Looking to bulk up and add lean muscle mass? Check out our list of the 21 best protein powders for lean muscle in 2022! These powders will help you reach your fitness goals, and they are all backed by scientific research. So whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, there's sure to be a protein powder on this list that is perfect for you!

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement NOW Sports Optimum Nutrition Cellucor Whey Sport MomentousEssential Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder Vital Proteins Orgain Organic Legion Plant+ Vegan TRU Plant Vega Sport Isagenix IsaPro Muscle Milk Naked Whey Amazing Grass Protein Rule One Dymatize ISO 100 Ascent Native Fuel Natural Force Grass Fed MRM Nutrition Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

When it comes to working out and trying to achieve that ever-so perfect body many of us give 110%. We try different workout regiments, we cut out certain foods from our diets and we even try supplements. Some work and some don't it just depends on the person.

However, one supplement that has been known to help people achieve their fitness goals is protein powder. Protein powder can be very beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight. Protein powder can also help you build lean muscle mass.

What is protein powder?

Protein powder is a dietary supplement that contains high levels of protein. It is available in several forms, including whey, casein, and plant-based. Protein powder can be used to help build muscle mass, improve athletic performance, and promote weight loss.

Protein powder is often used by bodybuilders and athletes to help increase muscle mass. However, it can also be beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight. Protein powder can help you feel fuller after eating, so you may be less likely to overeat. It can also help preserve muscle mass during weight loss.

What is lean muscle?

Lean muscle is muscle tissue that has a low fat content. It is often referred to as "clean" or "pure" muscle. Lean muscle mass is essential for good health and athletic performance.

Protein powder can be an effective tool for building lean muscle mass. If you are looking to add protein powder to your diet, we're sharing our favorite tips now the 21 best protein powders for lean muscle this year below.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is one of the most popular types of protein powder. It is made from milk and contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Whey protein is a quick and efficient way to increase your protein intake. It can also help you lose weight and build lean muscle mass.

Casein Protein

Casein protein is another type of protein powder made from milk. It is slower to digest than whey protein and can be beneficial for people who are looking to build muscle mass. Casein protein can also help you lose weight by keeping you feeling fuller for longer periods of time.

Plant-Based Protein

Plant-based protein powders are made from a variety of sources, including peas, rice, soy, and hemp. They are a good option for people who are looking for a vegan or vegetarian source of protein. Plant-based proteins are often lower in calories and fat than other types of protein powder.

Which type of protein will help me build the most muscle fast?

If you are looking to build muscle mass quickly, whey protein is a good option. It is easy for your body to digest and absorb, so it can be used by your muscles immediately. Casein protein is also a good choice if you are looking to build muscle mass, but it may take longer for your body to use it.

What are the best protein powders for lean muscle?

If you are looking for the best protein powder for lean muscle, we recommend whey protein, casein protein, and plant-based protein. These types of proteins are high in quality and can help you build muscle mass quickly.

How much protein should I consume to build lean muscle?

The amount of protein you need to consume to build lean muscle will vary depending on your weight, age, and activity level. The recommended daily intake for protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you should consume 54 grams of protein per day.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder?

Protein powder is generally safe to consume. However, some people may experience side effects, such as bloating, gas, and constipation. If you experience any adverse effects, discontinue use and consult your doctor.

Protein powder can be a helpful supplement for people who are looking to build lean muscle mass. If you are considering taking protein powder, be sure to choose a high-quality product and consume it in moderation. Consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about taking protein powder.

Now that you know more about protein and hoe you can use protein powders for lean muscle, it’s time to elaborate on the top 21 options for protein powder to build lean muscle in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

By using the highest quality ingredients, we are able to manufacture protein that tastes better and is more effective. Protein is made with grass-fed organic beef from ruminants such as cattle, sheep, and goats. These animals live on farms in the United States or Canada where they have access to healthy food year-round.

We only use high-quality components in all of our items. There are no extra additions, fillers, or fluffiness present here. These elements collaborate to produce a high-quality product and approach to your daily life.

Ashwagandha is a plant that has been used for hundreds of years. The shrub is tiny and contains yellow floweres that are native to India and Southeast Asia. One research revealed that Ashwagandha users had significantly greater muscle strength and size gains than those who took a placebo.

Tumeric contains "curcuminoids," which are medicinal components. Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects that may help to speed up recovery, according to research.

Mushrooms are the most adaptable organism known to man, and have been used for nearly everything from medicine to nutrition. This extract is a powerful, potent, and effective mushroom extract supplement produced entirely from whole fruiting bodies that has been fully extracted for bioactive components. It's the ultimate combination of mushrooms to provide all of their wonderful properties.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a class of three essential amino acids called leucine, isoleucine, and valine. They're required - that is, they can't be manufactured by the body and must be eaten - and they're known to stimulate muscle growth, decrease muscular tiredness, and relieve muscle soreness.

Not all supplements are created equal. We regularly send our products to third-party laboratories for testing and analysis. Then we post the findings here for complete transparency.

2. NOW Sports

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Sports Nutrition is a leader in sports nutrition. We have a wide range of products that are designed to meet the needs of athletes of all levels. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients and are backed by science.

We offer a variety of protein powders, including whey protein, casein protein, plant-based protein, and more. We also have a wide range of products for those who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition is a leading provider of sports nutrition products. We offer a wide range of protein powders, pre-workout supplements, post-workout recovery supplements, and more.

Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients and are backed by science. We offer a variety of protein powders, including whey protein, casein protein, plant-based protein, and more. We also have a wide range of products for those who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor Whey Sport is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Cellucor Whey Sport contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Cellucor Whey Sport is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

5. Momentous Essential

Image courtesy Momentous

Momentous Essential Red is a protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Momentous Essential Red contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Momentous Essential Red is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

7. Vital Proteins

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

8. Orgain Organic

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

Image courtesy Legion

Legion Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Legion Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Legion Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

10. TRU Plant

Image courtesy TRU

TRU Plant Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

TRU Plant Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. TRU Plant Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

11. Vega Sport

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Vega Sport Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Vega Sport Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Image courtesy Isagenix

Isagenix IsaPro Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Isagenix IsaPro Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Isagenix IsaPro Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

13. Muscle Milk

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Muscle Milk Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Muscle Milk Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

14. Naked Whey

Image courtesy Naked

Naked Whey Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Naked Whey Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Naked Whey Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Amazing Grass Protein Superfood is a plant-based protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Amazing Grass Protein Superfood contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Amazing Grass Protein Superfood is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

16. Rule One

Image courtesy Rule 1

Rule One Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Rule One Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Rule One Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

17. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

Dymatize ISO 100 Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Dymatize ISO 100 Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Dymatize ISO 100 Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

18. Ascent Native Fuel

Image courtesy Ascent

Ascent Native Fuel Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Ascent Native Fuel Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat.

19. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic

Image courtesy Natural Force

Natural Force Grass Fed Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Natural Force Grass Fed Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Natural Force Grass Fed Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

20. MRM Nutrition

Image courtesy MRM Nutrition

MRM Nutrition Protein Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

MRM Nutrition Protein Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. MRM Nutrition Protein Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

21.Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder is a whey protein powder that is designed for athletes. It is made with high-quality ingredients and is backed by science.

Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder contains 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as glutamine and BCAAs. It is also low in carbs and fat. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder is a great choice for athletes who are looking to build muscle, lose fat, or improve their overall health.

