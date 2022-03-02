This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

As CBD becomes more popular, pet owners are starting to wonder if it could help their cats with cancer. To be clear: CBD won’t cure or minimize cancer, but it may help ease certain symptoms and help your cat to feel more comfortable. Here, we take a look at 25 of the best CBD oils for cats with cancer and explore how they may be able to help.

25 Best CBD oils for Cats with Cancer

What is CBD oil?

CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol, a natural compound found in cannabis plants. It's one of many compounds known as cannabinoids, but it's non-psychoactive - meaning it won't get your cat high.

CBD works by triggering cannabinoid receptors found throughout the body and brain. These receptors are what allow cannabinoids to regulate a range of body systems including appetite, mood, pain sensation, and inflammation.

CBD comes in many forms including oil, capsules, sprays, and e-liquids for vaping. Today we’re focused on CBD oils for cats with cancer.

CBD oil dosage for cats

The first thing you need to do is talk to your vet before adding CBD to your cat’s treatment regimen. Then, decide what concentration of CBD you want in your product, and how much you will give your cat. For example, this list includes different dosages from 2 mg up to 100 mg per serving.

CBD oil dosage for cats is affected by a number of factors including weight, age, and current medical conditions such as cancer.

It's always best to start with the lowest dosage possible and work your way up until you find the most effective dose. Dosages can also be adjusted gradually if needed.

Finding the right CBD level can be tricky, especially since different concentrations are available. A general rule of thumb is to consider the total milligrams (mg) of CBD for one serving and divide this number by how many times you will give your cat a dose each day. This should give you an idea of what concentration you need to aim for.

How often you give your cat a dose also depends on the product. Try to reach each of the best CBD oils for cats with cancer labels before choosing one for your cat.

How we selected the best CBD oils for cats:

Below you'll learn more about the factors we considered before including a brand on our list of the 25 best CBD oils for cats with cancer:

Quality

One of the most important factors when choosing CBD oil for your cat is quality. We only included brands with the highest-quality ingredients and manufacturing processes.

Price

Our list includes 25 different CBD oils from 2 mg up to 100 mg per serving, making it easy for you to find something that will work within your budget.

Customer reviews

When available, we included CBD oil reviews from previous customers. We also considered feedback from verified purchases of each product on Amazon where available.

Brand reputation

We only included brands with a strong reputation for quality and value for money. All of these companies have been vetted by us before being listed on this list.

All 25 best CBD oils for Cats with Cancer

Each of the products here has been selected because it offers a safe, natural way to help your cat with cancer. We've included products from reputable brands that are experts in the field of pet medicine.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Looking for a way to help your ailing or aging cat feel young again? Penguin CBD oil is salmon flavored and made with the finest Oregon grown hemp. This supplement can help rejuvenate your furry friend. Their broad-spectrum extract contains 0% THC, ensuring that your pet stays healthy and happy.

CBD oil is a great way to help your cat live a healthier life. Penguin CBD's all-natural, broad-spectrum hemp oil is available in 150 mg and Salmon flavor, which has been specially formulated for cats. Help your furry friend live a happier and healthier life with this CBD oil supplement.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's line of CBD oils is vegan, non-GMO, and USA-made with only the highest quality hemp, and are available in a delicious blueberry flavor that even cats will love.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Looking for an easy and natural way to keep your cat healthy and happy? Look no further than Verma Farms CBD! Their award-winning CBD is perfect for cats of all ages and comes in a delicious chicken flavor that your kitty is sure to love.

4. Nuleaf Naturals

Image courtesy Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals has you covered with their CBD oil! This whole-plant extract contains a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes, making it perfect for pets of all kinds. Simply add a drop or two to your pet’s food, favorite treat, or give it to them directly – they’ll love the taste!

5. cbdMD Pet CBD Oil Tincture

Image courtesy CBDmd

CBDmd Pets offers your feline friend the benefits of premium CBD oil. Their tinctures are made with hemp-derived extracts that may help support better health by improving calmness and relaxation, as well as enhancing your kitty’s well-being in various ways.

6. 4 Corners Cannabis Pet Tincture

Image courtesy 4 Corners

4 Corners Cannabis has a line of CBD pet products that are made with 100% hemp seed oil, which is gentler on animals’ stomachs than the MCT base used in their oral tinctures. Hemp oil contains omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, which are known for their many health benefits to humans!

7. Canna-Pet Advanced MaxCBD

Image courtesy Canna-pet

Are you having trouble getting your cat to eat? Introducing Canna-Pet CBD capsules, the easy way to get your pet taking their CBD oil. Just open up the capsule and mix it into their food–it’s that simple! Hemp Canna-Pet Advanced Small capsules contain a broad spectrum of concentrated cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to help stimulate your cat’s appetite and relieve inflammation and pain.

8. Mary’s Pet CBD Tincture

Image courtesy Mary’s Tails

Looking for a natural and holistic way to improve your pet's wellness? Mary's Tails CBD is the answer. Their Hemp Extract Tincture in bacon flavor delivers 300 mg of CBD, making it a potent and consistent addition to your pet's routine.

9. MedTerra

Image courtesy MedTerra

Keep your furry friend happy and healthy with Medterra CBD products. These all-natural, organic products are veterinarian recommended and clinically tested to be beneficial for cats and dogs. With three types of products to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect one for your pet.

10. HolistaPet

Image courtesy HolistaPet

Holistapet CBD products are perfect for your furry friends. With no THC, these products are safe and perfect for keeping your pet healthy and happy. Holistapet offers a variety of CBD products to choose from, including oils, chews, and treats. Your pet will love the delicious salmon flavor!

11. Pet Hemp Company

Image courtesy Pet Hemp Company

Pet Hemp Company’s CBD oil is ideal for pets of all shapes and sizes, and it's formulated with other cannabinoids to provide a broad spectrum of benefits. Plus, their superfoods are packed with nutrients that support your pet's health and well-being.

Simply administer the oil directly into their mouth or mix it in with their food or water - there's no THC so you don't have to worry about them getting high. And because they make their products in the USA, you can trust that they're of the highest quality. Give your furry friend the best life has to offer with Pet Hemp Company.

12. Honest Paws CBD Oil

Image courtesy Honest Paws

Honest Paws is revolutionizing the pet industry with CBD products that are 100% natural and effective. CBD has been proven to help improve the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs, and Honest Paws makes it easy to find the perfect product for your pet. With a wide range of options, you can choose based on what you’re trying to target, such as wellness, skin care, anxiety relief, pain relief, immunity, or mobility.

13. Joy Organics

Image courtesy Joy Organics

For a USDA Certified Organic CBD oil tincture to give your furry friend, try Joy Organics! Their premium CBD Oil Tincture for Pets is made with organic olive oil and organic broad spectrum hemp extract, ensuring that your pet gets all the benefits of CBD without any THC.

14. Petly CBD

Image courtesy Petly CBD

Petly CBD specializes in making delicious and nutritious CBD treats and toppers for cats and dogs. Whether you're looking to help manage a specific condition or just want to give your pet some extra nutrition, Petly CBD has you covered.

15. Penelope’s Bloom

Image courtesy Penelope’s Bloom

For a CBD product that will help improve your pet's joint mobility, relieve pain, and support healthy skin, try Penelope's Bloom. Their products are organic and non-GMO, making them ideal for any pet. With concentration levels that are optimal for pets, your furry friend will be able to experience the benefits of CBD quickly and easily.

16. Pure Kana

Imagme courtesy Pure Kana

Pure Kana’s CBD products are some of the best in the industry, offering high-quality supplements for both humans and animals. With multiple flavor options to choose from, you can find the perfect CBD supplement for your pet. Pure Kana also has a wide variety of products to choose from, making them one of the most popular CBD brands online.

17. CBDfx

Image courte3sy CBDfx

Offering products specifically designed for dogs and cats, CBDfx has something for every pet owner. With dosage options ranging from 250 mg to 2,000 mg, and products including CBD oil, treats, and bundles, this brand is a top pick among pet owners.

18. Green Roads

Image courtesy Green Roads

CBD oil has become a popular supplement for people of all ages and walks of life, and now your furry friend can enjoy the benefits, too! Green Roads offers a blend of MCT oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts to promote better digestion and absorption of CBD. The result is a product that supports your pet’s health and well-being in a tasteful and convenient way.

19. FabCBD

Image courtesy FabCBD

To help your furry friend calm down, try FabCBD CBD treats! These treats are soy, wheat, dairy, and allergen-free, and are made with CBD oil that's been extracted without THC. So you can rest assured knowing that your furry friend is getting all the benefits of cannabinoids and terpenes without any psychoactive effects.

20. JustCBD

Image courtesy Just CBD

Offering everything from bacon-flavored CBD oil to beef-flavored CBD oil, this company has something for everyone. And with unique products like cat and dog treats, you can be sure your pet is getting the best possible care.

21. Hemp Bombs

Image courtesy Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs' high-class products are designed to improve your furry friend's quality of life. Choose from 250 mg or 1000 mg bottles, made in the USA and clinically tested. These oils are perfect for giving your pet relief from anxiety, pain, and other common issues.

22. Royal CBD

Image courtesy Royal CBD

Royal Paws’ high-quality hemp extracts are perfect for keeping your furry friend healthy and happy. Royal CBD for pets’ bacon-flavored CBD oil is easy to administer, and your dog will love the delicious taste.

23. EVN CBD

Image courtesy EVN

EVN CBD is an all-natural solution to staying calm and collected during your busiest days. Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) helps reduce stress and anxiety, while promoting feelings of relaxation and well-being. Simply take a few drops whenever you need an edge in life, or add it to your favorite food or drink for easy access.

24. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a hemp extract that provides relief from various conditions. It comes in an unflavored and chicken-flavored option, and the product features a graduated dropper for easy use.

25. Cornbread Hemp

Image courtesy Cornbread

This premium vegan pet food is made with only the finest ingredients, including our Flower-Only™ hemp extract. The balanced THC and CBD content helps keep your pet calm and comfortable, while the delicious Corndog flavor keeps them coming back for more. So give your pet the best of both worlds with Cornbread Hemp.

What are the benefits of CBD oils for cats with cancer?

There are many reasons why cat owners give their feline friends CBD oil, below are just a few of the reasons people have shared online:

Better Mood

Cats are great companions, but they can be a bit moody, especially when they’re not feeling well. It's hard not understanding why your cat is acting out in such an emotional way when you just want them happy again.

Lowering Anxiety

CBD has been shown to decrease anxiety and help your cat relax. This is great for cats who experience illness or anxiety when they're in a new place, during loud noises or when around other animals.

Lowering Pain

Cats and CBD oil can be the perfect combination to reduce pain and discomfort caused by age, arthritis, injuries, and more.

Boost Immune System

Since CBD oil can reduce inflammation it can also help your cat fight off illnesses and disease.

Treating Cancer

While CBD has not been known to cure cancer, it has helped improve the quality of life for many cats living with this disease. And with no serious side effects, using CBD oils is a safe choice when you consider how much time together your cat and you have left.

What are the side effects of CBD oils for cats with cancer?

Since there are no serious side effects associated with using CBD oil, there are none to worry about when giving it to your cat, either.

Cats have a higher sensitivity to smells than people, so you will want to examine the oil before giving it to your cat. If it smells too strong, dilute it by adding water or placing the drops in some food.

How do I give my cat CBD oils?

Before starting any new treatment for your pet, make sure to talk with your veterinarian about dosage instructions.

Every cat is different and every type of cancer will affect your pet differently. As a general rule, cats should take between 0.25 mg to 1 ml a day. This can be easily adjusted as needed during treatment either by adding more drops or lowering the dose depending on how your cat reacts.

As with any health supplement, make sure to read the product label carefully and follow the instructions on how to use it.

Are there other ways to give my cat CBD oil besides putting it in their food?

Yes! If you're wary about putting the oil in your cat's food, you can also just use a toothpick to apply it directly to their mouth. Or if your cat would rather not eat it at all, you can always give them CBD through an easy-to-use CBD oil spray or cream.

Can you give human CBD oil to cats with cancer?

The content of CBD in your pet's food or treats should not exceed 0.3%, as this could make them unsafe for cats. However, the difference between human-oriented oils and those made specifically to satisfy furry friends' needs can be dramatic.

You could find that just 1 mg will provide an ample amount depending on your cat's size. So yes, you can give human CBD oil to cats with cancer, as long as the THC content is under 0.3% THC.

Are CBD oils safe for cats?

CBD is considered safe and non-toxic even in high doses, but you will want to stick with organic hemp oil that meets the criteria mentioned above. When shopping for your cat's CBD oil be sure it comes from a reputable company.

Make sure any product you're considering has been tested by a third-party lab to ensure the quality and potency of the CBD oil you'll be giving your cat.

Where can I buy CBD oils for cats with cancer?

There are numerous high-quality brands available online, so it is easy to find a CBD oil that meets all of your needs and preferences. Before deciding which product to give your cat, do your research to ensure it has been tested.

The best advice for buying CBD oils for cats with cancer is the same as when shopping for any health supplement - stick with companies you know and trust, read ingredient labels carefully, ask questions, and do your research before choosing a product.

When looking at the big picture, using CBD oils for cats with cancer is a safe, effective treatment that will not interfere with other medications. Most importantly, it has no serious side effects and you'll find your cat's quality of life greatly improved in the process.

Final Thoughts

CBD oils for cats with cancer is a great alternative to a number of pharmaceutical drugs that carry harmful side effects. If you're not sure about giving your cat CBD, do some research online and speak with the vet before trying it. It may be just what your cat needs to improve their quality of life.

Again, it is important for owners to consult with veterinarians prior to administering CBD oil to their pets.