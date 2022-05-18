20 Best Protein Shakes in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

In order to achieve your fitness goals, it is important to include a protein shake in your daily routine. Protein shakes are an excellent source of protein, and they can help you reach your fitness goals faster. In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best protein shakes for 2022.

We will provide information on the benefits of each shake, as well as the ingredients that make them so powerful. Let's get started!

What is protein?

Protein is a macronutrient that is essential to the human body. It plays a role in nearly every bodily function, from muscle growth and repair to immune function and cell signaling. Protein can be found in both animal and plant foods, but it is most concentrated in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

Protein shakes are a great way to get an extra boost of protein, especially if you're trying to build muscle or lose weight. They can be used as a meal replacement or post-workout snack, and they're easy to make and customize to your liking.

What are protein shakes?

Protein shakes are a type of dietary supplement that is typically used to help promote muscle growth and repair. Protein shakes are often made with whey protein, which is a by-product of cheese production.

There are many different brands and flavors of protein shakes available on the market, making it easy to find one that suits your taste.

Can I make my own protein shakes with protein powder?

Yes, you can make your own protein shakes with protein powder. Protein powder is a type of powdered food that is typically made from whey, casein, or soy.

If you want to make your own protein shakes, all you will need is protein powder and a blender. You can find protein powder at most health food stores or online.

What are the benefits of drinking protein shakes?

Protein shakes can help you build muscle, lose fat, and improve your athletic performance. Drinking protein shakes can also help you recover from workouts and reduce muscle soreness.

How often should I drink protein shakes?

It is generally recommended that you drink one or two protein shakes per day, depending on your goals. If you are trying to build muscle, you may want to drink two shakes per day.

What are the side effects of drinking protein shakes?

Protein shakes are generally safe, but there are a few potential side effects that you should be aware of. These include indigestion, bloating, and constipation. If you experience any of these side effects, you should reduce the amount of protein powder you are using or stop drinking protein shakes altogether.

Do protein shakes expire?

Protein powder generally has a shelf life of two years. However, it is important to check the expiration date on the protein powder you are using to make sure it is still safe to consume.

What is the healthiest protein?

This is a difficult question to answer. Different people have different opinions on what the healthiest protein is. Some people believe that plant-based proteins are the healthiest, while others believe that animal-based proteins are the best.

There are many different types of protein shakes on the market, and it can be hard to know which ones are really the best. That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the 20 best protein shakes in 2022.

What are the different types of protein available?

There are many different types of protein available, but the most common are whey, casein, soy, and egg. Whey protein is a fast-acting protein that is often used after workouts.

Casein protein is a slow-acting protein that is often used before bedtime. Soy protein is a plant-based protein that can be used by vegans and vegetarians. Egg protein is an animal-based protein that is often used by bodybuilders.

What to Look for in Protein Shakes

When you're looking for a protein shake, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, you'll want to make sure that the shake has enough protein. Most people need about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, so if you weigh 150 pounds, you'll need 54 grams of protein each day. You can get this from food, but it's often easier to get it from a shake.

Second, you'll want to make sure that the shake has other nutrients like vitamins and minerals. While protein is important, it's not the only nutrient your body needs. You'll also want to make sure that you're getting enough calories and carbs to fuel your workout.

Third, you'll want to make sure that the shake tastes good. There's no point in drinking a shake that you don't enjoy. Fourth, you'll want to make sure that the shake is easy to digest. Some people have trouble digesting whey protein, so they may prefer a plant-based protein powder.

Finally, you'll want to make sure that the shake is safe for you to drink. Some protein powders contain banned substances, so it's important to check the label before you buy.

Now that you know what to look for in a protein shake, let's take a deeper look at the 20 best protein shakes in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein supplement subscription program allows you to choose the type, flavor, and portions of your protein powder. This means that you'll always have the most delicious protein powder on hand, ensuring that you never run out!

Elm & Rye has a large selection of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream, so you're sure to discover one that appeals to your taste buds.

2. NOW Sports

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is a complete protein with all of the necessary amino acids. NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is ideal for trying to gain weight or lose fat.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

The main objective of this protein shake is to provide all essential amino acids in a 100% whey protein powder. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Image courtesy Cellucor

Another excellent choice for those wanting a skinnier, stronger body is Labrada's ProGize. It contains all of the essential amino acids, making it a complete protein that your body requires. It's also easy to digest and absorbed quickly by the body.

For those looking to gain muscle or reduce weight, Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is a fantastic alternative.

5. Momentous Essential

Image courtesy Momentous

Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein is a complete protein that includes all of the essential amino acids your body requires and is easily digested and absorbed.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder, which is made from 100 percent organic ingredients, includes all of the essential amino acids and is easily digested and quickly absorbed by the body.

7. Vital Proteins

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Collagen Peptides from Vital Proteins is a full-protein supplement that contains all of the essential amino acids. Collagen peptides are advised for those who want to gain or lose weight.

8. Orgain Organic

Image courtesy Orgain

Whey protein supplements may help with muscle development and repair, strength, joint relief, improved mood, enhanced fat loss, and reduced body fat. There are, however, problems associated with whey supplements. The most prevalent is bloating in some individuals.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

Image courtesy Legion

Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion is a complete protein, including all of the essential amino acids required by the body. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion is an excellent choice for people wanting to gain muscle or lose weight.

10. TRU Plant

Image courtesy TRU

The Plant-Based Protein Powder from TRU is a complete protein that includes all of the essential amino acids required for human health. It's also easy to digest, so it starts working in your body right away. Depending on your objectives, plant-based proteins like this one might help you gain or lose weight.

11. Vega Sport

Image courtesy Vega Sport

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is a complete protein that provides all of the essential amino acids your body requires. It's also easy to digest and readily absorbed by the body. Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is ideal for individuals looking to build muscle or lose weight.

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Image courtesy Isagenix

Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is a complete protein that includes all of the essential amino acids required for human health. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is ideal for anyone looking to gain or lose weight.

13. Muscle Milk

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's Real Protein Powder is a true protein that contains all of the essential amino acids necessary by your body. It's also very easy to digest and rapidly absorbed by the body. Genuine Protein Powder from Muscle Milk is an excellent option for those looking to gain weight or lose weight.

14. Naked Whey

Image courtesy Naked

Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder, unlike many vanilla protein powders, is a complete protein with all of the required amino acids. It is also readily digested and absorbed by the body. Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is ideal for weight gain or muscle building.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Is it possible to get your protein without eating meat, fish, or other animal products like milk? You can with plant-based protein. Vegan Protein Powder from Amazing Grass is a high-quality plant-based protein that provides all of the essential amino acids to your body.

16. ALOHA Organic Plant Based Vanilla Protein Shake with MCT Oil

Image courtesy Aloha

Plant-based protein has been found to promote muscle growth just as effectively as animal protein, whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply trying to reduce your animal proteins.

The Aloha Organic Plant-Based Protein Shake, with 26 grams of plant-based protein derived from pea and brown rice proteins, is the best tasting vegan protein shake we've ever had. (Its protein powder also ranks among the finest.)

It has a sweet flavor that is derived from natural sugar (5 grams coconut sugar). However, Aloha distinguishes itself from the competition with its credentials as a dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, non-GMO, organic company whose products are free of any synthetic additives.

17. ISO100 Clear 100% Whey Protein Isolate Drink

Image courtesy Dymatize

Depending on the flavor you pick, the Dymatize ISO100 Clear 100% Whey Protein Isolate Drink has low-to-no carbohydrates. This makes it perfect for people on a low-carb diet.

If you're not on a low-carb diet, your muscle development and recovery might be hampered — you usually want some carbohydrates alongside protein to replenish the energy in your muscles.

18. Pure Protein Shake Rich Chocolate

Image courtesy Pure Protein

For only $1.66 per bottle, Pure Protein Complete Protein Shake delivers 30 g of protein from a combination of milk protein isolate, calcium caseinate, and whey protein concentrate, which is also high in calcium.

It's not at all difficult to use this product in place of meals. It is a fantastic weight loss supplement that will keep you full for hours without meal replacement with hydroxycitric acid, which aids in the burning of fat cells and prevents them from re-forming.

19. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Shake

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Gold Standard Whey is a complete protein that provides all of the essential amino acids your body requires. It's also easy to digest and readily absorbed by the body. It’s ideal for individuals looking to build muscle or lose weight.

20. ICONIC Low Carb High Protein Drinks

Image courtesy Iconic

An excellent protein source is used in the creation of the Iconic Protein Drink, which includes 20 grams of protein from grass-fed milk protein isolate. It also has only 3 grams of sugar and all of it comes from natural sources including cane sugar, monk fruit extract, and glycerine.

Iconic Protein Drink has a light, clean taste that you’ll appreciate since it isn't artificially flavored and has a simple list of ingredients.

Which milk is highest in protein?

The protein content is also lower in concentrated dry milk, but it varies. For whole dry milk, there are 26.32 g protein per 100 g serving, and 36.16 g protein per 100 g serving of nonfat dry milk – however, these numbers plummet when you rehydrate the concentrated dry milk with water again.

For example, there are only 11.37 g of protein in one cup (240 ml) of whole dry milk after adding water back in, and 12.73 g in the same amount of nonfat dry milk.

Are flavored or unflavored protein shakes better?

The answer to this question is highly dependent on your personal preferences. Some people prefer the flavorless protein shakes because they can mix it with anything without affecting the taste.

Others find that the flavored protein shakes are more enjoyable to drink and provide a much-needed boost of flavor. Ultimately, it is up to you to decide which type of protein shake is better for you.

Do protein shakes make you fat?

No, protein shakes will not make you fat. In fact, they can actually help you lose weight. Protein shakes can help to increase your metabolism and reduce your appetite.

When used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise, protein shakes can be an effective way to lose weight.

What is the best time to drink a protein shake?

The best time to drink a protein shake is typically within 30 minutes after your workout. This will help your body to recover from your workout and build muscle.

If you are not working out, you can still drink a protein shake, but it may not be as effective in terms of muscle building. Protein shakes are a great way to get the nutrients your body needs. They are quick and easy to make, and they provide your body with the protein it needs to build muscle.

What is the best protein shake for weight loss?

There are many different types of protein shakes on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one is best for you. If you are looking for a protein shake that will help you lose weight, we recommend trying a whey protein shake.

Whey protein is a high-quality protein that helps to promote weight loss by increasing your metabolism and reducing your appetite.

What are some other natural ways to get extra protein in my diet?

If you're looking for ways to get more protein in your diet, there are plenty of options available. You can eat more lean meats, fish, and poultry; include beans, legumes, and tofu in your meals; or snack on nuts and seeds.

If you're looking to buy protein powder to make your shakes at home, consider adding the following fruits to your homemade protein shakes:

· Bananas

· Berries

· Oats

· Yogurt

· Spinach

· Chia seeds

· Cacao powder

· Peanut butter

These ingredients will help you make a delicious and nutritious protein shake that will help you reach your fitness goals.

What protein should you avoid?

Just as important as knowing what protein to look for is knowing what type of protein to avoid. If you're trying to bulk up, you'll want to stay away from any shakes that are low in calories or that have a lot of sugar.

You should also avoid shakes that contain artificial sweeteners, as these can actually interfere with your body's ability to process protein. Finally, avoid any shakes that contain fillers or additives; these can also interfere with your body's ability to properly absorb the nutrients in the shake.

Should females drink protein shakes?

Yes, women can consume protein shakes! Protein shakes may be beneficial to many women, especially those who want to enhance their sports performance or build muscle. Protein shakes are a handy and easy method to boost your protein intake, which is critical for muscular development and repair.

Protein powder comes in a variety of forms and is available in a range of qualities, so it's critical to select the best one for your needs. Whey protein powder is an excellent choice for women who want to gain muscle since it includes all of the essential amino acids required for muscular growth.

Casein protein powder is a slow-acting protein that may help with weight reduction by keeping you fuller for longer. Soy protein powder is an excellent source of vegetarian and vegan complete protein.

Make sure you check the nutritional facts before purchasing a protein powder, since some varieties may be extremely high in calories and fat. Choose a protein powder that is optimized for your goals and food preferences.

Is it OK to drink protein shakes without working out?

Protein shakes are becoming increasingly popular as a meal and workout supplement. They're generally prepared with milk or water, and protein powder is included. Protein drinks may aid in weight reduction or muscle growth, but they aren't required for everyone.

If you don't exercise on a regular basis, you don't need to consume protein drinks. Eating a balanced diet will provide all of the nutrients your body requires. Protein shakes may assist you if you strength train or wish to build muscle.

Protein shakes may also be a handy and nutritious method to feed your body before or after exercise. They're quick and simple to prepare, and you can personalize them to suit your specific nutritional demands.

Final Thoughts

To summarize, you may consume protein shakes every day if you exercise on a daily basis. Protein shakes can aid in the reduction of weight and muscular development, but they aren't required for everyone.

If you don't exercise on a daily basis, you don't need to consume protein drinks. All of the nutrients your body requires can be found in a healthy diet. So, if you’re looking for a little boost to your current exercise routine, consider one of the 20 best protein shakes we shared today.