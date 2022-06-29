20 Best Shampoos for Dogs with Itchy Skin in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The health of your pup’s skin is more important than many people think. The skin acts as a protective barrier, regulates temperature, and plays a role in the production of various nutrients, including vitamin D.

If your dog is itching more than normal or has a hot spot, you may assume that he has fleas. And while it’s true that pests like fleas and mites can cause itchy skin, there are other factors to consider to determine the true cause.

Intense itching, chewing, red patches, and hair loss are all concerning. For some dogs, these symptoms are caused by sensitive skin. If your dog’s skin has an improper pH balance and is overly dry, a hydrating shampoo can be used to soothe and ease irritation.

Factors to consider when buying dog shampoo for itchy skin

Choosing the right shampoo for dogs with itchy skin is easier said than done. With so many products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are worthwhile and which ones are not.

When crafting our list of the top 20 shampoos for dogs with itchy skin, there are several factors that we considered. Here's a quick rundown.

Active ingredients: The shampoos on our list are formulated with soothing and moisturizing ingredients that are scientifically proven to calm irritated and itchy skin.

Quality ingredients: A quality shampoo is backed by quality ingredients. Compounds like artificial fragrances, sulfates, and parabens can actually do more harm to your pup's skin.

pH balanced: When compared to human skin, canine skin is more alkaline. Finding a shampoo that's pH balanced is key in soothing your dog's skin and preventing further irritation.

Price: Though not our top deciding factor, you want to get the best bang for your buck when it comes to anti-itch shampoo. All of the products we've selected are well worth the cost.

Keep reading to learn about the top 20 shampoos that we recommend to give your pup relief from itchy skin.

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal and beeswax

Cost: $34.99

Give your pup everything his itchy skin needs and nothing it doesn’t by bathing him with Pupper Coat. This premium dog shampoo is formulated with key ingredients that not only ease itchy, irritated skin, they also protect your dog’s skin and coat health with each wash.

This all-natural shampoo is made with oatmeal, beeswax, and colloidal oatmeal, along with other veterinarian recommended ingredients. Together, these compounds work to combat irritation while moisturizing and hydrating your pup's skin.

They even promote healing to ease red spots and open wounds from excessive biting and licking. After just one bath with Pupper Coat, your canine companion will be less itchy, clean, and will be the best smelling member of the house!

Pupper Coat is pH balanced and tear-free, making it safe for dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds. It doesn't contain any harmful ingredients, like sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, which means your dog's natural oils will remain intact.

Treat your dog to an at-home spa day with Pupper Coat and other Pupper products.

2. Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, lidocaine and hydrocortisone

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $9.98

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Shampoo is uniquely formulated to help dogs suffering from itchy skin and hot spots. These conditions are often caused by allergies, dirty coats, and insect bites. This pH-balanced, medicated shampoo offers anti-inflammatory and analgesic ingredients to give your pup the relief he so deserves.

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Shampoo is made with a combination of lidocaine and hydrocortisone, two ingredients that reduce redness, itching, and inflammation.

The shampoo also contains colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera, which moisturize, soothe, and comfort irritated skin. The addition of lactic acid improves penetration to ensure that the healing and soothing ingredients reach all layers of your dog's skin.

When used as directed, Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Shampoo rebuilds your dog's epidermal layer. It also discourages the urge to bite, lick, and gnaw at hot spots, which gets your pup on the path to healing and feeling his best.

3. Zesty Paws Itch-Soother Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, aloe vera, and vitamin E

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $13.97

Your dog deserves to feel clean and to spend his days without irritated, itchy skin. Zesty Paws Itch-Soother Shampoo features gentle yet effective ingredients that soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This natural shampoo is fortified with oatmeal, aloe vera, and vitamin E. These ingredients support skin and coat health by relieving dry skin and protecting against infection and free radical damage.

Zesty Paws Itch-Soother Shampoo is a great choice for all dogs. No matter if you have a short or long-haired dog, this shampoo nourishes your furry friend's skin and coat, leaving it clean, soft, and hydrated.

With the delicious scent of vanilla bean extract, Zesty Paws Itch-Soother Shampoo not only eases irritated skin, it leaves your pup smelling amazing.

4. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Anti Itch Oatmeal Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, salicylic acid, tea tree, and vitamin E

Size: 20 fl oz

Cost: $15.99

Stop itching fast with TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Anti Itch Oatmeal Shampoo. Give your dog much needed relief with this nature-powered shampoo that doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients like parabens or sulfates.

This shampoo is formulated with a gentle yet powerful blend of alpha hydroxy, beta hydroxy and tea tree oil. These ingredients exfoliate the surface of your pup's skin and penetrate deep into the pores to remove dirt and debris while soothing dry, itchy, inflamed skin.

Other natural ingredients like vitamin E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, and yucca nourish, hydrate, and help to retain moisture in the skin. Colloidal oatmeal soothes dry, itchy skin while relieving redness and irritation. When applied to the skin, vitamin E has shown to help dogs with atopic dermatitis and other conditions.

TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Anti Itch Oatmeal Shampoo is soap-free, which means it won't affect topical flea and tick treatments. It's also cruelty-free and is never tested on animals.

5. Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo

Active ingredients: Honeysuckle, beeswax, honey, colloidal oat flour, avocado oil, and grape seed oil

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $6.52

Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo is pH balanced and is specifically formulated to help canines with irritated skin. This shampoo is made with all natural ingredients that safely and effectively nourish, protect, and heal your dog's sensitive skin.

Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo combines soothing honeysuckle, avocado oil, colloidal oatmeal, and honey to heal and manage dry, itchy skin. These ingredients moisturize and hydrate the skin, while also strengthening hair follicles to promote healthy growth.

Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo is 100% safe, as it doesn't contain any sulfates, fragrances, colorants, or other harsh chemicals. Instead, it’s powered by naturally-derived ingredients that have nourishing and protective qualities.

6. Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, coconut, lime, aloe, and lemon verbena

Size: 24 fl oz

Cost: $7.99

Treat and nourish your dog's itchy skin with Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo. This premium shampoo is made with an oatmeal formula that provides itch relief while also moisturizing dry skin.

Oatmeal not only has natural anti-inflammatory properties, when applied to the skin, it acts as a protectant to soothe itchiness and irritation. It even supports the protective barrier of your dog's skin, to help lock in moisture and to slow the loss of hydration.

Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo is also formulated with aloe, a plant that has been used for centuries to treat a wide range of skin issues, including redness, inflammation, itchiness, and irritation.

Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo is proudly made in the USA using only the safest, highest quality ingredients. It's made without parabens, alcohol, or PEG-80.

7. Natural Dog Company Itchy Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Lavender oil, jojoba oil and aloe vera

Size: 12 fl oz

Cost: $17.95

No dog should live his days itching and scratching to no avail! Natural Dog Company Itchy Dog Shampoo is the perfect way to cleanse, soothe, and heal your pup's itchy, red skin. This shampoo is pH balanced, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for all pooches.

Natural Dog Company Itchy Dog Shampoo is made with all natural ingredients, including lavender oil, aloe vera, and jojoba oil. These ingredients have all been thoroughly studied and have shown to support and protect skin health.

Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that soothe dry, itchy skin. Aloe vera helps to heal cuts, abrasions, and irritations while keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized. Jojoba oil not only smells amazing, it also has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and relieve chafed, chapped skin.

Natural Dog Company Itchy Dog Shampoo doesn't contain any harsh ingredients like parabens, alcohol, sulfates, or other toxins. Instead it's formulated with natural ingredients that provide your dog the relief he deserves.

8. TropiClean Oatmeal & Tea Tree Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo

Active ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, oatmeal, papaya, and aloe vera

Size: 20 fl oz

Cost: $11.99

TropiClean Oatmeal & Tea Tree Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo cleans, conditions, exfoliates, and moisturizes your dog's skin and coat using safe, all natural ingredients. It effectively soothes dry, itchy, and irritated skin so that your pup can enjoy his days without hotspots and constant scratching.

The medicated formula contains a mild coconut cleanser, avena sativa oatmeal, salicylic acid, vitamin E, tea tree oil, and hydrolyzed plant protein. It also contains an organic blend of aloe, chamomile, pomegranate, kiwi, papaya, and yucca extracts.

These ingredients eliminate dandruff, flaking, and scaling skin while easing irritation and leaving your pup smelling fresh and clean. TropiClean Oatmeal & Tea Tree Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo is soap-free and can be used with topical flea and tick treatments.

9. Only Natural Pet Itch Relief Shampoo

Active ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, colloidal oatmeal, kelp extract, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and tea tree oil

Size: 16.9 fl oz

Cost: $13.99

Only Natural Pet Itch Relief Shampoo is made with a super-nourishing formula that heals, cleanses, and protects dry, sensitive skin and coats. The natural-plant based ingredients work to remove dirt and debris from your pup's skin, leaving him clean and smelling fresh.

Only Natural Pet Itch Relief Shampoo is also formulated with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, and oatmeal which soothes and heals damaged skin and stressed coats. This shampoo is pH balanced for dogs and is made with human-grade ingredients.

This all natural itch relief shampoo is fragrance-free, which means it's safe for dogs with sensitive skin. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, phosphates, phthalates, and any synthetic perfumes or dyes.

Because it’s cruelty-free and tested on humans first, this is a shampoo that you can feel good about using each time you bathe your pup.

10. PetHonesty Anti-Itch Allergy Shampoo

Active ingredients: Coconut oil, oatmeal extract, vitamin E, aloe, and jojoba oil

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $19.99

For issues like dry skin, excessive scratching, and hot spots, PetHonesty Anti-Itch Allergy Shampoo is a vet-recommended treatment. This toxin-free shampoo is formulated with ingredients that leave your dog's coat hydrated, moisturized, and most importantly, itch-free!

Natural ingredients like jojoba oil, coconut oil, aloe, oatmeal extract, and vitamin E work together to remove dirt from your dog's skin while also soothing irritation and dryness. These ingredients have natural calming and antibacterial properties that ease irritated skin.

The best part is that this shampoo will leave your pup smelling great. The pleasant coconut-lime verbena scent is one that everyone can enjoy!

PetHonesty Anti-Itch Allergy Shampoo is made in a GMP certified facility in the USA. The formula is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and doesn't contain any ingredients that may harm your pet or worsen the condition of his skin.

11. Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and vitamin B5

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $14.99

Medicated shampoo is ideal for dogs with chronic skin problems. Soothe and moisturize dry, itchy, flaky skin with Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo. After using this product, your dog's coat will be glowing and his skin will be itch-free.

This shampoo is made with a veterinarian-formulated combination of salicylic acid and other natural ingredients, including tea tree oil, colloidal oatmeal, and vitamin B5. Together these ingredients clean your dog's skin, clear and tighten the pores, and eliminate dandruff and flaking.

Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo works well with other treatments and can be used in conjunction with topical flea and tick products. This shampoo is the perfect way to get your good boy back to feeling and looking his best.

12. Veterinary Formula Solutions Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, baking soda, zinc, and aloe

Size: 17 fl oz

Cost: $9.99

Soothe your pup with clean healing by invigorating bath time with Veterinary Formula Solutions Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo. This anti-itch shampoo provides gentle cleansing and effective healing for dogs with irritated skin.

This pH balanced dog shampoo is formulated with baking soda, zinc, and aloe vera, which clean and deodorize your pup without causing further irritation. These ingredients also leave your dog's coat soft, shiny, and silky smooth.

Oatmeal and aloe vera have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. They also benefit the skin by keeping it hydrated and moisturized to prevent dryness and flakes. After one wash, you’re sure to see a noticeable difference in your dog’s skin and coat.

Veterinary Formula Solutions Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo is made with patented fragrance extenders, which means no more wet dog smell. Instead, your dog will smell like water lily and lavender!

13. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, organic aloe vera, and vitamins A, B, C, D, & E

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $12.99

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo is specially formulated to address the needs of itchy, dry skin. It's itch-relief in a bottle! This shampoo combats skin irritation, moisturizes the skin, and promotes healing at every layer.

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal and organic aloe vera. Together these ingredients moisturize, nourish, and promote healing so that your dog's skin is healthy and irritation-free.

This premium dog shampoo is pH balanced and soap-free. It gently yet effectively cleans and deodorizes your pup so that he feels great and smells great too. When used as directed, Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo will leave your dog's skin and coat soft, clean, plush, and smelling like sweet vanilla and almond.

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo is safe for dogs over the age of six weeks. It's cruelty-free and is made with a paraben-free, phosphate-free, and 100% biodegradable formula.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, spherulites, d-mannose, d-galactose, and magnesium

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $21.01

Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is designed to cleanse, soothe, and nourish dry skin caused by allergic dermatitis. This shampoo is made with Spherulites Microcapsules, an exclusive encapsulation system, which continuously releases ingredients onto your pup's skin and coat after it's applied.

Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is soap-free and is derived from natural oat-grain to protect and clean your dog's skin. Colloidal oatmeal relieves redness and can help with hot spots and even irritation caused by fleas and ticks.

This shampoo is ideal for dry, sensitive skin that needs a little extra TLC. When used as directed, this shampoo can restore your pup’s skin and happiness.

Though medicated, Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is safe for dogs of any age. For best results, combine with Virbac Epi-Soothe Cream Rinse, which conditions and hydrates your furry pal's skin and coat.

15. Divine Canine Heavenly Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo & Body Wash

Active ingredients: Vitamin E, aloe, coconut milk, antioxidants and collagen

Size: 8 fl oz

Cost: $30.00

Divine Canine Heavenly Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo & Body Wash is a gift from above. Relieve your furry friend from itchy, irritated skin with this premium shampoo. It's formulated with high-performing ingredients that clean, condition, and repair your pooch's skin and coat.

Divine Canine Heavenly Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo & Body Wash is made with a blend of botanical extracts that are great sources of vitamins and antioxidants. These compounds protect your dog's skin from free radicals while also promoting healing from the outside in.

This shampoo is pH balanced and naturally antibacterial, which helps if your dog's itching is caused by an underlying infection. Divine Canine Heavenly Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo & Body Wash is boosted with coconut milk, vitamin E, and aloe.

The best part is that this shampoo won't leave your hands dry! It's nourishing for your hands and your pup's skin. Talk about a true win/win bath session!

16. Paws & Pals 5-In-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, aloe, jojoba oil, coconut oil, sweet basil, and turmeric

Size: 20 fl oz

Cost: $14.99

Give your dog the best wash with Paws & Pals 5-In-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo. This canine shampoo is formulated with all-natural, organic, and vegan ingredients, which means you can both feel good each time bath time rolls around.

This shampoo is made with a nourishing formula of aloe, jojoba, and coconut oils, all of which work to ease itchy skin. These natural oils will also leave your pup smelling great and silky smooth!

Oatmeal also calms itching while acting as a protectant to ease irritation. This dog shampoo also contains turmeric, an herb that has been used for centuries due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Paws & Pals 5-In-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is tear-free, soap-free, and none of the ingredients will irritate your dog's eyes, nose, or skin. This shampoo is proudly made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients.

17. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, aloe, and shea butter

Size: 12 fl oz

Cost: $9.41

Restore your pup's coat and leave him smelling amazing with Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo. This cruelty-free dog shampoo is hypoallergenic, tear-free, and doesn't contain any parabens or other harmful ingredients.

Instead, it's made with a blend of oatmeal, aloe, and shea butter, which are safe for dogs and puppies alike. Each of these ingredients work to keep your dog's itch under control while also healing and soothing his skin.

Oatmeal has natural anti-inflammatory properties. It also acts as a protectant for your pup's skin by soothing itchiness and irritation. It even boosts the protective barrier on the skin that prevents dryness by locking in moisture.

Aloe is commonly used as a topical remedy to reduce inflammation while also healing itchy skin. It helps with hot spots, redness, and other common skin issues.

Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo is made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients. It's derived from all-natural compounds and will leave your pup feeling and looking amazing!

18. Douxo Chlorhexidine PS Shampoo

Active ingredients: Chlorhexidine, climbazole, lipacid, and phytosphingosine-salicyloyl

Size: 16.9 fl oz

Cost: $34.96

Itchy, irritated skin is no match for a high quality antiseptic shampoo. Douxo Chlorhexidine PS Shampoo is a medicated shampoo that's formulated to control bacteria and fungi populations that may be living on your dog's skin.

It's made with well-researched ingredients, including chlorhexidine and climbazole. This shampoo also contains lipacid, which works to restore the skin's natural barrier by moisturizing it and leaving behind a lipo-protidic layer on the skin. This compound also regulates inflammation.

Additionally, Douxo Chlorhexidine PS Shampoo is made with phytosphingosine – salicyloyl. This is a modified pro-ceramide which has anti-seborrheic and anti-inflammatory properties. It quickly works to ease itching and pruritus.

No matter how severe your dog’s skin condition is, this is a shampoo that you can trust to ease itching and to restore your pup’s skin back to a healthy balance.

19. FURminator Itch Relief Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Calendula extract, chamomile, almond meal, and omega fatty acids

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $12.85

Give your pup much needed relief from irritated skin and allergies with FURminator Itch Relief Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo. This high quality shampoo is formulated with soothing ingredients, including calendula extract, chamomile, and almond oil.

Flowers of the calendula plant have been used for decades as a natural treatment for skin irritations. Chamomile is a natural anti-inflammatory and can tame symptoms caused by itchy skin. Almond oil is a great emollient and moisturizer, which keeps your dog's skin hydrated and nourished.

FURminator Itch Relief Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo is also enriched with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. These compounds offer amazing benefits for your pal's skin, as they strengthen the skin's surface, reduce itchy, flaky skin, and promote a silky coat.

This anti-itch dog shampoo is made without parabens and sulfates, which means you can bathe your pup with confidence.

20. GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Anti-Bacterial Anti-Fungal Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Chlorhexidine gluconate and ketoconazole

Size: 16 fl oz

Cost: $18.21

Got an itchy pup that just won't stop scratching? Give your canine companion the soothing relief he needs with GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Anti-Bacterial Anti-Fungal Dog Shampoo. This shampoo is uniquely formulated to ease itching caused by a fungal or bacterial skin infection.

This premium formula is made with medicated ingredients, including chlorhexidine gluconate and ketoconazole. Together these compounds fight against bad bacteria and fungus while cleansing your pup's skin.

GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Anti-Bacterial Anti-Fungal Dog Shampoo is safe for dogs 12 weeks and older. The pH balanced formula nourishes your pup's coat and the light refreshing fragrance deodorizes so that your furry friend smells clean.

For best results, lather your dog in this shampoo and then keep it on his skin for up to five minutes. This gives the ingredients time to kill off bad bacteria and fungus and to remove all dirt and debris from your pup's skin.

Reasons your dog has itchy skin

Skin problems are quite common for dogs. As a pet owner, you may notice that your furry friend has dry skin and flakes on his coat. Overly dry skin is prone to becoming quite itchy, which can cause hot spots and red patches to appear.

Watching your dog lick, scratch, and bite himself can be pretty distressing. The good news is that itchy skin is often easily treatable, and in a matter of days, you can give your best friend some relief.

Here are some of the top reasons why your dog may have itchy, irritated skin.

Dry skin

There are many reasons why your dog’s skin may be dry and flaky. Factors like harsh weather conditions, diet, overwashing, and harsh grooming products can all prevent your dog’s skin from being nourished and hydrated. Consider these factors to narrow down what’s causing your pup’s skin to be so dry.

Allergies

Atopic dermatitis, known as environment allergens, are a common cause of itchiness in dogs. Like humans, some dogs are allergic to certain seasonal pollens, dust mites, and other common allergens. Dogs with environmental allergies typically display irritation on their ears, around their face, paws, belly, elbows, and in their groin area.

Food allergy

Food allergies and sensitivities can cause your pup’s skin to become irritated. These symptoms are similar to those seen in atopic dermatitis. To determine if your dog’s skin problems are caused by a food allergy or sensitivity, try an elimination diet.

Nutritional deficiencies

Though rare, it’s not impossible for a dog to have nutritional deficiencies that are causing him to have dry, itchy skin. While modern dog foods are formulated to provide complete and balanced nutrition, your dog’s diet may not provide enough B vitamins, fatty acids, or vitamin E.

Yeast and bacterial infections

Most skin infections are caused by the intense scratching and chewing in dogs suffering from itchy skin. More often than not, these infections are recurring and can cause your pet’s itching to become even more intense.

If your dog has developed a skin infection, anti-yeast and antibiotics are needed to help your pup heal.

External parasites

Fleas and mites are two tiny yet itch-causing parasites. Some dogs are allergic to flea saliva, which means that a single bite can cause a serious flare-up. Mites are also problematic for some dogs. These microscopic bugs are known to cause sarcoptic mange, a condition that causes intense itching.

How dog shampoos help your itchy pooch.

No matter the underlying cause of your pup’s itchy skin, there’s sure to be a shampoo on our list that tackles the problem from the source. Shampoo that’s specifically formulated for canine skin is pH balanced, which is important if your dog’s skin has become more acidic than alkaline.

Many anti-itch shampoos are made with conditioning ingredients that help the skin to retain moisture while also offering the benefits of detangling long fur.

Generally, bathing your dog once a month is plenty. If your dog gets dirty or smells in between washes, consider using dry shampoo, doggy wipes, or just give him a quick wipe down using a wet cloth.

Overbathing can cause excessive dryness, especially if your pup’s shampoo isn’t formulated with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients.

And of course, always follow the instructions on the shampoo’s packaging. This is the best way to avoid any adverse reactions that could make your dog’s itchy skin even worse. When it comes to grooming and bathing your pet, less is more!

Can I bathe my dog using my own shampoo?

You should never bathe your dog using shampoo that’s intended for human use only. Human skin and canine skin are very different, especially when it comes to pH. Your dog’s skin has a pH of around 7 while humans have a pH of 5.5.

Disrupting your dog’s natural pH balance leaves his skin more vulnerable to infection and injury, while also causing it to become dry and flaky. Canine skin is thinner than human skin and is often much more sensitive.

Most shampoos formulated for humans contain harsh chemicals, dyes, and other compounds that can irritate your furry friend’s skin.

Final thoughts

The right shampoo for dogs with itchy skin can be life-changing for you and your pup. Whether your dog has itchy skin from allergies or a bacterial infection, there’s a shampoo available to ease irritation while promoting holistic healing.

We highly recommend the 20 shampoos above, as they’re made with high quality, scientifically proven ingredients that nourish, soothe, protect, and heal your canine’s protective barrier. Here’s to the itch-free days to come!