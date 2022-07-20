Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best tasting plant based protein powders? Look no further! In this blog post, we will list the 20 best tasting plant based protein powders in 2022. We have tried and tested dozens of different brands and flavors, and these are our top picks.

Whether you are looking for a powder that is soy free, dairy free, or gluten free, we have got you covered. So what are you waiting for? Start reading to find your perfect protein powder!

Elm & Rye Protein Supplements KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein Vega Sport Premium Protein Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Plant based protein powders are a great option for those who are looking for an alternative to animal-based protein powders. They are also a good choice for vegans and vegetarians. There are many plant-based protein powders on the market, so how do you choose the best one?

How to choose the best tasting plant based protein powder?

When it comes to choosing the best tasting plant based protein powder, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, consider the source of the protein. Plant-based protein powders can be made from a variety of sources, such as soy, rice, peas, and hemp.

Each of these sources has its own unique flavor, so you'll want to choose a protein powder that has a flavor that you enjoy. Second, consider the other ingredients in the protein powder. Some protein powders contain sweeteners, flavoring agents, and fillers that can affect the taste.

Third, pay attention to the texture of the protein powder. Some plant-based protein powders are chalky and thick, while others are light and airy. Choose a protein powder that has a texture that you enjoy. Finally, consider the price of the protein powder. Plant-based protein powders can range in price from around $20 to $100 per container.

Do I have to workout in order to take protein powder?

No, protein powder is not just for people who workout. In fact, protein powder can be a great way to get extra protein into your diet, whether you're trying to build muscle or just want to make sure you're getting enough of this essential nutrient.

Plant-based protein powders are typically vegan. However, it's important to check the ingredients list to be sure, as some may contain honey or other animal-based products.

What forms of protein powder are available on the market?

Protein powder comes in many different forms, including whey, casein, soy, pea, and hemp. Whey protein is the most popular form of protein powder, as it's easy to digest and provides a quick boost of energy.

Casein protein is another popular form, as it's slowly absorbed by the body and can help keep you feeling full throughout the day.

Soy protein is a good option for vegans, as it's a complete protein source that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs.

Pea protein is another vegan-friendly option that's high in iron and other minerals. Hemp protein is another plant-based option that's high in fiber and omega-fatty acids.

What are the benefits of taking protein powder?

Protein powder can offer a number of health benefits, including muscle building, weight loss, and improved athletic performance.

If you're looking to build muscle, protein powder can be a helpful addition to your diet, as it provides the body with the building blocks it needs to build muscle.

If you're trying to lose weight, protein powder can also be helpful, as it can help you feel full and satisfied after meals, preventing you from overeating.

Protein powder can also improve athletic performance, as it helps the body to repair and rebuild muscles after exercise.

How much protein powder should I take?

The amount of protein powder you should take depends on your goals and your activity level. If you're trying to build muscle, you may want to take more protein powder than someone who is just trying to get enough protein in their diet.

If you're active, you may also want to take more protein powder than someone who is sedentary, as you'll need more protein to repair and rebuild your muscles after exercise.

The best way to determine how much protein powder you should take is to speak with a registered dietitian or doctor. They can help you create a plan that meets your individual needs.

Who makes the best protein powder?

This is a difficult question to answer. There are so many variables to consider, like price, quality, taste, and texture. There are also a lot of different types of protein powders on the market, from whey to casein to plant-based powders.

So, instead of trying to answer the question of who makes the best protein powder, we've compiled a list of the 20 best tasting plant-based protein powders in 2022.

We considered a variety of factors when making this list, including price, quality, taste, and texture. We also looked at reviews from other customers to get their thoughts on each protein powder.

Is plant-based protein powder better?

There is no simple answer to this question. Some people may prefer plant-based protein powder because it is easier on the digestive system or because they are vegan or vegetarian. Others may find that whey protein powder works better for them. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.

What are the benefits of protein powder?

Protein powder can be a helpful supplement for people who are trying to build muscle or lose weight. Protein powder can also help you meet your daily protein needs if you're following a vegan or vegetarian diet.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a protein powder, though. First, make sure to choose a protein powder that is low in sugar and calories. Second, look for a protein powder that contains all of the essential amino acids. Lastly, choose a protein powder that has been third-party tested for quality.

Protein powder can help you meet your daily protein needs, build muscle, and lose weight. However, not all protein powders are created equal. Be sure to choose a protein powder that is low in sugar and calories, contains all of the essential amino acids, and has been third-party tested for quality.

Why would someone want plant based protein powders?

There are many reasons why people might want to switch to plant-based protein powders. Some people do it for ethical reasons, as they believe that it is wrong to harm animals. Others do it for health reasons, as they believe that plant-based proteins are healthier than animal-based proteins.

Still others do it for environmental reasons, as they believe that plant-based proteins are more sustainable than animal-based proteins. Whatever the reason, there are many protein powders on the market that claim to be the best tasting.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

If you're looking for a plant-based protein powder that tastes great and is also packed with nutrients, Elm & Rye is a great option. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Elm & Rye's protein powders come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream.

2. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Image courtesy KOS

KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder is another great tasting option for those looking for a nutritious and delicious protein powder. Their products are GMO-free, soy-free, and dairy-free, making them perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities.

KOS offers a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more.

3. So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein

Image courtesy Ora

So Lean & So Clean's Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

So Lean & So Clean offers a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more.

4. Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden Of Life Sport's Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Garden Of Life Sport offers a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more.

5. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Vega Sport offers a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more.

6. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Unflavored Garden of Life Organic Raw Protein - Unflavored is an organic, raw, vegan protein powder with unlocked nutritional potential. RAW Protein is a high-quality source of complete protein with 22 grams and 44% of the Daily Value in all essential amino acids, making it ideal for vegans looking to get more out of their diet.

RAW Protein from Vitamin Code is a high-quality, low-calorie food that combines probiotics and protein-digesting enzymes to improve digestive health and function while supporting the metabolism of live probiotics and protein-digesting enzymes. Gluten, soy, and dairy free. No sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners have been added.

7. Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Coffee Mushroom's Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Coffee Mushroom offers a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more. Epic Protein is an organic, plant-based protein powder that provides all the benefits of coffee without the jitters. It's made with a blend of organic coffee fruit, mushrooms, and adaptogens to support energy, focus, and recovery.

8. Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder

Image courtesy Nutiva

Nutiva's Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

9. 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods

Image courtesy MRM

100% All Natural Veggie Protein with Superfoods is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

10. Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

The strength of several high-quality protein sources is blended into one smooth, delicious formula that far surpasses the individual components alone. Medium-chain triglycerides from coconut work together with the other ingredients to provide a distinct vegan protein that is extremely rich in amino acids and BCAAs.

11. NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy NOW Sports

Peas are high in bioavailable protein and are not classed as a major dietary allergen. This makes pea protein an excellent source of post-workout nutrition for athletes who may have difficulty supplementing with other types of protein.

NOW® Sports Organic Pea Protein is a non-GMO vegetable protein isolate with 15 grams of easily digested protein per 2 scoop (20 g) serving. The NOW® Sports Organic Pea Protein has over 2,700 mg of branched chain amino acids and over 1,300 milligrams of L-arginine in each serving.

12. Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Aloha

Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

13. Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein

Image courtesy Momentous

Momentous' Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

14. Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Amazing Grass' Organic Protein Superfood is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

15. PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy PlantFusion

PlantFusion's Complete Plant-Based Protein is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

16. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic

Image courtesy Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp Yeah! Organic Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

17. Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Sprout Living's Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

18. Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior's Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

19. Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms

Image courtesy Naked Pea

Naked Pea's Pea Protein Isolate is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

20. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain's Organic Protein Powder is a great tasting option for those looking for a healthy and nutritious protein powder. Their products are made from organic ingredients and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder?

Protein powder is generally safe to take, but there are a few potential side effects to be aware of. Some people may experience bloating, gas, or constipation when they first start taking protein powder. This is typically due to the body's inability to digest and absorb all of the protein.

Other potential side effects include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms are usually caused by taking too much protein powder at once or not drinking enough water. If you experience any of these symptoms, be sure to drink plenty of fluids and reduce the amount of protein powder you're taking.

In rare cases, people may be allergic to protein powder. If you experience any signs of an allergic reaction, such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing, stop taking protein powder and see a doctor right away.

How do you use the best tasting plant based protein powders?

Protein powders are a great way to get extra protein into your diet, and they come in handy when you need a quick snack or want to boost your protein intake after a workout. But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

What is the most popular way to use protein powders?

The most popular way to use protein powders is to mix them with water or milk and drink them as a shake. You can also add them to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, or baked goods. If you're looking for a protein powder that's easy to digest, look for one that's hydrolyzed or has been pre-digested.

Will protein powder help me lose weight?

If you're looking to lose weight, protein powder can be a helpful tool. When used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise, protein powder can help you reach your weight loss goals by helping to preserve muscle mass and promoting satiety.

However, it's important to choose a high-quality protein powder that contains all the essential nutrients your body needs to function optimally. Luckily, there are plenty of delicious plant-based protein powders on the market that fit the bill.

When should I take my plant based protein powder?

This is a great question that doesn't have one answer. Depending on your fitness goals, you may want to take your protein powder before or after your workout. If you are trying to build muscle, taking protein powder post-workout can help repair and rebuild your muscles.

If you are trying to lose weight, taking protein powder before your workout can help give you energy and prevent your body from breaking down muscle for energy. No matter when you take it, be sure to pair your protein powder with water or another liquid for best results.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Tasting Plant Based Protein Powders in 2022

There you have it—our 20 favorite tasting plant-based protein powders on the market right now. Whether you're looking for a powder that's high in protein or one that's low in calories, there's sure to be an option on this list that's perfect for you.