20 Best Small Dog Treats in 2022

Dogs are known as "man's best friend," and for good reason! They are loyal, loving, and always happy to see you. What's not to love? One of the best things about having a dog is spoiling them with treats.

But what are the best small dog treats? In this article, we will discuss our top 20 picks for the best small dog treats in 2022. Whether your pup loves chicken jerky or bacon bits, we have got you covered!

What dog breeds are considered small dogs?

There are a variety of different dog breeds that are considered small dogs. Some of the most popular small dog breeds include Yorkshire Terriers, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, Maltese, and Shih Tzus.

Some people might consider a dog to be a small dog if it falls within the weight range of 20-25 pounds. Additionally, many small dog breeds have a height of less than 18 inches at the shoulder.

This can make them more manageable for people who live in smaller homes or who are looking for a pet that is easy to transport.

Are there certain dog treats that I shouldn't give my small dog?

Yes, there are a few dog treats that you shouldn't give to your small dog. These include:

Treats that are high in fat or calories

Treats that contain chocolate, raisins, or other toxic ingredients

Treats that are hard or crunchy (such as bones or rawhide chews)

Is cheese bad for dogs?

No, cheese is not bad for dogs. In fact, cheese can be a healthy treat for your dog. Just make sure to choose a low-fat or fat-free cheese, and avoid giving your dog too much cheese at one time.

What are the best small dog treats of human food that I can give my dog?

The best small dog treats are those that are healthy, nutritious, and safe for your dog to eat. Some of the best small dog treats include:

Fruit slices (such as apples or bananas)

Vegetable slices (such as carrots or celery)

Cooked chicken or beef

Low-fat cheese

Plain yogurt

These are just some of the safer options to give your small dog as a treat. With that being said, we'd recommend you go with a few of the options in our list of 20 best small dog treats in 2022 as they have a better calorie and nutrient content level for small dogs.

Does my small dog need small dog treats?

The short answer is yes! Small dogs have different nutritional needs than large breeds, and their treats should reflect that. While all dogs love a good treat, small dog treats are specially formulated to meet the unique needs of your pint-sized pup.

How do you give small dog treats?

The best way to give small dog treats is to use a treat pouch. This way, you can have all your treats in one place and easily grab them when you need them. Plus, it keeps your hands free for other things.

When choosing small dog treats, look for something that is high in protein and low in calories. You also want to make sure that the treats are easy to chew and digest.

What is a small dog treat bag and how do I get one?

A small dog treat bag is a bag that is specifically designed for holding small dog treats. It is designed to be easy to carry and to keep the treats fresh. You can find them online or at your local pet store.

What treats are irresistible to small dogs?

Some small dog treat flavors that are irresistible include bacon, peanut butter, liver, and cheese. Other favorites include chicken, beef, and lamb. For the health-conscious pet parent, there are also grain-free and gluten-free options available.

When selecting small dog treats, it is important to consider your pet's individual dietary needs and allergies. You will also want to choose a treat that is an appropriate size for your small dog.

Is peanut butter good for a small dog?

Yes, peanut butter is good for a small dog. Peanut butter is a source of protein and essential nutrients that can help keep your dog healthy and active. However, it is important to choose a peanut butter that does not contain sugar or salt, as these can be harmful to your dog.

You should also avoid giving your dog too much peanut butter, as this can lead to weight gain.

Where can I find small dog treats?

You can find small dog treats at most pet stores or online. However, it is important to choose a treat that is healthy and nutritious for your dog. There are many different types of small dog treats available, so you should be able to find one that suits your needs.

How do I choose the best small dog treats?

When it comes to choosing the best small dog treats, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, consider your dog's size and weight. Smaller dogs will need smaller treats, while larger dogs can handle larger ones.

You'll also want to think about what kinds of flavors your dog likes. Some dogs prefer savory treats, while others prefer something sweet. And of course, you'll want to make sure the treats you choose are healthy and nutritious.

To help you choose the best small dog treats for your furry friend, we've compiled a list of 20 great options. We've included a variety of flavors, textures, and sizes to suit every pup's preferences. And of course, all of our picks are healthy and nutritious, so you can feel good about giving them to your dog.

So what are you waiting for? Treat your dog to one of these delicious treats today!

Here are 20 best small dog treats in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

To maximize health and peak performance, Perfect Fuel is made with all-natural, grain-free components. They use free range chicken and fresh vegetables that are high in vitamins and minerals.

The most nutritious chicken dish, according to our experts, is based on 13 active and 16 inactive components that work together to form the ideal diet for your dog. You may use the chicken version of Pupper Fuel Beef kibble in the same way as the beef variety to give your dog one kibble at a time during training sessions.

If you want to utilize our other Pupper dog supplements as some of the greatest dog training goodies in 2022, that's an option as well.

2. Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats

Image courtesy Ziwi

Ziwi Good-Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats can be used to reward your dog with farm-to-bowl nutrition. This recipe, like the Ziwi love for dogs, is simple and pure.

Fresh meat, organs, and bone are used to make these snacks, which are ideal for preparing your pet for the show ring or rewarding him/her. They also utilized a gentle twin-stage air-drying procedure that naturally preserved all of the ingredients while eliminating pathogenic germs in the process. Furthermore, they're only 5.2 calories.

3. Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Amazon

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats are a fantastic way to help your hound's dental health! These delicious original flavor dental dog chews are created with an irresistibly chewable texture that aids in the removal of plaque and tartar.

Dog chews containing natural ingredients, such as these ones, are indicated for at-home oral care because they aid in the promotion of oral hygiene, breath freshening, and have highly soluble compounds that are both safe and easy for your dog to digest.

Plus, because these whisker-licking goodies include vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, you can rest assured that they are good for your dog's health!

4. Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks are the perfect treat for any dog who loves beef jerky! They're made with 100% grass-fed beef and are free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

5. Full Moon Chicken Jerky Human-Grade Dog Treats

Image courtesy Full Moon

Humans have been feeding dogs for 5,000 years; it's in our DNA. It's what we're built for. Full Moon Chicken Jerky is made from USDA-approved, human-grade meat cooked in sparkling kitchens with only 100% natural ingredients and it's delicious!

Full Moon uses basic, natural ingredients that you'd find in your local supermarket and are more than likely consume yourself, such as real chicken breast, rosemary, and organic cane sugar.

6. Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits

Image courtesy Amazon

With Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Biscuits, you can show your sidekick some affection. These all-natural, oven-baked dog goodies are made with peanut butter, molasses, apples, and carrots and have a delicious flavor profile.

These chewy dog treats are baked slowly to keep them fresh and turned into cute, bone-shaped biscuits that your canine will enjoy crunching and eating. These nutritious, crispy dog snacks fulfill a variety of needs as training incentives.

They're designed to be added to any doggie's daily diet and are good for them.

7. Wellness Soft Puppy Bites

Image courtesy Amazon

The best small dog treats are made in the United States and include natural ingredients like meat, grains, fruits, and veggies that you can see.

Dog biscuits, snacks, and meals are an excellent way to supplement your dog's diet. Snack time is a wonderful opportunity for you and your puppy or dog to show love and reinforcement. You may feel good about teaching and rewarding your pooch with Wellness natural dog treats.

8. Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bites Hickory Smoke Bacon Recipe Grain-Free Dog Treats will have your canine's tail wagging with delight! Shaped exactly like delectable turkey bacon, these goodies include real turkey as the first ingredient for the scrumptious whisker-licking flavor dogs desire.

Plus, they're made with real chicken and contain no artificial flavors or meat by-products, making them paw-fect for dogs of all sizes. Each batch is cooked in the United States using the world's best ingredients and you can rest easy knowing that this meal does not include any chemical additives.

Furthermore, they contain no grain components! You'll like giving these goodies to your paw-tner, and he'll enjoy eating them!

9. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Get your excellent pal some Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats High Protein Grain Free Crunchy Dog Treats Biscuits, Duck Recipe for crunchy sweets full of meat.

These crunchy biscuits are ideal for your meat-loving companion. They're chock-full of protein thanks to duck and grain-free, making them a great addition to your buddy's healthy wild diet. The vitamin, mineral, and fatty acid-rich recipe cleans teeth as pups chew while maintaining your small dog's sharp and healthy teeth.

10. Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milk Bone

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats are made with real chicken that has been infused with a natural smoke flavor and shaped into dog treats. Their gourmet meaty taste is certain to bring pure delight to your pup as soon as he detects the crinkle of the bag and breathes in the wonderful scent of high-quality chicken.

With their chewy consistency, these traditional bone-shaped treats are easier to chew than biscuits, making them ideal for dogs with tender gums, older dogs, or any dog that prefers a softer treat.

You may feel good about providing your dog with such a lavish and delicious treat because it's packed with 12 vitamins and minerals to keep them healthy.

11. Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews

Image courtesy Best Bully Sticks

With Best Bully Sticks Cow Ears Dog Treats, you can satisfy your dog's natural desire to chew. All-natural, grass-fed cattle are used to create these single ingredient goodies, which have no added flavors, smoking chemicals, or additives of any kind.

These minimally processed dog chews are ideal for dental health, cleaning teeth as your pup gnaws. They're also a great source of essential nutrients like protein and fat. You'll love that these chews are low in calories, and your furry friend will enjoy the long-lasting chew time they provide.

Bully Sticks Cow Ears Dog Treats are grain-free and gluten-free, which makes them ideal for dogs with dietary restrictions. They're also low in fat, so they'll go well with any dog's diet. These chews, unlike other snacks, don't have any unpleasant odors and won't stain carpets or furniture.

12. Nudges Natural Dog Treats

Image courtesy Nudges

These snacks, which are made with real beef as the #1 component, satisfy your dog's year-round desire for summer grilling. The fantastic flavor, texture, and scent of well-grilled dishes are inspiring these delectable treats.

They're made with no corn, wheat or soy, and no animal by-products, so they provide your dog a completely natural way to enjoy himself. Share the pleasure of an inviting summer day at any time of year.

13. Wellness Soft WellBites

Image courtesy Amazon

With Wellness Rewarding Life Lamb & Salmon Dog Treats, you can give your devoted companion a nutritional and tasty reward. These moist and chewable dog treats are made with a unique combination of healthy components including lamb, salmon, carrots, apples, and superfoods like blueberries and sweet potatoes.

These delicious morsels are grain-free, gluten-free, corn and soy free, full of vitamins and minerals, nutritious little snacks that are paw-sitively perfect for training, treating, or just plain spoiling! So give your canine more than simply a treat with Wellness!

14. Zuke’s Superfood Blend

Image courtesy Zuke’s

Zuke's SuperFood Blend with Great Greens Dog Treats is a nutritious and delicious combination of high-fiber, fruit, and vegetable ingredients that will provide your best friend with delicious, tender morsels of perfection that will fuel their adventure.

The smooth, bite-size treats include nutrient-dense superfoods like kale and tapioca as well as a wide range of green vegetables for antioxidants and flavor. They're made in the United States without the use of corn, wheat, soy, or other fillers.

15. Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs

Image courtesy Good’n’Fun

With their Triple Flavor Kabobs Chicken, Duck & Chicken Liver Dog Chews, Good 'n' Fun has devised the ideal rawhide treat. These gourmet kabobs are comprised of high-quality pork and beef hides that have been wrapped with delectable pieces of real chicken breast, delicate duck, and hearty chicken liver.

It's no surprise that these chews are preferred 18 to 1 over other doggie combination chews in taste tests. Good 'n' Fun is a fun and healthy way to satisfy your dog's natural chewing needs.

16. Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats

Image courtesy Farmland Tradition

The Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Dog Treats are a delicious way to treat your dog. These delicious morsels are produced in the United States using only natural flavors, which is fantastic for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities and helps digestion!

The Original Chicken Jerky Bites are flavorful chicken treats that pups of all sizes go nuts for. They're ideal to use as a reward while training! Additionally, these goodies are produced without grain, soy, corn, or any other synthetic compounds in them.

17. Hill’s Natural Training Chews

Image courtesy Hill’s

The ideal tiny rewards to assist your dog learn fast, Hill's Natural with Real Chicken Soft & Chewy Training Dog Treats are ideal for small dogs. Made with real chicken to develop and maintain lean muscle, these treats provide excellent flavor and nutritional value in perfect balance.

18. Buddy Softies

Image courtesy Buddy Softies

These small snacks, which contain only a few ingredients, are still a favorite among dogs all across the world. To reduce calories and add protein, try your dog on dry dog chow with bits of chicken or beef. Ingredients: wheat flour, peanut butter, canola oil, mixed tocopherols (natural preservative).

19. Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milo’s Kitchen

Dog Treats from Milo's Kitchen will delight your dog with its delicious flavor. These jerky treats, made of high-quality, natural ingredients, are a fantastic way to satisfy your dog's chewing urge.

Chicken pouches are also high in protein and ideal for dogs of all sizes. Each chicken nugget is dried to perfection and contains no meat by-products or artificial flavors.

20. Lick You Silly Savory Beef Bites

Image courtesy Lick You Silly

When it comes to dog treats, many of them have lengthy ingredient lists that are difficult to interpret. Lick You Silly has created a more nutritious, less processed treat by using ingredients that are easy to understand and are pure, natural, healthy, and delicious. These dog treats are composed of only one simple ingredient: real meat.

They offer dog treats that are made of USDA beef liver or chicken liver and are the ideal way to show your dog you care. But, as important as the basic, natural components they include in their foods is the fact that they've excluded anything harmful for the most delicate stomachs.

How many treats a day should a small dog have?

Small dogs need plenty of exercise to stay healthy, as well as a good diet. Treats are a great way to reward your small dog for a job well done, or just to show them some love.

However, you don't want to overdo it with the treats. Too many can lead to obesity and other health problems. A good rule of thumb is to give your small dog no more than ten percent of their daily calories in treats.

How much exercise should my small dog get every day?

This will depend on the breed of your small dog. Some breeds are more active than others and will need more exercise. Consult your veterinarian to get an idea of how much exercise is appropriate for your dog.

In general, most small dogs need at least thirty minutes of exercise every day, though some may need up to two hours.

Do they make senior small dog treats?

Yes, there are senior small dog treats available. These treats are designed for older dogs who may have trouble chewing or digesting regular treats.

Make sure to consult your veterinarian before giving your dog any new type of treat, and always supervise your dog while they are eating.

At what age is my small dog considered a senior dog?

This will depend on the breed of your small dog. Smaller breeds tend to age more quickly than larger breeds, so a small dog may be considered a senior as early as seven years old.

How will I know if my small dog treats are healthy?

When looking for small dog treats, you should always check the ingredient list. Look for treats that are made with whole ingredients, and avoid those that contain artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

You should also check the calorie content of the treats. Treats should make up no more than ten percent of your dog's daily caloric intake.

If you have any concerns about the healthfulness of a treat, consult your veterinarian.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Small Dog Treats in 2022

As you can see, there are a variety of small dog treats available on the market. With so many options, it may be difficult to decide which ones are best for your pup. However, by taking into account your dog's individual preferences and needs, you should be able to find the perfect treat for them.

Hopefully, this list has given you some inspiration and you are now on your way to finding the best small dog treats for your furry friend.