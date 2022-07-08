25 Best De-shedding Shampoos for Dogs

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There’s nothing better than a fluffy dog, especially when you’re ready for a good cuddle session on the couch. However, most furry pups tend to shed constantly, which means there’s dog hair everywhere! Chances are that you’re no stranger to lint rollers and daily vacuuming. And while it’s normal for dogs to shed, your pup may be shedding more than usual because of his bathing routine.

You can reduce your pup’s shedding by using the right shampoo along with routine grooming and brushing. These days there are all sorts of deshedding shampoos that strengthen your pup’s coat while also removing loose hair.

Minimize the amount of floating hair in your home and combat shedding with a quality deshedding shampoo. Our team has researched the top 25 deshedding shampoos so that you can find one that works best for you and your pup. Keep reading to learn more.

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, green tea extract, honey, rosemary oil, and peppermint oil

Scent: Fresh scent

Price: $24.99

Washing your dog with a high quality shampoo is the best way to minimize shedding, dander, and other common issues. Pupper Coat is an all-natural shampoo that's formulated with oatmeal, beeswax, aloe vera, and other ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin.

What's great about Pupper Coat is that it's made with only the highest quality and purest ingredients. This is a brand that doesn't cut corners. Instead, Pupper creates products that are backed by years of scientific research.

Pupper Coat is pH balanced, tear-free, and is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or other ingredients that strip away natural oils. Instead, this shampoo gently cleans and deodorizes, leaving your pup's coat soft and smelling amazing.

2. Furminator Deshedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Omega 3 fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, calendula extract and papaya leaf extract

Scent: Fresh scent

Price: $12.99 for 16-oz bottle

Furminator is a well-known name when it comes to deshedding products. The brand's deshedding shampoo is specially formulated to release the undercoat to minimize excessive shedding. Furminator Deshedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo is enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with papaya leaf extract and calendula extract.

The unique blend of natural ingredients conditions the coat while nourishing your pup's skin. It leaves behind a fresh scent that will have your furry friend smelling great. This deshedding shampoo is safe to use on dogs 6 weeks and older.

Furminator Deshedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo is made in the USA and doesn't contain chemical dyes, parabens, or other harmful ingredients.

3. TropiClean Deshedding Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Mild coconut cleanser, avena sativa oatmeal, organic extracts of pomegranate, chamomile, lime, awapuhi, blueberry, omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, vitamin E, hydrolyzed plant protein, alpha-hydroxy acid, and vitamin B5

Scent: Lime and coconut

Price: $11.99 for 20-oz bottle

The key to reducing shedding is nourishing your dog's skin and coat. TropiClean Deshedding Dog Shampoo does just that. This shampoo offers a deep, refreshing clean while removing excess hair and eliminating tangles. It's made with all natural ingredients like pomegranate, awapuhi, oatmeal, and coconut, which protect and nourish your pal's skin and coat.

TropiClean Deshedding Dog Shampoo moisturizes and conditions the coat while making your dog’s fur soft and healthy. After each bath, your pup will smell like a delicious blend of lime and cocoa butter.

TropiClean Deshedding Dog Shampoo is soap-free, dye-free, and is never tested on animals. It's safe for adult and senior pups of all skin types.

4. Bobbi Panter Deshedding Signature Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Active ingredients: Hydrolyzed oat protein, glycerin, lavender extract, aloe vera, jojoba oil, rosemary extract, and chamomile extract

Scent: Pear

Price: $17.85 for 10-oz bottle

Treat your pooch to a luxurious grooming session with Bobbi Panter Deshedding Signature Dog Shampoo & Conditioner. This shampoo and conditioner is made with a blend of natural, moisturizing ingredients, including aloe, vitamin E, and jojoba oil. This combination works to detangle, clean, and condition your pup's skin and coat.

A healthy coat and skin reduce excessive shedding. After one wash with Bobbi Panter Deshedding Signature Dog Shampoo & Conditioner, your pup will have a beautiful shine along with a soft, silky coat.

This deshedding shampoo is highly concentrated, which means a little goes a long way. Bobbi Panter Deshedding Signature Dog Shampoo & Conditioner can be safely used with topical flea and tick treatments.

5. Hempz Petz Herbal Deshedding Shampoo

Active ingredients: Cannabis sativa seed oil, Panthenol, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, and avena sativa (oat) kernel extract

Scent: Citrus orange and red raspberry

Price: $15.99 for 12-oz bottle

Care for your furry pal's skin and coat with Hempz Petz Herbal Deshedding Shampoo. This nourishing shampoo is infused with hemp seed oil, oat extract, olive oil, and other natural ingredients that soothe, clean, and protect your pup's skin and coat.

By restoring your pet's skin and coat, this shampoo reduces shedding while also washing away dirt and dander. The fresh and fruity scent will have your dog smelling great for weeks to come.

Hempz Petz Herbal Deshedding Shampoo is made without gluten, THC, or parabens. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, and is made in the USA using the finest ingredients.

6. Wahl Shed Control Pet Shampoo

Active ingredients: Lemongrass, sage, oatmeal, aloe vera, and glycerin

Scent: Lemongrass sage

Price: $8.99 for 24-oz bottle

When your dog's skin and coat are healthy, there's less shedding and dander. Wahl Shed Control Pet Shampoo is made with a shed control formula that nourishes and protects your pup while removing dirt and odors.

Wahl Shed Control Pet Shampoo is made without alcohol, parabens, or other harmful ingredients. Instead, it naturally reduces shedding while leaving your pup's coat clean and refreshed.

This deshedding shampoo features a pleasing lemongrass sage scent and is proudly made in the USA. It's formulated for dogs of all types, including those with severe allergies and sensitive skin.

7. Ultra Collection Sugarcane Island Odor Control & Deshedding Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Coconut derived surfactants and aloe vera extract

Scent: Sugarcane island

Price: $7.69 for 16-oz bottle

Keep your pup looking and smelling amazing by washing with Ultra Collection Sugarcane Island Odor Control & Deshedding Dog Shampoo. This product is specially formulated to deshed your furry friend by removing loose undercoat hair, leaving behind a delicious sugarcane island scent.

Because it's made with fewer cleaning agents, this shampoo will make your dog's coat silky smooth while preventing dry, irritated skin. With each wash, your dog's coat will be nourished, moisturized, and protected.

Ultra Collection Sugarcane Island Odor Control & Deshedding Dog Shampoo is sulfate and paraben-free, which means you can wash your dog with confidence knowing you're using a safe product.

8. Shed-X Shed Control Shampoo

Active ingredients: Organic flaxseed oil, grape seed oil, oat protein, wheat protein, green tea extract, alpha hydroxy acid, vitamin A, and vitamin D

Scent: Citrus

Price: $10.19 for 16-oz bottle

Shed-X Shed Control Shampoo is a veterinarian formulated product that nourishes and exfoliates the skin while washing away dirt, dander, and allergens. It's made with only the best ingredients, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, alpha hydroxy acid, flaxseed and grape seed oil, and vitamins A, D, and E.

Using this shampoo regularly helps to control excess shedding and removes loose fur. It also gently cleanses your pup without stripping away natural oils, leaving behind a fresh citrus scent that lasts for weeks.

Infuse your dog's skin and coat with nourishing antioxidants and vitamins by washing with Shed-X Shed Control Shampoo.

9. Top Performance Shed Patrol

Active ingredients: Wheat germ oil, pro-vitamin B5, chamomile, vitamin E, and aloe vera

Scent: Fresh scent

Price: $10.97 for 17-oz bottle

Contain your furry friend's shedding with Top Performance Shed Patrol. This deshedding shampoo is specially formulated to remove loose hair while reducing shedding. It also combats tangles and mats, which means less brushing for long-haired dogs.

Top Performance Shed Patrol is moisturizing, hydrating, and nourishing. The formula features aloe vera, wheat germ oil proteins, and vitamins A, D, and E. These ingredients clean and protect your dog's skin and coat while leaving it soft, shiny, and smelling great.

Top Performance Shed Patrol is made in the USA and is cruelty-free. Think of all the time you can spend with your pup instead of vacuuming and lint rolling dog hair! This deshedding shampoo makes life easier for you and your pooch.

10. Burt's Bees for Dogs Shed Control Shampoo

Active ingredients: Honey, beeswax, linseed oil, vitamin E, and omega 3 fatty acids

Scent: Unscented

Price: $7.99 for 16-oz bottle

Burt's Bees for Dogs Shed Control Shampoo is backed by the power of all-natural ingredients. This shed control shampoo is formulated with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, which work to strengthen the hair to reduce shedding and breakage. It also cleans and deodorizes your dog so that he can look, feel, and smell his best.

Burt's Bees for Dogs Shed Control Shampoo is pH balanced, which means it won't cause dry, irritated skin. It's safe for pups with sensitive skin, as the formula is nourishing and hydrating.

This deshedding shampoo is sulfate-free and doesn't contain any colorants or other harmful ingredients. It's cruelty-free and is proudly made in the USA.

11. The Coat Handler Undercoat Control Deshedding Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and vitamin E

Scent: Coconut

Price: $15.19 for 16-oz bottle

Combat shedding once and for all with The Coat Handler Undercoat Control Deshedding Dog Shampoo. This shampoo provides a gentle yet effective clean that moisturizes and nourishes your pup's skin and coat. When used as directed, it dramatically reduces shedding.

The premium formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with vitamin E to combat shedding by loosening undercoat and straightening hair at the root. Not only will your pup shed less, she will smell like a delicious coconut after each wash!

The Coat Handler Undercoat Control Deshedding Dog Shampoo is proudly made in the USA using safe, all-natural ingredients. It's soap and cruelty-free and is 100% biodegradable.

12. Mighty Mutt Deshedding Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids and vitamin E

Scent: Fresh breeze

Price: $13.99 for 16-oz bottle

Feeling overrun by dog hair? There’s a product to help! Mighty Mutt Deshedding Dog Shampoo minimizes shedding for all dog breeds. From shaggy shepherds to tiny furballs, this shampoo is made with a formulation of all natural ingredients that provide professional grade results.

This deshedding shampoo reduces shedding while offering a deep, nourishing clean that leaves your pup smelling fresh. After each bath, your furry friend will have a soft, shiny coat and clean skin that is snuggle ready.

Mighty Mutt Deshedding Dog Shampoo is gentle, hypoallergenic, and doesn't contain any harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, or dyes. It's cruelty-free and is proudly made in the USA.

13. Nature's Miracle Shed Control Shampoo

Active ingredients: Salt, pro-vitamin B5, aloe vera, keratin, and jojoba oil

Scent: Plum hibiscus

Price: $9.35 for 16-oz bottle

Want a shampoo that will leave your pup smelling great while also getting excessive shedding under control? Nature's Miracle Shed Control Shampoo offers just that. This 4-in-1 shampoo and conditioner neutralizes odor, deodorizes, cleanses, and conditions. It also controls shedding before it happens.

Each bottle contains all natural, nourishing ingredients, including aloe vera, pro-vitamin B5, keratin, and jojoba oil. This combination will leave your pup's skin and coat soft, silky, and clean. You're sure to love the plum hibiscus scent!

Nature's Miracle Shed Control Shampoo is soap-free and doesn't contain any parabens or dyes. It's gentle enough to use on pups with sensitive skin.

14. Earthbath Shed Control Shampoo

Active ingredients: Organic shea butter, omega 6 fatty acids, green tea leaf extract, panthenol, D-biotin, allantoin, ginseng extract, and awapuhi extract

Scent: Natural scent

Price: $13.79 for 16-oz bottle

Earthbath Shed Control Shampoo is made with a blend of moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients that clean and deodorize your pup while also controlling excessive shedding. The potent formula is made with omega-6 fatty acids, organic shea butter, green tea leaf extract, awapuhi, and ginseng extract.

These ingredients detoxify and nourish the skin while controlling dander and shedding. Earthbath Shed Control Shampoo is pH balanced to prevent dry, flaky skin. It replenishes skin nutrients while leaving behind a fresh, natural scent that smells great.

Earthbath Shed Control Shampoo is paraben, soap and phosphate free and is 100% biodegradable. It's safe for dogs 6 weeks and older and works on all coat types.

15. TropiClean PerfectFur Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Plum extract, ginger extract, lavender extract, cucumber extract, vanilla extract, hydrolyzed potato protein, sweet potato extract, pineapple extract, and vitamin E

Scent: Fresh scent

Price: $14.99 for 16-oz bottle

If you've got a dog with double-layered fur, TropiClean PerfectFur Dog Shampoo is just the product for your pooch. This shampoo is specially formulated for breeds like Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Pomeranians, and other breeds that have a long overcoat and short undercoat.

TropiClean PerfectFur Dog Shampoo is formulated with naturally derived ingredients, including a botanical blend of extracts, along with vitamin E. This deshedding shampoo promotes healthy skin and reduces shedding while also offering a deep yet gentle clean.

TropiClean PerfectFur Dog Shampoo is made without parabens, dyes, or soap. It's cruelty free and offers a sweet citrus fragrance.

16. Vetnique Labs Furbliss Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, aloe, eucalyptus, chamomile, and rosemary

Scent: Minty eucalyptus

Price: $12.59 for 16-fl oz

Vetnique Labs Furbliss Dog Shampoo is a veterinarian recommended product that cleans and deodorizes your pup while eliminating excess shedding. This shampoo is crafted using all natural ingredients, including aloe, oatmeal, rosemary, and chamomile.

If your pup has dry, itchy, or sensitive skin, Vetnique Labs Furbliss Dog Shampoo is what's missing from his grooming routine. This shampoo doesn't leave behind a wet dog smell. Instead, it moisturizes your pup's skin and encourages a soft, shiny coat.

Vetnique Labs Furbliss Dog Shampoo is made in the USA and is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds.

17. Bugalugs All in 1 Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Omega 3 fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, ceramides, and vitamin E

Scent: Wild lemongrass

Price: $19.97 for 33.8-oz bottle

Bugalugs All in 1 Dog Shampoo is formulated to clean, nourish, and soothe your pup's skin and coat while also reducing shedding. The gentle, pH balanced formula is enriched with wheat proteins, aloe vera, oat kernel oil, and other essential oils to keep your furry friend looking and feeling his best.

Bugalugs All in 1 Dog Shampoo contains all of the compounds that your dog's skin and coat need, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with vitamin E and ceramides. These ingredients nourish the coat while controlling excessive shedding.

The wild lemongrass scent will have your dog smelling amazing for weeks to come. After bathing your pup with Bugalugs All in 1 Dog Shampoo, he'll have a soft, shiny coat that sheds a lot less!

18. Espree Simple Shed Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oat protein, aloe vera juice, vitamin E, quaternized honey, jojoba oil, pro-vitamin B5, vitamin A, and vitamin D

Scent: Plum

Price: $12.79 for 20-oz bottle

If your dog's hair has taken over your house and your clothes, it's time to switch to a deshedding shampoo. Espree Simple Shed Shampoo is specially formulated to release undercoat and loose hair while removing dirt and debris. This shampoo reduces both seasonal and non-seasonal shedding using natural ingredients.

Espree Simple Shed Shampoo works by strengthening the hair shafts in your pup's coat. This reduces shedding and ensures your dog's coat is in tip-top shape. This luscious formula is made with all natural ingredients, including oat proteins and organic aloe vera.

Espree Simple Shed Shampoo is cruelty-free and is made in the USA using globally-sourced ingredients.

19. Shed Defender Shed Defense Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Glycerin, vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, chamomile extract, and lavender extract

Scent: Chamomile and lavender

Price: $15.99 for 16-oz bottle

Shed Defender Shed Defense Dog Shampoo is made with a unique plant-based formula that improves the health of your pup's skin and coat to minimize excessive shedding. Each batch is made with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, along with vitamin E to remove loose hair while also strengthening your dog's coat.

These ingredients also replenish natural oils to prevent dry, flaky skin. This means no more itching, scratching, and other discomfort. After each bath your pup's coat will have a natural shine that looks and feels great.

Shed Defender Shed Defense Dog Shampoo is also made with chamomile and lavender, which make bath time soothing and relaxing. This pH balanced deshedding shampoo is hypoallergenic, tear-free, and doesn't contain harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, alcohol, or artificial dyes or fragrances.

20. Oster Oatmeal Naturals Shed Control

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, vitamin B5, aloe vera, safflower lipids, and natural botanical extracts, and salt

Scent: Coconut verbena

Price: $7.12 for 18-oz bottle

Oster Oatmeal Naturals Shed Control gently reduces shedding by enhancing and repairing your dog's coat. The combination of essential fatty acids, oatmeal, aloe, and other ingredients condition, moisturize, and soothe your pup's coat during and after each wash.

This deshedding shampoo also contains cleansing ingredients that remove dirt and debris to give your pup a clean, shiny coat that smells great. Oster Oatmeal Naturals Shed Control is pH balanced to protect your dog's delicate skin.

Oster Oatmeal Naturals Shed Control is made in the USA and doesn't contain any harmful ingredients like parabens, dyes, alcohol, or phthalates. It's gentle on sensitive skin and can be safely used with topical flea and tick treatments.

21. Natural Care Shed Control

Active ingredients: Aloe vera juice, oat protein, chamomile extract, salt, vitamin E, pro-vitamin B6, goat milk, and vitamin A

Scent: Tropical

Price: $8.18 for 20-oz bottle

Natural Care Shed Control is made with a unique blend of ingredients that work to loosen hair and undercoat to reduce shedding. This shampoo is made with high quality ingredients, including aloe vera juice, oat protein, vitamin E, and chamomile extract.

The addition of goat milk protects and moisturizes your dog's coat while offering a deep, long-lasting clean. Natural Care Shed Control doesn't contain any harmful ingredients like dyes, parabens, or DEA. It's made in the USA using globally sourced ingredients that nourish your pup's skin and coat.

With a delicious tropical scent, your dog will smell better than ever while shedding less! Talk about a true win/win.

22. Frisco Shed Control Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oat protein, aloe vera juice, salt, jojoba oil, vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, vitamin A, and vitamin D

Scent: Sweet nectar

Price: $9.99 for 20-oz bottle

If you've got a serious shedder in your life, Frisco Shed Control Shampoo is a must-have. This deshedding shampoo supports skin and coat health while promoting healthy shedding. It's formulated with a blend of natural, high quality ingredients including oat protein, pro-vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and other nutrients that nourish and strengthen the coat.

When used regularly, this shampoo releases loose hair to manage shedding. The addition of aloe vera juice soothes and nourishes your pup's skin and coat to prevent dryness and irritation. This is especially helpful if your dog has allergies or other skin issues.

Frisco Shed Control Shampoo is made without parabens, dyes, or other harmful ingredients. It's made in the USA using high quality ingredients sourced from across the globe.

23. Nature's Specialties EZ Out Deshedding Shampoo

Active ingredients: Aloe vera, panthenol, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and essential oils

Scent: Rosemary

Price: $25.00 for 16-oz bottle

Remove unwanted hair, reduce shedding, and add luster to your dog's coat by washing him with Nature's Specialties EZ Out Deshedding Shampoo. This conditioning shampoo removes unwanted undercoat while also promoting skin and coat health.

It's made with a non-toxic, biodegradable blend of ingredients, including aloe vera, essential oils, panthenol, vitamins A, D, E, and deodorizing enzymes. Nature's Specialties EZ Out Deshedding Shampoo is pH balanced to prevent dry skin and irritation.

This is formulated for dogs with short and long coats and works great on all breeds. Nature's Specialties EZ Out Deshedding Shampoo is proudly made in the USA and is a top choice among professional groomers.

24. PetEx Natural Dead Sea Minerals Anti-Shedding Shampoo

Active ingredients: Dead Sea minerals, triticum vulgare germ oil, ricinus communis seed oil, and aloe vera leaf extract

Scent: Castor oil

Price: $17.50 for 14-oz bottle

Treat your dog to a spa day at home with PetEx Natural Dead Sea Minerals Anti-Shedding Shampoo. This all-natural, anti-shedding shampoo is enriched with dead sea minerals, castor oil, aloe vera extract, and vitamins C and E to strengthen your dog's hair at the roots. Stronger hair means less shedding, which means fewer stray hairs!

This quality shampoo also keeps your pup's coat soft and shiny. The castor oil scent is subtle, offering a fresh clean smell that you can both enjoy.

This deshedding shampoo is formulated for all coat types, including short, long, curly, and wiry! PetEx Natural Dead Sea Minerals Anti-Shedding Shampoo is alcohol-free, paraben-free, and is safe for use on humans and animals.

25. Four Paws Magic Coat Reduces Shedding Shampoo

Active ingredients: Soy protein, aloe vera, omega 3 fatty acids, green tea extract, pomegranate extract, and vitamin E

Scent: Honey vanilla

Price: $7.34 for 16-oz bottle

Four Paws Magic Coat Reduces Shedding Shampoo is formulated with enriching omega-3 fatty acids to promote a healthy, lustrous coat that feels and smells great. This shampoo prevents excess shedding by lessening breakage and strengthening hairs.

By washing with this shampoo, you can reduce unwanted hair on your furniture and clothes! This means less time spent using the vacuum or lint roller or more time making memories together.

Four Paws Magic Coat Reduces Shedding Shampoo is paraben-free and is made without any dyes or other harmful ingredients. After each bath, this shampoo leaves behind a yummy honey vanilla scent that lasts for weeks.

Do dog deshedding shampoos work?

As someone who is used to finding dog fur in every nook and cranny of your home, you may be a little skeptical as to whether anti-shedding shampoos actually work. What’s nice about deshedding shampoos for dogs is that they get your pooch clean, smelling good, and feeling great.

However, the efficacy of the product’s deshedding ability varies from dog to dog. The good news is that most shampoos work great for most dogs.

When bathing your dog with a deshedding shampoo, you may notice more fur coming off of your pup’s coat. But this isn’t a reason for concern. These are loose hairs, likely from your dog’s undercoat, that won’t end up all over your home!

Getting rid of excessive hair also makes your dog more comfortable, especially in the warmer months.

What are the most common active ingredients?

Deshedding shampoos for dogs work by restoring your canine’s coat. These shampoos are usually formulated with mild ingredients that won’t cause irritation or dryness. These shampoos are made with nutrients that soothe the skin and coat, which makes them a great option for dogs with sensitive skin.

Many deshedding shampoos are also made with restorative ingredients. These compounds hydrate and moisturize your pup’s coat so that he can look and feel his best. Some of the most commonly used ingredients in these shampoos include:

Fatty acids - Fatty acids like omega-3s and omega-6s nourish and support your dog’s skin and coat. Many deshedding shampoos are fortified with fatty acids to help with hair growth, hydration, and to protect your pup’s natural skin barrier.

Oatmeal or oat protein - Oatmeal and oat protein exfoliate the skin and reduce excess oils. These ingredients reduce dandruff, dry skin, and shedding while also leaving your pup's skin and coat soft, silky, and shiny.

Plant extracts - Aloe vera and other plant extracts contain special enzymes that work to repair dead skin that contributes to excess shedding. These ingredients also help to keep your dog’s skin and coat hydrated and moisturized.

Vitamin E - Vitamin E has natural antioxidant properties that protect the skin cells against oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals. The vitamin is extremely nourishing and is known to alleviate dandruff issues while also reducing shedding.

All of the shampoos that we’ve highlighted above contain at least one of these active ingredients.

How often should I bathe my dog?

Generally speaking, dogs with a short, smooth coat and no skin problems can be bathed once every 2-3 months. However, there are some other factors to consider in determining how often your pup needs a good lathering.

For example, if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors, you'll want to bathe him more often to get rid of dirt and debris while also removing any smelly odors. Your dog's coat and skin type also dictate how often he should be bathed.

Long- and curly-haired dog breeds typically require more regular bathing and grooming. These types of coats are prone to tangles and matting. Dogs with long and curly-haired coats should be bathed every 4-6 weeks. On the other hand, short-haired dogs can be bathed less frequently.

If you have a hairless breed, weekly bathing is recommended. Breeds that have naturally oily skin, like Basset Hounds and Cocker Spaniels, also require more frequent bathing to prevent oil buildup.

For dogs with skin problems or allergies, regular bathing with a medicated shampoo is beneficial. Look for shampoos that are formulated with ingredients like aloe vera and colloidal oatmeal.

Be aware that excessive bathing can do more harm than good. Bathing your dog too often strips natural oils, which are needed for skin and coat health. Overbathing can lead to dry, itchy skin and a dull coat.

Final thoughts

There’s nothing better than having a furry friend to call your own. While your pup may give you endless love, he also gives you endless fur! With the right deshedding shampoo, you can minimize your dog’s shedding, which means less hair floating all over your home.