20 Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Many people are embarrassed about unsightly fat around their midsection. While it isn’t pleasant to look at, there are more important reasons to get rid of belly fat.

Excess belly fat has severe repercussions for your health. People with extra belly fat are more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease, pancreatitis, fatty liver disease, and many other health problems. Gaining 20 pounds increases your likelihood of developing coronary heart disease by 12% and your risk of stroke by 24%.

Fortunately, there are many ways that people can shed extra belly fat to look their best and live a healthier lifestyle. You might lose belly fat by trying Elm and Rye Fat Burner supplements.

Some of the best exercises for getting rid of extra belly fat are listed below.

Burpees

Some people might scoff at the idea of doing burpees to lose weight. However, they can be highly effective for removing extra belly fat.

The average person burns around ten calories every minute by doing burpees, which translates to 600 calories every hour. So, you will burn around 50% more calories doing burpees than most people burn with most forms of moderate exercise.

Lying Leg Raises

Lying leg raises can help you lose weight during periods when you would otherwise be sedentary. They are good exercises to burn extra calories when you are watching TV. They can also help strengthen your leg muscles, which will boost your metabolism.

These exercises are relatively easy to perform. The only tool that you need is a mat. A regular yoga mat will suffice.

To get started, you will need to lie down on your mat. Press your palms on the floor and tuck your thumbs underneath your hips. Raise your feet a few inches off the ground and point to the ceiling. Make sure to engage your core. Slowly lift your legs to 90° and return them to their original position.

Tai Chi

Tai chi might not seem like the best exercise for losing weight. However, studies have shown that it can be surprisingly effective, especially among people over 50.

The Annals of Internal Medicine recently published a study from Hong Kong on the benefits of tai chi. The study tracked 380 people over 12 weeks. The research showed that tai chi helped people lose a little bit more weight than traditional exercise.

One of the benefits of tai chi is that it can help burn calories without putting a lot of stress on your muscles, ligaments, and joints. As a result, you can do tai chi on top of other exercises without worrying about suffering from overuse injuries.

Walking

You can also try brisk walking on top of doing other exercises. You can burn an extra 150 calories a day by brisk walking for just 30 minutes. Of course, you can burn more calories by walking at a faster pace or for walking longer periods of time.

Walking is an excellent exercise for people that don’t want to put effort into highly strenuous activity or want to burn extra calories without overexerting themselves. On top of shedding excess belly fat, brisk walking can be great for stress management.

Pilates

Pilates are great weight loss exercises that can be performed from the comfort of your own home. A meta-analysis study published in Frontiers in Physiology showed that pilates dramatically reduce body weight, BMI and body fat percentage. In addition, they appear to be most effective for adults that are overweight or obese.

You don’t have to invest in a lot of equipment or fancy classes to lose weight doing pilates. The only thing that you need is an exercise mat to protect your bones and joints.

To perform a pilate, you must lay flat on your back and stretch your legs and arms 90° to your side. Next, you must stand up and stretch to the ceiling without touching it. If you are touching the ceiling, then you need to move to a different room with a higher ceiling where you can perform this technique without doing so. You need to inhale slowly through your nose and inhale through your mouth while contracting your abdominal muscles.

Yoga

Yoga is a popular activity. Over 36 million people in the United States and around 300 million people worldwide practice yoga.

While yoga is a fun activity, it also has a number of health benefits. People practice yoga to manage stress, improve muscle tone and lose weight.

Yoga might not seem like the best weight loss activity since it is not a high-impact exercise. However, research has shown that it is surprisingly helpful in reducing excess body weight. For example, one study published in the journal Obesity showed that participants lost an average of over 8 extra pounds over the course of six months.

Yoga is particularly effective for older adults who struggle to participate in higher intensity weight loss activities. It is also a useful weight loss activity for people engaged in other exercises that don’t want to worry about overuse injuries.

BOSU Ball Planks

BOSU ball planks are relatively easy exercises that can be done out of the comfort of your own home. Of course, you will need to purchase a BOSU ball to do these exercises, but they are easy exercises to perform.

You will need to put the ball on the ground with the flat side facing down and the blue rubber side facing up. You will need to lower your body towards the floor as if you were about to do pushups. Your feet should be tucked together. You will need to tighten your core and ensure your hips are level with each other.

You will need to hold your body in the same position for the entire set. You will burn energy and strengthen your muscles by supporting your body weight with your arms, feet, and the BOSU ball.

Stair Climbing

Stair climbing is another great weight loss activity for people that don’t want to pay for a gym membership or invest in fancy, expensive equipment.

You can burn between two and five calories for every flight of stairs you climb. Of course, the number of calories that you burn will depend on the steepness of the stairs, the number of stairs, your body weight, and how quickly you climb. However, on average, people lose about 235 calories for every half hour they spend climbing stairs.

In addition to burning more calories, climbing stairs has other health benefits. You will improve your cardiovascular health. You will also strengthen your leg muscles, which will increase your metabolism and further help with weight loss.

“Mountain Climber” Plank Exercises

Many different types of plank exercises can help with weight loss. Mountain climbers are one of the most popular.

These exercises are relatively easy to learn. To get started, you need to lower your body into a high plank position. Your wrists will need to be positioned directly beneath your shoulders. Next, you’ll need to tighten your core and pull your stomach inwards. Once you are in this position, you will need to pull one of your knees towards your chest and then lower it back to your original position. You’ll need to alternate sides and keep repeating this pattern.

Before starting this exercise, you will want to familiarize yourself with different plank positions. In addition, you need to keep your form correct to avoid placing too much stress on your back, wrists and elbows.

Leg In And Out

You can also perform a simple exercise that involves moving your legs in and out. This is an easy way to burn extra calories while watching TV or lounging around at home when you don’t feel like going to the gym or putting effort into another strenuous activity. In addition to helping with weight loss, it can help strengthen your lower and upper abs, hamstrings, glutes, and quads.

You will need a comfortable mat to sit on. Put your hands slightly behind your back, face down on the ground. Then raise your legs from the floor and lean back slightly. Pull your legs inwards while lowering your upper body towards them. Return to your original position. You’ll want to do about 40 repetitions while taking a break after the first 20.

You must ensure your hands are not placed too far apart. This mistake could put too much strain on your back and elbows, which could lead to an injury.

Turkish Get-Up

The Turkish get-up is a unique exercise that is recommended for people looking to improve their coordination and stabilize their shoulders. The Turkish get-up is also an excellent exercise for burning fat.

You will need a kettlebell to do this workout. Your kettlebell should weigh about 20 pounds when you’re first getting started. Then, after you have learned the correct movements, you can start using a heavier one.

To perform this exercise, you will need to lay on your back and stretch your arms and legs out at 45° angles. Next, you will need to bend your right knee and keep your right foot flat on the floor. Drag your foot a few inches from your buttocks and place it to the side of your hip. Then hold your right arm straight towards the ceiling and make a fist while keeping the knuckles pointed upward. Make sure that you don’t bend your wrist in the process. Look at your fist. This is where your kettlebell will be held. Distribute your body weight between your left elbow and right heel while pushing yourself upward. Pull your shoulder and then perform this exercise in the reverse direction. Repeat the process while actually holding the kettlebell in your hand.

You will start using the kettlebell after you have mastered these movements. You shouldn’t perform this exercise if you can’t lock your arm straight or hold heavy objects above your head.

Scissor Kicks

Scissor kicks are great fat-burning exercises that you can do out of the comfort of your own home. There are many benefits of performing them. They help sculpt your core, tone your gluteal and thigh muscles, tone your stomach, and burn fat.

You will need a comfortable mat to do the exercise. You’ll need to lie down and press your legs together. Put both hands underneath your buttocks and point your toes towards the ceiling. While tightening your core, start lifting your legs, one at a time.

You can notice results by performing less exercise for just 10 minutes each day. Try to do at least 50 repetitions for each leg.

Sprawls

Sprawls are exercises that are derived from Brazilian jiu jitsu. They activate both your lower and upper body muscles. Since you are working multiple muscle groups, you will burn a decent number of calories doing them. You will also increase your metabolism by building muscle tissue.

You will need to stand up straight to start this exercise. Place your feet shoulder-width apart and bend your hips and knees slightly. You will want to balance your weight on the balls of your feet. Lower your hands to touch the floor beside your feet and kick your leg backward. Revert to the high plank position while keeping your knees, shoulders, and hips straight. Jump off the ground while keeping your body in an upright position.

You can probably do between 25 and 40 repetitions a day when you start. You can complete more repetitions as you get more practice.

Side-to-Side Medicine Ball Slams

Alternating side medicine ball slams are exercises that strengthen the glutes, quadriceps, middle back, lateral muscles, and abs. They target the same muscle groups as plank to pushups and reverse bench crunches.

You will need to stand with your feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart. The medicine ball should be held just beneath your chest. You must raise the medicine ball as high over your head as possible without loosening your grip. Lower the ball quickly and slam it to the right of your body. Squat down and retrieve the ball. Your knees should be bent while doing so. Then return your body to the original position. Follow the same movements with the opposite side of your body.

One of the benefits of these exercises is that you will break a sweat without becoming too fatigued. Repeating it for longer durations makes it easier to burn more calories.

Biking

Cycling is one of the most popular exercises. It has tremendous cardiovascular benefits and can help with weight loss.

A 2015 study by the University of East Anglia showed that people could lose an extra 15 pounds a year by riding a bicycle to work 30 minutes each way. In addition, a report by Harvard Health showed that people that way around 155 pounds could burn over 200 calories in 30 minutes by riding a bicycle at a speed of 12 mph.

Weight loss benefits of bicycling will depend on your form and commitment. Some people enjoy riding at a leisurely pace. Unfortunately, this does not help as much with weight loss.

You can burn more calories by riding a bicycle by following high-intensity interval training techniques. This approach involves performing intense workouts in short intervals, followed by intervals of low-intensity exercise. For example, bicyclists that want to practice high-intensity interval training can ride as fast as possible for 30 to 60 seconds before cycling at a lower speed for 2 to 3 minutes. These intervals can be repeated for between 20 and 30 minutes.

Swimming

Swimming can be a great way to lose weight. The average person burns between 430 and 575 calories an hour with leisure swimming.

However, the level of intensity and specific strokes can be extremely important. One study found that People that swim regularly lost around 2.5 pounds more than those that walked for the same time period over the course of a year. The study tracked older women that were not otherwise active but were still in good health. More active adults might be able to lose more weight by swimming at faster speeds or using larger strokes.

People that want to burn more calories should try training every major muscle group. For example, they can use pull and scull sets or tried kicking with a kick board to increase their heart rate. They might also try interval training. It is possible to burn a lot more calories with 10 10-second-long intervals rather than swimming for 1,000 seconds at a time.

Rowing

Rowing machines have many huge health benefits. You can burn between 500 and 700 calories an hour rowing at an average pace. However, it is possible to burn over 1,100 calories an hour if you go at a higher speed.

You will benefit more from this workout if you understand the best practices. You must maintain a firm grip without clenching the handles too hard. You won’t be able to keep burning calories if you have to grab the handles again because your grip wasn’t tight enough. On the other hand, you don’t want to grip it so tightly that your hands and forearms are too sore to continue. You also need to drive mostly with your legs and push yourself straight back. Your legs have more muscle strength to handle the effort so that your arms won’t be fatigued as quickly.

Rowing is an excellent exercise to burn fat, as long as you have mastered the form correctly. You will be able to increase your speed and burn calories more quickly once you have gotten practice.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are simple exercises that can be performed at home. You don’t need any fancy equipment, and they are very easy to learn.

While jumping jacks aren’t complicated to perform, they are still excellent for burning unwanted belly fat. The average person burns around ten calories in a minute doing jumping jacks. Of course, the number of calories that you burn is going to be dependent on the intensity.

Some health experts have come up with jumping jack challenges. For example, you can try doing 100 jumping jacks three times a day. This can help you quickly burn extra calories during your downtime.

Pushups

Pushups are also great exercises for people that want to lose weight. You can quickly burn at least 7 calories every minute by doing pushups. You also will build muscle tissue, which will increase your metabolism.

However, it is crucial to do pushups correctly if you want to get the benefits from them. Unfortunately, a surprising number of people have a hard time getting the form right, which makes it hard for them to burn calories and could harm their back, neck or wrists.

You will need to place your hands around shoulder-width the part. Your feet should be parallel with them. Keep your body as straight as possible. If a long 2”x4” beam was placed on your back, it should touch your entire body from head to toe. Bend your elbows to a 90° angle. Hold your position briefly, and then push on the floor to propel your body to your starting position.

High Knees

High knees are also great exercises that can be done at home. They are great for burning calories, improving coordination, and increasing lower body endurance. You can burn an average of seven calories a minute if you do this exercise at a rigorous pace.

This is an easy exercise to learn. You will need to open your chest and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Next, you will raise your knees to your waist and lower them back to the ground.