21 Best CBD Creams for Restless Leg

Restless leg syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes an uncontrollable urge to move one's legs. The condition, which can be accompanied by other symptoms like sleep disturbance and pain in the legs, is estimated to affect between 4% and 14% of adults. Today we're going to share a new option to help relieve the symptoms of restless leg; CBD creams!

What is restless leg syndrome?

Restless leg syndrome is a disorder in which one experiences an overwhelming urge to move the legs. People with restless leg syndrome are unable to sit or sleep for more than a few minutes and will experience uncomfortable sensations like itching, tingling, numbness, pins, and needles, or even burning pain.

These intense feelings cause the sufferer to have an uncontrollable urge to move the legs. Restless leg syndrome can also cause other symptoms, such as not being able to sleep, excessive yawning while trying to fall asleep, and feelings of exhaustion during the day.

What causes restless leg syndrome?

The exact cause of restless leg syndrome is unknown; however, certain factors can play a role in its development, such as caffeine intake, deficiency of certain minerals like iron and magnesium, lack of physical activity or exercise, pregnancy, stress or anxiety, dehydration, depression, fatigue, alcohol consumption, smoking cigarettes, and some medications.

What are CBD creams for restless leg?

CBD creams, also known as pain relief lotions or topicals, are a form of cannabinoid that is applied directly to the skin. The cream absorbs through the skin and interacts with cannabinoid receptors throughout different layers of tissue.

CBD creams have been shown to offer an effective treatment option for those suffering from chronic pain and inflammation without causing a psychoactive high.

How does CBD help restless leg syndrome?

Cannabidiol is one of the compounds found in cannabis that is responsible for its effects on the body. Studies have shown that it can effectively help with pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

There are several ways CBD interacts with the brain to relieve painful symptoms associated with restless leg syndrome:

● CBD reduces pain by interacting with both opioid receptors, which are responsible for pain relief and serotonin receptors in the brain.

● CBD activates melatonin receptors to help regulate sleep patterns. Restless leg syndrome is often associated with sleeping disorders like insomnia or poor sleep quality.

● CBD has been shown to improve sleep by regulating the body's circadian rhythm.

● CBD reduces inflammation by inhibiting the release of cytokines, an immune system response that is responsible for pain and swelling.

● CBD enhances the body's natural analgesic effects by suppressing the secretion of neurotransmitters that are responsible for feelings of pain.

How do I use CBD creams for restless leg?

Just like with any topical pain reliever, it is recommended to apply a small amount of the cream directly on the skin. A suggested starting dosage for restless leg syndrome is four times a day, and higher doses have been used successfully by others suffering from chronic pain conditions.

The inflammation associated with restless leg syndrome causes severe pain in some cases; therefore, it is important that you increase your dosage if the pain becomes unbearable. Test the CBD creams for restless leg until you find the best dosage and brand for your current symptoms.

What are some other ways to treat restless leg?

Since CBD creams can be used to provide pain relief, they are often used as a treatment method for restless leg syndrome. However, there are several other options that may help relieve your symptoms:

Hot showers

Taking a hot shower is a great way to provide temporary relief from the pain associated with restless leg syndrome. Try taking a hot shower to relax your muscles and ease the pain before bedtime.

Reducing stress and anxiety

Some medical studies have shown that people suffering from restless leg syndrome tend to feel more anxious and stressed than those who do not suffer from this condition. If you are feeling overwhelmed with daily life, take some time for yourself throughout the day to rejuvenate, meditate, and reflect on what you're thankful for.

Ibuprofen

For an over-the-counter pain reliever, try an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen first. You can also use CBD creams in combination with ibuprofen to reduce inflammation and provide quick relief.

CBD oil

If CBD creams are not effective at reducing your symptoms, try taking a full spectrum CBD oil instead. Since the oil is ingested orally, you will be able to get all of the benefits of cannabis without dealing with any sort of side effects that may be associated with the topical ointments.

What criteria should one consider before choosing CBD creams for restless leg?

There are several factors to take into consideration when deciding which CBD cream is right for you:

Quality of ingredients

You should always be concerned about the quality and purity of the CBD used in the creams. Avoid products that do not list their ingredients and try to find one with a full-spectrum cannabinoid extract.

Concentration of cannabinoids

In order to determine the potency of a CBD cream, you should look at its cannabinoid concentration. A higher mg/ml value indicates that there is more CBD in the product.

Price

Some creams are more expensive than others due to their ingredients and production process. By looking at a CBD cream's price, you will be able to determine how much you are paying for its ingredients.

Type of base

There are two types of bases that CBD creams can be made out of: water-based and oil-based. Water-based CBD cream is easier to apply but it might not provide the longer-lasting effects associated with oils.

Frequency of application

Because CBD creams for restless leg are a topical treatment, you can choose to apply it as often as necessary. However, there is no scientific research to indicate precisely how many times a day you should use the cream.

Who manufactures CBD creams for restless leg?

There are several popular brands of CBD skin care products available on the market today:

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin is a premier brand of CBD creams for restless leg formulated with essential oils and natural ingredients to relieve pain from sciatica, plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, migraines, cancer/chemo treatment, and arthritis. Penguin CBD cream is formulated with full-spectrum CBD oil from hemp plants, which has been extracted from its stalks and stems.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest is a popular brand of CBD creams that provides effective relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, arthritis, and cancer/chemo treatment. Their products have added health benefits such as increased skin hydration and improved sleep quality.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms is a CBD company that uses a combination of CBD and essential oils to treat various skin conditions. Their line of products includes a cream for menstrual pain relief, muscle soreness, arthritis, neuropathy, moles/skin tags removal, scars reduction/removal, scar treatment, wart treatment, stretch marks reduction/removal, and dark circles reduction/removal.

4. Aspen Green Pain Relief Balm

Image courtesy Aspen Green

Aspen Green Pain Relief Balm is a therapeutic balm that uses organic hemp and essential cannabinoids to deliver relief. The organic ingredients and lack of synthetic ingredients make it a safe and toxin-free product. It's also gluten-free and non-GMO.

5. Batch CBD

Image courtesy Batch CBD

Batch CBD manufactures products that are 100% natural and organic. The company uses full-spectrum cannabinoids to deliver relief from pain, inflammation, mood disorders, anxiety, depression, stress, and restless leg syndrome.

6. cbdMD Cream

Image courtesy cbdMD

cbdMD has a wide range of CBD-infused creams and oils that target aches and pain in the body. They also offer hemp oil capsules, which you can consume orally to get the same relief as topical ointments. The last product cbdMD offers is an oral spray that gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream, which makes it a convenient way to use CBD for pain relief.

7. CBDmedic Lotion

Image courtesy CBDmedic

CBDmedic lotion is a CBD cream that uses all-natural ingredients to relieve pain. It's easy to use and it doesn't leave any greasy residue behind after you apply the cream on your skin.

8. Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion

Image courtesy Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread uses full-spectrum CBD oil to deliver relief from multiple health conditions, including arthritis, chronic pain, and neuropathy. The CBD cream is made with organic hemp and essential oils and it comes in 3 different concentrations: 200 mg/3.5 oz., 600 mg/8 oz., and 1,500 mg/16 oz.

9. FOCL Relief Cream

Image courtesy FOCL

FOCL uses a blend of healthy hemp oil, coconut oil, and essential oils to provide long-lasting relief from pain. The cream is formulated with full-spectrum CBD from hemp plants and it has more than 10 cannabinoids in its formula.

10. Healthworx CBD

Image courtesy Healthworx

Healthworx CBD oil is known for its high-quality ingredients and their full-spectrum CBD extract. This CBD product is made with hemp oil, which you can use to manage pain associated with arthritis, skin irritations, scars/wounds, sunburn, psoriasis, dermatitis, and more.

11. Leaf Remedys Cooling Cream

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

The Leaf Remedys Cooling Cream uses CBD-infused oil to relieve pain and inflammation. The ingredients come from natural sources, making it safe to use without worrying about the potential negative effects of synthetic ingredients.

12. Level Select 2 Cream

Image courtesy Level Select 2

Level Select 2 Cream offers natural relief for multiple aches and pains, including muscle pain, arthritis, chronic back pain, neck/shoulder/back pain, sciatica nerve pain, ligament sprains or tears, cramps and spasms of muscles or joints - on legs or elsewhere on the body. The topical cream is free from THC and uses a blend of CBD and essential oils to deliver pain relief.

13. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Image courtesy Lord Jones

Lord Jones CBD Body Oil is a topical hemp oil cream that absorbs quickly into the skin for fast pain relief. The formula combines full-spectrum CBD, nourishing oils, and essential bodily fluids to deliver long-lasting health benefits in an easy-to-use product.

14. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Image courtesy Medterra

Medterra uses full-spectrum CBD extracts in its pain relief cream to relieve all sorts of aches and pains, including arthritis, cramps & spasms, backaches, muscle soreness, and other types of pain.

15. Naternal CBD Salve

Image courtesy Naternal

Naternal makes a CBD-infused salve that you can use to soothe aches and pains. The formula specifically targets restless leg syndrome, which is why it's called RLS Salve. Even if you don't have restless leg syndrome, the ingredients are powerful enough to provide relief from other types of pain associated with backaches, muscle soreness, and more.

16. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals uses organic hemp oil to create a CBD salve that's designed to target pain. The cream works for all types of skin, including dry skin, dehydrated skin, and damaged skin. It can even be used as part of an overall skincare routine.

17. Pure Hemp Isolate

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

Pure Hemp Isolate offers a broad range of pain relief products, including also CBD-infused oil. The company uses full-spectrum hemp extract in its formula to deliver fast results.

18. R+R Medicinals Cream

Image courtesy R+R Medicinals

R+R uses CBD-infused oil to create its cream. It's made with all-natural ingredients and it can be used on all sorts of skin types, including dry, oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. The cream is effective at relieving pain associated with arthritis, backaches, migraines/headaches, and more.

19. Spruce CBD Oil

Image courtesy Spruce

Spruce makes CBD oil that you can use for all sorts of pain, including arthritis, joint pain, muscle aches, and nerve pain. The formula uses pure hemp extract to deliver full-spectrum benefits.

20. Vertly CBD Lotion

Image courtesy Vertly

Vertly CBD Lotion uses a blend of coconut oil and hemp extract to create a pain-relieving lotion. The main ingredient in the cream is full-spectrum CBD, which provides an all-natural way to soothe aches and pains.

21. CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream

Image courtesy CBDfx

CBDfx muscle and joint cream is designed to target pain associated with arthritis, cramps and spasms, backaches, muscle soreness/stiffness, neck/shoulder/low back pain, and more. The formula combines CBD oil with natural ingredients to work as one of the best CBD creams for restless leg.

How to Use CBD Creams for Restless Leg Syndrome?

CBD creams are easy to apply on your skin. Just follow these simple steps:

● Wash your hands with soap and warm water before you begin.

● Apply a small amount of CBD topical cream to the affected areas of your body.

● Rub it in gently for about 1 minute.

● Allow the formula to absorb into your skin before putting on your clothes.

● It's important not to wash off the lotion if you are using it for pain relief because washing will remove the oil from your skin, and you don't want to lose it.

Pro Tip: You can also use the creams for pain relief on other parts of your body, such as your shoulder or back. Just make sure you keep the cream away from your eyes and mucous membranes. Don't apply it to red, irritated skin.

What else can CBD creams be used for?

CBD creams for restless leg can be used for a variety of ailments and symptoms. Not only can you buy one of the 21 best CBD creams for restless leg for relief, but you can use these CBD creams for:

Relieving joint and muscle pain.

CBD cream has anti-inflammatory properties and provides a soothing sensation on your skin. Many of the top brands use coconut oil in their formulas to reduce inflammation, fight off free radicals, and speed up the recovery process.

Fighting excessive itching sensations.

If you get restless leg syndrome, CBD creams can reduce the intensity of itching sensations in your legs. Some people have been using CBD cream to fight against itchy skin associated with psoriasis and other types of dermatitis.

Reducing eczema and psoriasis symptoms.

Eczema and psoriasis can be incredibly uncomfortable and irritating. CBD cream, on the other hand, is incredibly soothing on your skin. Some people with these skin conditions use CBD cream to reduce the itchiness associated with them, while others use it for overall relief from inflammation.

CBD creams for restless leg can be used to relieve a number of different ailments and symptoms. The best CBD creams for pain relief use full-spectrum CBD in their formulas, which provides all-natural benefits and the highest potency possible.

Ways To Use CBD Creams For Restless Leg Syndrome

Different CBD brands sell their formulas in different ways. Here are the most common ways to apply CBD topical cream for relief:

Body Massages

Some people rub CBD cream onto their legs during body massages. This is a great way to get your muscles relaxed and prepared for a good night's rest.

Just make sure you don't use too much CBD oil, which can lead to the cream transferring onto your bedsheets.

Lotions And Oils

CBD creams for restless leg are best applied as lotions or oils. Just rub a small amount into your skin and allow it to absorb before putting on your clothes. Not only will this keep you hydrated throughout the day, but it's an easy way to get relief wherever you need it.

Directly Into the Shoe

The simplest way to use CBD cream for restless leg is by rubbing some into your shoes before putting them on. If your legs are feeling particularly stiff or sore, rub some of the cream onto your muscles and joints.

The Pros and Cons of Using CBD Creams for Restless Leg

Before we wrap up this article, we wanted to share some of the pros and cons of using CBD creams for restless leg.

Pros:

CBD creams for your legs provide you with all-natural pain relief and overall wellness. You can use it as needed or as part of your daily routine. It's also made from full-spectrum CBD, which means that it contains all the benefits and properties of other types of cannabinoids like CBG and CBN.

Another pro of CBD creams for restless leg is that they are made with all-natural ingredients. This means that they won't cause any irritation or side effects, unlike some prescription medications.

Cons:

Some people find that CBD oil for restless leg is too greasy. This can make it difficult to get dressed if you've applied it directly to your skin. If this happens to you, try mixing the cream with other types of moisturizers or oils before applying them to your body.

Another con of using CBD cream for restless leg is that it can be difficult to find a good brand that fits your needs. Not all CBD creams are created equal, and some may not have the same effects as others. Do your research before you buy, and make sure to read reviews from other customers.

How CBD Creams for Restless Leg Compare to Other Treatment Options

While CBD cream is a good choice for restless leg syndrome, it's not the only option you have. Prescription medication and over-the-counter solutions are also available to treat RLS symptoms.

Using a prescription drug for restless leg syndrome is a good idea if you need immediate relief. However, there are some risks involved with using these medications, and they're not for everyone. Some of the prescription drugs used to treat RLS include:

● Requip (ropinirole)

● Prograf (tacrolimus)

● Ropark (bromocriptine)

● Nuedexta (dextromethorphan/quinidine)

● Artane (trihexyphenidyl)

The downside of using prescription medication for RLS is the side effects. These drugs tend to make people drowsy, which can interfere with their daily activities. They can also pose a risk for people with a history of lung disease, heart problems, glaucoma, and stomach ulcers.

Over-the-counter medications are another popular choice for restless leg syndrome treatment. The main ingredients in these medications include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen. Other options may also include vitamins or sedative medications.

You can also use lifestyle changes to treat RLS. This includes making small adjustments in your daily routine that promote better sleep and overall wellness. If you're looking for natural treatment options, try improving your diet with foods high in magnesium, exercising regularly, practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, and getting enough sun exposure every day.

Using CBD Oils and Creams for Restless Leg Syndrome

CBD oils and creams are one of the best treatment options for restless leg syndrome. They can provide your legs with soothing relief, which means you'll be able to sleep better at night and perform daily tasks with ease.

This is a great way to improve your life and overall health and wellness. Just remember to use CBD creams and oil for leg pain as directed on the packaging, and only try out new products after consulting with your doctor or another healthcare professional.