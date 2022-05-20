20 Best Whey Protein Powder in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are looking for the best whey protein powder on the market, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best options available. Whey protein is a great choice for those looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is packed with nutrients that can help improve your overall health.

We will go over the benefits of whey protein, as well as some of the top brands on the market. So, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, read on for information about the best whey protein powders out there.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplement

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

5. Onnit Whey Protein

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

7. Kaged Clean Meal

8. Kaged Plantein

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

10. Dymatize ISO 100

11. Naked Whey Protein

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

What is whey protein?

Whey protein is a high-quality protein that is obtained from milk. It's a good source of complete proteins, which include all the necessary amino acids to build muscle.

Whey protein is also well tolerated, making it an excellent option for athletes and those wanting to gain mass. Whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate are the two most popular forms of whey protein.

Whey protein concentrate is lower in fat and lactose, whereas whey protein isolate is nearly entirely pure protein. Whey protein is a fantastic choice if you want to gain muscle or improve your athletic performance.

Should I Take Flavored Whey Protein Powder?

If you are looking to add muscle mass, then yes, you should definitely take whey protein powder. It’s a great source of complete proteins and has been shown to help with muscle growth.

How Much Whey Protein Should I Take?

The amount of whey protein you should take depends on your goals. If you are looking to add muscle mass, then you should take between 0.73-0.91 grams per pound of body weight (between 20-25 grams per day for a 150-pound person).

If you are just trying to maintain your current muscle mass, then you can take a lower dose of 0.36 grams per pound of body weight (between 15-20 grams per day for a 150-pound person).

How can you gain muscle fast?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question because the best approach to building muscle will be different for every person based on their own biology and objectives.

However, there are a few broad pointers that can assist you in gaining muscle more successfully:

Eat a High Protein Diet

Protein is critical for muscle development. Every day, consume 0.73-0.91 grams of protein per pound (or, if you weigh in kilos, about 0.36-0.41 grams per kg) of body weight to help your muscles grow.

Consume Plenty of Calories

You won't be able to grow muscle mass if you don't consume enough calories. Make sure you eat enough calories so that your body gets what it requires.

Lift Heavy Weights

To get bigger muscles, you must put your muscles under strain by using heavy weights. Per exercise, perform four to five sets of eight to 12 reps.

Rest and Recovery

Because muscles grow while they are at rest, it's critical to give your body time to recuperate between workouts. Between resistance training sessions, strive for at least 48 hours of rest.

Whey protein can help you gain muscle and improve your performance in the gym whether you're a novice or seasoned lifter.

To maximize your muscle-building potential, follow these steps: Increase your protein and calorie intake, lift heavy weights frequently, and let your muscles rest and recover between workouts. You can optimize the power of these suggestions.

What are the benefits of whey protein?

Whey protein is a complete protein that provides all the essential amino acids required to build muscle. It's also easy to digest, making it a great post-workout supplement. Whey protein is also lactose-free, making it appropriate for people with lactose intolerance.

There are a lot of different whey protein brands on the market, so how do you know which one is right for you? Take a look at the following six factors to help you decide on the finest whey proteins in 2022:

Taste

When picking a whey protein supplement, think about taste because you are more likely to continue consuming something you enjoy.

Price

Choosing the most appropriate brand for your needs and budget is a difficult task. Some brands might be costly, so you must decide how much it's worth for you to spend money on a quality product.

Mixability

Also, be sure to consider mixability because you want a protein powder that dissolves readily in water or milk without producing any lumps.

Protein Content

To get the most out of your whey protein, you must make sure it contains a high amount of protein. The majority of whey proteins have an 80% protein content, although certain varieties may differ.

What's the best way to take whey protein?

There are a few different ways that you can take whey protein. You can mix it with milk, water, or even juice. You can also add it to your favorite recipes.

If you're looking for the best whey protein powder, then check out our list of the top 20 products below. We've included a variety of different brands and flavors so that you can find the perfect one for you.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

You can choose the sort, flavor, and quantity of your powdered protein with Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service. With this function, you'll never run out of delicious protein powder again!

The protein powders from Elm & Rye are available in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream varieties, so we're confident you'll find one that suits your preferences.

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

You'll get 30 grams of protein from 100% grass-fed whey with Jacked Factory's Authentic Whey Protein Powder. This powder is also low in sugar and carbohydrates.

Jacked Factory's protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream varieties.

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs' Grass-Fed Whey Isolate is a dairy protein powder that doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. This product is also GMO-free and gluten-free.

Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors of Transparent Labs protein powder are available.

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Whey isolate protein powder from Legion is a wonderful alternative for individuals who are lactose intolerant since it is entirely lactose-free. This powder is also GMO-free and gluten-free.

5. Onnit Whey Protein

Image courtesy Onnit

Whey protein isolate is the purest sort of whey. Whey concentrate lacks the fat and carbohydrates from its milk source, leaving only what you want — pure protein to help you gain muscle and transform your body composition. There are no hidden calories or sugar in this product.

Whey isolate has a number of advantages. It includes all of the essential amino acids that the body needs to build muscle, as well as leucine—a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that stimulates protein synthesis.

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

Image courtesy Kaged

Re-Kaged is a high-quality post-workout protein shake with 28 g of whey protein isolate, a thorough amino acid profile, creatine HCl, and a digestive enzyme that aids in the recovery of your muscles after exercise.

7. Kaged Clean Meal

Image courtesy Kaged

The clean meal is a quick and healthy alternative for people who value eating healthy. In just 60 seconds, you can have a complete macro dinner to keep you going during your daily routine.

The best answer for anybody who wishes to prepare a healthy, low-cost supper is Clean Meal.

8. Kaged Plantein

Image courtesy Kaged

Plant protein can be gritty, low-quality, and rarely provide athletes with enough protein and amino acids to build muscle mass and recover. Plantein is one of the most delicious and comprehensive plant-based performance nutrition available, and it will change the way you think about vegan protein.

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs has a protein powder for anyone wanting to add mass. Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder with 52 grams of protein per serving, as well as complex carbs and good fats.

This mass gaining powder is ideal for individuals who wish to bulk up and require an extra calorie boost.

10. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

ISO 100 is a whey protein isolate powder from Dymatize that has 25 grams of protein in each serving. This powder is also lactose- and gluten-free, making it ideal for those with food allergies or intolerances.

Dymatize Protein Powder Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Cookies & Creme are among the flavors available.

11. Naked Whey Protein

Image courtesy Naked Whey

Twenty-six grams of protein per serving is found in Naked Whey Protein Powder, a whey protein concentrate. This powder is also gluten-free and GMO-free.

Naked Whey's protein powder is available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream varieties.

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor's COR-Performance Protein Powder is a whey protein concentrate with 30 grams of protein per serving. This product is also low in calories and carbohydrates, making it ideal for weight loss.

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Platinum Hydrowhey, in a word, is fantastic. Because they hydrolyze whey protein isolates to release quicker and more efficiently into your system, these ultra-pure whey isolates are able to break down bigger proteins into smaller components.

They've raised the bar on this highly concentrated and rapidly digesting mix with micronized Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs).

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

Image courtesy Gainful

It all begins with a helping hand. This is the ideal adjunct to your gainful system: Quick-Mix Creatine, Fiber, and Collagen. Delivery is provided on a regular basis at no extra charge. You may cancel at any time by varying the recipe as needed.

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

Image courtesy GNC Amp

GNC AMP Wheybolic is a protein supplement that complements your standard exercise regimen. This added dietary powder includes ultra-pure, fast-digesting whey protein isolate and hydrolysates for muscular development and recovery, as well as enhanced strength and post-workout anabolic response.

This product is a potent anti-inflammatory that may help you relax and unwind. It also lowers anxiety, lifts your spirits, and increases your energy levels.

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

The most popular whey protein powder on the market provides 24 grams of high-quality whey protein from Whey Protein Isolate, which has been "isolated" using complex filtering procedures and has extra carbohydrates, fat, and lactose.

Vitargo is a powdered protein supplement with a fast-acting, instantized formula. It's easy to prepare using only a glass and spoon, giving you more dietary alternatives. This product has over 20 distinct tastes to select from, including naturally flavored picks, making it the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

Image courtesy MyProtein

You'll get 22 grams of protein in each cup, making it an excellent source. It's also high in potassium and contains a blend of Soy Protein Isolate and Isomaltulose that helps you reach your daily requirements for carbohydrates and fats.

Impact Whey Isolate has been certified by Labdoor, an independent supplement testing company, as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value. It has gone through rigorous quality and purity testing and is designated as one of the top protein powders available.

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

The flavor of Gaia Organics organic smooth chocolate fudge protein powder is exquisite and elegant, with a consistency that's almost like pudding. With each serving, it includes 21 grams of organic protein and 7 grams of organic fiber. This product is USDA certified, gluten-free, kosher, vegetarian, non-GMO, soy free.

Krill oil is a wonderful source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain function, eye health, and healthy joints. It also has astaxanthin, an antioxidant that may help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering inflammation. There are no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives in this protein powder.

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

Image courtesy biPro

BiPro ELITE™ Unflavored is an ion-exchange 100% whey protein isolate that aims for nothing less than the finest, purest protein. NSF Certified for Sport BiPro ELITE NSF Certified for Sport is free of banned substances and allows you to take a chance with your diet.

It's a high-quality protein powder developed by researchers and nutritionists to help you build muscle. It contains just two components, each of which provides 20 grams of pure protein in one serving; it also has substantial amounts of three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and nine essential amino acids (EAAs).

BiPro ELITE is free of hormones, extra sugars, fillers, and bulk enhancing chemicals because there are no shortcuts in training for success.

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

Image courtesy Spartan

Spartan Proteins is a high-quality whey protein that's ideal for anyone looking to start their fitness journey on the right foot.

The branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a required macronutrient that the human body cannot manufacture on its own. BCAAs are important due to their role in muscle protein synthesis, accounting for approximately a third of it.

Are there any foods high in protein that I can eat regularly?

High protein foods include lean meats, poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, eggs, and dairy products. You can also get protein from certain plant-based foods like quinoa, nuts, and seeds. If you're looking to increase your protein intake, eating more of these high protein foods can help.

Can I take whey protein every day?

Yes, you can take whey protein every day. However, make sure to consult with a healthcare professional before increasing your protein intake.

What are the benefits of taking whey protein?

Whey protein has many benefits, including:

· Builds and maintains muscle mass

· Helps with weight loss

· Reduces the risk of heart disease

· Boosts immunity

· Improves digestion

Should I take vitamins with whey protein?

There is no singular answer to this question. However, some vitamins that may help with whey protein absorption and utilization include vitamin C, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12.

Consult with a healthcare professional to determine which vitamins are right for you.

What is the best time of day to take whey protein?

The best time of day to take whey protein depends on your goals. If you are looking to build muscle, it is recommended to take whey protein immediately after your workout.

If you are looking to lose weight, it is recommended to take whey protein in between meals.

Do I need to cycle off whey protein?

Whey protein is a popular supplement that many people use to help build muscle mass and improve athletic performance. Although it's generally safe, some people may experience side effects, such as bloating, gas, or constipation.

If you're concerned about these effects, you may want to consider cycling off whey protein for a period of time. This means taking a break from the supplement for a few weeks or months. Doing this can help your body adjust and may reduce side effects.

If you're thinking about cycling off whey protein, talk to your doctor or dietitian first. They can help you create a plan that meets your needs and goals.

Is whey protein safe?

Whey protein is generally regarded as safe for most individuals. However, there are a few potential side effects to be aware of. These include:

· Increased bowel movements

· Nausea

· Bloating

· Cramping

· Headaches

· Fatigue

If you experience any of these any of these side effects, it is recommended that you reduce your intake or discontinue use altogether. Some people may also be allergic to whey protein. If you experience any severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, swelling of the face or throat, or hives, seek medical attention immediately.

Is it possible to take too much whey protein in a day?

The short answer is no, you can’t take too much whey protein. However, there are a few things to consider if you’re thinking about increasing your intake.

First, while whey protein is generally considered safe, it is possible to have an allergy to it. If you experience any adverse effects after taking whey protein, stop taking it and see your doctor.

Second, if you have any existing kidney or liver conditions, you should speak to your doctor before increasing your whey protein intake. This is because whey protein can put additional stress on these organs.

Finally, remember that more is not necessarily better when it comes to nutrition. You can get all the nutrients your body needs from a well-balanced diet. If you’re looking to build muscle, focus on working out regularly and eating enough calories.

If you’re healthy and don’t have any allergies or existing kidney or liver conditions, there’s no need to worry about taking too much whey protein. Just be sure to listen to your body and stop taking it if you experience any adverse effects.

Final Thoughts

Whey protein is an excellent method to boost your daily protein intake. It's critical, though, to get a high-quality product and to consult your doctor if you have any questions. There are so many various whey protein brands and types on the market that it might be difficult to determine which one is ideal for you.

We hope that our list of the top 20 whey protein powder in 2022, as well as information about how to use whey protein, has assisted you in selecting which brand is ideal for your requirements.