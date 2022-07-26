Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Do you have a little too much belly fat? Are you struggling to get rid of it, no matter what you do? If so, don't worry – there are things that you can do to reduce belly fat and get the body that you want. In this article, we will discuss 20 tips on how to reduce belly fat. Follow these tips and you'll be on your way to a slimmer waistline in no time!

What causes belly fat?

There are many factors that contribute to belly fat, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress. While it may be tempting to try to spot-reduce fat from your stomach area, it's not possible to lose weight from one specific area of your body.

When you lose weight, your body will burn fat from all over your body, including your stomach. To lose belly fat, you need to reduce your overall body fat percentage.

What are the different types of belly fat?

The first step to reducing belly fat is understanding the different types of fat that accumulate in our stomachs. There are two main types of fat: visceral and subcutaneous. Visceral fat is stored deep within our abdominal cavity and surrounds our organs.

Subcutaneous fat lies just below the skin's surface. Although both types of fat are harmful to our health, visceral fat is more dangerous because it's associated with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

How will I know which type of belly fat I have?

A simple way to determine whether you have visceral or subcutaneous fat is to pinch your stomach. If the fat feels hard and dense, it's most likely visceral. If the fat feels soft and jiggly, it's probably subcutaneous.

How can I reduce my overall body fat percentage quickly?

There are quite a few ways you can reduce your overall body fat percentage. While some will work faster than others, we're confident that by combining these 20 tips on how to reduce belly fat alongside the recommended fat burner products you'll be satisfied with your overall results.

1. Eat plenty of soluble fiber

Soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in the gut, which helps slow down digestion and promote fullness. Good sources of soluble fiber include oats, barley, legumes, flaxseed, and psyllium Husk.

Try to consume 25-35 grams of fiber per day. While most people consume around 15 grams of fiber per day, upping your intake can have major fat-loss benefits, including reduced belly fat.

Adding more fiber to your diet is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce belly fat quickly. In one study, participants who increased their soluble fiber intake by just five grams per day (equivalent to two small apples or one large carrot) lost nearly five times more belly fat than those who didn't get enough fiber in their diets.

2. Avoid foods that contain trans fats

Trans fats are created when manufacturers add hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make them solid. This process, called "hydrogenation," makes the oils more shelf-stable and less likely to go rancid.

While trans fats don't have any known health benefits, they've been shown to increase your "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, lower your "good" HDL cholesterol levels, and contribute to inflammation. All of these effects can lead to an increased risk of heart disease.

Eating just one gram of trans fat per day has been linked with a 33% increased risk of death from heart disease, so it's important to avoid foods that contain these fats. Trans fats are often found in processed foods, such as crackers, cookies, and margarine.

If a food contains partially hydrogenated oils, it's likely to contain trans fats. Check the ingredient list on food labels and avoid products that contain these oils.

Instead of trans fat-laden margarine, use olive oil or avocado oil as a spread on your toast or in your cooking. These healthy fats will help reduce belly fat.

Limit your intake of other unhealthy fats, such as saturated and industrial (partially hydrogenated) fats, as they can also contribute to heart disease and inflammation. Saturated fats are found in animal products, such as red meat, poultry, and full-fat dairy.

Industrial fats are often found in processed foods, such as fast food, baked goods, and fried foods. Aim to limit your intake of these unhealthy fats to help reduce belly fat.

3. Don’t drink too much alcohol

While a moderate amount of alcohol is considered safe, overdoing it can have serious consequences for your health.

Excess alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, type-2 diabetes, and several types of cancer. It can also lead to weight gain and belly fat accumulation.

For those who enjoy alcohol, limiting intake to one or two drinks per day can help keep your waistline in check. If you don't drink alcohol, there's no need to start – you'll already be ahead of the game.

4. Eat a high protein diet

Protein is an important nutrient for weight loss. It increases feelings of fullness, reduces hunger and helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss.

A high protein intake can also help you lose fat by boosting metabolism and reducing appetite. In fact, one study showed that participants who increased their protein intake to 30 percent of their calories ate 265 fewer calories per day and lost 11 pounds in 12 weeks.

Aim to include protein-rich foods in every meal, including eggs, fish, legumes, nuts, meat and dairy products. If you struggle to get enough protein in your diet, consider adding a protein powder supplement to your shakes or smoothies.

Regular exercise is another important factor in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. If you’re trying to lose belly fat, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio per week. This can be broken down into 30 minutes of walking or jogging five days per week.

In addition to cardio, strength training is an effective way to tone your stomach muscles. Studies show that it can help reduce abdominal fat and create leaner muscle mass.

Aim to do strength training two or three days per week. Be sure to include exercises that target all the major muscle groups, such as the chest, shoulders, arms, back, core, and legs.

5. Reduce your stress levels

Chronic stress can lead to weight gain and belly fat accumulation. It also increases your risk of developing heart disease, type-two diabetes, and other health problems.

To help reduce stress, aim to get at least seven hours of sleep per night, exercise regularly, meditate or do some form of relaxation therapy. You can also try stress-reducing activities such as yoga, Tai Chi, or deep breathing.

Reducing stress can help you lose belly fat, but it’s not the only change you need to make to your lifestyle. Be sure to also focus on eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise to achieve the best results.

6. Don’t eat a lot of sugary foods

Sugar is a major source of empty calories that can contribute to weight gain and belly fat. Studies show that excess sugar can lead to increased accumulation of fat in the abdomen. One study even showed that for each additional daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages, participants gained an extra pound of abdominal fat over the course of four years.

To reduce your sugar intake, avoid sugary drinks, such as soda, juice, and sports drinks. You should also limit your intake of sweets, including cookies, cakes, and candy. Instead, opt for foods that are high in protein and fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

7. Do aerobic exercise (cardio)

Doing aerobic exercise (cardio) is an excellent way to burn calories and improve your physical and mental health. Studies show that cardio can help you burn belly fat. One study showed that participants who did 20 minutes of cardio three times per week lost more visceral fat than those who only did strength training.

Cardio exercises that can help you burn belly fat include walking, jogging, running, cycling, and swimming. If you’re short on time, consider doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training), which can be done in just a few minutes but is very effective.

In addition to aerobic exercise, strength training is also important for burning belly fat. Studies show that combining cardio and strength training is more effective at burning fat than either type of exercise alone.

8. Cut back on carbs — especially refined carbs

Refined carbs are high in sugar and have been linked to weight gain and belly fat. They’re found in foods like white bread, pasta, cookies, cakes, and pastries.

To cut back on refined carbs, eat more whole grains, such as brown rice and oats. You can also try substituting them with healthier alternatives, such as quinoa, buckwheat, or amaranth.

9. Perform resistance training (lift weights)

Resistance training, also known as weightlifting or strength training, is an excellent way to tone your muscles and burn calories. Studies show that it can help reduce belly fat, as well as improve overall health.

Aim to do resistance training two or three days per week. Be sure to include exercises that target all the major muscle groups, such as the chest, shoulders, arms, back, core, and legs.

In addition to resistance training, cardio exercise is also important for burning belly fat. Studies show that combining cardio and strength training is more effective at burning fat than either type of exercise alone.

10. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda, juice, and sports drinks, are a major source of empty calories that can contribute to weight gain and belly fat. Studies show that excess sugar can lead to increased accumulation of fat in the abdomen.

One study even showed that for each additional daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages, participants gained an extra pound of abdominal fat over the course of four years.

11. Get plenty of restful sleep

Sleep is important for overall health and can have a profound effect on energy levels, metabolism, and hunger. Studies show that lack of sleep is linked to weight gain and increased belly fat.

To ensure you’re getting enough restful sleep, aim for seven to eight hours per night. Consider going to bed earlier or setting aside time for a nap during the day if you’re having trouble sleeping.

12. Track your food intake and exercise

To effectively track your food intake and exercise, consider using a calorie-tracking app or website. This can help you stay accountable for your goals and progress.

Some popular apps and websites include MyFitnessPal, LoseIt!, and Fitbit.

13. Eat fatty fish every week

Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines, are high in omega-three fatty acids. These healthy fats have been shown to reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

Studies show that eating fatty fish two or three times per week can help reduce belly fat. For the best results, aim for fish that are high in omega-three fatty acids and low in mercury.

14. Stop drinking fruit juice

Fruit juice is high in sugar and calories, and it’s easy to consume large amounts without realizing it. One cup of apple juice, for example, contains 24 grams of sugar — that’s more than the amount of sugar in a can of Coke.

To reduce your intake of fruit juice, avoid drinking it or limit your intake to small amounts. You can also opt for lower-sugar alternatives, such as unsweetened green tea or sparkling water.

15. Add apple cider vinegar to your diet

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar made from fermented apples. It’s rich in acetic acid, which has been shown to reduce belly fat accumulation.

To add apple cider vinegar to your diet, try using it in salad dressings or marinades. You can also take it by the tablespoon with water before meals.

16. Eat probiotic foods or take a probiotic supplement

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for gut health. They’ve been shown to reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

You can get probiotics from fermented foods, such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi. You can also take them in supplement form. Look for a product that contains multiple strains of bacteria and that has been third-party tested.

17. Try intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that involves cycles of fasting and eating. It’s been shown to promote weight loss and help burn belly fat.

One study showed that participants who followed an intermittent fasting diet lost more weight and body fat than those who followed a regular diet. To try intermittent fasting, alternate between periods of fasting and eating.

18. Drink green tea

Green tea is high in antioxidants, which can improve health and promote weight loss. Studies show that green tea extract can boost metabolism and help burn fat.

To add green tea to your diet, drink it plain or add it to smoothies or iced tea. You can also take green tea extract supplements. Look for a product that contains at least 50% catechins, such as EGCG.

19. Change your lifestyle and combine different methods

To lose belly fat, you need to make long-term changes to your diet and lifestyle. This includes reducing your calorie intake, increasing your physical activity, and making other lifestyle changes.

One study showed that participants who combined a healthy diet with exercise lost more weight and body fat than those who didn’t change their lifestyle. If you’re struggling to lose weight, consider making changes to your diet and physical activity level.

20. Take Fat Burner Diet Pills

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to lose belly fat, consider taking diet pills. Fat burner diet pills are designed to help promote weight loss and reduce body fat.

There are many different types of diet pills on the market, so it’s important to choose a product that is safe and effective. Look for a product that contains ingredients that have been clinically proven to promote weight loss.

What's the best way to incorporate fat burners into my regular routine to reduce belly fat?

To get the most out of your fat burner, it's important to follow the directions on the product label and take it as directed. Some fat burners are designed to be taken before meals to help you feel fuller and eat less, while others are meant to be taken after meals to help boost your metabolism and promote fat burning.

If you're not sure when to take your fat burner, check with your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian for guidance.

Can vitamins help me lose belly fat?

There are a few vitamins and minerals that have been shown to help with weight loss, including vitamin C, chromium and magnesium. While you can get these nutrients from food sources, taking a supplement can help ensure you’re getting enough of them.

Can I target belly fat with exercise?

While spot-reducing fat from a specific area of your body isn’t possible, you can use exercise to help reduce overall body fat. In particular, aerobic exercise — such as walking, running and swimming — has been shown to be effective at burning belly fat.

What should I avoid if I want to lose belly fat?

There are certain foods that can promote belly fat storage, including refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, unhealthy fats and excessive alcohol. Avoiding these foods can help you reduce your belly fat.

In addition to dietary changes, getting enough sleep and managing stress levels are also important factors in weight loss. Getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night and managing stress levels can help promote healthy weight loss.

What are the best foods to eat to reduce belly fat fast?

There are a few specific foods that have been shown to help reduce belly fat, including avocados, nuts, eggs, and salmon. Adding these foods to your diet can help you reach your weight loss goals.

How will a fat burner supplement help me reduce belly fat?

First, let's understand how fat burners work. These supplements are designed to increase your metabolism and help your body burn more fat. They typically contain ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract, and capsaicin.

Some fat burners also contain thermogenic ingredients that cause your body to produce more heat, which can help you burn more calories.

If you're looking for a way to help reduce belly fat, then a fat burner supplement may be a good option for you. Be sure to read the label carefully and consult with your doctor before taking any supplements.

Final Thoughts

As you can see there are many tips on how to reduce belly fat, but our top 20 tips are for sure a great starting point. Between adjusting your diet and lifestyle as well as adding Elm & Rye fat burner to your daily routine, we've laid out all of the options to help you achieve your belly fat burning goals this year.

Just a take moment to review each of the tips and recommended products to reduce belly fat before committing to a product and lifestyle change that will suit you best. Don’t forget to discuss your options with a doctor who knows your medical history and current health conditions. Between your doctor and this article with 20 tips on how to reduce belly fat, you’ll surely be well on your way towards reducing belly fat before the holidays arrive.