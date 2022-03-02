23 Best CBD Creams for Neuropathy in Feet

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are an estimated 2.5 million people in the USA who suffer from neuropathy, a condition where nerves all over the body become inflamed and damaged, causing pain and numbness. This can happen due to diabetes or other medical conditions or for no reason at all (idiopathic). Today we're going to discuss the best CBD creams for neuropathy in feet.

1. Penguin CBD Cream

2. Everest CBD Full-Spectrum

3. Verma Farms CBD Cream

4. CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream

5. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

6. CBD FX Foot Care Set

7. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

8. Vertly Lotion

9. Harmonious CBD

10. CBDistillery Oils

11. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

12. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

13. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

14. CBD.Co CBD Foot Care Bundle

15. Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream

16. Level Select 2 CBD Sports Cream

17. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

18. Batch CBD

19. R+R Medicinals

20. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

21. Colorado Botanicals

22. FOCL Relief Cream

23. cbdMD

What is CBD oil cream?

CBD oil cream is a natural product made from CBD oil. It's often used to treat skin conditions like eczema and arthritis, but it can also be used for neuropathic pain relief. The non-psychoactive compound of the cannabis plant, CBD oil offers many benefits for people with various symptoms and serious medical conditions.

How does CBD oil cream work?

CBD works by reducing inflammation and blocking the pain signals that are sent to your brain. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a big part of this process as it helps cells stay in homeostasis. Every time you use cannabis, whether it's from smoking or from a hemp product like CBD oil, your ECS reminds cells to function properly. CBD is said to help regulate over 5 major systems:

· The digestive system

· The nervous system

· The immune system

· Metabolic function

· Inflammatory response

The endocannabinoid system controls many of your body's major functions, and it is very important that we keep this system working at its best. This will help to regulate sleep, appetite, immune function as well as pain and sensory perception such as smell and sight.

What symptoms does CBD oil cream treat?

CBD is effective at treating symptoms both big and small. It's been proven to be beneficial for people struggling with arthritis, chronic pain, and more serious conditions like cancer and multiple sclerosis. It can be used for a variety of skin conditions as well. In the case of neuropathy in feet, CBD cream delivers targeted relief to inflamed nerve endings and calms itchy skin.

How do I know if my neuropathy in feet will respond to CBD oil cream?

Many people find that CBD helps relieve pain from all types of neuropathy, but some conditions respond better than others. The first step is to talk to your doctor about CBD oil cream. If they feel that you could benefit from it, they will recommend a product and help you determine if your specific condition can be treated with CBD.

How do I use CBD cream on my feet?

CBD cream on the feet should be applied two to three times a day. Apply a generous amount of cream and massage into the affected area. Most CBD companies recommend that you start with a pea sized amount and work your way up from there, depending on the severity of your condition.

How does CBD oil cream benefit people with neuropathy in feet?

People who suffer from neuropathy in feet often experience severe pain and discomfort in their feet. They may feel like they're walking on pins and needles or that it feels like they're being stung by bees. CBD oil cream works to block the pain signals sent from these damaged nerves so that you feel less discomfort. Many people who have experienced relief from CBD oil cream say it's a lifesaver for them and have even tried other medications, which didn't work as well, before trying this natural alternative.

What is CBD cream made of?

CBD oil cream is made from CBD oil, coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, hemp seed oil and essential oils. It's important to note that not every cannabis company uses the same blend for their CBD creams. Some offer a more potent product, while others offer a lighter formula. Always make sure to check the milligrams of CBD in each serving before using CBD oil cream.

What are the benefits of CBD creams?

CBD lotions give you all the health advantages of cannabis-based products in general, and CBD in particular, without any psychoactive effects. This makes it a great option for people who want the benefits of cannabis but don't like the high or side effects (which can include euphoria and/or dizziness) associated with marijuana products.

Are there any side effects of CBD oil cream?

As with any new medication, it's important to check with your doctor first before using CBD oil cream or any other cannabis product. It's also vital to know that not everyone responds the same way to CBD products so it is best to use trial and error to determine if this treatment works for you. There are some people who may experience an upset stomach, dry mouth or drowsiness when using CBD products.

Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?

CBD oil comes from the plant, hemp. Hemp is part of the same family as marijuana but it's not the same. CBD oil will not get you high and there are no psychoactive properties associated with it. This product is made from the flowers, leaves and stalks of hemp plants and contains less than .3 percent THC, which is the compound that causes users to feel high.

Hemp oil is often used for cooking and has a variety of benefits. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for improving heart health. It also increases glutathione production in the body, which helps boost your immune system so you can fight off different kinds of diseases more easily.

CBD oil is also made from hemp and has many of the same benefits. It's often referred to as CBD-rich hemp oil, CBD-hemp tincture or just plain old hemp extract. If you're looking for a cannabis product that won't get you high but still offers all of the health benefits of marijuana, this is your best option.

How Do I choose the right CBD oil cream?

Of course, the first thing you need to do when choosing a cannabis-based product is learning how much CBD or THC it contains. These two elements are only available in marijuana plants and both interact with your endocannabinoid system (ECS) through different pathways, which means that they can produce quite different effects.

Only products which have been tested by a third party should be considered, and the label should always indicate the exact amount of CBD or THC per dose. In addition to these two main factors, there are several other things you need to take into account when choosing a CBD cream for neuropathy in feet.

These include:

Type and concentration of terpenes.

Terpenes are essential oils that give cannabis strains their distinctive flavors, aromas and effects. Some terpenes have very specific properties for medical use. The best CBD creams will include a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes to maximize benefits.

Potency.

How much CBD is in the product? This is important to know before buying or consuming any cannabis-based product. Some people might need a simple topical cream while others will want something stronger like transdermal patches, capsules or vape pens.

Brand reputation.

A brand that has positive reviews and high ratings from customers should be your first choice.

Extraction method.

And last but not least, CBD oils should be manufactured using extraction methods that don't involve toxic solvents like propane and butane. These harsh chemicals can harm your health when they're heated up.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

This topical CBD cream is designed to work no matter how you choose to use it.

Not only can you apply it directly to the painful areas of your feet, but you can also take it before bed so that the ingredients have time to absorb into your skin overnight. This means fewer side effects and more benefits from its moisturizing properties.

Image courtesy Everest

The high grade of Everest's full-spectrum CBD oil makes it perfect for your needs. They use naturally grown hemp, which means they have more natural ingredients and aren't deprived like other brands. This is by far, one of the more excellent options of CBD creams for neuropathy in feet on this list.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

This is an all-natural topical cream that can be applied to any part of your body. It uses organic ingredients, including THC-free CBD so you know you will have a safe and pleasant experience with it. Plus, Verma Farms has made this product affordable so everyone can enjoy its benefits without having to spend too much money.

4. CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream

Image courtesy CBDfx

If you're looking for a CBD cream that will reduce your pain quickly, this is the one. It's specifically designed to give quick relief from any sort of muscular or joint discomfort by using fast-acting ingredients like menthol and camphor.

5. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Image courtesy Lord Jones

Made from pure Icelandic water and all-natural ingredients, this CBD oil targets pain as effectively as pharmaceuticals but without the extra chemicals. The essential oils like lavender and bergamot nourish your skin and leave you feeling relaxed after a long day of work.

6. CBDfx Foot Care Set

Image courtesy CBDfx

This foot cream caters to individuals who are suffering from feet pain due to diabetes. It's made with CBD oil and Vitamin E, which work together to promote healing while soothing any sort of discomfort you might be feeling. The peppermint scent works like aromatherapy for an extra boost of relaxation while also making it easier for the product to absorb into your skin.

7. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

Image courtesy CBDmedic

This topical pain relief cream contains 10 mg of CBD isolate, which is the purest form of CBD available. It uses all-natural ingredients to keep skin healthy and nourished while reducing inflammation and sensitivity. This means no side effects like dryness or itchiness because it's designed with your comfort in mind.

8. Vertly Lotion

Image courtesy Vertly

This product is made from 100% natural hemp oil that features over 1400 mg of CBD, terpenes, and other beneficial cannabinoids. The powerful combination of these ingredients helps promote the production of endorphins, which are your body's natural painkillers.

9. Harmonious CBD Pain Salve

Image courtesy Harmonious CBD

This topical CBD cream is eco-friendly, vegan, and made from 100% all-natural ingredients. It's also free of parabens and any other harmful chemicals like petroleum and formaldehyde. This means it won't irritate your skin while still targeting the pain you're feeling.

10. CBDistillery Oils

Image courtesy CBDistillery

If you're looking for a product that will ease your pain with the most benefits, this is the one. It features up to 1000 mg of CBD, which is more than many other brands use in their products. This makes it perfect for individuals who need help with inflammation, anxiety, depression, and neuropathy in feet.

11. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

This product is high-quality and tasty. It uses 100% pure hemp oil that has been extracted from the plant using natural methods for a healthy alternative to pain relief. Plus, it's made without any extra ingredients or preservatives, making it safe for your skin.

12. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

Image courtesy BioTech

This CBD oil contains 100% natural ingredients that work to reduce inflammation. It's also made without any chemicals or preservatives that could do more harm than good for your skin. You can use it on any part of your body without worrying about the effects.

13. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

This salve is made with organic hemp oil that has been infused with essential oils for a soothing effect. It's all-natural and doesn't contain any chemicals or artificial ingredients that could irritate your skin. It comes in three different strengths for you to choose from depending on what you need relief from.

14. CBD.Co CBD Foot Care Bundle

Image courtesy CBD.co

This bundle is the perfect product for individuals who are looking to take control of their pain. The CBD oil works with your body to promote healthy feet while relieving any discomfort you might be feeling. Also, it includes a foot scrub and blanket so you can feel even more comfortable.

15. Aspen Green Muscle Relief Cream

Image courtesy Aspen Green

This muscle relief cream is made from 100% organic ingredients, which means you can trust it won't irritate your skin or make you feel uncomfortable. Plus, it uses 2000 mg of CBD to help naturally manage the pain and soreness in your feet.

16. Level Select 2 CBD Sports Cream

Image courtesy Level Select 2

This cream is designed to be used by athletes who are tired of having their muscles ache after a workout. It uses an all-natural blend of ingredients that work together to relieve soreness and make your body feel good again.

17. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Image courtesy Medterra

This cream is designed to use CBD and arnica to ease your muscles and make them feel great again. It also uses avocado oil, Shea butter, and many other organic ingredients to give you the ultimate level of comfort without any side effects.

18. Batch CBD

Image courtesy Batch CBD

This cream is made from 100% natural hemp oil that uses CBD to naturally relieve your pain. It works on any part of your body without causing irritation or uncomfortable side effects. Plus, it's made with many organic ingredients that are safe for you and the environment.

19. R+R Medicinals

Image courtesy R+R Medicinals

This cream is designed to be used by individuals who want fast results. It uses all-natural ingredients like olive oil, beeswax, and CBD to give you the ultimate level of pain relief without any irritation or harmful side effects.

20. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

This cooling gel is made with 100% all-natural ingredients that feature CBD. It also includes hempseed oil, willow bark extract, and other organic elements to give you the ultimate comfort without any irritation or harmful side effects to your skin.

21. Colorado Botanicals

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

Looking for an all-natural way to help with your chronic pain? Well look no further! This CBD oil is perfect if you’re just starting out or have naturally low tolerances and won't give yourself too many side effects. Colorado Botanicals' high-quality CBD oil is mixed with natural, organic MCT Oil (from coconut) which has a variety of health benefits.

22. FOCL Relief Cream

Image courtesy FOCL

This CBD cream is designed to be used on all different areas of your body. It works to quickly reduce pain, soothe irritation, and relax muscles so you can feel comfortable again. It goes on nice and smooth without any greasiness or sticky residues that other creams leave behind.

23. cbdMD Cream

Image courtesy cbdMD

cbdMD's broad-spectrum hemp extract provides relief from minor ailments while histamine dihydrochloride creates an enjoyable warming sensation to soothe your muscles overnight! Add in aloe vera with MSM as well as essential oils like arnica or oregano just waiting out there ready when you need them most - this cream has got everything needed at all times to soothe neuropathy in feet.

Is there a cure for neuropathy in the feet?

There are many different causes associated with neuropathy and many of these can be treated or cured.

Neuropathic pain is classified by the International Association for the Study of Pain as one of the most common types of chronic pain.

The treatment for neuropathy can be done in two ways- pharmacological management and non-pharmacological management. The doctors prescribe medications that work to manage neuropathy in the feet. This may include gabapentin, carbamazepine, or other antiepileptics.

The non-pharmacological management includes physiotherapy sessions where the doctors use ultrasound therapy, diathermy, and electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) among others to help relieve the discomfort in your feet. The patients are also advised to take measures like exercising, changing their lifestyle and diet habits.

There is no cure for neuropathy in the feet, but it can be managed with painkillers like ibuprofen or aspirin. There are creams available that claim to provide relief from the discomfort of neuropathy in the feet; they may contain ingredients like menthol or camphor. You can also opt for CBD oil and cream and get relief from this condition.

Can you put CBD oil on your feet?

Yes, you can apply CBD oil on your feet to give them a healthy glow or help relieve neuropathy. The oil is made of natural ingredients that will not cause any harm to the skin. It is safe for daily use and does not cause any irritation or crusting of the skin.

There are specific creams available in the market that contain CBD extracts for giving a healthy glow to the skin and relieving nerve pain on your feet. CBD oil is a good healer and can provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness of joints. It also helps in smoothing scars left by injuries or accidents.

What is the maximum strength CBD cream?

Maximum strength CBD cream is the one that contains 20% of CBD oil in it. The rest of the ingredients comprise of natural products like beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E.

This cream helps with faster absorption in your skin so that you can get quick relief from daily discomfort. Since maximum strength CBD creams contain higher amounts of CBD, they are slightly costlier than other products containing lower amounts.

The maximum strength creams give you immense relief from muscle pain, neuropathy in feet, skin allergies, or scars on your skin. You will find that the natural ingredients used to make this cream are good moisturizers for your skin and help keep it healthy.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, it's true that neuropathy in feet can be treated with CBD oil and cream. The oil and cream are made of natural ingredients that help relieve pain, inflammation, and stiffness. They also help cure scars left by injuries or accidents.

Furthermore, the maximum strength CBD cream helps with faster absorption in your skin to provide quick relief from daily discomfort.

However, it's important to buy a cream that contains ingredients like menthol or camphor as these give a cooling sensation and will make you feel better for a longer period of time.