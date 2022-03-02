25 Best CBD Creams for Neuropathy Pain

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Chronic pain is a difficult experience to live with. It can be emotionally draining, and it can make your life feel like an uphill battle. But there are ways to manage the pain without taking prescription medications that could have harmful side effects or addiction potential. One such option is using CBD creams for neuropathy pain.

These creams are made of natural ingredients and offer relief from chronic neuropathic pain in a non-toxic way that has no known adverse reactions, making them a safe alternative for you or your loved one who needs help managing their chronic neuropathic pain.

Here's everything you need to know about these products.

What is CBD oil cream?

CBD oil cream is a topical ointment that has been infused with cannabidiol from either hemp or cannabis. CBD creams are used to provide a localized, direct treatment for pain and inflammation.

According to research studies, cannabidiol interacts with the CB2 receptor sites in your endocannabinoid system, which helps fight chronic pain, provides skin protection, and reduces signs of aging. CBD cream for neuropathy is often used topically to treat muscle aches and arthritis.

What is CBD cream made of?

CBD cream is typically composed of a variety of cannabinoids and organic ingredients. Many CBD creams contain aloe vera, which has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease the pain associated with neuropathy.

Other common ingredients include lavender oil and hemp seed oil, both of which are known to have analgesic properties.

Does CBD cream work?

CBD cream works by reducing pain and swelling, which means that it can provide long-lasting relief from the symptoms of neuropathy. It's also not addictive like many other types of creams designed for pain relief.

CBD cream is safe to use on a daily basis, so you can use it as often as necessary without worrying about harsh side effects.

What are the benefits?

CBD oil creams have a host of benefits you can't get from other products on the market. Here are just a few:

Relieves Chronic Pain

These creams contain ingredients that interact with your body's cannabinoid receptors to provide relief from chronic pain and inflammation.

Protects Skin

CBD oil is a powerful antioxidant that may protect skin from UV damage and environmental stressors, while also repairing damaged skin tissue.

Improves Signs of Aging

CBD oil beauty products are great for skin hydration, which can lead to improved texture and cell turnover.

How do you use CBD oil cream?

Since these creams are only used topically, they won't get you high or affect your state of mind. This means that CBD cream for neuropathy may be the best option if you're looking for a natural means of treating pain that won't have any adverse effects.

The best way to use CBD oil cream is to apply two to four drops of CBD oil cream to the affected area. Once the product is absorbed, you can apply more if needed. Massage gently into your skin using a slow circular motion until the oil is fully absorbed. Remember, a little goes a long way!

When should you use CBD cream for neuropathy?

You should apply the CBD oil directly to your skin as needed, but it's best to use it at night before bed because that's when your body tends to absorb these products the most. In the morning, wash the treated area with cold water and soap.

What are some available brands?

CBD creams come in many different brands, but here are just a few that you may want to consider if you're looking for pain relief:

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

This is one of the most popular CBD cream products on the market. The company uses organic, full-spectrum CBD oil to create a product that is designed to relieve aches and pains quickly.

Image courtesy Everest

This CBD oil for neuropathy contains a full-spectrum hemp extract that has been carefully infused with essential oils and botanical extracts. It is designed to help relieve sore muscles, aches, and pains fast.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

This hemp-based cream contains essential oils and botanical extracts, making it a powerful treatment for pain relief.

4. CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream

Image courtesy CBDfx

This cream is designed to relieve aches, pains, and sprains quickly. It contains organic ingredients that are non-GMO, paraben-free, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and kosher.

5. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Image courtesy Lord Jones

This CBD body oil is made with a high-quality cannabis extract that has been combined with pure hemp seed oil. It can be used on the skin or in your hair, and it provides your body with all of the essential fatty acids required for general health.

6. CBD FX Foot Care Set

Image courtesy CBDfx

This foot care set includes creams and oils just for your feet. The CBD oil is infused with menthol, wintergreen, peppermint, arnica Montanaj, maroram, cedarwood, eucalyptus globulus, camphor.

7. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

Image courtesy CBDmedic

This CBD cream for neuropathy contains essential oils, along with green tea extract and arnica montana. It's designed to provide long-lasting pain relief quickly.

8. Vertly Lotion

Image courtesy Vertly

This lotion contains full-spectrum CBD extract, which has been combined with arnica montana extract. It's designed to provide your skin with quick relief from aches and pains.

9. Harmonious CBD

Image courtesy Harmonious

This product contains organic peppermint oil, which is used to soothe sore muscles and joints quickly. The CBD oil has also been combined with arnica montana extract to help soothe your skin.

10. CBDistillery Oils

Image courtesy CBDistillery

These CBD oils come in three different strengths for your convenience. They're designed to relieve pain and aches quickly, so they may be perfect for you if you suffer from frequent aches and pains.

11. Zatural CBD Hot Cream

Image courtesy Zatural

This is a natural pain relief cream that contains active ingredients such as menthol, camphor, and capsaicin. It's designed to provide you with fast pain relief from sore muscles, aches, and pains.

12. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

This cream is made from pure hemp extract and contains MCT oils and shea butter. It's designed to provide your skin with full-spectrum CBD, which will help to relieve muscle aches quickly.

13. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

Image courtesy BioTech

This CBD oil uses a roll-on applicator, which makes it easy to apply. It contains full-spectrum hemp extract, which is designed to help you reduce aches and pains quickly.

14. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

This CBD salve contains oatmeal extract to help soothe your skin. It's made from full-spectrum hemp extract, which is designed to relieve your aches and pains fast.

15. Pure Hemp CBD Freeze Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

This pain relief cream contains all-natural ingredients and CBD extract to provide you with fast pain relief. It's made from organic hemp extract, which is designed to work quickly on aches and pains.

16. CBD.Co CBD Foot Care Bundle

Image courtesy CBD.co

This bundle includes a CBD foot cream designed to provide fast pain relief from sore feet. It also comes with a CBD rollerball, which you can use on your ankles and feet for additional comforting relief.

17. Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream

Image courtesy Aspen Green

This cream contains a high concentration of CBD oil, along with arnica montana and peppermint oil. It's designed to provide your muscles with fast pain relief from aches and pains.

18. Level Select 2 CBD Sports Cream

Image courtesy Level Select 2

This CBD sports cream offers the perfect solution to the aches and pains associated with strenuous workouts. It contains organic ingredients, which are made in America.

19. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Image courtesy Medterra

This cream provides fast relief from sore muscles and joints using a combination of emu oil, menthol, and CBD extract. It's designed to work quickly on aching muscles.

20. Batch CBD

Image courtesy Batch CBD

This is a pain relief cream that's made from a blend of eucalyptus and lavender oils. It provides fast relief for your aches and pains while moisturizing your skin at the same time.

21. R+R Medicinals

Image courtesy R+R Medicinials

This cream contains 100 percent natural ingredients and is designed to provide you with fast relief from your aches and pains. It reduces inflammation and uses a non-greasy formula.

22. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

This cooling gel is made from all-natural ingredients and will cool your aches and pains away. It contains a combination of peppermint oil and CBD extract, which will provide you with soothing relief that doesn't leave you feeling greasy or sticky.

23. Colorado Botanicals Hemp Extracts

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

This cream contains a blend of arnica, aloe, lavender oil, and CBD extract. It's designed to soothe your aches and pains quickly without leaving you feeling greasy or sticky.

24. FOCL Relief Cream

Image courtesy FOCL

This cooling CBD cream contains menthol to provide your muscles with soothing relief. It's also designed to help reduce inflammation and increase blood flow, which can speed up the healing process.

25. cbdMD CBD Oil

Image courtesy cbdMD

This CBD oil is available in four different strengths, so you can choose the right one for your needs. It's made from all-natural ingredients and contains full-spectrum CBD to help reduce aches and pains fast.

How We Determined the Best CBD Creams for Neuropathy Pain

We looked at the ingredients of each product to determine how concentrated it is, so you know what concentration to buy. We also read reviews from other users on reputable websites to get a feel for what other users of CBD creams for neuropathy felt about each brand.

How do I know which CBD cream to use for my pain relief?

Before you buy a CBD cream for neuropathy, keep the following points in mind:

Read the Label

If you have allergies or are sensitive to any of the ingredients found in these products, it's important that you look closely at the label before buying. This is especially true if your skin is extra-sensitive or you have particularly delicate skin.

Choose a Product That Is 100% Full Spectrum

There are many products that contain hemp seed oil, but they may not have the amount of CBD needed for your pain relief. When shopping for these creams, look for products that are made with hemp seed oil and offer full-spectrum CBD.

Don't Buy Cheaply

You may be tempted to buy the first CBD cream you see online, but it's important to read reviews before making a purchase. Check customer feedback on third-party websites to get a feel for how well the product works and whether or not other users were satisfied with their results.

Shop Around and Compare Prices

There are plenty of CBD creams on the market, so you shouldn't settle for anything less than what meets your needs. You can find a variety of products online or in local health stores, so it's best to shop around and compare prices before making your final purchase.

How do CBD creams help calm neuropathy pain?

CBD creams can help calm neuropathy pain by acting as a skin moisturizer and anti-inflammatory agent. CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and provide relief from chronic pain.

Neuropathy is caused by damaged nerves. When those nerves send signals along the body, they're sending pain back to the brain instead of regular sensory information. CBD creams can be used to calm this pain and reduce the number of painful electrical signals sent from the nerves.

CBD oil is most commonly used as a painkiller, anti-inflammatory agent, and skin moisturizer. When applied topically with a CBD cream for neuropathy, you'll experience the following benefits:

· Soothing relief from aching muscles

· Reduction of inflammation and irritation

· Soothing pain relief

· Moisturizing properties that prevent dry, itchy skin

Does CBD cream for neuropathy have side effects?

CBD is safe to use in any concentration. In fact, when applied topically with a CBD cream for neuropathy, it can provide relief without leaving behind any toxic residue. Studies have shown that CBD is safe to use in humans and animals in both low and high concentrations.

While CBD hasn't been associated with many side effects in the past, there have been very few studies that specifically address the topical application of CBD creams for neuropathy symptoms. It's possible that certain ingredients in the CBD creams could cause side effects, but there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions to date.

Why should I try a CBD cream for neuropathy pain?

CBD cream can provide you with all of the benefits mentioned above without leaving behind any negative side effects. It's completely natural and easy to use.

CBD oil for neuropathy has very few side effects, and it's quick and easy to buy online. You can get CBD creams in concentrations suitable for all skin types, so you won't have any issues with unnecessary irritation.

There are plenty of benefits associated with the use of CBD oil for neuropathy pain relief. It works quickly and effectively, provides a long-lasting moisturizing effect, and has been shown to be safe for use even in higher concentrations.

There are minimal disadvantages associated with CBD oil for neuropathy pain relief. Some people may not like the idea of using a product that contains THC, but studies have shown that CBD is an effective alternative without any side effects.

CBD oil is a safe and effective way to calm neuropathy pain while providing lasting relief from inflammation, irritation, and dry skin.

What are the different types of typical CBD creams for neuropathy pain?

There are several different types of CBD creams for neuropathy pain relief available on the market today, including:

· CBD creams with cooling properties

· Creams containing essential oils

· Full-spectrum CBD creams

· CBD cream made with organic ingredients

Each one of these varieties offers a unique benefit that can help you in different ways.

CBD Creams with Cooling Properties

CBD creams with cooling properties are great for neuropathy pain relief because they provide a soothing, cool feeling when applied to the skin. They often contain menthol or peppermint oil, which gives the CBD cream its powerful cooling effects.

These CBD creams are perfect if you're struggling with discomfort in your muscles and joints. The cooling sensation helps to soothe tense areas and promote relaxation.

CBD Creams with Essential Oils

CBD creams containing essential oils can offer relief from neuropathy pain in a variety of ways. Essential oils such as lavender oil, for example, have both analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties which can help with the management of neuropathic symptoms.

CBD Creams with Full-Spectrum CBD

CBD creams that are made with full-spectrum CBD oil contain all of the cannabinoids present in the original hemp extract. They're typically mixed into a carrier oil like MCT to ensure that the cannabinoids are quickly absorbed through the skin and into your bloodstream without first passing through your digestive system.

These CBD creams provide you with the effective benefits of the original hemp extract without any unwanted side effects.

CBD Creams Made with Organic Ingredients

Many CBD creams for neuropathy pain are made with organic ingredients because they're generally thought to be safer than their synthetic counterparts. They're often mixed with other organic ingredients, such as aloe vera and lavender oil.

Organic CBD creams are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives, so they can help you achieve pain relief without any potentially negative side effects.

What are the best CBD cream products for neuropathy?

The best CBD cream products contain high concentrations of cannabinoids, come in coolers that keep the concentrate fresh, come with organic ingredients, and are free of harsh chemicals and preservatives.

Again, here are our top 3 favorite CBD creams that contain all of the above:

Is CBD oil or CBD cream best for neuropathy pain?

CBD oil and CBD cream both provide considerable benefits for neuropathy, but many people find that creams are more effective because they're absorbed into the skin and then travel through the body.

We feel that creams are definitely the best choice for pain relief, and many neuropathy sufferers prefer CBD cream products to regular balms because they're more effective and longer-lasting.

Final Thoughts

It's extremely easy to apply CBD cream for neuropathy pain relief. You don't need to spend a lot of time applying it or waiting for it to take effect. In fact, many people feel instant relief from their symptoms when they start using a high-quality CBD cream regularly.

As you can see, there are many benefits associated with the use of CBD creams for neuropathy pain relief. If you suffer from constant aching or throbbing in even the smallest muscles, then CBD is worth looking into.