22 Best THC Gummies to Buy in 2022

Let’s ring in 2022 with relaxation, euphoria, and a whole lot of chill. In other words, let’s talk about Delta 8 THC! We all know that gummies are a fan favorite when it comes to Delta 8. In this article we’ll break down the best Delta 8 THC gummies to buy in 2022. We'll walk you through the considerations we had when selecting our top choices and then share our list of the best brands and their gummies.

Criteria for Selecting the Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

Since there are so many Delta 8 options, it can feel overwhelming just to begin searching for which gummy to buy. And we get it: looking through dozens of Delta 8 brands is tiring and boring.

That’s why we did it for you! We wanted you to make the most informed decision for yourself, so we brought up some key components to consider as well. We’ll break down each in detail to make you a savvy Delta 8 shopper.

Hemp Quality

Great Delta 8 starts with high-quality hemp. We look for companies that use 100% USA-grown, industrial hemp. We also look for brands that use organic and sustainable farming since these practices respect the environment and your health. Pesticides or other chemicals that are sprayed onto the hemp will be absorbed into the hemp plant and can end up in the final product.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

We look for Certificates of Analysis (COA) on all the websites of all brands selling Delta 8. These reports are from independent labs that assess Delta 8 gummies for potency, and in some cases, contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. Looking at contaminant levels helps customers to know that the product is free from harmful ingredients. Not all companies test for contaminants, but we definitely prioritize the brands that do.

It’s also important to know that the amount of Delta 8 advertised on the label will be in your gummy. Not only is third-party lab testing a quality control measure, but it can also be a safety measure. You never want to consume gummies containing more THC than advertised.

Customer reviews

Looking at customer reviews helps you understand what buyers think of the brand and the product. Many companies have reviews on their website under each product, which lets you see what people think overall or read any comments they have.

We get it; there will always be trolls but taking the full customer review panel into account can be very informative for your research.

Customer Service and Website Quality

When it comes to shopping online, the website experience is important. We look for user-friendly, easy-to-navigate Delta 8 websites with enough information for you to make informed buying decisions without feeling overwhelmed. We also look for fair shipping and refund policies and what customer service options they have. You want to be able to contact customer service easily and get quick answers to questions.

Everest has the number one spot for the best THC gummies to try in 2022 – if you haven't already tried them in 2021, that is! As a company, they only use organic and sustainable USA-grown hemp which shows their commitment to not only creating high-quality products but also to respecting the environment.

They third-party test their products twice, which gives you extra assurance that they’re potent and safe. Their 100% vegan, non-GMO, and all-natural gummies come in blue raspberry, watermelon, and peach.

Having trouble choosing? Well, if you sign up for their subscription order you can enjoy 20% off your orders. And, as always, Everest offers free shipping and a stellar return policy of 30 days.

So, what are you waiting for? It doesn’t get any better than Everest!

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

Ingredients

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and artificial colorings

● Natural and artificial flavorings

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded

● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

Website Experience

● Everest’s website immediately takes you to a place of calm and serenity. It carefully curates a brand that toes the line between clinical and accessible. The combination builds trust in products and the brand in general. There's just enough information to make you feel informed without feeling overwhelmed.

2. The Hemp Doctor Gummy Bears

The Hemp Doctor’s organically grown hemp is used to create all of their amazing products. Their gummy bears have 30 mg of Delta 8 each, which packs a huge punch. Vegans beware, because there is gelatin in the ingredient list as well as some artificial colors and flavors. Not the end of the world, but we do appreciate a more natural ingredient list. On the upside, their third-party testing protocol is pretty impressive. Yay for transparency!

Hemp Source

● USA grown hemp, organically grown

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 30 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed fruit (tangy lemon, sweet cherry, delicious strawberry, luscious orange, tart green apple, and yummy pineapple)

Ingredients

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Gelatin

● Pectin

● Lactic Acid

● Citric Acid

● Artificial Flavors & Colors, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Yellow #5, Titanium Dioxide

● 100% Compliant Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping via USPS

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds

Website Experience

● The hemp doctor skimped on images a little bit. Their product pictures only contain images of the packaging, not the actual product.

3. CannaAid Strawberry Gummies

CannaAid Will price match any competitor, but returns aren’t allowed. There are 30 mg of Delta 8 in each gummy. These delicious treats are equally potent and delectable. Those with sensitive teeth beware, as these gummies are a bit harder to break in half if you're wanting to start with a smaller dose. This is unlike the Everest gummies, which are very easy to split. We respect that they send their products for potency testing but would have liked to see some contaminant testing thrown in there for extra quality control and transparency.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 30 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Blue razz

● Strawberry

● Mystery

Ingredients

● Full Spectrum Hemp Extract–Delta 8 (30 mg per gummy)

● Pectin

● Sugar

● Citric Acid

● Water

● Tapioca Syrup

● Natural Flavoring

● Natural Coloring

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Lab Results

● ACS Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Flat rate of $5

Return & Refund Policies

● No returns

Website Experience

● It’s clear that CannaAid wants to provide a super informative website, but in doing so, there’s almost too much information to comb through.

4. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies

We can’t help but smile when talking about Bearly Legal. Their fun mascot is representative of their products and delicious flavors. Their Delta 8 THC gummies are packed with 25 mg of Delta 8 each.

In terms of third-party testing, they send their products for potency testing; however, contaminants are not part of their repertoire. The cherry flavored Delta 8 gummies are a unique flavor that will leave you craving more.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Blueberry

● Mixed Fruit

● Strawberry

● Cherry

● Green Apple

● Pineapple

● Watermelon

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower Oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Sodium Sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Sodium Citrate

● Flavoring

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping on all orders over $50

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are refundable, depending on the type of product, within 30 days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● Bearly Legal has a fun and light website. With kooky images and a well-organized product list, shopping on the website is a whole bear-al of fun (pun intended)!

5. Finest Labs Delta 8 Gummies

Finest Labs strawberry flavored Delta 8 THC gummies use only vegan ingredients and organic, sustainably grown hemp. Unfortunately, they don't list all of their ingredients on their website, so if you have allergies, request the list in advance. Another thing you'll have to request is their third party lab results. They do send their products to independent labs, but they don’t make all the reports available to customers.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Strawberry

Ingredients

● Not listed on the website

● Vegan-Friendly

Lab Results

● COA upon request

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping on all orders over $150

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable with 30-days

Website Experience

● Finest Labs website is clean, and relaxing. The website design claims professional and clinical energy without being intimidating.

6. Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares

Diamond CBD pays attention to its environmental impact as well as the creation of delicious Delta 8 products. Their extreme chill gummies have some CBD isolate as well, which pairs with Delta 8 like fine wine pairs with gourmet cheese. Although these gummies don’t have the most natural ingredient list or vegan ingredients, they’re still one of the top choices of 2022.

Hemp Source

● USA-organically grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg & 1250 mg

Flavors

● Fruity mix

● Tropical mix

● Paradise mix

● Blueberry

● Watermelon

● Mango

● Sunshine mix

● Island mix

● Original

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla)

● Cane Sugar

● Gelatin

● Distilled Water

● Citric acid- ADM

● Sorbitol powder

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● Natural and Artificial Colors

● Less 1/10 Percent Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate (As Preservatives), Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sweetener (Maltodextrin, Sucralose), Organic Hemp Oil, 100% Coconut MCT Oil, Propylene Glycol, Propylparaben (Preservative), And Hemp Extract.

● Natural and Artificial Sweeteners

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free 2-Day Express Shipping on all orders above $100.

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products

Website Experience

● Diamond CBD’s website is a bit of a sensory overload experience. There’s a lot going on and a lot of information, which can be a blessing or a curse.

7. Reform Wellness Gummies

The most memorable aspect about Reform Wellness is their support of the Last Prisoner Project. This is a charitable organization that assists criminals who have been convicted of cannabis-related crimes. One percent of all sales goes toward supporting this honorable association.

Their Delta 8 gummies are mild in potency. With 5 mg or 10 mg per gummy, these are perfect for beginner users or those who are sensitive to Delta 8. Choose from strawberry or blueberry–both solid flavors.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 5mg or 10mg per gummy

Flavors

● Strawberry

● Blueberry

Ingredients

● 75 mg Delta 8 THC (5mg per gummy)

● Pectin

● Sugar

● Citric Acid

● Water

● Tapioca Syrup

● Natural Flavoring

● Natural Coloring

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Lab Results

● AccuScience Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Shipping calculated at checkout

Return & Refund Policies

● Refunds may be requested but not guaranteed

Website Experience

● We like to see Reform Wellness’ support of Last Prisoner Project on their website. Overall they have a very simple site that’s somewhat unmemorable.

8. MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies

With a super clean ingredient list and out-of-this-world flavors, MOONWLKR’s Delta 8 gummies are a total vibe. Two flavors we’re giddy about are Limoncello Haze and Watermelon Zkittlez.

Their third-party testing confirms that each has 25 mg as the label says and is free from harmful contaminants.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mango Kush

● Blue Dream Berry

● Sour Strawberry Diesel

● Pineapple Express

● Watermelon Zkittlez

● Multi flavor: Sour Blue Dream, Pineapple Mango Kush, Purple Punch, & Limoncello Haze

Ingredients

● Delta 8 Hemp Extract and terpenes

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Flavoring

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial coloring

Lab Results

● Universal Diagnostic Labs

Shipping Policy

● Shipped within 2-4 business days from purchase date

● Does not ship products to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, or Washington

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● Navigating MOONWLKR’s website is a total breeze. Things are well-organized and there’s lots of information about Delta 8.

9. 3CHI Delta 8 THC Gummies

We can’t say enough good things about 3CHI’s Delta 8 gummies. We’re kind of obsessed with the black raspberry gummies for their flavor and clean ingredient list. The one bone we have to pick with them is their return policy. With 3CHI, all sales are final.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Watermelon

● Black Raspberry

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Glucose Syrup

● Sugar

● Pectin

● Distilled Water

● Citric acid

● Sodium Citrate

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● Natural and Artificial Colors

Lab Results

● North Coast Analytical Laboratories, LLC

Shipping Policy

● $4.99 shipping for orders under $99

● Free shipping for orders over $99

● Expedited shipping available for an additional cost

● The company does not ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.

Return & Refund Policies

● All purchases are final and non-refundable

Website Experience

● 3CHI is very vibe focused. What this means is you can filter by the vibe that you want and find products that will suit you.

10. Kurativ Delta 8

Kurativ is a solid Delta 8 company that has decent transparency. Unfortunately, their lab testing doesn’t include contaminants which may or may not be a deal-breaker for you, but it’s definitely something to take note of. Their gummies are available in four varieties with our favorite being razzleberry.

Unfortunately, their ingredient list isn't as natural as we'd like to see and there’s gelatin, which is not vegan-friendly.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Razzberry

● Apple

● Peach

● Multi flavor

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Corn Syrup (From Corn)

● Sugar (From Beets)

● Lactic Acid

● Gelatin

● Pectin (Derived from Fruits)

● Water

● Titanium Dioxide (Color)

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1

Lab Results

● SC Labs

Shipping Policy

● $7.99 flat rate shipping

● Free shipping on all orders over $60

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the company

Website Experience

● Kurativ’s website is a great place to learn more about Delta 8 or other hemp extract products. In terms of shopping, it’s easy to see the different products they offer, and the checkout process is swift.

11. Vida Optima Delta 8 Gummies ​

Vida Optimia’s Delta 8 gummies are perfect for beginner users. With just 10 mg of Delta 8 per gummy, these low-potency gummies are ideal for somebody who wants to experience the effects of Delta 8 without going overboard. The flavor of these little chewies is fruity without being overwhelmingly sweet.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 10 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed Fruit

Ingredients

● 100 mg Delta 8 THC (10 mg per gummy)

● Organic Sugar

● Corn Syrup

● Modified Food Starch (corn)

● Fumaric Acid

● Citric Acid

● Phytocannabinoid Hemp Extract

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● Natural and Artificial Colors Yellow #5, Red #40)

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping over $75

Return & Refund Policies

● Refunds offered within 30 days of purchase

Website Experience

● VidaOptima’s website has struck the balance between informative without being cluttered. The website is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate.

12. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Koi CBD stands out for its extensive third-party testing, which looks at cannabinoid levels, terpenes, and hundreds of possible contaminants. They appreciate transparency with their customers, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Their Delta 8 gummies are available in five equally delicious flavors including mango, lime, watermelon, strawberry, and–probably the tastiest–blue razz. Each is packed with 25 mg of Delta 8 and vegan ingredients.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Watermelon

● Lime

● Mango

● Strawberry

● Blue-Razz

Ingredients

● Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC

● Sugar

● Corn Syrup

● Pectin

● Sunflower Oil

● Water

● Flavoring

● Sodium Citrate

● Sodium Acid Sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Natural and Artificial food coloring

● Plant-derived terpenes

Lab Results

● Verde Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $35

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds for products that are at least half full

Website Experience

● Koi’s website Is beautiful and reminiscent of Japanese-style tattoos. It could use a bit more work on the navigation; however, we appreciate the live chat option.

13. Hometown Hero Delta 8 Blueberry Gummies

Hometown Hero is a Delta 8 brand that you can feel great about supporting. They donate a portion of all sales to US veterans. If this doesn't warm your heart, I don't know what will! They third-party test their gummies for potency but not for contaminants.

These blueberry Delta 8 gummies took second place in the High Times magazine ranking in 2021. Although their ingredients are not listed, you can rest assured that they’re vegan.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Ingredients

● Delta 8

● Unlisted Ingredients, but vegan and gluten-free

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavor

● Juicy Blueberry

Lab Results

● Green Leaf Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $50

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds for unused products within 30 days of purchase

Website Experience

● Hometown Hero has a clean website design that's suitable for those with any level of tech savvy.

14. Binoid Premium Delta 8 Gummies

Binoid’s Delta 8 gummies are made with Oregon-grown hemp. They come in three mouth-watering flavors including our favorite, the tart green apple candy. We also like the smooth and creamy peach dream and the sweet and crave-worthy strawberry bliss. Each little gummy is packed with 25 mg of Delta 8.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Green Apple Candy

● Peach Dream

● Strawberry Bliss

Ingredients

● Glucose Syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled Water

● Pectin, Delta-8 (Aerial Parts) 500 mg

● Natural and Artificial Flavor

● Natural and Artificial Colors

● Citric Acid

● Sodium Citrate

Lab Results

● Encore Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping arriving in 3-7 business days

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products

Website Experience

● Binoid’s website has a lot of information you’ll enjoy learning from. However, it could use a bit more organization and a streamlined user-friendly website design.

15. Area 52 Delta 8 Gummies

Area 52 has very natural Delta 8 gummies that are vegan with no synthetic ingredients. These out-of-this-world Delta 8 gummies are made with non-GMO ingredients and 100% USA-grown hemp. You must request their third-party lab results as they’re not posted on their website.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed flavor: Pineapple, Green Apple, Strawberry

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Sugar

● Sorbic Acid

● Pectin

● Water

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural Flavors

● Tapioca Syrup

Lab Results

● Available upon request

Shipping Policy

● Free Priority Shipping on all orders over $110

Return & Refund Policies

● 100% money-back guarantee

Website Experience

● Area 52 has an out-of-this-world website with lots of user interaction. It’s a blast to navigate!

16. Exhale Delta 8 Gummies

Exhale Delta 8 THC gummies are a mixed fruity flavor with a delicious sugar coating. The company doesn’t list all the ingredients but notes that their Delta 8 gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and all-natural. No added synthetic ingredients here!

With 25 mg of Delta 8 per gummy, these potent little delicious candies are a top choice for 2022.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed fruit

Ingredients

● Not listed

Lab Results

● CannaSafe

Shipping Policy

● Free Economy Shipping (5-7 business days)

Return & Refund Policies

● 100% money-back guarantee

Website Experience

● This website is informative and well-organized. It has a simple design with no extra bells and whistles.

17. PharmaCBD Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Cherry Sours Edibles

PharmaCBD is a member of the National Hemp Association, which supports progression in research and development of the hemp industry, which supports all Delta-8 companies in the end. The 20 mg Delta 8 gummies are made with a mix of natural and artificial ingredients along with gelatin, which is not a vegan-safe ingredient. These sour cherries are similar to cherry blasters–a cool blend of tart and sweet.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Mixed fruit

Ingredients

● 120mg Delta 8 THC (20 mg per gummy)

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Dextrose

● Water

● Gelatin

● Citric acid

● Lactic acid

● Malic acid

● Sodium lactate

● Artificial flavors, colors: FD&C blue 1, red 40, yellow 5

● Naturally occurring cannabinoid oil.

● Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products

Lab Results

● Industrial Laboratories

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $49.95

Return & Refund Policies

● All sales are final

Website Experience

● No complaints regarding the website, but nothing too special to write home about. Overall well-organized.

18. Just Delta Watermelon Supernova Delta 8 Gummies

Just Delta is so much more than, well, just Delta. All of their products are made with organic ingredients, but do contain gelatin. Their Delta 8 gummies are available in three delicious flavors including watermelon supernova, exotic peach, and sour burst. We respect their comprehensive lab testing that covers contaminants and potency. With free shipping and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, why not take the plunge and try these delicious Delta 8 treats?

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg/container (each gummy varies)

Flavors

● Watermelon Supernova

● Exotic Peach

● Sour Burst

Ingredients

● Corn Syrup (From Corn)

● Corn Starch

● Sugar (From Beets)

● Water

● Gelatin

● Citric Acid

● Fumaric Acid

● Natural and Artificial Flavor

● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40

● Coconut Oil

● Delta 8 THC Hemp derivative

Lab Results

● Kaycha

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day satisfaction guaranteed

Website Experience

● A cosmic experience with engaging images and easy navigation.

19. Ounce of Hope Delta 8 Gummies

We can describe Ounce of Hope in one word: simple. The website is extremely clean and mostly black and white, which is easy to use but somewhat bland. Their Delta 8 gummies contain extremely clean and simple ingredients. Each has 20 mg per gummy, and it’s unclear what flavor these gummies are – likely mixed fruit. They do have third-party lab reports posted on the product page, but the lab is not visible. Because of this, they've lost a couple points for transparency.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 20 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Not listed

Ingredients

● Sugar

● Tapioca Syrup

● Water

● Pectin Blend

● All Natural Flavoring and Coloring

● Citric Acid

● Hemp Derived Cannabinoids

Lab Results

● Not listed

Shipping Policy

● Not listed

Return & Refund Policies

● 10-day return on unopened products

Website Experience

● Clean and simple. Lacking some transparency regarding lab testing location.

20. BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies

BudPop has a fun, bright, and easy-to-use website. Overall, their product list is limited, but their Delta 8 gummies are a hit. With 25 mg in each delicious square, you may want to put them on auto-ship. You can choose from strawberry gelato or blue dream berry. As a company, they’re super transparent in their lab testing that looks at contaminants in addition to potency. 2022, please meet BudPop; we have a feeling you'll be getting to know each other very well!

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Strawberry Gelato

● Blue Dream Berry

Ingredients

● Sugar

● Corn syrup

● Pectin

● Sunflower oil

● Water

● Flavoring

● Sodium Citrate

● Sodium acid sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Natural & artificial food coloring

● Delta 8

● Terpenes

Lab Results

● ACS Labs

Shipping Policy

● Calculated at checkout

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day return on unopened products

Website Experience

● BudPop has a fun and bright website that’s still clean. They've done a great job making a good flow of information and products.

21. Fresh Bros Vegan Delta 8 Gummies

It doesn't get more natural than Fresh Bro’s vegan Delta 8 gummies. The mix of tart and fruity flavors and 25 mg per gummy is stellar. All of their hemp is grown organically and their products are free from animal products such as gelatin, and they include all natural ingredients only. Even their coloring is from vegetables instead of artificial food dye. They do third-party testing, but they’ve opted not to test for contaminants.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Assorted Flavors: Natural Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.

Ingredients

● Sugar

● Tapioca Syrup

● Dextrose

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Colored with Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Blackcurrant)

● Sodium Citrate

● Natural Flavor

● Potassium Citrate

● Delta-8 Hemp Extract

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Calculated at checkout

Return & Refund Policies

● All sales are final

Website Experience

● The website is relatively easy to use, but it feels a bit old-fashioned. No complaints, just nothing too exciting.

22. Five CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies

Five’s sleek and modern packaging first caught our eye, and their Delta product was just as impressive! Their products are completely vegan, organic, and potent, with 25 mg per piece. And did we mention they’re so, so yummy? We’re proud to have Five round off our list of the top 22 Delta 8 THC gummies products to buy in 2022.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

Flavors

● Multi Flavored

Ingredients

● Tapioca Syrup*

● Cane Sugar*

● Water

● Pear Juice Concentrate*

● Tapioca Maltodextrin*

● Pectin

● MCT Oil

● Citric Acid

● Natural Flavors

● Sodium Citrate

Lab Results

● ACS Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $100

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day satisfaction guarantee

Website Experience

● We love the fresh and modern feel of the website. It’s the right blend of bright and calming. FAQs are easy to find, and there’s lots of transparency on the website.