experience real canna-joy for the first time!

17. 5 mg Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy 5mg Delta

If you're looking for a low-dose Delta gummy, look no further than this five-milligram option. This is a perfect choice for those who are new to cannabis or who want to microdose throughout the day.

Each gummy contains five milligrams of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors. Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation.

18. Ganjika Vegan Gummies Live Resin Delta 9

Image courtesy Ganjika

Ganjika's live resin gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of THC. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and contain 20 milligrams of Delta THC per gummy. There are 30 gummies per jar, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

Live resinous gummies are a relatively new product on the market. Unlike most gummies, which are made with CBD oil or isolate, live resin gummies are made with live rosin. Rosin is a solventless concentrate that is produced by pressing cannabis flowers or trim.

19. Sun State Hemp Delta-9 Watermelon Rings 20ct 200mg

Image courtesy Sun State Hemp

Sun State Hemp's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

20. Urb Delta Extrax Blueberry Citrus Burst Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Delta Extrax

Urb's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation. These gummies are an excellent choice for those who are looking for a tasty way to consume Delta THC.

21. CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ THC & CBD Gummies

Image courtesy CBDistillery

CBDistillery's THC & CBD gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

22. Vivimu Delta 8 - Fast Acting Gummies

Image courtesy Vivimu

Vivimu's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

23. Binoid Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Binoid

Delta 9 THC gummies are a unique, innovative way to feel better. With a soothing body sensation, they provide a powerful one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivational feeling. 20 gummies of delicious Black Raspberry, Mango Madness, and Fruit Punch flavors come in an easy to swallow pill form. They're compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, as they contain 10 milligrams Delta 9 THC and 50 milligrams CBD per tablet.

Delta 9 gummies are infused with a high-quality Live Resin Full Spectrum combination of Delta 9, additional strong hemp compounds, and beneficial terpenes for a well-rounded and potent effect.

24. Hemp Bombs 50 ct Assorted Flavors Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs' Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 50 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

25. Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Koi

Koi's Delta gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of this unique cannabinoid. Each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta THC, and there are 30 gummies per jar. These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and they're available in a variety of delicious fruity flavors.

Delta is a hemp compound that has been found to alleviate anxiety and stress, as well as promote relaxation. These gummies are an excellent choice for those who are looking for a tasty way to consume Delta THC.