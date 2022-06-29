Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are known as "man's best friend" for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and always happy to see you. Plus, they're great companions on walks and hikes. If you're like most people, you want the best for your dog, including the best food.

But sometimes it can be tough to find an affordable dog food that is also high quality. That's why we created this list of the 25 best cheap dog foods in 2022, to help you find high quality dog food without the high price tag.

Pupper Fuel Beef Recipe

Diamond Naturals Dry Dog Food

Taste of the Wild Dry Dog Food

American Journey Canned Dog Food

Dr. Tim’s Dry Dog Food

Victor Purpose Dry Dog Food

Eagle Pack Dry Dog Food

Horizon Complete Dry Dog Food

Eukanuba Dry Dog Food

Whole Earth Farms Wet Dog Food

American Journey Grain-Free Salmon & Sweet Potato

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Dry Dog Food

Canidae All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul Dry Dog Food

Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food

Nature’s Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Avoderm Dry Dog Food

Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe

Purina ONE SmartBlend Dry Dog Food

Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Dry Dog Food

Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food

Pure Balance Pro+ Large Breed 30LB Dry Dog Food

Retriever Choice Chops Adult Skin & Coat Beef Recipe Dry Dog Food

Wild Earth Rich Umami and Roasted Superfood Recipe

What Makes a Dog Food Cheap?

When we talk about cheap dog food, we're talking about two things: the cost per serving, and the quality of ingredients.

The cost per serving is important because, obviously, you want to save money on your pup's kibble. But the quality of ingredients is just as important. A lot of "cheap" dog foods cut corners by using low-quality ingredients that aren't nutritious for your pup.

So, how do you find the best cheap dog food? We've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the 25 best cheap dog foods. All of these options are affordable and made with high-quality ingredients that will keep your pup healthy and happy.

Can I feed any dog breed cheap dog food?

Yes, you can feed any dog breed cheap dog food. However, some breeds are more susceptible to certain health problems than others. For example, large breeds are more likely to suffer from joint problems.

So, if you have a large breed dog, you may want to look for a cheap dog food that's specifically designed for large breeds. This will ensure that your pup is getting the nutrients he needs to stay healthy and avoid joint problems.

Is grain free dog food better?

Grain free dog food is not necessarily better than regular dog food. Some dogs have grain sensitivities, but most do not. If your dog does not have a grain sensitivity, there's no need to pay more for grain free food.

What is the cheapest type of dog food?

The cheapest type of dog food is dry kibble. Wet food and freeze-dried food are more expensive than dry kibble, but they're also more convenient. If you're on a budget, dry kibble is the way to go.

Now that you know what to look for in a cheap dog food, let's take a closer look at the 25 best options out there:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Fuel's dry dog food is made with beef as the main ingredient and also includes brown rice, peas, and carrots. Budget-conscious pet owners will appreciate this high-quality meal.

Fuel has been developed from natural and grain-free components with the aim of enhancing health and performance. They use grass-fed beef, real veggies, and all-natural elements that contain actual nutrients.

2. Diamond Naturals Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Dry Dog Food is made entirely of real meat and no fillers. It's an excellent choice for pet owners who want to feed their dog a nutritious dinner without breaking the bank.

This food is created to fulfill all of your dog's nutritional needs and is composed of high-quality ingredients that are both safe and nutritious for him.

Diamond Naturals Dry Dog Food is designed to provide your dog with all of the nutrients he needs for a long, happy life. It's made entirely of meat and no fillers, so you can be confident you're providing your dog with a nutritious dinner.

3. Taste of the Wild Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

You can make sure your dog gets all of the nutrients he requires for excellent health with a natural diet that is balanced by nature when you give him Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free Dry Dog Food.

This grain-free meal includes real smoked salmon, a rich source of highly digestible protein and natural antioxidant protection from actual fruits and vegetables, dried chicory root for prebiotic nourishment and healthy digestion, and peas and sweet potatoes.

This chelated formula contains the same nutrients as raw food, but they're absorbed more effectively, ensuring that your pet gets all of the nutrition it needs in a pleasant flavor that he or she will enjoy.

4. American Journey Canned Dog Food

Image courtesy American Journey

Puppies and older dogs who are growing, changing, or recovering from surgery may benefit significantly from Pedigree's Growth and Development Puppy Food. This food is high in calories and fat to help your pup put on weight, but it's also packed with DHA to support cognitive development. It has added vitamins and minerals to keep your growing puppy healthy, and the kibble is easy for small mouths to eat.

This food is made with real meat and is grain-free. It also includes no artificial colors or flavors, so you can be confident that your pet is receiving a high-quality diet. American Journey Canned Dog Food is an excellent choice for pet owners who want to provide their dog with a balanced and flavorful diet.

5. Dr. Tim’s Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

You can assist your dog maintain a healthy weight while also meeting his nutritional needs with Dr. Tim's Weight Management Metabolite Formula Dry Dog Food.

This meal is made with the ideal mix of carbohydrates, fats, and fiber to help you lose weight while still feeding his ordinary diet. It's a slow-cooked, all-natural dish developed by two people who understand what it takes to keep your pet healthy - a Ph.D. canine nutritionist and an experienced veterinarian.

So you can be comfortable that you're feeding your pet with a meal that meets his specific nutritional needs. Dr. Tim's Metabolite diet was created to maximize his natural calorie-burning capacity while keeping him happy.

Dogs with sensitive stomachs may enjoy every bite and maintain their weight down since it's refined without corn, wheat, or soy.

6. Victor Purpose Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Victor

VICTOR is a high-calorie, protein-rich diet that meets the nutritional demands of your older dog. This multi-protein, nutrient-dense food is meant to aid dogs with joint difficulties.

This diet is best for light-duty canines and those that need to lose weight. VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food is gluten-free and a fantastic option for dog breeds with joint problems.

7. Eagle Pack Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

Eagle Pack Natural Dry Dog Food is made with genuine meat and no fillers. This food is formulated to fulfill all of your dog's nutritional needs and is formulated using high-quality components that are both nutritious and safe for your pet.

Eagle Pack Natural Dry Dog Food is designed to give your dog with all of the nutrients he requires for a long, happy life. It's prepared using actual meat and no fillers, so you can be certain it's loaded with nutrients.

8. Horizon Complete Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Horizon Complete

Give your big breed dog a complete, balanced dinner with Horizon Complete Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food. To ensure that your pet gets the finest nutrition from each mouthful of food, it includes only pure, natural, whole grains.

Puppy foods are highly nutritious, but since they're not complete and balanced in one sitting, they don't provide everything that your puppy needs in order to thrive. This food is made with high-quality, whole grains like barley, rye, and flaxseed instead of corn, potatoes, or tapioca.

Each component has been chosen deliberately to work in harmony and support your puppy's health at every stage of life.

9. Eukanuba Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Eukanuba

Your big breed dog is anything but ordinary, and he needs unique nutrition to reach his full potential. Eukanuba Adult Large Breed Dry Dog Food provides energy for your active companion's body, mind, and spirit.

Protein, glucosamine, and chondroitin sulfate maintain muscles slim and joints flexible. DHA and vitamin E aid in the maintenance of a healthy brain function, allowing your adult dog to stay sharp. Fats and carbohydrates that are consumed in sufficient amounts provide energy for a lively lifestyle.

Your big breed dog's hearty appetite is aided by high-quality chicken and natural fibers, as well as prebiotic flaxseed. This adult dog food also begins with high-quality chicken to keep your large dog energetic throughout the day.

Eukanuba can be a great alternative for an added treat if you give him Eukanuba along with his favorite wet dog food. Your dog puts his all into everything he does for you. To assist support the exceptional in everyday life, feed him Eukanuba.

10. Whole Earth Farms Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Whole Earth Farms

The Whole Earth Farms Grain Free Wet Dog Food variety pack gives your four-legged companion a nutritious and satisfying meal. Each dish is prepared using genuine meat as the first ingredient, with no artificial additives or colors.

The Whole Earth Farms Grain Free Wet Dog Food variety pack comes with four varieties: Turkey & Chicken, Beef & Lamb, Duck & Turkey, and Pork & Beef. Each recipe is prepared with real meat as the first ingredient and contains no artificial tastes or colors.

11. American Journey Grain-Free Salmon & Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Chewy

The Grain-Free Alaska Salmon & Potato Recipe is jam-packed with nutrients, so your pet will be occupied for hours. The Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food recipe includes genuine, deboned salmon with the protein and amino acids she needs to build leaner muscles and a flavor that she'll enjoy.

To give your dog energy that lasts, you should add sweet potatoes and beans to his diet. Your dog will get important fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants from nutritious fruits and vegetables like carrots, dried kelp, and blueberries.

The omega-6s in this food are derived from a range of sources, including salmon oil and flaxseed, and they aid in the maintenance of your dog's skin and coat. This dish is grain-free and corn, wheat, or soy-free, making it safe for dogs with dietary restrictions.

12. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula is a complete and balanced diet for dogs of all ages. It includes real meat, fruits, and vegetables to ensure that your pet gets all of the nutrients he or she requires and desires.

In this diet, balanced with a high-quality supplement, you'll find deboned chicken as the main component. Whole grains, garden vegetables, and fruit are also included.

The Life Protection Formula from Blue's Garden also includes Blue Buffalo Life Source Bits, a unique combination of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promotes immune system health, life stage requirements, and a healthy oxidative balance.

13. Canidae All Life Stages Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Canidae

Canidae All Life Stages Chicken, Turkey & Lamb Formula Dry Dog Food is a great way to make meal times more fun, delicious, and nutritious for your dog. This doctor-created recipe is custom-designed for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages.

It's jam-packed with high-quality ingredients, including the greatest protein, making it ideal for your dog. It's gluten-free and corn-free to ensure that your dog gets all of the nutrients he needs. This all-in-one feeding approach makes meal preparation for many dogs much easier than having a variety of bags of different meals.

The simplicity of a single-dog home cannot be overstated. You won't have to guess or replace based on your dog's age, breed, or size any longer. For the excellent nourishment that your canine friend enjoys, all you'll need is one bag.

14. Chicken Soup for the Soul Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chicken Soup for the Soul

Adult Dry Dog Food from Chicken Soup for the Soul is a healthy diet that will keep your older dog in top form. This food has chicken and turkey as the first two ingredients to help maintain strong muscles.

The meal is high in vitamin C, which helps to stimulate the immune system. It is also high in antioxidants and superfoods such as apples, blueberries, and spinach, which help to enhance immunological health.

Canine Adult Dry Dog Food from Canis Lend a Hand is made entirely of real ingredients with no by-products, wheat, corn or soy to promote long-term health.

15. Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Nutro Ultra

The Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food is a high-quality dog food that meets your dog's nutritional requirements. The first three components of this food are made with real chicken, lamb, and fish.

It includes grains, vegetables, and fruit in order to give your dog a well-balanced diet. The Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Food is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

16. Nature’s Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Nature’s Recipe

Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a high-quality diet that will keep your dog healthy and active. This food contains real chicken as the first ingredient.

The primary component in this food is whitefish, which is high in protein and low in fat. Whole grains, vegetables, and fruit enliven your dog's meal with a complete and balanced diet. Artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives are absent from the Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food.

17. Avoderm Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Avoderm

Avoderm Chicken Meal and Brown Rice Formula is a delicious puppy meal that your dog will enjoy. This high-quality food gives your adult dog with all of the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants they require to maintain healthy skin and coat.

Even if your pup's skin is sensitive, omega-rich avocado and high-quality protein keep her coat and skin in good shape. Pressure cooking has been used to optimize nutrition and energy, with no preservatives, colors, or by-products. Only pure ingredients with a great taste for your favorite dog!

18. Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Iams

The Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs. The first ingredient in this food is real lamb, which demonstrates that it's not only good, but actually excellent!

The high-quality food is also enhanced with vegetables, fruit, and whole grains to give your dog a complete and balanced diet. The Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe is devoid of artificial colors, tastes, and preservatives.

19. Purina ONE SmartBlend Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Purina One

Purina ONE's Lamb & Rice with Chicken is a high-quality dog food that includes real lamb as the first ingredient and is combined with other high-quality protein sources to promote muscular development and a healthy heart.

Lamb is a great source of protein that complements grains and other ingredients to offer a comprehensive protein profile. Selenium, zinc, and vitamins E and A work together to strengthen the immune system and create a smooth coat.

Blend two meals into one to simplify your feeding routine by improving how healthy ingredients complement each other.

20. Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Pedigree

Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Roasted Chicken, Rice & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food will ensure the best possible quality of life for your four-legged companion.

It's a complete meal, packed with vital minerals and a wonderful roasted chicken flavor, and it's meant to give dogs everything they need to have a happy existence. It also contains high quantities of vitamin E, an antioxidant that aids in the protection of his immune system, as well as B vitamins, zinc, and omega-6 fatty acids.

21. Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Merrick

Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food is a delicious and nutritious meal that your dog will love. The first ingredient in this food is real chicken, which ensures its nutritional value.

This food also includes whole grains, vegetables, and fruit to provide your dog with a well-rounded diet. The Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food is devoid of synthetic colors, flavors, and preservatives.

22. Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

The Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food from Hills is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs. Real chicken is the first ingredient in this food.

The ingredient list for Hill's Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food is comprehensive, providing your dog with every nutrient he or she needs in a balanced diet. It also includes whole grains, vegetables, and fruit, giving your dog a complete and nutritious meal.

23. Pure Balance Pro+ Large Breed 30LB Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Walmart

The first element in this Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is real chicken, which is blended with brown rice and peas to provide lean muscle and healthy joints, digestion, bones, immune system, skin, coat, heart, and vision in an easily digested format.

The Pure Balance Pro+ Large Breed Dog Food is a premium wet dog food made with the greatest ingredients, all natural substances, and additional vitamins, minerals, and other trace components.

24. Retriever Choice Chops Adult Skin & Coat Beef Recipe Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Retriever

The ingredients in Retriever Choice Chops Adult Skin & Coat Beef Recipe Dry Dog Food are all-natural, complete, and balanced. As the first ingredient, this food is composed entirely of real beef.

It also has whole grains, vegetables, and fruit in order to provide your dog with a well-rounded diet. The Retriever Choice Chops Adult Skin & Coat Beef Recipe Dry Dog Food is completely sugar and meat free.

25. Wild Earth Rich Umami and Roasted Superfood Recipe

Image courtesy Wild Earth

Feed your dog the high-quality nutrients of Wild Earth's Clean Protein Formula Plant Based Dry Dog Food!

This dish is nutritionally complete and contains prebiotic fibers to promote a healthy gut microbiota and resistance against ailments. It's brimming with delicious umami flavor thanks on whole-food components like chickpeas, pumpkin, oats, spinach, and sweet potato!

This affordable dog food is made with real ingredients, including 100% beef and chicken, so you and your beloved dog can enjoy them. You may also be certain that your dog will not eat any fillers, additives, animal by-products, or artificial preservatives since they do not contain any of these things.

Tips to Choose One of the Best Cheap Dog Foods in 2022

The first step is to check the ingredients. If you're not sure what they all mean, ask your veterinarian. Next, look at the guaranteed analysis on the pet food label.

This will give you an idea of how much protein, fat, and fiber is in the food. It's also important to pay attention to the calorie content of the food.

You want to make sure that your dog is getting enough calories to meet his energy needs. Lastly, take a look at the feeding recommendations on the label.

This will give you an idea of how much food to feed your dog based on his weight and activity level. If you have any questions about choosing a cheap dog food,

How will I know if my dog likes his food?

The best way to know if your dog likes his food is to watch him eat. If he seems enthusiastic and eats all of his food, then chances are good that he likes it.

If he turns his nose up at it or leaves a lot of food in his bowl, then you may want to try a different brand. Dogs can be picky eaters, so it may take some trial and error to find a food that he really loves.

How much food should I feed my dog every day?

The amount of food you should feed your dog depends on his age, activity level, and weight. Puppies and active dogs need more calories than adult dogs who are less active.

An easy way to determine how much food to feed your dog is to look at the feeding recommendations on the pet food label. This will give you an idea of how much to feed based on your dog's weight.

Keep in mind that these are only guidelines and you may need to adjust the amount of food you feed based on your dog's individual needs.

When it comes to feeding your dog, quality is more important than quantity. It's better to feed your dog a high-quality, nutritionally balanced diet than to worry about how much food he's eating.

If you're not sure if you're feeding your dog the right amount, ask your veterinarian for help.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Cheap Dog Foods in 2022

So, whether you are looking for the best cheap dog food that is high in quality or one that is specifically designed for your pup's age and activity level, there is sure to be something on this list that will fit the bill.

Just keep in mind that when it comes to feeding your furry friend, quality should always be your top priority. And if you have any questions, be sure to consult with your veterinarian. They are always the best source of information when it comes to your dog's health and nutrition.