22 Best Matcha Lattes to Buy Right Now

Matcha lattes are all the rage right now. And for good reason – they're delicious! If you're looking for the best matcha lattes to buy, look no further. We've put together a list of 22 of the best lattes out there. Whether you're looking for something sweet or something savory, we've got you covered.

What are matcha lattes?

Matcha lattes are coffee-like drinks made with matcha tea and milk. They're often sweet and creamy and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Matcha lattes are a great way to enjoy the flavor of matcha tea, and they're a popular choice among coffee drinkers.

What's the best way to make a matcha latte?

Matcha lattes are best made with matcha tea powder. Combine the powder with hot water and froth it up with a milk of your choice. You can also add sweetener and flavoring to your liking.

The best milk to use in a matcha latte is almond milk. Almond milk is creamy and flavorful, and it pairs well with the earthy flavor of matcha tea. If you're looking for a dairy-free alternative, coconut milk is also a good option.

If you're looking to add a little extra flavor to your matcha latte, here are a few ideas:

● Honey: Add a touch of honey for sweetness and flavor.

● Vanilla extract: Add a teaspoon of vanilla extract for a delicious vanilla flavor.

● Cinnamon: Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for a warming flavor.

● Cardamom: Add a pinch of cardamom for an earthy, spicy flavor.

What's the difference between matcha and green tea?

Matcha is a type of green tea that is made from ground up tea leaves. It is considered to be more potent than regular green tea because you are consuming the whole leaf, rather than just brewed water.

Matcha lattes are becoming increasingly popular, as they are a great way to enjoy the health benefits of green tea while getting a caffeine boost. Matcha lattes are a delicious and healthy alternative to your morning coffee. So what are you waiting for? Give them a try! You won't be disappointed.

When is the best time to drink matcha lattes?

When you drink your matcha latte will be more of a matter of preference, but here are some of the best times to drink matcha lattes:

Morning

The best time to drink matcha is right after getting up or before leaving for work. Matcha helps you stay awake. It's wonderful to have with breakfast in the morning so you feel invigorated as soon as possible.

It's not only healthier and lower in caffeine than coffee; it also offers long-term energy rather than a brief-term energy boost.

Before Working Out

Matcha has been shown to increase physical performance, endurance, and reaction time by more than 20 percent in studies.

After Eating a Meal

Have a cup of matcha with your meal if you find yourself frequently falling asleep after lunch or dinner. A little matcha might assist you in feeling more awake and refreshed after eating a hearty meal.

At Night

Matcha drinking in the evening may appear to be counterproductive, especially if you are sensitive to caffeine. However, some matcha before a late night out will keep you awake without disrupting your sleep later on.

Can I drink matcha lattes if I'm pregnant?

There is no evidence that drinking matcha lattes during pregnancy is harmful, but as it does contain some caffeine, it's always best to check with your doctor before consuming any new drinks or foods.

Are there any side effects when drinking matcha lattes too often?

There is no evidence that drinking matcha lattes too often has any harmful side effects. However, it's always best to listen to your body and drink in moderation. If you find that you're feeling jittery or overly caffeinated after drinking matcha lattes, try reducing the amount you drink or spacing out your servings throughout the day.

What do the best matcha lattes taste like?

Matcha has a slightly bitter, grassy flavor. The flavor can be a little overpowering, so many people enjoy mixing it with milk and honey to sweeten it up.

When it comes to the best matcha lattes, there are many different variations. You can find sweet and creamy latte recipes, as well as more traditional versions with just a hint of sweetness. No matter what your preference is, you're sure to find a recipe that suits your taste buds within this list of the 22 best matcha lattes to buy right now.

What criteria did we use to select the best matcha lattes to buy right now?

We used a variety of factors to select the best matcha lattes to buy right now. We looked at: flavor, creaminess, sweetness, and overall satisfaction. We also looked at the price and availability of these lattes. Overall, we found these 22 lattes to be the best available right now.

Inspired by the islands of Hawaii, Drunk Monk is made with integrity and transparency, is high in antioxidants, and is high in EGCG, or epigallocatechin gallate, a beneficial plant compound. This flavorful matcha latte is the best option to get your match fix in today. The price for this delicious blend of matcha is just $49.99 per bag.

2. Nagomi Ceremonial Organic Matcha Green Tea

Image courtesy Mizuba Tea Co.

Nagomi's ceremonial organic matcha green tea is made with the utmost care and precision. The ingredients are all-natural and organic, and it is GMO free. This delicious blend is perfect for those looking for a high-quality, healthy drink option.

3. Breakaway Matcha Blend 94

Image courtesy Breakaway Matcha

Breakaway's matcha blend is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing drink without all the sugar. This latte is made with just four ingredients – organic matcha powder, filtered water, organic cane sugar, and natural flavoring. The result is a refreshing and flavorful latte.

4. clevr matcha superlatte

Image courtesy Clevr

Made with a blend of ceremonial and culinary grade matcha, clevr's superlatte is perfect for those who want an extra boost of energy. This latte is also vegan and dairy free, making it the perfect choice for those with dietary restrictions.

5. Ippodo Sayaka Matcha

Image courtesy Ippodo Tea

Ippodo is a Japanese company that has been making matcha for years. Their Sayaka matcha tea is made with the highest-quality ingredients and is perfect for those who want a delicious, authentic matcha latte.

6. Organic Matcha Fine Culinary Grade Pouch

Image courtesy Pantenger

If you're looking for a high-quality, organic matcha to use in your lattes, look no further than this pouch from Pure Matcha. This powder is made with fine culinary grade matcha and is perfect for those who want the best possible taste.

7. MatchaBar Ceremonial-Grade Matcha

Image courtesy Matchabar

MatchaBar's ceremonial-grade matcha is perfect for those who want the perfect cup of latte. This powder is made with high-quality, organic matcha and is sure to give you a delicious, energizing drink.

8. Kettl Soukou Matcha

Image courtesy Kettl

Kettl's Soukou matcha is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing latte. This powder is made with ceremonial grade matcha and is perfect for those who want the best possible taste.

9. Chalait Everyday Ceremonial-Grade Matcha

Image courtesy Chalait

Chalait's everyday ceremonial-grade matcha is perfect for those who want a high-quality, delicious latte. This powder is made with organic matcha and is sure to give you the energy you need to get through the day.

10. Akira Matcha 30 g - Organic Premium Ceremonial Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder

Image courtesy Matcha Konomi

Akira's matcha is made with the utmost care and precision. This powder is organic and premium ceremonial Japanese matcha green tea, making it the perfect choice for those who want the best possible flavor and quality.

11. Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

Image courtesy Encha

Encha's first harvest organic matcha green tea powder is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing latte. This powder is made with the highest quality ingredients and is sure to deliver the boost you need any time.

12. Kimikura Organic Ceremonial Matcha From Kagoshima

Image courtesy Kimikura

Kimikura's organic ceremonial matcha from Kagoshima is perfect for those who want the best possible flavor and quality. This powder is made with top-notch ingredients and is sure to give you a delicious, energizing drink.

13. Encha Ceremonial-Grade Organic Matcha

Image courtesy Encha

Encha's ceremonial-grade organic matcha is perfect for those who want the best possible flavor and quality. This powder is made with organic matcha and is sure to deliver a boost of energy.

14. Matchaful Kiwami Single Cultivar Ceremonial Matcha

Image courtesy Matchaful

Matchaful's Kiwami single cultivar ceremonial matcha is perfect for those who want the best possible flavor and quality — as well as an energizing drink.

15. Golde Pure Matcha

Image courtesy Golde Pure

Golde's pure matcha is perfect for those who want the best possible flavor and quality. This powder is made with the best ingredients and offers your tastebuds a quality, refreshing drink.

16. Maeda-en Shiki Matcha

Image courtesy Maeda-en

Maeda-en's Shiki matcha is perfect for those who want the best possible flavor and quality. This powder is made with the highest quality ingredients and is sure to give you a delicious, energizing drink.

17. Kettl Hukuju Matcha

Image courtesy Kettl

Kettl's Hukuju matcha is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing latte. This powder is made with ceremonial grade matcha and is sure to give you the energy you need to get through the day.

18. Mr. Kobayashi’s Kakuun Ceremonial Matcha

Image courtesy Mr. Kobayashi

Mr. Kobayashi's Kakuun ceremonial matcha offers outstanding quality and flavor. This powder is made with the highest quality ingredients and is sure to give you a delicious, energizing drink.

19. SunLife Organics Matcha

Image courtesy SunLife

This organic matcha latte to buy right now is from SunLife. Their organic matcha latte powder is USDA certified organic and is a great way to get your daily dose of antioxidants.

20. Rishi Sweet Matcha Latte Mix

Image courtesy Rishi

Rishi Sweet matcha latte mix is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing latte. This powder is made with ceremonial grade matcha and is sure to give you the energy you need to power through anything.

21. Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha Adaptogenic Matcha Latte

Image courtesy Moon Juice

This adaptogenic matcha latte from Moon Juice is perfect for those who want a delicious, energizing latte. Made with ceremonial grade matcha, it delivers a welcome boost of energy.

22. Jade Leaf Organic Japanese Matcha

Image courtesy Jade Leaf

Last on our list of the 22 best matcha lattes to buy right now is Jade Leaf's organic Japanese matcha blend. A delicious, energizing drink, Jade Leaf offers both flavor and refreshment.

Is matcha healthier than green tea?

Matcha is thought to be healthier than other types of green tea because the whole leaf is consumed, rather than just the water that the leaves are steeped in.

What are the benefits of drinking matcha lattes?

There are many benefits of drinking matcha lattes. Below we'll share just a few of the amazing benefits you'll get when you drink any of the 22 best matcha lattes we've featured here today:

● high in antioxidants

● contains more caffeine than other types of green tea

● provides energy and focus

How do you make a matcha latte?

To make a matcha latte, mix matcha powder with water and milk (dairy or non-dairy) to create a paste. Heat the milk until it is steaming and frothy, then add the sweetener of your choice. Stir until well combined and enjoy!

How do I choose the best matcha latte powder?

When choosing a matcha latte powder, it's important to consider the quality of the ingredients. Look for a powder that is made with ceremonial grade matcha, as this will give you the best flavor and quality.

Ceremonial and culinary grades of matcha are available. You'll want to use ceremonial grade if you wish to create a beverage with matcha, and culinary grade if you're baking it into something like bread.

If the matcha powder is discolored or has a burnt-grass odor, we suggest adding it to something sweet, such as a gluten-free coconut cake, to cover up the unpleasant taste.

Another approach to make sure you're on track is to seek out companies that import Japanese tea because the processing in Japan is usually more consistent than elsewhere.

Tips for Matcha Latte Beginners

Before we wrap up this article, we wanted to share some tips for matcha latte beginners to get the most beneficial experience from these flavorful matcha lattes. If you're new to drinking matcha lattes, here are a few tips to help you get started:

● If you're not used to drinking caffeine, start with a lower dose of matcha powder and work your way up. Matcha contains more caffeine than other types of green tea.

● When mixing the matcha powder with water and milk, start with a small amount of each and add more as needed. You want the mixture to be thick enough to stick to the whisk, but not so thick that it's difficult to drink.

● Make sure to heat the milk until it is steaming and frothy before adding it to the latte. This will help create a creamy, delicious drink.

Matcha lattes are best enjoyed fresh, so make sure to drink yours as soon as possible after making it.

Can I drink matcha lattes on the go?

Matcha lattes are the perfect drink to enjoy on the go. There are a variety of travel mugs that work well for matcha lattes. If you're looking for a mug that will keep your drink warm, we suggest choosing a stainless steel or thermal mug. These mugs will keep your drink hot for hours, allowing you to enjoy your latte anywhere. If you prefer a mug that is spill-proof and easy to clean, we recommend choosing a plastic mug with a lid.

No matter which type of mug you choose, make sure to select one that is the right size for your needs. A 16-ounce mug is a good choice for most people, but if you like to drink large lattes, you may want to choose a 20-ounce mug.

Final Thoughts on 22 Best Matcha Lattes to Buy Right Now

Brewing the perfect cup of matcha is an art and one that takes time and practice to master. But once you get the hang of it, there's nothing quite like enjoying a cup of matcha made with high-quality ingredients and care.

Matcha lattes are a delicious and healthy way to start your day or to give you an afternoon pick-me-up. Again, if you're looking for the best matcha latte powder to buy, we suggest looking for one that is made with ceremonial grade matcha. This will ensure that you get the best flavor and quality out of your drink.

And don’t forget: You can use matcha as an ingredient in cooking. It’s great in smoothies, ice cream, and even baked goods.