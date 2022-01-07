This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Let’s ring in 2022 with relaxation, euphoria, and a whole lot of chill. In other words, let’s talk about Delta 8 THC! We all know that gummies are a fan favorite when it comes to Delta 8. In this article we’ll break down the best Delta 8 THC gummies to buy in 2022. We'll walk you through the considerations we had when selecting our top choices and then share our list of the best brands and their gummies.
22 Best THC Gummies to Buy in 2022
The Hemp Doctor Gummy Bears
CannaAid Strawberry Gummies
Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies
Finest Labs Delta 8 Gummies
Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares
Reform Wellness Gummies
MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies
3CHI Delta 8 THC Gummies
Kurativ Delta 8
Vida Optima Delta 8 Gummies
Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies
Hometown Hero Delta 8 Blueberry Gummies
Binoid Premium Delta 8 Gummies
Area 52 Delta 8 Gummies
Exhale Delta 8 Gummies
PharmaCBD Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Cherry Sours Edibles
Just Delta Watermelon Supernova Delta 8 Gummies
Ounce of Hope Delta 8 Gummies
BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies
Fresh Bros Vegan Delta 8 Gummies
Five CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies
Criteria for Selecting the Best Delta 8 THC Gummies
Since there are so many Delta 8 options, it can feel overwhelming just to begin searching for which gummy to buy. And we get it: looking through dozens of Delta 8 brands is tiring and boring.
That’s why we did it for you! We wanted you to make the most informed decision for yourself, so we brought up some key components to consider as well. We’ll break down each in detail to make you a savvy Delta 8 shopper.
Hemp Quality
Great Delta 8 starts with high-quality hemp. We look for companies that use 100% USA-grown, industrial hemp. We also look for brands that use organic and sustainable farming since these practices respect the environment and your health. Pesticides or other chemicals that are sprayed onto the hemp will be absorbed into the hemp plant and can end up in the final product.
Third-Party Laboratory Testing
We look for Certificates of Analysis (COA) on all the websites of all brands selling Delta 8. These reports are from independent labs that assess Delta 8 gummies for potency, and in some cases, contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. Looking at contaminant levels helps customers to know that the product is free from harmful ingredients. Not all companies test for contaminants, but we definitely prioritize the brands that do.
It’s also important to know that the amount of Delta 8 advertised on the label will be in your gummy. Not only is third-party lab testing a quality control measure, but it can also be a safety measure. You never want to consume gummies containing more THC than advertised.
Customer reviews
Looking at customer reviews helps you understand what buyers think of the brand and the product. Many companies have reviews on their website under each product, which lets you see what people think overall or read any comments they have.
We get it; there will always be trolls but taking the full customer review panel into account can be very informative for your research.
Customer Service and Website Quality
When it comes to shopping online, the website experience is important. We look for user-friendly, easy-to-navigate Delta 8 websites with enough information for you to make informed buying decisions without feeling overwhelmed. We also look for fair shipping and refund policies and what customer service options they have. You want to be able to contact customer service easily and get quick answers to questions.
1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies
Everest has the number one spot for the best THC gummies to try in 2022 – if you haven't already tried them in 2021, that is! As a company, they only use organic and sustainable USA-grown hemp which shows their commitment to not only creating high-quality products but also to respecting the environment.
They third-party test their products twice, which gives you extra assurance that they’re potent and safe. Their 100% vegan, non-GMO, and all-natural gummies come in blue raspberry, watermelon, and peach.
Having trouble choosing? Well, if you sign up for their subscription order you can enjoy 20% off your orders. And, as always, Everest offers free shipping and a stellar return policy of 30 days.
So, what are you waiting for? It doesn’t get any better than Everest!
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 20 mg
Flavors
● Blue Raspberry
Ingredients
● Pectin
● Glucose syrup
● Sugar
● Distilled water
● Hemp oil (product dependent)
● Citric acid
● Sodium citrate
● Natural and artificial colorings
● Natural and artificial flavorings
Lab Results
● Green Scientific Labs
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping on all orders
Return & Refund Policies
● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded
● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility
Website Experience
● Everest’s website immediately takes you to a place of calm and serenity. It carefully curates a brand that toes the line between clinical and accessible. The combination builds trust in products and the brand in general. There's just enough information to make you feel informed without feeling overwhelmed.
2. The Hemp Doctor Gummy Bears
The Hemp Doctor’s organically grown hemp is used to create all of their amazing products. Their gummy bears have 30 mg of Delta 8 each, which packs a huge punch. Vegans beware, because there is gelatin in the ingredient list as well as some artificial colors and flavors. Not the end of the world, but we do appreciate a more natural ingredient list. On the upside, their third-party testing protocol is pretty impressive. Yay for transparency!
Hemp Source
● USA grown hemp, organically grown
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 30 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mixed fruit (tangy lemon, sweet cherry, delicious strawberry, luscious orange, tart green apple, and yummy pineapple)
Ingredients
● Corn Syrup
● Sugar
● Gelatin
● Pectin
● Lactic Acid
● Citric Acid
● Artificial Flavors & Colors, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Yellow #5, Titanium Dioxide
● 100% Compliant Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC
Lab Results
● Altitude Consulting
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping via USPS
Return & Refund Policies
● Full refunds
Website Experience
● The hemp doctor skimped on images a little bit. Their product pictures only contain images of the packaging, not the actual product.
3. CannaAid Strawberry Gummies
CannaAid Will price match any competitor, but returns aren’t allowed. There are 30 mg of Delta 8 in each gummy. These delicious treats are equally potent and delectable. Those with sensitive teeth beware, as these gummies are a bit harder to break in half if you're wanting to start with a smaller dose. This is unlike the Everest gummies, which are very easy to split. We respect that they send their products for potency testing but would have liked to see some contaminant testing thrown in there for extra quality control and transparency.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 30 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Blue razz
● Strawberry
● Mystery
Ingredients
● Full Spectrum Hemp Extract–Delta 8 (30 mg per gummy)
● Pectin
● Sugar
● Citric Acid
● Water
● Tapioca Syrup
● Natural Flavoring
● Natural Coloring
● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy
Lab Results
● ACS Laboratory
Shipping Policy
● Flat rate of $5
Return & Refund Policies
● No returns
Website Experience
● It’s clear that CannaAid wants to provide a super informative website, but in doing so, there’s almost too much information to comb through.
4. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies
We can’t help but smile when talking about Bearly Legal. Their fun mascot is representative of their products and delicious flavors. Their Delta 8 THC gummies are packed with 25 mg of Delta 8 each.
In terms of third-party testing, they send their products for potency testing; however, contaminants are not part of their repertoire. The cherry flavored Delta 8 gummies are a unique flavor that will leave you craving more.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Blueberry
● Mixed Fruit
● Strawberry
● Cherry
● Green Apple
● Pineapple
● Watermelon
Ingredients
● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract
● Corn Syrup
● Sugar
● Sunflower Oil
● Pectin
● Water
● Sodium Sulfate
● Citric Acid
● Sodium Citrate
● Flavoring
Lab Results
● Altitude Consulting
Shipping Policy
● Free Shipping on all orders over $50
Return & Refund Policies
● Returns of unopened products are refundable, depending on the type of product, within 30 days
● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer
Website Experience
● Bearly Legal has a fun and light website. With kooky images and a well-organized product list, shopping on the website is a whole bear-al of fun (pun intended)!
5. Finest Labs Delta 8 Gummies
Finest Labs strawberry flavored Delta 8 THC gummies use only vegan ingredients and organic, sustainably grown hemp. Unfortunately, they don't list all of their ingredients on their website, so if you have allergies, request the list in advance. Another thing you'll have to request is their third party lab results. They do send their products to independent labs, but they don’t make all the reports available to customers.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Strawberry
Ingredients
● Not listed on the website
● Vegan-Friendly
Lab Results
● COA upon request
Shipping Policy
● Free Shipping on all orders over $150
Return & Refund Policies
● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable with 30-days
Website Experience
● Finest Labs website is clean, and relaxing. The website design claims professional and clinical energy without being intimidating.
6. Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares
Diamond CBD pays attention to its environmental impact as well as the creation of delicious Delta 8 products. Their extreme chill gummies have some CBD isolate as well, which pairs with Delta 8 like fine wine pairs with gourmet cheese. Although these gummies don’t have the most natural ingredient list or vegan ingredients, they’re still one of the top choices of 2022.
Hemp Source
● USA-organically grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg & 1250 mg
Flavors
● Fruity mix
● Tropical mix
● Paradise mix
● Blueberry
● Watermelon
● Mango
● Sunshine mix
● Island mix
● Original
Ingredients
● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract
● Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla)
● Cane Sugar
● Gelatin
● Distilled Water
● Citric acid- ADM
● Sorbitol powder
● Natural and Artificial Flavors
● Natural and Artificial Colors
● Less 1/10 Percent Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate (As Preservatives), Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sweetener (Maltodextrin, Sucralose), Organic Hemp Oil, 100% Coconut MCT Oil, Propylene Glycol, Propylparaben (Preservative), And Hemp Extract.
● Natural and Artificial Sweeteners
Lab Results
● Altitude Consulting
Shipping Policy
● Free 2-Day Express Shipping on all orders above $100.
Return & Refund Policies
● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products
Website Experience
● Diamond CBD’s website is a bit of a sensory overload experience. There’s a lot going on and a lot of information, which can be a blessing or a curse.
7. Reform Wellness Gummies
The most memorable aspect about Reform Wellness is their support of the Last Prisoner Project. This is a charitable organization that assists criminals who have been convicted of cannabis-related crimes. One percent of all sales goes toward supporting this honorable association.
Their Delta 8 gummies are mild in potency. With 5 mg or 10 mg per gummy, these are perfect for beginner users or those who are sensitive to Delta 8. Choose from strawberry or blueberry–both solid flavors.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 5mg or 10mg per gummy
Flavors
● Strawberry
● Blueberry
Ingredients
● 75 mg Delta 8 THC (5mg per gummy)
● Pectin
● Sugar
● Citric Acid
● Water
● Tapioca Syrup
● Natural Flavoring
● Natural Coloring
● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy
Lab Results
● AccuScience Laboratory
Shipping Policy
● Shipping calculated at checkout
Return & Refund Policies
● Refunds may be requested but not guaranteed
Website Experience
● We like to see Reform Wellness’ support of Last Prisoner Project on their website. Overall they have a very simple site that’s somewhat unmemorable.
8. MOONWLKR Delta 8 THC Gummies
With a super clean ingredient list and out-of-this-world flavors, MOONWLKR’s Delta 8 gummies are a total vibe. Two flavors we’re giddy about are Limoncello Haze and Watermelon Zkittlez.
Their third-party testing confirms that each has 25 mg as the label says and is free from harmful contaminants.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mango Kush
● Blue Dream Berry
● Sour Strawberry Diesel
● Pineapple Express
● Watermelon Zkittlez
● Multi flavor: Sour Blue Dream, Pineapple Mango Kush, Purple Punch, & Limoncello Haze
Ingredients
● Delta 8 Hemp Extract and terpenes
● Corn Syrup
● Sugar
● Sunflower oil
● Pectin
● Water
● Flavoring
● Citric acid
● Sodium citrate
● Natural and Artificial coloring
Lab Results
● Universal Diagnostic Labs
Shipping Policy
● Shipped within 2-4 business days from purchase date
● Does not ship products to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, or Washington
Return & Refund Policies
● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days
● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer
Website Experience
● Navigating MOONWLKR’s website is a total breeze. Things are well-organized and there’s lots of information about Delta 8.
9. 3CHI Delta 8 THC Gummies
We can’t say enough good things about 3CHI’s Delta 8 gummies. We’re kind of obsessed with the black raspberry gummies for their flavor and clean ingredient list. The one bone we have to pick with them is their return policy. With 3CHI, all sales are final.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Watermelon
● Black Raspberry
Ingredients
● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract
● Glucose Syrup
● Sugar
● Pectin
● Distilled Water
● Citric acid
● Sodium Citrate
● Natural and Artificial Flavors
● Natural and Artificial Colors
Lab Results
● North Coast Analytical Laboratories, LLC
Shipping Policy
● $4.99 shipping for orders under $99
● Free shipping for orders over $99
● Expedited shipping available for an additional cost
● The company does not ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.
Return & Refund Policies
● All purchases are final and non-refundable
Website Experience
● 3CHI is very vibe focused. What this means is you can filter by the vibe that you want and find products that will suit you.
10. Kurativ Delta 8
Kurativ is a solid Delta 8 company that has decent transparency. Unfortunately, their lab testing doesn’t include contaminants which may or may not be a deal-breaker for you, but it’s definitely something to take note of. Their gummies are available in four varieties with our favorite being razzleberry.
Unfortunately, their ingredient list isn't as natural as we'd like to see and there’s gelatin, which is not vegan-friendly.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Razzberry
● Apple
● Peach
● Multi flavor
Ingredients
● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract
● Corn Syrup (From Corn)
● Sugar (From Beets)
● Lactic Acid
● Gelatin
● Pectin (Derived from Fruits)
● Water
● Titanium Dioxide (Color)
● Hemp oil (product dependent)
● Citric acid
● Sodium citrate
● Natural and Artificial Flavors
● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1
Lab Results
● SC Labs
Shipping Policy
● $7.99 flat rate shipping
● Free shipping on all orders over $60
Return & Refund Policies
● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days
● Return shipping costs are paid for by the company
Website Experience
● Kurativ’s website is a great place to learn more about Delta 8 or other hemp extract products. In terms of shopping, it’s easy to see the different products they offer, and the checkout process is swift.
11. Vida Optima Delta 8 Gummies
Vida Optimia’s Delta 8 gummies are perfect for beginner users. With just 10 mg of Delta 8 per gummy, these low-potency gummies are ideal for somebody who wants to experience the effects of Delta 8 without going overboard. The flavor of these little chewies is fruity without being overwhelmingly sweet.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 10 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mixed Fruit
Ingredients
● 100 mg Delta 8 THC (10 mg per gummy)
● Organic Sugar
● Corn Syrup
● Modified Food Starch (corn)
● Fumaric Acid
● Citric Acid
● Phytocannabinoid Hemp Extract
● Natural and Artificial Flavors
● Natural and Artificial Colors Yellow #5, Red #40)
Lab Results
● Altitude Consulting
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping over $75
Return & Refund Policies
● Refunds offered within 30 days of purchase
Website Experience
● VidaOptima’s website has struck the balance between informative without being cluttered. The website is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate.
12. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies
Koi CBD stands out for its extensive third-party testing, which looks at cannabinoid levels, terpenes, and hundreds of possible contaminants. They appreciate transparency with their customers, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Their Delta 8 gummies are available in five equally delicious flavors including mango, lime, watermelon, strawberry, and–probably the tastiest–blue razz. Each is packed with 25 mg of Delta 8 and vegan ingredients.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Watermelon
● Lime
● Mango
● Strawberry
● Blue-Razz
Ingredients
● Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC
● Sugar
● Corn Syrup
● Pectin
● Sunflower Oil
● Water
● Flavoring
● Sodium Citrate
● Sodium Acid Sulfate
● Citric Acid
● Natural and Artificial food coloring
● Plant-derived terpenes
Lab Results
● Verde Laboratory
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping on orders over $35
Return & Refund Policies
● Full refunds for products that are at least half full
Website Experience
● Koi’s website Is beautiful and reminiscent of Japanese-style tattoos. It could use a bit more work on the navigation; however, we appreciate the live chat option.
13. Hometown Hero Delta 8 Blueberry Gummies
Hometown Hero is a Delta 8 brand that you can feel great about supporting. They donate a portion of all sales to US veterans. If this doesn't warm your heart, I don't know what will! They third-party test their gummies for potency but not for contaminants.
These blueberry Delta 8 gummies took second place in the High Times magazine ranking in 2021. Although their ingredients are not listed, you can rest assured that they’re vegan.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Ingredients
● Delta 8
● Unlisted Ingredients, but vegan and gluten-free
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavor
● Juicy Blueberry
Lab Results
● Green Leaf Labs
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping on orders over $50
Return & Refund Policies
● Full refunds for unused products within 30 days of purchase
Website Experience
● Hometown Hero has a clean website design that's suitable for those with any level of tech savvy.
14. Binoid Premium Delta 8 Gummies
Binoid’s Delta 8 gummies are made with Oregon-grown hemp. They come in three mouth-watering flavors including our favorite, the tart green apple candy. We also like the smooth and creamy peach dream and the sweet and crave-worthy strawberry bliss. Each little gummy is packed with 25 mg of Delta 8.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Green Apple Candy
● Peach Dream
● Strawberry Bliss
Ingredients
● Glucose Syrup
● Sugar
● Distilled Water
● Pectin, Delta-8 (Aerial Parts) 500 mg
● Natural and Artificial Flavor
● Natural and Artificial Colors
● Citric Acid
● Sodium Citrate
Lab Results
● Encore Labs
Shipping Policy
● Free Shipping arriving in 3-7 business days
Return & Refund Policies
● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products
Website Experience
● Binoid’s website has a lot of information you’ll enjoy learning from. However, it could use a bit more organization and a streamlined user-friendly website design.
15. Area 52 Delta 8 Gummies
Area 52 has very natural Delta 8 gummies that are vegan with no synthetic ingredients. These out-of-this-world Delta 8 gummies are made with non-GMO ingredients and 100% USA-grown hemp. You must request their third-party lab results as they’re not posted on their website.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mixed flavor: Pineapple, Green Apple, Strawberry
Ingredients
● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract
● Sugar
● Sorbic Acid
● Pectin
● Water
● Citric acid
● Sodium citrate
● Natural Flavors
● Tapioca Syrup
Lab Results
● Available upon request
Shipping Policy
● Free Priority Shipping on all orders over $110
Return & Refund Policies
● 100% money-back guarantee
Website Experience
● Area 52 has an out-of-this-world website with lots of user interaction. It’s a blast to navigate!
16. Exhale Delta 8 Gummies
Exhale Delta 8 THC gummies are a mixed fruity flavor with a delicious sugar coating. The company doesn’t list all the ingredients but notes that their Delta 8 gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and all-natural. No added synthetic ingredients here!
With 25 mg of Delta 8 per gummy, these potent little delicious candies are a top choice for 2022.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mixed fruit
Ingredients
● Not listed
Lab Results
● CannaSafe
Shipping Policy
● Free Economy Shipping (5-7 business days)
Return & Refund Policies
● 100% money-back guarantee
Website Experience
● This website is informative and well-organized. It has a simple design with no extra bells and whistles.
17. PharmaCBD Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Cherry Sours Edibles
PharmaCBD is a member of the National Hemp Association, which supports progression in research and development of the hemp industry, which supports all Delta-8 companies in the end. The 20 mg Delta 8 gummies are made with a mix of natural and artificial ingredients along with gelatin, which is not a vegan-safe ingredient. These sour cherries are similar to cherry blasters–a cool blend of tart and sweet.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 20 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Mixed fruit
Ingredients
● 120mg Delta 8 THC (20 mg per gummy)
● Glucose syrup
● Sugar
● Dextrose
● Water
● Gelatin
● Citric acid
● Lactic acid
● Malic acid
● Sodium lactate
● Artificial flavors, colors: FD&C blue 1, red 40, yellow 5
● Naturally occurring cannabinoid oil.
● Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products
Lab Results
● Industrial Laboratories
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping on orders over $49.95
Return & Refund Policies
● All sales are final
Website Experience
● No complaints regarding the website, but nothing too special to write home about. Overall well-organized.
18. Just Delta Watermelon Supernova Delta 8 Gummies
Just Delta is so much more than, well, just Delta. All of their products are made with organic ingredients, but do contain gelatin. Their Delta 8 gummies are available in three delicious flavors including watermelon supernova, exotic peach, and sour burst. We respect their comprehensive lab testing that covers contaminants and potency. With free shipping and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, why not take the plunge and try these delicious Delta 8 treats?
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg/container (each gummy varies)
Flavors
● Watermelon Supernova
● Exotic Peach
● Sour Burst
Ingredients
● Corn Syrup (From Corn)
● Corn Starch
● Sugar (From Beets)
● Water
● Gelatin
● Citric Acid
● Fumaric Acid
● Natural and Artificial Flavor
● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40
● Coconut Oil
● Delta 8 THC Hemp derivative
Lab Results
● Kaycha
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping
Return & Refund Policies
● 30-day satisfaction guaranteed
Website Experience
● A cosmic experience with engaging images and easy navigation.
19. Ounce of Hope Delta 8 Gummies
We can describe Ounce of Hope in one word: simple. The website is extremely clean and mostly black and white, which is easy to use but somewhat bland. Their Delta 8 gummies contain extremely clean and simple ingredients. Each has 20 mg per gummy, and it’s unclear what flavor these gummies are – likely mixed fruit. They do have third-party lab reports posted on the product page, but the lab is not visible. Because of this, they've lost a couple points for transparency.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 20 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Not listed
Ingredients
● Sugar
● Tapioca Syrup
● Water
● Pectin Blend
● All Natural Flavoring and Coloring
● Citric Acid
● Hemp Derived Cannabinoids
Lab Results
● Not listed
Shipping Policy
● Not listed
Return & Refund Policies
● 10-day return on unopened products
Website Experience
● Clean and simple. Lacking some transparency regarding lab testing location.
20. BudPop Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies
BudPop has a fun, bright, and easy-to-use website. Overall, their product list is limited, but their Delta 8 gummies are a hit. With 25 mg in each delicious square, you may want to put them on auto-ship. You can choose from strawberry gelato or blue dream berry. As a company, they’re super transparent in their lab testing that looks at contaminants in addition to potency. 2022, please meet BudPop; we have a feeling you'll be getting to know each other very well!
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Strawberry Gelato
● Blue Dream Berry
Ingredients
● Sugar
● Corn syrup
● Pectin
● Sunflower oil
● Water
● Flavoring
● Sodium Citrate
● Sodium acid sulfate
● Citric Acid
● Natural & artificial food coloring
● Delta 8
● Terpenes
Lab Results
● ACS Labs
Shipping Policy
● Calculated at checkout
Return & Refund Policies
● 30-day return on unopened products
Website Experience
● BudPop has a fun and bright website that’s still clean. They've done a great job making a good flow of information and products.
21. Fresh Bros Vegan Delta 8 Gummies
It doesn't get more natural than Fresh Bro’s vegan Delta 8 gummies. The mix of tart and fruity flavors and 25 mg per gummy is stellar. All of their hemp is grown organically and their products are free from animal products such as gelatin, and they include all natural ingredients only. Even their coloring is from vegetables instead of artificial food dye. They do third-party testing, but they’ve opted not to test for contaminants.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Assorted Flavors: Natural Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon.
Ingredients
● Sugar
● Tapioca Syrup
● Dextrose
● Pectin
● Citric Acid
● Colored with Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Blackcurrant)
● Sodium Citrate
● Natural Flavor
● Potassium Citrate
● Delta-8 Hemp Extract
Lab Results
● Altitude Consulting
Shipping Policy
● Calculated at checkout
Return & Refund Policies
● All sales are final
Website Experience
● The website is relatively easy to use, but it feels a bit old-fashioned. No complaints, just nothing too exciting.
22. Five CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies
Five’s sleek and modern packaging first caught our eye, and their Delta product was just as impressive! Their products are completely vegan, organic, and potent, with 25 mg per piece. And did we mention they’re so, so yummy? We’re proud to have Five round off our list of the top 22 Delta 8 THC gummies products to buy in 2022.
Hemp Source
● USA-grown hemp
Extract Type
● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy
Flavors
● Multi Flavored
Ingredients
● Tapioca Syrup*
● Cane Sugar*
● Water
● Pear Juice Concentrate*
● Tapioca Maltodextrin*
● Pectin
● MCT Oil
● Citric Acid
● Natural Flavors
● Sodium Citrate
Lab Results
● ACS Labs
Shipping Policy
● Free shipping on orders over $100
Return & Refund Policies
● 30-day satisfaction guarantee
Website Experience
● We love the fresh and modern feel of the website. It’s the right blend of bright and calming. FAQs are easy to find, and there’s lots of transparency on the website.