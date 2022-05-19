Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Whey protein is one of the most popular supplements on the market today. It is a source of high-quality protein that can help you build muscle, lose weight, and improve your overall health. In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best whey proteins of 2022.

﻿We will take a look at the benefits of whey protein, as well as the features and ingredients that make these products stand out from the competition.

What is whey protein?

Whey protein is a high-quality protein that comes from milk. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle.

Whey protein is also easy to digest, making it a good choice for athletes and people who are trying to gain muscle. There are many different types of whey protein, but the two most common are whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate.

Whey protein concentrate is lower in fat and lactose, while whey protein isolate is almost entirely pure protein. If you're looking to add more muscle mass or improve your performance in the gym, whey protein is a good option.

Is flavored whey protein okay to take?

There are a lot of different flavored whey protein powders on the market, and many people are wondering if they are okay to take. The answer is yes! Flavored whey protein is perfectly safe to take, and can actually be quite beneficial.

Flavored whey protein can help you hit your daily protein intake goals, and can also help you stick to your diet. If you find plain whey protein to be too bland, flavored whey protein can be a great way to make it more palatable.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a flavored whey protein powder. First, make sure that the powder is low in sugar. Second, check the ingredient list to make sure that it doesn't contain any harmful additives.

How can you gain muscle fast?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best way to gain muscle will vary depending on your individual physiology and goals. However, there are a few general tips that can help you build muscle mass more effectively:

Eat a High Protein Diet

Protein is essential for muscle growth. Aim to consume 0.73-0.91 grams of protein per pound (or, if you weigh in kilograms, about 0.36-0.41 grams per kilogram) of body weight each day.

Consume Plenty of Calories

If you're not eating enough calories, you won't have the energy to grow muscle mass. Make sure you're consuming enough calories to support your body's needs.

Lift Heavy Weights

To gain muscle mass, you need to stress your muscles by lifting heavy weights. Aim for four to five sets of eight to 12 reps per exercise.

Rest and Recovery

Muscles grow when they're at rest, so it's important to give your body time to recover between workouts. Aim for at least 48 hours of rest between resistance training sessions.

Whether you're new to lifting weights or you've been working out for years, whey protein can help you build muscle mass and improve your performance in the gym.

Be sure to consume enough protein and calories, lift heavy weights, and allow your muscles to rest and recover between workouts. With these tips, you can maximize your muscle-building potential.

What are the benefits of whey protein?

Whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle. It is also easy to digest, making it an ideal post-workout supplement. Whey protein is also low in lactose, making it a good choice for those with lactose intolerance.

There are many different brands of whey protein on the market, so how do you know which one is right for you? Well, you can take a moment to evaluate the following factors of the best whey proteins of 2022 before buying them:

Taste

Taste is important when it comes to whey protein because you are more likely to stick with a supplement that you enjoy drinking.

Price

Price is also an important consideration, as some brands can be quite expensive. Quality is important as well, as you want to make sure you are getting a product that is effective and worth the price.

Mixability

Another important factor to consider is mixability, as you want a protein powder that will dissolve easily in water or milk without leaving any lumps.

Protein Content

Of course, you also want to make sure the whey protein you choose has a high protein content. Most whey proteins contain around 80% protein, but some may contain more or less.

So, without further ado, here are the 20 best whey proteins of 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service allows you to pick the type, flavor, and quantity of your powdered protein. You'll never run out of delicious protein powder again with this feature!

Elm & Rye's protein powder and protein shakes are available in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream varieties, so we're sure you'll discover one that pleases your palette.

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

With Jacked Factory's Authentic Whey Protein Powder, you're getting 30 grams of protein per serving from 100% grass-fed whey. You'll also appreciate the low sugar and carb content in this powder.

Jacked Factory's protein powder is available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavors.

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

If you're looking for a protein powder with no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, Transparent Labs has you covered with their Grass-Fed Whey Isolate. This powder is also non-GMO and gluten-free.

Transparent Labs' protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors.

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Legion's Whey Isolate Protein Powder is a great choice for those who are lactose intolerant, as it is completely lactose-free. This powder is also gluten-free and GMO-free.

5. Onnit Whey Protein

Image courtesy Onnit

Whey protein isolate is the purest form of whey available. Whey concentrate has had the fat and carbohydrates from its milk source removed, leaving only what you want—pure protein to help you gain muscle and transform your body composition. There are no extra calories or sugar in this product.

The advantages of whey isolate are numerous. It contains all of the essential amino acids that the body requires to grow muscle, as well as leucine—a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that promotes muscular protein synthesis.

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

Image courtesy Kaged

Re-Kaged is a high-quality post-workout protein drink with 28 g of whey protein isolate, a comprehensive amino acid profile, creatine HCl, and a digestive enzyme that aids in the recovery of your muscles after your workouts.

7. Kaged Clean Meal

Image courtesy Kaged

The Clean Meal is a fast and healthy meal alternative for individuals who value eating clean. Scoop, mix, and in just 60 seconds, you've got a whole macro dinner to power your daily grind.

Clean Meal is the best solution for anyone who wants to put together a nutritious, low-cost dinner.

8. Kaged Plantein

Image courtesy Kaged

Plants aren't great sources of protein. They're gritty, low-quality, and rarely give athletes with enough protein and amino acids to grow muscle mass and recover.

Plantein set out to change that with one of the most delicious and complete plant-based performance nutrition on the market. It will revolutionize how you think about vegan protein.

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

If you're looking to gain mass, Transparent Labs has a protein powder for you. Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder that contains 52 grams of protein per serving, as well as complex carbs and healthy fats.

This mass gainer is perfect for those who are trying to bulk up and need an extra calorie boost.

10. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

Dymatize's ISO 100 is a whey protein isolate powder that contains 25 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also lactose- and gluten-free, making it perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities.

Dymatize's protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavors.

11. Naked Whey Protein

Image courtesy Naked Whey

Naked Whey Protein Powder is a concentrate that contains 26 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also GMO-free and gluten-free.

Naked Whey's protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavors.

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor's COR-Performance Protein Powder is a whey protein concentrate that contains 30 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also low in calories and carbs, making it perfect for those who are trying to lose weight.

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Platinum Hydrowhey is the most advanced whey protein we've ever created. In a nutshell, it's excellent. These ultra-pure whey isolates are able to break down larger proteins into smaller components because they hydrolyze whey protein isolates to release quicker and more efficiently into your system.

They’ve upped the ante on this highly concentrated and rapidly digesting solution with micronized Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs).

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

Image courtesy Gainful

It all starts with a boost. This quick-mix Creatine, Fiber, and Collagen is the ideal complement to your Gainful System.

The company encourages you to tell them a little about your objectives, diet, and exercise schedule so that they can tailor your recipes to your needs. Recurring delivery is complimentary. You can cancel at any time.

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

Image courtesy GNC Amp

GNC AMP Wheybolic is a protein supplement that works well with your normal workout routine. This enhanced dietary powder includes ultra-pure, fast-digesting whey protein isolate and hydrolysates for muscular development and recovery, as well as improved strength and post-workout anabolic response.

This product is a powerful anti-inflammatory that can help you relax and unwind. It also reduces anxiety, lifts your mood, and boosts your energy levels.

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

A single serving of the world's most popular whey protein powder provides 24 grams of high-quality whey protein from Whey Protein Isolate, which has had extra carbohydrates, fat, and lactose "isolated" using complex filtering processes.

The powder is instantized for simple mixing using only a glass and spoon, providing more options for meal preparation. There are over 20 distinct flavors to choose from, including naturally flavored selections, making this product the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

Image courtesy MyProtein

This high-protein blend, which includes 22 grams of protein per serving, provides the protein you require. It's merely filtered and spray-dried to create all-natural nutritional supplements, which come from the same cows that make your milk and cheese.

Labdoor, an independent supplement testing firm, has certified our Impact Whey Isolate as one of the top protein supplements for quality and value. It has gone through extensive quality and purity testing and is certified as one of the finest protein powders available.

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

The taste of Gaia Organics organic smooth chocolate fudge protein powder is delicate and refined, with a texture that's almost like pudding. It has 21 grams of organic protein and 7 grams of organic fiber for each serving. USDA certified, gluten-free, kosher, vegetarian, non-GMO, soy free are the certifications for this product.

This protein powder has no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. This protein shake powder is ideal for combining with water or milk after a workout or while you're on the go during a hectic day.

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

Image courtesy biPro

BiPro ELITE™ Unflavored is an ion-exchange 100% whey protein isolate that is designed for athletes who demand nothing less than the finest, pure protein. BiPro ELITE NSF Certified for Sport is free of banned substances.

It is a high-quality protein powder that has been created by scientists and nutritionists to promote muscle growth. It has only two components, each of which provides 20 grams of pure protein in one serving; it also includes significant amounts of three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and nine essential amino acids (EAAs).

You will never find hormones, extra sugars, fillers, or bulk enhancing chemicals in biPro ELITE because when you're training for success, there can be no shortcuts.

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

Image courtesy Spartan

Spartan Proteins is a high-quality whey protein that's ideal for anybody seeking to start their fitness journey with the best stuff.

The branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are an essential macronutrient that your body can't make on its own, so they have to be obtained from the diet. BCAAs make up about a third of your muscle protein but aren't made by the human body, making them a necessary amino acid.

What's the best type of protein?

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, but whey protein is one of the most popular. Whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs.

It's also low in lactose and easy to digest, making it a good choice for those who are lactose intolerant. Whey protein is also a good source of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are important for muscle growth and recovery.

What are some foods that are high in protein?

There are many foods that are high in protein, but some of the best sources include meat, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts. If you're looking to increase your protein intake, these are all great options.

Can I take whey protein every day?

Yes, you can take whey protein every day. However, it is important to note that too much protein can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Therefore, it is important to consult with a doctor or nutritionist before increasing your protein intake.

What are some other vitamins to take with whey protein?

Some other vitamins to take with whey protein include vitamin C, B vitamins, and magnesium. Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, while B vitamins are essential for energy production. Magnesium aids in muscle recovery and growth.

Do I need to cycle off whey protein?

No, you do not need to cycle off whey protein. However, you may want to consider doing so if you are not seeing results or if you are experiencing any negative side effects.

Is whey protein safe?

Whey protein is one of the most popular types of protein supplements on the market today. But there are some concerns about its safety.

Some people worry that whey protein could lead to kidney damage or other health problems. However, there is no evidence that whey protein is unsafe for healthy adults. In fact, it may even have some health benefits.

Whey protein is a type of protein that is derived from milk. It contains all of the essential amino acids that your body needs to build muscle and repair tissue. Whey protein is often used by bodybuilders and other athletes to help improve their performance.

There are many different brands and types of whey protein available. Some are made with all-natural ingredients, while others contain artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Whey protein is generally considered safe for most people. However, there are a few side effects that you should be aware of. These include:

· Increased bowel movements

· Nausea

· Bloating

· Cramping

· Headache

If you experience any of these side effects, stop taking whey protein and see a doctor. Whey protein is also not recommended for people with lactose intolerance or other milk allergies.

Pregnant women and young children should also avoid whey protein. If you have any other health concerns, talk to your doctor before taking whey protein.

Which is better whey protein or creatine?

When it comes to protein powders, whey protein is the gold standard. Whey is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle. It's also fast-absorbing, so it gets to your muscles quickly to start repairing and rebuilding.

Whey protein is also a great choice for athletes and bodybuilders because it helps repair and rebuild muscle tissue after workouts. It's also low in calories and fat, so it's perfect for those who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

What can I mix with whey protein to make delicious protein shakes?

There are a few things you can mix with whey protein to make delicious protein shakes. You can add milk, fruits, and even peanut butter to your shake. If you want something more filling, you can add oats or Greek yogurt to your shake. Mixing different ingredients together will help you find the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition.

Final Thoughts

Whey protein is a great way to increase your protein intake. However, it's important to choose a quality product and to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns. With so many different brands and types of whey protein available, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

We hope that our list of the 20 best whey proteins has helped you determine which brand is best for your daily needs.