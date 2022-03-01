21 Best Matcha Powders for 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you're looking to add a little more excitement to your morning routine, why not try whipping up a delicious matcha latte? In this article, we'll teach you everything you need to know about making the perfect cup of matcha tea, from choosing the right ingredients to avoiding those pesky fishy flavors. We'll also give you a few ideas for tasty food pairings that will complement the unique flavor of matcha perfectly. So, sit back and get ready to enjoy learning more about the best matcha lattes to buy right now.

Blosm Nagomi Ceremonial Organic Matcha Green Tea Breakaway Matcha Blend 94 clevr matcha superlatte Ippodo Sayaka Matcha Organic Matcha Fine Culinary Grade Pouch MatchaBar Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Kettl Soukou Matcha Chalait Everyday Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Akira Matcha 30g - Organic Premium Ceremonial Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder Kimikura Organic Ceremonial Matcha From Kagoshima Encha Ceremonial-Grade Organic Matcha Matchaful Kiwami Single Cultivar Ceremonial Matcha Golde Pure Matcha Maeda-en Shiki Matcha Kettl Hukuju Matcha Mr. Kobayashi’s Kakuun Ceremonial Matcha SunLife Organics Matcha Rishi Sweet Matcha Latte Mix Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha Adaptogenic Matcha Latte

What is matcha?

As a tea lover, you may have heard about matcha and the many benefits it offers. Matcha is a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves. Unlike other teas, which are steeped in hot water, matcha is actually ingested in its powdered form. Because you’re ingesting the whole leaf, you get all of the nutrients and antioxidants that green tea has to offer.

What are some of the benefits of matcha?

Some of the benefits of matcha include:

● improved mental clarity and focus

● increased energy

● better digestion

● weight loss

● reduced risk of cancer and other diseases

Are matcha lattes better for you?

Matcha lattes are a great way to enjoy the health benefits of matcha. Lattes are made by combining milk and matcha powder and then heating it up. This creates a creamy, frothy beverage that’s perfect for warming up on a cold day.

But are they better for you than regular coffee? It depends. Matcha lattes are lower in caffeine than regular coffee, but they also tend to contain more sugar. If you’re looking for a healthy pick-me-up, a matcha latte is probably a better choice than a cup of coffee. But if you’re trying to cut down on your sugar intake, you may want to stick with regular coffee (without sugar, of course).

Is it OK to drink matcha every day?

Yes, it is OK to drink matcha every day. In fact, many people enjoy drinking a cup of matcha each morning for its energizing effects. However, it’s important to remember that too much of anything can be bad for you. If you’re drinking matcha every day, make sure you’re also getting plenty of exercise and eating a healthy diet.

Does matcha stain teeth?

No, matcha doesn't stain teeth. Unlike coffee, which can stain teeth over time, matcha doesn't have any adverse effects on dental enamel. In fact, because matcha is high in antioxidants, it may actually help to protect teeth from damage.

How do I select the best matcha latte brand?

When selecting a matcha latte brand, it’s important to consider the quality of the matcha powder. Look for a brand that uses high-quality leaves and that has a good reputation for producing quality products.

Can I make matcha lattes at home without having special equipment?

Yes, you can make matcha lattes at home without having special equipment. All you need is a blender or a milk frother. If you don’t have either of those, you can also use a whisk. Simply combine the milk and matcha powder in a blender or a bowl, and then use the whisk to froth the mixture up.

What's the best way to make matcha lattes at home?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as everyone’s preferences may be different. However, here are a few tips for making the perfect matcha latte at home:

Start by heating up your milk. You can do this in the microwave or on the stovetop. Combine the milk and matcha powder in a blender or a bowl, and then use the whisk to froth the mixture up. Pour the latte into a mug and enjoy.

Matcha lattes are a delicious and healthy way to start your day. If you’re looking for something new, why not give one of these 21 matcha latte powders a try today?

Enjoy a flavorful organic matcha latte using Blosm’s new matcha powder. This matcha powder is inspired by the island of Hawaii and is ready to buy today. This brand donates 1% of their sales to save the planet, making them a favorite eco-friendly brand to support. You’ll get a smooth, earthy flavored cup of matcha latte every single time when you use Blosm’s matcha powder.

2. Nagomi Ceremonial Organic Matcha Green Tea

Image courtesy Mizuba Tea Co.

This organic matcha is certified by the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that your matcha latte is high in nutrients. The earthy, savory flavor of this organic matcha is similar to how matcha is produced, so you can be sure you're drinking the genuine thing.

3. Breakaway Matcha Blend 94

Image courtesy Breakaway Matcha

The first thing you'll notice about this matcha is its sharp, tangy taste that coats your mouth with every sip. It's a little bit sweeter than some others we’ve tried, but not as much so to make up for it having more astringency, which can sometimes happen. This leaves behind those fantastic twinges of bitterness typically felt only upon finishing off an amazing cup o' joe at breakfast time.

4. clevr matcha superlatte

Image courtesy Clevr

This matcha latte powder is designed to leave you ready for any day with a clear head and energized body. This organic, flavorful drink is made from the best ingredients including adaptogens, mushrooms and probiotics so it's always fresh.

5. Ippodo Sayaka Matcha

Image courtesy Ippodo Tea

Chef Justin Iso, a Japanese confectionery chef and frequent matcha drinker since childhood, says that Ippodo Matcha is best for first-time drinkers because of its long history. It isn't too harsh or bitter, which makes it an easy transition from other forms of tea drinking.

6. Organic Matcha Fine Culinary Grade Pouch

Image courtesy Pantenger

This culinary grade matcha powder is made in Japan using the ancient Gyokuro technique, which entails shading tea leaves for three weeks before they first flush of spring. The result is a powerful antioxidant-filled drink that detoxifies your body and calms you down at least temporarily.

7. MatchaBar Ceremonial-Grade Matcha

Image courtesy Matchabar

This brand makes sure that their MatchaBar ceremonial grade matcha is grown under shade to maximize nutrient production. It's blended and certified as a high-quality, traditional preparation for your favorite lattes or hot drinks.

8. Kettl Soukou Matcha

Image courtesy Kettl

It's no surprise that Kettl is a brand worth getting excited about. The Nishio region of Japan has been known for producing some high-quality matcha, and it shows in their product. With deep knowledge of cultivating premium grade matchas like these, you can be assured Kettl will provide you with an unforgettable experience every time - so much better than any other tea we've tried before or since.

9. Chalait Everyday Ceremonial-Grade Matcha

Image courtesy Chalait

Chalait's matcha is made with love in Manhattan, NY. It’s a blend of two different cultivars to create a well-rounded and balanced tea that you can drink every day.

10. Akira Matcha 30 g - Organic Premium Ceremonial Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder

Image courtesy Matcha Konomi

The difference between a good and bad tea isn't just in flavor, but also how it's made. Akira Matcha is produced by the prestigious Matcha Konomi Tea Company with young leaves from organic gardens across Uji City for higher grades of oxidation. This gives this ceremonial green much more depth than others can offer.

11. Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

Image courtesy Encha

The best way to start your day is with a cup of organic, stone-ground Japanese matcha from Encha. This blend contains the first harvest from spring and summer leaves, which gives it an earthy flavor that's sweet yet savory at once. Also, it’s certified USDA Organic. You know what that means - no more worries about pesticides or other harmful chemicals found in food products; just perfect taste every time.

12. Kimikura Organic Ceremonial Matcha From Kagoshima

Image courtesy Kimikura

The first thing you should know about this organic ceremonial-grade matcha is that it's made from the youngest tea leaves in Kagoshima, Japan. It has a sweet taste with just enough astringency to keep things interesting and new for those who are unfamiliar with how wonderful they can be.

13. Encha Ceremonial-Grade Organic Matcha

Image courtesy Encha

Kristen Bell, who has tried many brands of matcha tea on NBC’s The Good Place, says that Encha's organic powder is by far her favorite. It comes from Kyoto Uji Mountains, one of Japan’s largest green-tea suppliers. It boasts a frothy texture with full-body taste according to the company itself.

14. Matchaful Kiwami Single Cultivar Ceremonial Matcha

Image courtesy Matchaful

Sydney Gore combines her favorite options from Matchaful, which is made with oat milk and medicinal mushroom maple syrup. She prepares this in a tea maker for an added rich flavor that has just enough sweetness without being too sweet or overpowering.

15. Golde Pure Matcha

Image courtesy Golde Pure

Golde Pure Matcha latte is the perfect pick-me up for your morning brain boost that will keep you going without any jitters or crashes. It's made from 100% tea leaves grown in Uji, Japan and shaded to provide maximum antioxidants.

16. Maeda-en Shiki Matcha

Image courtesy Maeda-en

Maeda-en's shiki matcha is a blend of two types of tea leaves, both grown in the shade. The first type is called tencha and it's what you use to make pure matcha. Meanwhile, gyokuro green teas are high quality for those who want something stronger but still lightweight enough not be overwhelmed by flavor or caffeine levels.

17. Kettl Hukuju Matcha

Image courtesy Kettl

Whether you're a first-time buyer looking for the perfect matcha to take your tea drinking experience up a notch, or an experienced enthusiast who's spent dollars upon dollars on high quality match latte powders, this hukuju variety is worth trying. The sweet and smooth taste will make even stiffest of leaves happy in their cup.

18. Mr. Kobayashi’s Kakuun Ceremonial Matcha

Image courtesy Mr. Kobayashi

The first harvest of a season is always special and this matcha has a rich flavor without being too strong. It also provides an interesting aftertaste that will keep you coming back for more.

19. SunLife Organics Matcha

Image courtesy SunLife

SunLife Organics' matcha is a sweet, gentle cup that will make your morning coffee taste even better. It's made with organic green tea leaves and shade-grown for 20 days to bring out maximum flavor.

20. Rishi Sweet Matcha Latte Mix

Image courtesy Rishi

Rishi’s sweet matcha latté mix is a blend of organic matcha and cane sugar that's perfect for those who want to make an easy, quick cup o' joe without having worry about what goes into it. All you need are some hot water and milk.

21. Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha Adaptogenic Matcha Latte

Image courtesy Moon Juice

Moon Juice has the perfect drink for your morning routine. Whip up a cosmic cup of matcha, mixed with their Collagen Protect and Beauty Dust. It's only $36 or subscribe to save on 10 jars at once, so get ready because this is one matcha fix you won't be regretting anytime soon.

How to store matcha and how long does it last?

Matcha can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to six months. However, it’s best to use it within a few months of purchase, as the quality may start to decline over time.

How to Cook or Bake with Matcha Lattes Powder

Once you've mastered the basics of matcha, you'll probably want to play around. Here are some suggestions for using matcha in food, beverages, and desserts.

Cookies and Cakes

Add 1 to 4 teaspoons of matcha for each cup of batter, depending on the amount needed and desired intensity. Matcha can serve as a dry component in baked goods, therefore for every spoonful of matcha you add, reduce the flour by the same amount. The flavor of some shortbread recipes are emphasized with green tea.

Ice cream and frozen desserts

Use 1 to 4 tablespoons for every 100 grams of desired strength. Matcha thickens the viscosity of ice cream bases and milk ice in Taiwanese shaved ice cones. For a simple recipe, try a matcha-ginger ice cream.

Every day cooking

A finishing salt made from matcha is delicious. Combine 1 part matcha with 4 parts coarse sea salt and blend until smooth. Sprinkle toast liberally with this salty, umami combination.

Cocktail hour

The flavor of matcha becomes more prominent as it is mixed into shaken cocktails. Try it in your favorite cocktails, or grab a cocktail recipe book that's matcha latte powder friendly to try this option at your next adult-only event.

Is matcha latte better hot or cold?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question – it’s all about personal preference. Some people prefer their lattes hot, while others prefer them cold.

We suggest experimenting with both to see which option is best suited for your taste buds. When making cold matcha lattes, we highly recommend whipping up a hot latte first and adding ice cubes until the desired temperature for a cold-brewed matcha latte is reached.

What is the best time to drink matcha tea?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question either – again, it’s all about personal preference. Some people prefer to drink their matcha tea in the morning, while others prefer to drink it in the evening.

We suggest experimenting with different times of day to see what works best for your taste buds.

Should Matcha powder be refrigerated?

One of the best ways to keep your Matcha tea fresher for longer is to store it in an airtight container in the fridge. The quality of the powder will be better preserved in this way. If you reside in a hot or humid area, this is a fantastic alternative.

How will I know if my matcha powder has gone bad?

The quality of the powder will start to decline over time, so it's best to use it within a few months of purchase. If you notice any strange smells or colors, then it's best to discard the powder and buy a new container.

The fishy taste sometimes reported in matcha is usually caused by denaturing owing to humidity or heat. Because matcha is sold in powder form, it's considerably easier for it to absorb odors and moisture from the air than dry leaf tea. It's critical that you keep your powder sealed since exposure to smells and humidity will deteriorate its quality.

Who should not drink matcha tea?

While the National Institutes of Health warns against exceeding five cups of green tea per day, matcha has a far lower quantity because of the powdered leaves being consumed. It should be avoided by children and pregnant or nursing women.

We also want to note that there is no scientific evidence to support that matcha lattes will interfere with prescription medications. However, we always advise consulting with your doctor before consuming any new type of tea if you are taking prescription medications.

What goes best with matcha?

Matcha is a unique type of tea that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a variety of foods. Some popular options include:

● Yogurt

● Sugar cookies

● Fresh fruit

● Muffins

● Pancakes

● Popcorn

● Salmon

● Dark chocolate

Can I drink a matcha latte on the run?

If you're in a hurry, it is possible to make a matcha latte on the go. Simply mix together matcha powder, hot water, and milk in a travel mug and shake until combined. Then, microwave for 30-45 seconds or until hot. Stir well and enjoy.

Should you drink matcha on an empty stomach?

It's essential to consume matcha on an empty stomach to optimize nutrient absorption, just like with cold-pressed juice. But: Remember that some people experience nausea when they drink green tea on an empty stomach.

Start by drinking a small amount of matcha and gradually increase the amount over time to see how your stomach reacts.

Enjoying a delicious, antioxidant-rich matcha latte is a great way to start your day or enjoy an afternoon pick-me-up. With so many variations of this drink to choose from, there's sure to be one that will become your new favorite. So, what are you waiting for? Get brewing.

We hope you enjoyed this article on the best matcha lattes. Now that you know all about these delicious drinks, be sure to give them a try for yourself. From traditional Japanese preparations to fun and trendy variations, there's something for everyone when it comes to matcha lattes.