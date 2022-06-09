25 Best Adult Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs give us unconditional and unlimited love. One of the best ways to reciprocate is by feeding your pup a nutritious diet into adulthood and beyond. Your pet's health and wellbeing is directly correlated to what he eats on a daily basis. The wrong food can leave your pup feeling sluggish, itchy, and unhappy.

Boost your dog’s health and longevity by feeding a food that nourishes and protects him from the inside out. High quality dog food contains premium protein, fruits, and vegetables along with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

With so many dog food options to choose from, it can be hard to know what to feed your pet. To make the decision process easier, we’ve created a list of the top 25 best adult dog foods that your furry companion is sure to love.

First five ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, and flax

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb package

Pupper Fuel is formulated to keep your furry friend healthy for years to come. Pupper is a brand that prides itself on using pure, earth-based ingredients that are scientifically proven to support your dog's health.

Pupper Fuel is a limited ingredient grain-free food that’s made with grass-fed beef, vegetables, and other nutrient-rich ingredients like flax, barley, and kelp.

The best part is that there are no fillers, additives, or preservatives that can make your dog feel anything less than his best. Since there's no bad stuff, so you can feed your dog Pupper Fuel with total confidence.

2. Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food, Original Turkey & Chicken

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, chicken meal, peas, and dried ground potatoes

Food analysis: 34% protein, 16% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 417 kcal per cup

Price: $74.99 for 26-lb bag

Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Original Turkey & Chicken recipe will keep your pup strong and lean thanks to its high protein content. This adult dog food is optimized to support your dog's overall health so that his adult years are full of walks, playing fetch, and other fun activities.

This food is fortified with antioxidants, probiotics, omega fatty acids, glucosamine, and a range of other vitamins and minerals to keep your dog healthy from the inside out. What's even better is that it doesn't contain any wheat-gluten, soy, corn, fillers, meat by-products, or anything artificial. Instead, it's crafted to support your pup's lean body mass while also ensuring a healthy coat and skin.

Provide your dog wellness to the core with Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Original Turkey & Chicken recipe.

3. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Natural Adult

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, peas, pea protein, and tapioca starch

Food analysis: 34% protein, 15% fat, and 6% fiber

Calorie content: 409 kcal per cup

Price: $59.98 for 24-lb bag

High protein kibble is perfect for working or extremely active dogs that need added support for their lean muscles. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Natural Adult dry dog food is made with quality deboned chicken and menhaden fish meal, a combination that is sure to have your pup drooling.

The formula also contains fruits, vegetables, and a health-boosting complex of easily digestible carbs and antioxidants.

This adult dog food also contains Blue's exclusive cold-formed LifeSource Bits. Despite their size, these little pieces of kibble pack a serious health punch. These bites are formulated by animal nutritionists and veterinarians to support your pup's immune health while also supporting healthy oxidative balance.

4. Diamond Naturals All Life Stages Chicken & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain brown rice, cracked pearled barley, and white rice

Food analysis: 26% protein, 16% fat, and 2.5% fiber

Calorie content: 421 kcal per cup

Price: $42.99 for 40-lb bag

You can't go wrong with a simple formula like chicken and rice. Though suitable for pups of all ages, Diamond Naturals All Life Stages Chicken & Rice Formula is a great food to feed an adult dog.

It's made with cage-free chicken, which tastes great and is highly nutritious. This recipe is enhanced with probiotics and superfoods, along with vital nutrients, including vitamin E, selenium, and zinc.

Not only does this adult dog food nourish your canine from the inside out, it gives him plenty of energy and provides muscle building blocks so that your pup can run and romper for hours.

5. Nature's Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, millet, chicken fat, pumpkin seed, and yeast culture

Food analysis: 36% protein, 15% fat, and 5% fiber

Calorie content: 418 kcal per cup

Price: $75.99 for 25-lb bag

Nature's Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast makes mealtime nothing short of amazing. This 100% natural adult dog food is made with a savory blend of chicken meal, dried fruits and vegetables, probiotics, and other nutrients to support your companion's health and wellbeing,

If your pup has food sensitivities or a possible food allergy, Nature's Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast is a great option, as it doesn't contain any of the common allergens such as wheat, dairy, and soy. It's also free of synthetic vitamins and minerals.

With 36% protein content, this dog food supports your pup's lean muscle mass as well as his energy levels.

6. Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Real Beef and Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, pork meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Food analysis: 26% protein, 15% fat, and 3.5% fiber

Calorie content: 386 kcal per cup

Price: $64.98 for 25-lb bag

Does your pup love red meat? If so, Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Real Beef and Brown Rice Recipe is sure to be a hit. This dog food is formulated with deboned beef, healthy grains, omega fatty acids, probiotics, fruits, and vegetables.

This delicious kibble is boosted with essential vitamins and minerals for complete, wholesome nutrition. With Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Real Beef and Brown Rice Recipe, your dog will have strong muscles, healthy joints, and a perfectly shiny coat.

This adult dog food doesn't contain wheat, corn, soy, pea, or chicken, making it ideal for canines that are allergic to these ingredients.

7. Orijen Fit and Trim Grain-free Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, turkey giblets, turkey, and cod

Food analysis: 42% protein, 13% fat, and 8% fiber

Calorie content: 402 kcal per cup

Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag

Is your dog super active? Is he a working dog? If so, Orijen Fit and Trim Grain-free Dog Food is a worthy food for a pup that needs extra protein support. This adult dog kibble contains a whopping 42% protein density, with its first five ingredients being protein, including chicken, turkey, and cod.

This food is designed to help your furry companion thrive with the power of varied protein sources. It supports lean muscle mass so that your dog reaches peak physical conditioning. What's unique about Orijen Fit and Trim Grain-free Dog Food is that it's freeze-dried coated, which offers a burst of raw flavor that your dog is sure to love.

Orijen is crafted in Canada using the best ingredients from sources across the globe.

8. Solid Gold Star Chaser Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, pearled barley, and peas

Food analysis: 26% protein, 15% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 385 kcal per cup

Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag

With ingredients like cage-free chicken, a superfood blend, and healthy whole grains, Solid Gold Star Chaser Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe provides everyday nutrition for your pup. This adult dog food is also loaded with rich omegas and living probiotics to boost your dog's immune system while also supporting healthy joints, gut health, lean muscle mass and a nourished skin and coat.

Optimized for full-body health, this yummy dog food supports optimal energy levels, a sharp mind, and overall well-being. Help your dog feel his best for years to come by feeding him kibble that is specially formulated for his needs.

With Solid Gold Star Chaser Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, you can unleash your dog's inner superstar at every meal.

9. Purina Pro Plan Adult Shredded Blend

First five ingredients: Chicken, rice, whole grain wheat, poultry by-product meal, and soybean meal

Food analysis: 26% protein, 16% fat, and 3% fiber

Calorie content: 387 kcal per cup

Price: $55.48 for 35-lb bag

Purina Pro Plan Adult Shredded Blend is crunchy kibble that's combined with tender shredded pieces for a drool-worthy taste and texture. This high-protein, highly digestible formula offers optimal nutrient delivery for adult dogs of all breeds and weights.

Purina Pro Plan Adult Shredded Blend is as nutritious as it gets. The recipe contains natural prebiotic fiber, vitamin A, and omega-6 fatty acids. This adult dog food is also made with live probiotics and health-boosting antioxidants.

The protein-to-fat ratio is perfectly optimized to help maintain a healthy weight for your furry friend.

10. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal

Food analysis: 24% protein, 14% fat, and 5% fiber

Calorie content: 377 kcal per cup

Price: $54.50 for 30-lb bag

Protect your dog's life with nutritious kibble by feeding Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult. This adult dog food is formulated with deboned chicken, brown rice, and antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables.

Each serving offers high-quality protein, which supports healthy muscle development, along with a wide range of vitamins and minerals such as glucosamine, calcium, and phosphorus.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult supports your dog's holistic health. For canines with food sensitivities or allergies, this formula contains no wheat, soy, corn, or poultry by-product meals.

11. Diamond Naturals Beef Meal & Rice Formula

First five ingredients: Beef meal, grain sorghum, ground white rice, dried yeast, and egg product

Food analysis: 25% protein, 15% fat, and 3.5% fiber

Calorie content: 399 kcal per cup

Price: $39.99 for 40-lb bag

When it comes to dog food, natural is always best. Diamond Naturals Beef Meal & Rice Formula is made with pasture-raised beef along with probiotics and superfoods, including chia seed, kale, pumpkin, and blueberries. These ingredients provide key nutrients to keep your good boy feeling his best during his adult years.

Diamond Naturals dry dog kibble is made with K9 strain probiotics. This beneficial bacteria supports your pup's immune and digestive system. Each pound of food offers no less than 80,000,000 CFUs of live, active probiotics.

With Diamond Naturals, you can expect nutrition you can trust.

12. Hill’s Science Diet Adult Large Breed Chicken & Barley

First five ingredients: Chicken, cracked pearled barley, whole grain wheat, whole grain corn, and whole grain sorghum

Food analysis: 20% protein, 11.5% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 363 kcal per cup

Price: $36.99 for 15-lb bag

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Large Breed Chicken & Barley is formulated to fuel the nutrition and energy needs of your dog. These years are your dog's prime, so make them worthwhile with high-quality ingredients. This dry dog food is formulated with lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to optimize your canine's health.

The recipe is bolstered with a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health, along with vitamin E, Omega 6s, zinc, taurine, and more. Hill’s Science Diet Adult Large Breed Chicken & Barley is proudly made in the USA using ingredients from trusted sources across the globe.

13. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe

First five ingredients: Pork meal, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peas, and canola meal

Food analysis: 24% protein, 14% fat, and 3.5% fiber

Calorie content: 378 kcal per cup

Price: $49.98 for 25-lb bag

Feed your dog balanced nutrition with Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe. This adult dog food is made with high quality protein, field-grown vegetables, natural fiber, and health-boosting vitamins and minerals.

With omega fatty acids and antioxidants, your dog's skin, coat, and gut health will be better than ever before. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Pork, Beef & Lamb Recipe is made without corn, soy, wheat, fillers, or animal by-product meals.

With this food, you can feel good about the kibble that you're feeding your pup each day.

14. Instinct Original Grain-Free Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, peas, chicken fat, and tapioca

Food analysis: 37% protein, 20% fat, and 3% fiber

Calorie content: 518 kcal per cup

Price: $67.53 for 22.5-lb bag

Do you like the idea of raw nutrition for your pup? Help your dog thrive with thoughtfully balanced wholesome adult dog food from Instinct.

Instinct Original Grain-Free Recipe offers pure, real nutrition in every bite. This kibble is made with cage-free chicken, which supports strong, lean muscles and balanced energy levels. The formula contains 70% real animal ingredients and 30% fruits and vegetables.

Each serving offers optimal levels of natural probiotics, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids. Together these compounds support immune, digestive, and skin and coat health.

15. Nutro Ultra Adult Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain sorghum, whole grain barley, and whole grain oats

Food analysis: 24% protein, 15% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 341 kcal per cup

Price: $59.49 for 30-lb bag

Make your furry friend's mealtime delicious and nutritious with high quality, protein-rich dog food. Nutro Ultra Adult Dry Dog Food offers a trio of proteins, including lamb, chicken, and salmon along with whole grains and dried fruits and vegetables.

This protein-rich formula is made with a blend of 15 superfoods, including kale, chia, and blueberries. The recipe is uniquely designed for adult dogs who require lean muscle support and healthy energy levels.

Nutro Ultra Adult Dry Dog Food contains non-GMO ingredients, wheat, corn, chicken by-product meal, preservatives, or artificial flavors and colorings.

16. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Roasted Bison & Venison

First five ingredients: Water buffalo, lamb meal, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Food analysis: 32% protein, 18% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 422 kcal per cup

Price: $54.99 for 28-lb bag

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Roasted Bison & Venison is one of the most unique adult dog foods available today. If you’re on the hunt for a truly novel protein for your pup, this food is just what he needs.

It’s formulated with roasted bison and venison, along with legumes, vegetables, fruits, and powerful antioxidants. This includes foods like tomatoes, peas, sweet potatoes, blueberries, and raspberries. These ingredients offer highly digestible energy that keeps your pup active throughout his adult years.

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Roasted Bison & Venison also contains gut health boosting probiotics - up to 80 million CFU/LB! These K9 strain probiotics are specifically developed for dogs to support a healthy immune and digestive system.

17. Halo Holistic Surf & Turf Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Whitefish, dried egg product, dried chickpeas, dried lentils, and dried peas

Food analysis: 25% protein, 15% fat, and 5% fiber

Calorie content: 470 kcal per cup

Price: $79.99 for 21-lb bag

Surf and turf is the perfect meal for your precious pup. Halo Holistic Surf & Turf Grain-Free is made with healthy, whole protein sources, including sustainably caught fish along with duck and turkey. This adult dog food is also made with non-GMO produce, which optimizes health in every bite.

The addition of dried sweet potatoes, flaxseed, dried cranberries, and other natural ingredients keep your dog healthy, strong, and active. The combination of proteins and whole ingredients is sure to win over even the pickiest of dogs.

Halo Holistic Surf & Turf Grain-Free contains no grains, meat meals, or artificial ingredients, which means you can both feel good about every meal.

18. Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Lamb, brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, ground whole grain barley, and ground whole grain corn

Food analysis: 25% protein, 14% fat, and 5% fiber

Calorie content: 382 kcal per cup

Price: $32.64 for 30-lb bag

Iams is a name that's been around for decades. Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe supports whole body health with lamb, fruits, vegetables, and nutrients to keep your canine nourished. This food offers the meaty flavor that all dogs love but without fillers or preservatives.

Instead, Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe is made with natural fiber, prebiotics, antioxidants, and essential nutrients. What's great about this food is that it's ideal for picky eaters. The small kibble size is sure to make even the pickiest of dogs drool for more.

Know your dog is getting the most out of every meal you feed him with Iams Minichunks Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe.

19. Open Farm Homestead Turkey & Ancient Grains

First five ingredients: Turkey, oats, ocean whitefish meal, sorghum, and quinoa

Food analysis: 26% protein, 15% fat, and 4.5% fiber

Calorie content: 425 kcal per cup

Price: $69.99 for 22-lb bag

Open Farm Homestead Turkey & Ancient Grains is a high protein, gluten-free recipe that is formulated with your dog's nutrition and wellness needs in mind. This adult kibble is made with turkey that's raised without growth hormones or antibiotics, along with wholesome grains like quinoa, steel-cut oats, and chia seeds.

Each serving also offers health-boosting superfoods such as turmeric, pumpkin, and coconut oil. These ingredients minimize inflammation and support a healthy gut.

For pups with sensitive tummies, Open Farm Homestead Turkey & Ancient Grains is a worthy contender. This food is made without potatoes, peas, and legumes, which are common allergens in many pups.

20. True Acre Foods Grain-Free Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food

First five ingredients: Beef, peas, peas starch, poultry by-product meal, and canola meal

Food analysis: 24% protein, 13% fat, and 5% fiber

Calorie content: 349 kcal per cup

Price: $46.20 for 40-lb bag

Dogs with allergies or food sensitivities greatly benefit from grain-free, limited ingredient food. True Acre Foods Grain-Free Beef & Vegetable Dry dog food is made with top-of-the-line ingredients that will have your dog’s tail wagging and mouth drooling.

This formula from True Acre Foods is made with USA-raised beef, farm-grown fruits and vegetables, and natural fibers to support digestive health. This kibble also contains omegas and other nutrients to support a healthy skin and coat.

This adult dog food nourishes your pup with every bite. It doesn't contain wheat, grains, corn, or artificial colors or flavors. Instead, it’s packed with superfoods and antioxidants.

21. VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula

First five ingredients: Beef meal, grain sorghum, chicken fat, pork meal, and chicken meal

Food analysis: 30% protein, 20% fat, and 3.8% fiber

Calorie content: 406 kcal per cup

Price: $57.99 for 40-lb bag

VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula is designed for carnivores at heart. This dog food is formulated for active dogs who need a high protein food to best support lean muscle mass and energy.

With a nutrient-dense recipe, this kibble contains four different types of proteins, along with gluten-free grains, essential fatty acids, aminos acids, and other nutrients. If you have a working dog or a nursing female, this brand of food is a great choice.

VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula is made with the brand's VPRO Bend, which is a unique mix to ensure superior immune system function, digestibility, and skin and coat health.

22. Wellness Complete Health Adult Deboned Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley, and peas

Food analysis: 24% protein, 12% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 434 kcal per cup

Price: $69.98 for 30-lb bag

Wellness Complete Health Adult Deboned Chicken & Oatmeal Recipe combines chicken and oatmeal to deliver a nutritious, balanced diet that supports a lifetime of health and wellbeing. This dog food also contains flaxseed, tomatoes, carrots, blueberries, and other whole ingredients.

This recipe is crafted with the finest ingredients, along with antioxidants to protect your dog's immune system while optimizing energy levels.

Well Complete Health Adult dog food is fortified with a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including omega fatty acids for skin and coat health, along with calcium and vitamin A for healthy eyes and strong teeth.

23. Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

First five ingredients: Salmon, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, tapioca starch, and canola meal

Food analysis: 25% protein, 12% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 330 kcal per cup

Price: $45.98 for 24-lb bag

Serve your pup a delicious nutrient-rich meal with Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe. This premium adult dog food is made with real salmon and nutrient-dense carbohydrates such as pumpkin and sweet potato.

Not only are these ingredients healthy, they're extremely flavorful! Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe contains no wheat, soy, corn, or poultry by-product meal. It's also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Feel good each time you feel your dog with this grain-free, nutrient-packed kibble.

24. CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Duck & Sweet Potato Recipe

First five ingredients: Duck, duck meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Food analysis: 32% protein, 16% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 520 kcal per cup

Price: $72.99 for 24-lb bag

Is your dog sensitive to grains? CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Duck & Sweet Potato Recipe is a worthy contender to put in your pup's bowl each day. This kibble is packed with premium proteins, healthy fats, and clean ingredients that you can pronounce.

Each recipe contains 10 or less key ingredients, with the first ingredients always being a protein source. The duck and sweet potato formula is made with eight whole food ingredients. It's also fortified with a blend of antioxidants, probiotics, and omega-3 and 6 fatty acids.

CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Duck & Sweet Potato Recipe is proudly made in the U.S. in the great state of Texas.

25. Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, soybean meal, grain sorghum, and dried peas

Food analysis: 25% protein, 14% fat, and 4% fiber

Calorie content: 340 kcal per cup

Price: $53.28 for 40-lb bag

How could you go wrong with dog food made by a celebrity cook? Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe is premium dog food that's made with simple yet wholesome ingredients. Each serving contains real chicken, vegetables, wholesome grains, and plenty of vitamins and minerals.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Chicken & Veggies Recipe contains no fillers or poultry by-product meal. Instead it contains brown rice, peas, and omega rich chicken fat for added flavor and nutrition.

By feeding this food, your good boy will be healthy and happy for his adult years and beyond.

Final thoughts

The right adult dog food can have a tremendous impact on your pup’s health and happiness. Feeding kibble that offers the right amount of protein, fats, fiber, and nutrients means that your dog can feel and be his best each year of his adult life.