24 Best Arthritis Supplements for Dogs

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Finding the best way to treat your dog’s arthritis and joint pain can be a monumental challenge. You can go the vet route, and potentially spend hundreds of dollars every month on medications that may not have been fully vetted for animal use. Or you can turn to alternative remedies, such as herbal supplements and CBD oils. There are pros and cons to all of these options, which makes it important to know what is available to you. Here are 24 of the best arthritis supplements/treatments we have found for dogs.

1 – Pupper

Image Courtesy of Pupper

Are you looking for an arthritis supplement that can help improve your dog’s life? Pupper is proud to provide you with the opportunity to help change your dog’s life by addressing the joint pain that comes with age. Available for an affordable $49.99, this is the perfect supplement for those looking to help their dog live his best life. The flavor is a combination of turkey, sweet potato, and ginger whipped cream. As such, it is the perfect “treat” that your dog will love.

Our team took a bottle home and tested it with our dogs. They gave it four paws out of four.

2 – Well & Good Natural Blend Hip & Joint Health Chewable Dog Tablets

Image Courtesy of Shipt

Made with 95% natural ingredients, the health supplement can help your beloved canine company restore and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. All you need to do is convince him to eat one of these treats. Thankfully, the flavor has been carefully designed to make these supplements irresistible to your favorite four-legged friend. Our team has a couple of dogs well into their retirement years. We brought home a couple of bottles and tried it for a few weeks. During that time, we carefully observed how our friends handled everyday tasks. The amount of limping, or refusal to get up to play, decreased over the course of the fortnight. As such, we can wholeheartedly recommend this brand for pet owners nationwide.

3 – NaturVet Naturals Joint Health Level 3 Dog & Cat Advanced Joint Support Supplement

Image Courtesy of Petco

Are you looking for an arthritis supplement that can help your dog reclaim his youthful vigor? Tired of seeing him lay on the floor, too sore to jump up on the couch and watch TV with you? A health supplement that tackles arthritis, among other joint issues, may be what the vet ordered. Available for an affordable $16.99, this is a simple supplement that you can easily get to see if it can help your dog start living his best life. Our team of expert reviewers figured out quickly that this is a good brand. The dogs liked the treats and it seemed to help them with their arthritis.

4 – Vetz Petz’s Antinol for Dogs

Image Courtesy of Antinol

Internal research by this manufacturer shows that this brand can help over 92% of its users experience relief from joint pain and arthritis. Vetz Petz is so certain of this that they encourage pet owners to make careful observations during the first 15 days. If the health supplement helps your dog, then great. If it doesn’t, then you can return the unused product for a complete refund. We found this to be a refreshing take on the trial scene common to most health supplements. By making certain pet owners see a benefit, they believe they will be able to earn the trust and loyalty of customers for years to come.

5 – Nutramax Laboratories’ Dasuquin

Image Courtesy of Nutramax Laboratories

On the hunt for a groundbreaking new health supplement to give to your canine friends? Dasuquin has been formulated from the ground up to be, potentially, the best joint health supplement available for dogs worldwide. It comes backed by four patents, all focused on ways to maximize the health of your four-legged pal.

We found that this product was helpful in addressing the issues many of our dogs faced, resulting in decreased indicators of pain over the course of several days. It is available for an affordable $77.99 from Amazon and comes in a variety of counts and sizes (for both small and large dogs.)

6 – Nutramax Laboratories’ Cosequin

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Another amazing pet health supplement from Nutramax Laboratories, this one focuses on providing your dog with the right amount of Glucosamine and Chondroitin, powerful substances that can restore and strengthen joints and bones. Our team of product reviewers, already impressed by the Dasuquin we had just finished reviewing, were delighted to have the opportunity to see if it performed just as well. We were pleased with the results, to say the least. All of our dogs started having less difficulty moving, even jumping up on the furniture – regardless of whether they were allowed to or not!

7 – Honest Paws’ Mobility Green Lipped Mussel Joint Powder

Image Courtesy of Honest Paws

The problem with most supplements is the fact that you have to convince your dog to take them. And, if your beloved canine companion is anything like ours, getting them to eat a capsule or chewable can be next to impossible. That is where a supplement like Honest Paws’ Mobility Green Lipped Mussel Joint Powder comes into play. All you need to do is sprinkle a serving on your pet’s wet food and watch him scarf it down without even realizing he is taking his “medicine.” We found that this supplement was perfect for the picky eaters in our homes. A hefty spoonful was all that was needed, mixed in with their favorite canned food.

8 – Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Pet Fish Oil

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Omega-3 fatty acids have been to play a critical role in helping heal and maintain healthy joints in human beings. As such, it should come as no surprise that this marvelous fatty substance can play a leading role in maintaining and rejuvenating the joints of your favorite canine companions. Each capsule contains enough healthy Omega-3 fatty acids to help protect your small-to-medium-sized dog. Larger ones will require two capsules. Beyond helping with their joints, this class of nutrient has also been shown to help with coat – both in thickness and glossiness. So you will be helping out your favorite friend in more ways than one!

9 – Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint Biscuits for Dogs

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Most supplements come in the form of chewable cubes, capsules, or powder. None of which sound particularly pleasant, unless you have a dog that likes peanut butter! However, there was one brand that we reviewed that came in a different form. Nutri-Vet Hip & Joint Biscuits for Dogs have been carefully designed to look just like regular dog biscuits. They are the same shape, same smell, (and most importantly) taste exactly the same as the bag of treats you bought just last week. Our team of reviewers was pleased with how easy it was to give them to our pets. They practically begged for them every day when we came home from work!

10 – Fab CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of Fab CBD

CBD has become all the rage amongst those seeking an alternative to harsh medicines to treat everything from anxiety and depression to arthritis and joint pain. CBD interacts with the dog’s brain in the exact same way it does with a human’s, making it an obvious potential route for relief when dealing with arthritis. This particular treat, produced by one of our favorite CBD manufacturers, comes in a fun peanut butter and apple flavor that is guaranteed to leave your four-legged companion coming back for more. Just make certain to give the right amount – otherwise your beloved pet may find himself dozing for the better part of the afternoon!

11 – Honest Paws’ Relief Bites

Image Courtesy of Honest Paws

This is the second time a product from Honest Paws has landed on our list, and for good reason. This company prides itself on providing high-quality health supplements for your pets, taking the time and energy needed to iron out every little detail. One product that we are amazed by happens to be their CBD chews, which come in a number of formulations depending on the specific goal of treatment. For arthritis, we recommend the Relief Bites.

12 – Joy Organics CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of Joy Organics

Dogs may be able to live on kibble and peanut butter, but we all know what they truly want – meat. Give them a treat that will speak to their wild side with this beef-flavored CBD dog treat. Like with all CBD products, the marvelous CBD included has been shown to help many people, and pets, deal with arthritis and joint pain without having to turn to expensive (and side-effect prone) medications. We were pleased with the results during our week-long testing cycle. All of our pets were noticeably calmer and didn’t seem as bothered by their joint pain as they were before starting the treatment. To be honest, the results were not that surprising. Like most people, we have paid attention to the rise of CBD in alternative medical care over the last decade with great interest.

13 – Charlotte’s Web Hip and Joint Chews for Dogs

Image Courtesy of Charlotte’s Web

Are you looking for the perfect supplement to help heal your dog’s tired joints and bones? Charlotte’s Web’s Hip and Joint Chews for Dogs is here to provide your canine with the support that only comes from full-spectrum CBD – banishing pain, minimizing stress, and helping to heal worn-out joints. Each dose comes in the form of a delectable chew, packed with plenty of flavors that is guaranteed to have your dog coming back for more. Our dogs were pleased every time they saw us yank this bag out of the cabinet, running over and standing at attention as we broke the seal.

14 – Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of Penelope’s Bloom

Penelope’s Bloom gives your dog the pain relief it needs without having to turn to expensive, and side-effect prone, medications. Our team took a couple bags home and tried them out with our favorite pets for a two-week period. During that fortnight, we carefully monitored how they did and whether or not their quality of life improved. We were pleased to notice that, for most of the dogs, there was a marked improvement in their quality of life. They could run faster, jump higher, and keep up with us during our daily walks. In short, CBD oil gave our dogs a second chance at life.

15 – HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of HolistaPet

Are you looking to “spice up” your dog’s arthritis care treatment? HolistaPet is proud to offer CBD dog treats that comes in delectable pumpkin spice and cinnamon flavors. They smell so good you will be tempted to try them for yourself! There are a variety of doses to choose from, making it easy to pick out the amount perfect for your dog. For instance, small-to-medium-sized dogs will be best suited with the 300 mg option, while there are smaller and larger options available. Our team of reviewers was ecstatic to get these in since during pumpkin season many of our canine friends also indulge in fall flavors. During the course of the two-week testing period, we were pleased to find that our dogs did not get tired of the treats and looked forward to the relief from their arthritis that the CBD provided.

16 – CBDfx CBD Dog Tincture

Image Courtesy of CBDfx

This broad-spectrum CBD oil comes packed to the lid with all the cannabinoid compounds needed to deal with arthritis, joint pain, and anxiety. All you have to do is measure out a dose and add it to their favorite food. CBDfx is proud to offer only the finest products for our pets, making certain that the ingredients are all “human grade” and are treated using the exact same processes that go into making their regular line of CBD products. This means you can rest easy knowing that your tail-wagging friend is getting the very best product possible.

17 – The Anxious Pet Organic Hemp Oil

Image Courtesy of The Anxious Pet

Pain coming from arthritis and joint pain can cause your beloved canine a great deal of anxiety, often leading to sickness. Get in front of this by providing them with a CBD oil that can not only soothe the anxiety but treat the underlying causes. To be fair, we first encountered this brand when we were reviewing products to deal with separation anxiety. At the time, we were amazed at how effective it was in helping our dogs cope with us being out of the house for most of the day. However, we did notice that it also helped with their arthritis and joint pain, thus its inclusion on this list.

18 – CBDistillery CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of CBDistillery

CBDistillery is dedicated to making it easier than ever for both your dog and you to experience the life-boosting potential of CBD. This product has been designed from the ground up to provide your dog with the CBD it needs to beat back the pains of joint deterioration and arthritis. Our time with this amazing product saw us treat some of our oldest, and dearest, four legged companions. In a couple of days, they were acting like they were years younger, eagerly playing with us and getting into mischief. Just like old times. We couldn’t be happier with the dog treats and gladly recommend them to pet owners of all stripes.

19 – Petly CBD’s CBD Dog Food Topper

Image Courtesy of Petly CBD

This has to be the easiest and least stressful way of giving your fur baby the health benefits of CBD. All you need to do is mix a measured spoonful into their morning dish and watch it disappear in seconds. Our team of experienced product reviewers was pleased with how none of our dogs, especially the picky ones, noticed anything was amiss. Bacon flavored, it fit right in with their morning can of dog food. It was the easiest way of helping our dogs deal with the challenges that come with arthritis we have encountered yet.

20 – CBD American Shaman’s CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of CBD American Shaman

Are you looking for a doggy chew that can help Fido deal with his arthritis? CBD American Shaman may have the solution for you. These delectable treats come in three flavors: peanut butter, turkey, and beef. Each treat contains 5 mg of CBD, perfect for medium-sized dogs dealing with mild to moderate arthritis and joint pain. For smaller dogs, the recommended dosage is half of a treat. Our team found that the variety of flavors kept our dogs from getting bored with the treat. Thankfully, the scent and flavor were good enough to get their attention from the second the jar is opened until it is put away.

21 – Extract Labs CBD Dog Treats

Image Courtesy of Extract Labs

Made with 100% vegan ingredients, these chews are the perfect way to treat arthritis in our dogs without having to worry about where the ingredients come from. Each bag comes with 30 10 mg treats, perfectly portioned for dogs both big and small. It is available at a very affordable $35 for the bag and is guaranteed to help your beloved companion live his best life.

We were particularly impressed with how the treats smelled. Most dog treats have a lingering scent of canned meat on them, but not these. They were a delight to open and give to our furry friends.

22 – Just CBD’s CBD Oil for Dogs

Image Courtesy of Just CBD

Some dogs will refuse supplements of any solid form, be it delectable chewables or hard biscuits. When you get to that point, you have to start outthinking your beloved pet. That is where Just CBD’s CBD Oil for Dogs comes into play. Each bottle contains an amazing amount of bacon-flavored CBD goodness, ready to be sneakily added onto your dogs’ food bowls. One measured shot on top of their breakfast and they will be good to go all day.

23 – Paw CBD Hip & Joint Soft Chews

Image Courtesy of Paw CBD

Paw CBD has earned a reputation for excellence with regards to its line of pet-friendly CBD products. And its hip and joint chews are no exception to this amazing trend. Each chewable supplement comes in a tail-wagging bacon flavor, with your choice of three different strengths. This means it is possible to pick up a bottle for your Great Dane and one for your Teacup Poodle without missing a beat. No more getting begging eyes from the little one when the big dogs get twice the treats!

24 – VetIQ’s Hip & Joint Supplement for Dogs

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Tired of reading glowing review after glowing review? Trust us, we know how hard it can be to get to the bottom of a nice, long list like this. But we have saved a special treat for you as a reward for making it through to this point. VetIQ offers a chicken-flavored hip and joint supplement perfect for both small and large dogs. All you need to do is offer your favorite four-legged child one of these chews and he will be off in doggy heaven. Our testing showed that it helped our dogs regain some of the vigor of youth, playing more and enjoying life to its fullest. As such, we staunchly back this brand and hope that you have the opportunity to offer one of these treats to your dogs soon.