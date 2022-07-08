20 Products for Best Itch Relief for Dogs in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Everyone knows what it's like to have itchy skin, and we can all agree that it's not fun! So when your pup is itching and scratching like crazy, you can definitely relate. As a pet owner, you want to get to the root cause of your dog’s itching so that you can help him feel better as soon as possible. The key to keeping itchiness at bay is to identify what’s causing the itch in the first place.

There are many reasons why your furry friend may have irritated skin. It could be from parasites, bug bites, persistent allergies, or an underlying skin issue. Just like people, there are all sorts of things that can cause itchy skin in dogs.

While allergies, infections, and parasites are most common, there are plenty of other things that could be to blame, including:

Dry skin

Food or environmental allergy

Hypersensitivity to a parasite like fleas or mites

Yeast infection

Hot spots

Bacterial infection

Depending on the cause of your dog’s itchiness, he may be scratching certain parts of his body. For example, if your dog has an infection or allergies, he may scratch his ears and shake his head more often.

The paws are also commonly affected. Grass, pollen, and food allergies are all known to cause itchy paws and legs. This may also be a sign that your dog’s paws are dirty or are too moist, which can lead to a fungal infection.

Is your dog scooting on the grass? An itchy bottom can be caused by ringworm, fleas, allergies, and fecal contamination. Butt scooting can also be caused by impacted anal sacs.

The best way to identify what’s causing your dog to be itchy is to consult with your veterinarian. Some issues can be diagnosed with a thorough visual examination while others may require skin and allergy testing.

In the meantime, there are all sorts of itch relief products that you can use to give your pup much needed relief. Our team has highlighted 20 of the best itch relief products for dogs. Keep reading to learn more about them so that you can find the best option to ease your pup’s scratching, biting, and licking.

Active ingredients: Salmon oil, fish oil, EPA, DHA, and aloe vera

Price: $25.00 for 30 chews

Omega-3 fatty acids are an important nutrient for canines. While these compounds are best known for supporting joint, heart, and brain health, research has found that they also protect and nourish the skin. Treat your dog to the benefit of omega-3s with Pupper Omega.

This canine supplement is made using the highest quality and purest salmon and fish oil. Each salmon-flavored bite offers 500 mg of omega-3s, 150 mg of EPA, 100 mg of DHA, and 100 mg of aloe vera.

Omega-3s moisturize and nourish your dog's coat, keeping it hydrated and shiny. Proper levels of omega-3s lessen itchiness, prevent dandruff, and may even reduce excessive shedding. So if your dog is itching and scratching to no avail, feed your furry friend Pupper Omega and give him the relief he needs and deserves!

2. ZYMOX Topical Cream

Active ingredients: Hydrocortisone, enzymes, and aloe vera

Price: $12.99 for 1-oz tube

ZYMOX Topical Cream offers relief from dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin irritations like hot spots, cuts, and skin infections. Simply apply to the affected area using the catheter tip.

The cream promotes healthy skin with soothing ingredients that ease itching and other skin problems. ZYMOX Topical Cream is made with a concentrated blend of proteins, enzymes, hydrocortisone, and botanical ingredients like aloe vera.

Each bio-active enzyme is shown to work against wounds, hot spots, ringworm, MRSA, and other common conditions. The formula is non-toxic and worry-free, even if licked! ZYMOX Topical Cream works without the use of antibiotics and works with a single application a day.

3. NaturVet Aller-911 Allergy Aid

Active ingredients: Fish oil, flaxseed oil, turmeric root, grape seed extract, quercetin, pumpkin powder, bromelain, EPA, and DHA

Price: $13.99 for 70 soft chews

Keep your pet feeling his best during allergy season with NaturVet Aller-911 Allergy Aid. These tasty soft chews are made with a blend of ingredients that ease allergy symptoms so that your dog can spend less time itching and more time having fun.

These chews provide a healthy boost of antioxidants and omega fatty acids which support immune health while also nourishing the skin from the inside out. NaturVet Aller-911 Allergy Aid chews are formulated with omega-3 fatty acids from fish and flaxseed oil, along with turmeric root, quercetin, pumpkin powder, and bromelain.

This allergy aid product is veterinarian formulated and recommended for dogs 12 weeks and older of all breeds and sizes. The formula is wheat-free and is safe for dogs in all life stages.

By giving your dog NaturVet Aller-911 Allergy Aid each day, you can both make the most of your time together, no matter the season.

4. Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Pet Cod Liver Oil

Active ingredients: Cod liver oil

Price: $23.76 per 8-oz bottle

Sometimes the simplest ingredients pack the most powerful punch. Omega 3 fatty acids have been used for centuries for their health benefits. Research has found that these fatty acids also benefit canines.

Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Pet Cod Liver Oil is a canine-friendly cod liver oil that's made with 100% wild Arctic cod. Each serving offers omega-3 fatty acids, which are scientifically proven to protect skin and coat health while also supporting immune and joint health.

Omega 3s hydrate and nourish your pup's skin to ease itching, biting, licking, and other issues. They also offer healing benefits to help wounds and abrasions heal more quickly.

Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Pet Cod Liver Oil is non-GMO certified and is thoroughly tested by an independent third-party. This product is available for medium to large-breed dogs and can be added to your dog's food or on its own.

5. Espree Natural Tea Tree & Aloe Medicated Spray

Active ingredients: Tea tree oil and aloe vera

Price: $14.99 for 12-oz bottle

Espree Natural Tea Tree & Aloe Medicated Spray is specially formulated to soothe irritated skin by relieving itching and inflammation. Each spray offers calming organic aloe vera and tea tree oil, which support every aspect of skin health.

These natural ingredients are proven to relieve itching caused by hot spots, flea bites, dry skin, and even razor burn. Espree Natural Tea Tree & Aloe Medicated Spray is safe for daily use to keep your dog from itching, scratching, and other discomfort.

Espree Natural Tea Tree & Aloe Medicated Spray is recommended by professional groomers across the globe. The spray works when applied to wet or dry skin.

6. Skout's Honor Probiotic Itch Relief Spray

Active ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, oatmeal extract, probiotic blend, fig/lemon, avocado oil, and natural antioxidants

Price: $14.99 for 8-oz bottle

When your dog is itchy and scratchy, he needs comfort and long-lasting relief. Skout's Honor Probiotic Itch Relief Spray offers just that. It's formulated with oatmeal, probiotics, aloe vera, and other ingredients that calm, soothe, and hydrate itchy, irritated skin.

Skout's Honor Probiotic Itch Relief Spray can be used as a daily preventative spray for dogs who suffer from chronic skin irritations caused by allergies, bug bites, and other issues. A quick, simple spray will have your dog healthier and happier in a matter of minutes!

Skout's Honor Probiotic Itch Relief Spray is 98% natural. It's alcohol and fragrance free and is hypoallergenic, which means it can be used on dogs with sensitive skin. Relief from itchy skin is just a spray away for your pup!

7. Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews

Active ingredients: Nettle leaf, burdock root, marshmallow root, full spectrum hemp extract, biotin, fish oil concentrate, and vitamin E

Price: $19.99 for 60 soft chews

Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews are specially formulated to support adult dog's during allergy season. They're designed to proactively address canine skin health opposed to providing topical relief that only lasts temporarily.

Key ingredients like biotin, nettle leaf, burdock root, and marshmallow root support healthy moisture content on the skin while also supporting overall skin health. Each chew contains 2.5mg of plant based cannabinoids which work to support a healthy detoxification process and immune response.

These chicken-flavored chews are grain-free and non-GMO. Hemp is derived from farms throughout the USA. Each batch of Charlotte's Web Hemp Infused Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews is tested 20 times, which means that you can have total confidence when feeding these soft chews to your pup.

8. Front of the Pack Soothe Daily Dog Supplement

Active ingredients: Floradapt® L. sakei, yeast fermentate, water soluble egg membrane, and powdered fish oil concentrate

Price: $44.99 for 2 month supply

No matter if your furry friend is itching caused by digestive issues or allergies, Front of the Pack Soothe Daily Dog Supplement can help. This supplement combines three different postbiotics that support skin and gut health, along with immune response and microbiome health.

Each serving contains powerful postbiotics to support healthy gut function, omega-3 fish oil to nourish and soothe dry, itchy skin, and egg membrane, which reduces free radicals and promotes a healthy immune response.

Front of the Pack Soothe Daily Dog Supplement is rooted in nature and is formulated with only the finest ingredients. It's non-GMO, pesticide-free, and doesn't contain any artificial colors or flavors. It's also hypoallergenic.

Front of the Pack Soothe Daily Dog Supplement is suitable for dogs one year and older. When used for six weeks, you're sure to see a dramatic change in your dog's skin and gut health. Goodbye itching and scratching!

9. Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Healing Balm

Active ingredients: Organic cocoa butter, organic sweet almond oil, organic coconut oil, organic safflower oil, candelilla wax, sea buckthorn oil, organic lavender, chamomile, frankincense, myrrh, vetiver, organic niaouli, benzoin, and natural vitamin E

Price: $14.95 for 1-oz tin

Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Healing Balm is designed to soothe and heal dry, itchy skin using all natural ingredients. Not only does the balm nourish the skin, it heals hot spots, inflammation, redness, rashes, allergy irritations, bug bites, and other common skin issues. It can also be safely used on wounds, cuts, and abrasions.

Powered by plants, this product is packed with healing herbs that ease itching, redness, and other common skin problems. Each batch is made with cocoa butter, almond oil, vitamin E, lavender, and chamomile. These ingredients are soothing, nourishing, and healing.

Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Healing Balm offers antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties to heal and protect your pup's skin. After just one application, you're sure to see a drastic difference!

10. Sulfodene Hot Spot & Itch Relief Dog Spray

Active ingredients: Benzene chloride and DL-panthenol

Price: $9.56 for 8-oz bottle

Itch relief for your pup is a spray away! Say goodbye to itchy skin worries by using Sulfodene Hot Spot & Itch Relief Dog Spray. This specially formulated topical product is designed to ease itching caused by allergies and hot spots. All you have to do is spritz the affected area!

Sulfodene Hot Spot & Itch Relief Dog Spray is made with a moisturizing formula that helps with scrapes, abrasions, hot spots, insect bites, and other common skin issues. The medicated spray offers a gentle, non-stinging formula that won't cause any pain or discomfort for your pup.

This anti-itch product is safe for dogs 6 weeks and older. Sulfodene Hot Spot & Itch Relief Dog Spray is safe for daily use.

11. Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Soft Chews

Active ingredients: Colostrum, EpiCor® fermentate, apple cider vinegar, Alaskan salmon oil, organic licorice root, and probiotics

Price: $28.97 for 90 soft chews

An itchy dog means an unhappy pup and a worried pet owner! Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Soft Chews are specially formulated to keep seasonal woes and foes at bay. These functional peanut butter-flavored soft chews are designed to support immunity and digestion while also maintaining your pup's histamine levels.

Each chew contains natural colostrum and astragalus root, which balance histamine levels while also regulating immune response to allergens. Human-grade EpiCor supports your pup's immune system while salmon oil provides EPA, DHA, and omega-3 fatty acids to support skin health.

Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Soft Chews are also made with probiotics to support gut health while relieving occasional bloat and constipation. Skin and coat health starts in the gut, which is why probiotics play a crucial role in easing itchy, irritated skin.

No matter if you have a puppy, adult, or senior dog, Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Soft Chews are sure to ease itching and scratching for good.

12. Douxo S3 Chlorhexidine Antiseptic Antifungal Cleansing Pads

Active ingredients: Ophytrium and chlorhexidine

Price: $14.99 for 30 wipes

Douxo S3 Chlorhexidine Antiseptic Antifungal Cleansing Pads are quick, easy, and simple to use for treating skin infections topically. From hot spots to ear crust to skin folds, these medicated pads can be used to treat, clean, and prevent skin infections. The best part is that they work without any stinging.

Douxo S3 Chlorhexidine Antiseptic Antifungal Cleansing Pads are specially formulated using ingredients that support the skin's physical barrier, soothe irritated skin, and support microbial flora to keep the skin healthy and hydrated.

Douxo S3 Chlorhexidine Antiseptic Antifungal Cleansing Pads are made without soaps, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or colorants. Instead, they're formulated with scientifically proven ingredients, ophytrium and chlorhexidine. They're pH adjusted and have a hypoallergenic fragrance.

13. PetHonesty Allergy SkinHealth Chews

Active ingredients: Kelp, fish oil, krill, flaxseed, algae, probiotics, vitamin E, and biotin

Price: $30.99 for 90 soft chews

Does your pup suffer from seasonal and/or occasional allergies? Is he constantly itching and scratching? PetHonesty Allergy SkinHealth Chews are formulated using all natural ingredients to keep itching at bay so your pup can feel his best.

The combination of flaxseed, fish oil, biotin, and probiotics nourish your pup's skin while also supporting gut health to ease skin issues. These ingredients also support a healthy immune response while also regulating histamine levels and response.

PetHonesty Allergy SkinHealth Chews offer a delicious salmon flavor that your furry friend is sure to enjoy. Treat your dog to healthy, itch-free skin with these powerful chews.

PetHonesty Allergy SkinHealth Chews don't contain any corn, soy, or GMOs, making them safe for dogs with food sensitivities and allergies. They're also made without harmful artificial ingredients and preservatives.

14. PetLab Co. Itch Relief Chews

Active ingredients: Honey, turmeric curcumin, salmon oil, flaxseed oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E

Price: $35.95 for 30 soft chews

PetLab Co. Itch Relief Chews have delivered life-changing comfort to dogs around the world. These uniquely formulated chews are designed to target the root cause of itchy skin while supporting skin and coat health with natural ingredients like essential fatty acids, honey, and turmeric curcumin.

Salmon oil, flaxseed oil, and coconut oil are loaded with omega fatty acids which nourish and support the skin from the inside out. They ease itching and redness while keeping the skin hydrated and protected. Turmeric curcumin plays a vital role in supporting your pup's immune response while also decreasing inflammation.

Your pup is sure to love these pork flavored chews! Soothe his irritated skin and make itching a problem of the past with PetLab Co. Itch Relief Chews. This supplement is proudly made in the USA using safe, all natural ingredients.

15. Vet's Best Hot Spot Itch Relief Dog Spray

Active ingredients: Tea tree oil, chamomile, and aloe vera

Price: $9.99 for 8-oz bottle

If your dog is excessively licking, biting, and scratching, chances are that he's developed a few hot spots. Give your pup fast itch relief with Vet's Best Hot Spot Itch Relief Dog Spray. This veterinarian-formulated spray is designed to soothe itchy, dry, and irritated skin.

It's made with a blend of all natural ingredients, including aloe vera, tea tree oil, and chamomile. When applied topically, these ingredients provide fast relief. Vet's Best Hot Spot Itch Relief Dog Spray doesn't contain any alcohol, which means it doesn't sting or cause any kind of discomfort to your pup.

This anti-itch spray is safe to use in conjunction with topical flea and tick products. It's also made in the USA using the finest ingredients sourced from across the globe.

16. Finn Allergy & Itch Supplement for Dogs

Active ingredients: Bovine colostrum, wild Alaskan salmon oil, fructooligosaccharides, quercetin, bee propolis, Bacillus coagulans, bromelain, and safflower oil

Price: $30.00 for 90 soft chews

Finn Allergy & Itch Supplement for Dogs are made with clinically researched ingredients to support your dog's itchy skin by regulating his immune response. These chews are powered by colostrum, bee propolis, and quercetin which support seasonal allergies and help to maintain balanced histamine levels.

Other ingredients like fructooligosaccharides and postbiotics support healthy digestion and gut flora, which play a role in skin and coat health as well. Wild Alaskan salmon oil is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, which soothe common skin-related issues caused by allergies.

Your dog won't even know that you're giving him a supplement! These beef liver flavor chews taste great, even for the pickiest pups.

Finn Allergy & Itch Supplement for Dogs are made in the USA using all natural ingredients in a certified GMP facility. They're grain-free and are safe for dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds.

17. Vetnique Labs Dermabliss Anti-Itch & Allergy Relief Spray

Active ingredients: Hydrocortisone and pramoxine hydrochloride

Price: $16.99 for 8-oz bottle

Ditch the itch with Vetnique Labs Dermabliss Anti-Itch & Allergy Relief Spray. This medicated spray is designed by veterinarians to ease itchy, irritated skin with a soothing oatmeal formula. Each spray contains itch-busting hydrocortisone and pramoxine, which soothe itchy skin while also reducing redness.

Vetnique Labs Dermabliss Anti-Itch & Allergy Relief Spray can be used on itchy skin caused by allergies, bug bites, and other common issues. The spray works on contact and can be safely used each day to relieve your pup's itching and scratching.

This spray is fragrance-free, which makes it safe for dogs with sensitive skin. Vetnique Labs Dermabliss Anti-Itch & Allergy Relief Spray is also proudly made in the USA.

18. Pawfy Skin & Coat Soft Chews

Active ingredients: Salmon oil, primrose oil, sunflower oil, and organic turmeric

Price: $35.00 for 30 chews

Say goodbye to excessive itching and biting with Pawfy Skin & Coat Soft Chews. This supplement is designed to soothe dry skin while also softening the coat. These naturally delicious treats are made with an optimized blend of fatty acids, oils, and turmeric to give your furry friend itch-free skin.

Pawfy Skin & Coat Soft Chews is formulated with natural antihistamines to relieve allergy symptoms all day long. These chicken-flavored chews also offer antibacterial properties to protect the skin from infection. When fed on a daily basis, this supplement prevents hair loss, scabs, and hot spots and renews your pup's skin and coat.

Pawfy Skin & Coat Soft Chews are made using locally sourced ingredients to create a research-based formula that's proven to benefit your dog's health. They're packed with health-boosting ingredients that support your pup from the inside out.

19. Native Pet Dog Allergy Relief

Active ingredients: Spirulina, colostrum, probiotics, and postbiotics

Price: $31.99 for 100 chews

Looking for an allergy supplement that's functional and is formulated with clean ingredients? Native Pet Dog Allergy Relief could be what's missing from your dog's daily routine. These allergy chews are made with nine simple yet powerful ingredients to help your pup build a defense against allergies.

Native Pet Dog Allergy Relief are also made with all-natural antihistamines, which work to ease and soothe itchy skin and hot spots. Ingredients like spirulina, colostrum, probiotics, and postbiotics work together to provide long-term immune support.

Other ingredients like wild-caught pollock and salmon oil, along with wheat germ oil and biotin provide a boost of EPA and DHA from omega 3 fatty acids. These are the most effective compounds for supporting skin and coat health.

The best part is that these anti-itch chews taste amazing. The chicken flavor is sure to have your pup drooling for more! Native Pet Dog Allergy Relief can be added as a nutritious food topper or given as treats throughout the day.

20. Nulo Immune & Allergy Soft Chews

Active ingredients: Bovine colostrum, Alltech BIO-MOS®, krill oil, organic turmeric, bee pollen, apple cider vinegar, licorice root, dried yeast fermentate, vitamin C, and Bacillus coagulans

Price: $29.99 for 90 soft chews

Nulo Immune & Allergy Soft Chews are designed to improve occasional and seasonal allergies by enhancing the immune system response. These scientifically-formulated beef-flavored chews are made with bioactive ingredients like colostrum, prebiotics, and postbiotics, along with others, to support immune function, gut microflora, and skin health.

Nulo Immune & Allergy Soft Chews not only enhance your dog's natural immune response to allergens, it also enhances liver and kidney functions. These small but powerful bites promote wellness at every stage of your canine's life.

These soft chews are made in the USA and don't contain any soy, wheat, corn, or GMOs. They're also formulated without artificial preservatives, which means you can feel good about giving them to your furry companion.

Treat your dog to less itching, scratching, and biting with delicious Nulo Immune & Allergy Soft Chews.

Why is my dog so itchy?

There are many different reasons why your dog is itching excessively. Here’s what you need to know about the most common causes of itchy skin, ears, and paws.

Allergies - Like humans, dogs can be allergic to certain dietary and environmental allergens. Common dietary allergies include wheat, corn, soy, and certain proteins. Environmental allergens like pollen and mold can also cause itchiness.

Fleas - Fleas are tiny bugs that are infamous for causing sudden itchiness in dogs. In fact, flea allergy dermatitis is the most common skin disease in dogs that live in the U.S. It occurs when a dog has an allergic reaction to a flea bite, namely the saliva. This leads to itchiness, irritation, and even hair loss.

Parasites - Fleas are just one of many itch-causing bugs. There are other types of parasites that can cause your dog to itch and scratch excessively, including mites. Ticks can also cause skin irritation and itchiness.

Yeast infections - The overgrowth of yeast on your dog’s skin can cause him to become super itchy. Many yeast infections are caused by malassezia. Chronic malassezia infections cause the skin to become dark, thick, and scaly. This type of infection often requires prescription cream and medications.

Bacterial infections - There are various bacterial infections that impact your dog’s skin. Many of these infections cause a round lesion that is often mistaken for ringworm. Other bacterial infections cause hot spots and red areas that are warm to the touch.

While you know your dog best, it’s not always easy to determine the cause of your dog’s itchiness. Start by paying attention to his symptoms. Make note of where he’s itchy and any lesions that develop. Giving your dog a bath with an itch-relief shampoo and giving him a supplement rich in omega fatty acids is a good place to start.

When itching is a cause for concern

Random itching here and there is common. If you see your dog scratching once or twice throughout the day, there’s no need to worry. Chances are that an insect bit him or there’s something caught in his fur.

On the other hand, if your dog is excessively scratching, there may be cause for concern. This is especially true if the itching is accompanied by other symptoms. Here are some things to look out for:

Scabs. If you notice scabs developing on your dog’s fur, there may be a secondary infection brewing. Scabs are also a sign that your pup is feverishly licking, biting, and scratching.

Odor. When the skin is infected, it gives off a foul odor. Smelly skin is often a telltale sign of a bacterial or yeast infection.

Scaly skin. Scaly skin along with bleeding and oozing are signs that your dog has a skin infection. If left untreated, the infection could spread and lead to hair loss and other problems, such as a secondary infection.

Aside from things that you can see and smell, pay attention to where your dog is itching. If you notice that your dog is itching, biting, or licking the same area over and over, make a mental note! If your dog has fleas, he will likely be nipping at his waist area and behind. Food and environmental allergies often cause itching on the face, sides, and armpit area.

Keeping track of the health of your dog’s skin, as well as where he’s itching, can help to narrow down a possible diagnosis.

Final thoughts

Dogs can be itchy for all sorts of reasons. The good news is that there are all sorts of anti-itch products that are specifically designed to keep itching and scratching at bay. We highly recommend the 20 products that we’ve highlighted. These are the best itch relief products that will give your dog the relief he needs. This means less time scratching and more time going on walks and playing fetch. Here’s to itch-free days!